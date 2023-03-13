Advanced search
    IBS   PTIBS0AM0008

IBERSOL, SGPS, S.A.

(IBS)
2023-03-13
6.480 EUR   -1.22%
01:29pIbersol Sgps S A : informs Financial Calendar 2023
PU
Ibersol SGPS S A : informs Financial Calendar 2023

03/13/2023 | 01:29pm EDT
INFORMATION

IBERSOL S.G.P.S., S.A.

Registered Office: Praça do Bom Sucesso, 105/159, 9º, Porto

Share Capital : € 46.000.000

Porto Commercial Registry and Fiscal Number 501669477

Publicly Listed Company

FINANCIAL CALENDAR 2023

Ibersol SGPS informs on financial calendar 2023:

Results 2022

26

April 2023

Shareholder's Annual General Meeting

26 May 2023

First Quarter Results

(*)

31

May 2023

Dividends Payment

20

June 2023

First Half Results

(*)

19

September 2023

Third Quarter Results (*)

29

November 2023

  1. after the market closing

Porto, 13 March 2023

The Representative for Market Relations,

Disclaimer

Ibersol SGPS SA published this content on 13 March 2023 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein.


© Publicnow 2023
