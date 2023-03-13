Ibersol SGPS S A : informs Financial Calendar 2023

INFORMATION
IBERSOL S.G.P.S., S.A.
Registered Office: Praça do Bom Sucesso, 105/159, 9º, Porto
Share Capital : € 46.000.000
Porto Commercial Registry and Fiscal Number 501669477
Publicly Listed Company
FINANCIAL CALENDAR 2023
Ibersol SGPS informs on financial calendar 2023:
|
Results 2022
|
|
26
|
April 2023
|
Shareholder's Annual General Meeting
|
26 May 2023
|
First Quarter Results
|
(*)
|
31
|
May 2023
|
Dividends Payment
|
|
20
|
June 2023
|
First Half Results
|
(*)
|
19
|
September 2023
|
Third Quarter Results (*)
|
29
|
November 2023
-
after the market closing
Porto, 13 March 2023
The Representative for Market Relations,
Disclaimer
Ibersol SGPS SA published this content on 13 March 2023 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 13 March 2023 17:28:07 UTC.