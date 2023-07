Ibersol, SGPS, S.A. specializes in operating fast-food restaurant chains, primarily under the Pizza Hut, Pizza Movil, Kentucky Fried Chicken (KFC), Bocatta, Burger King, O Kilo, Pasta Caffé, Pans & Company, Café Sô names and Flor d'Oliveira. At the end of 2022, the group operated 621 restaurants located mainly in Portugal (296), Spain (179) and Angola (10).