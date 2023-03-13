Ibersol SGPS S A : informs Financial Calendar 2023 03/13/2023 | 01:29pm EDT Send by mail :

Name : First name : From * : To * : (You can enter multiple email addresses separated by commas) Message : * Required fields INFORMATION IBERSOL S.G.P.S., S.A. Registered Office: Praça do Bom Sucesso, 105/159, 9º, Porto Share Capital : € 46.000.000 Porto Commercial Registry and Fiscal Number 501669477 Publicly Listed Company FINANCIAL CALENDAR 2023 Ibersol SGPS informs on financial calendar 2023: Results 2022 26 April 2023 Shareholder's Annual General Meeting 26 May 2023 First Quarter Results (*) 31 May 2023 Dividends Payment 20 June 2023 First Half Results (*) 19 September 2023 Third Quarter Results (*) 29 November 2023 after the market closing Porto, 13 March 2023 The Representative for Market Relations, Attachments Original Link

Original Document

Permalink Disclaimer Ibersol SGPS SA published this content on 13 March 2023 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 13 March 2023 17:28:07 UTC.

© Publicnow 2023 All news about IBERSOL, SGPS, S.A. 01:29p Ibersol Sgps S A : informs Financial Calendar 2023 PU