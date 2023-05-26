Ibersol SGPS S A : informs Resolutions of AGM on 26 May 2023

V. Regarding point 5. of the Agenda, it has been approved the terms of the proposal of the Company's Board of Directors as presented, of reduction of the share capital of the Company in the amount of 3,640,423 Euros (three million, six hundred and forty thousand four hundred and twenty-three euros) from 46,000,000 Euros (forty-six million euros) for the amount of 42,359,577 Euros (forty-two million, three hundred and fifty-nine thousand, five hundred and seventy-seven euros), corresponding to the

IV. Regarding point 4. of the Agenda, it has been approved the Internal Policy for Selecting and Evaluating the Adequacy of the Members of Company's Management and Supervisory Bodies, as presented;

Regarding point 3. of the Agenda, it has been approved a vote of appraisal and confidence to the company's management and supervisory bodies by the work carried out along 2022 financial year.

Regarding point 2. of the same Agenda, it has been approved by the Shareholders the following proposal for application of net results of 2022 financial year, having the Company presented a net result in individual accounts of 45,206,934 euros

I. Regarding point 1. of the Agenda it has been approved: - the Management Report and Accounts, individual and consolidated, for the financial year 2022 and other accountability documentation for the same financial year, as presented by the Board of Directors;

Under terms of 29th -K article of the Portuguese Securities Code and CMVM Regulations 1/2023, IBERSOL SGPS, SA. informs the Shareholders and the Market in general, that at the Annual General Meeting held on 26th May 2023, the Shareholders resolved to approve:

extinguishment of 3,640,423 (three million, six hundred and forty thousand, four hundred and twenty- three) own shares representing approximately 7.914% of the Company's share capital, for the release of excess capital, with the consequent amendment of number 1 of article 4 º of the Articles of Association of the Company, which, consequently, is to read as follows:

"ARTICLE FOUR

One - The share capital is forty-two million, three hundred and fifty-nine thousand, five hundred and seventy-seven euros, is fully subscribed and paid up and is divided into forty-two million, three hundred and fifty-nine thousand, five hundred and seventy and seven ordinary shares, each with a nominal value of one euro.

(…)"

VI. Regarding point 6. of the Agenda, it has been approved the terms of the proposal of the Company's Board of Directors as presented, concerning the granting of authorisation for the acquisition and disposal of own shares by the Company and subsidiary Companies;

VII. Regarding point 7. of the Agenda, it has been approved the terms of the proposal of the Company's Board of Directors as presented of reduction of the share capital of the Company by up to €4,359,577 Euros (four million three hundred and fifty-nine thousand, five hundred and seventy-seven Euros) corresponding to the extinction of up to 4,359,577 own shares representing up to 10.29% of the share capital that may be acquired as part of a share buyback programme that the Board of Directors announced on May 4th 2023, the reduction being intended for the special purpose of executing the own shares buyback program and respective release of excess capital, with the consequent amendment to paragraph 1 of Article 4 of the Company's Articles of Association.

VIII. Regarding point 8. of the Agenda the approval of the remuneration policy for the year 2022 was approved, respectively for the Management and Supervisory Bodies and for other Directors, described in the Statement of the Remuneration Committee and in the Report of the Board of Directors.

Note: All the approved proposal ar available at https://www.ibersol.pt/en/investors/general-meetings/

Porto, May 26th 2023.

The Board of Directors,

António Alberto Guerra Leal Teixeira, Dr.)

António Carlos Vaz Pinto de Sousa, Dr.)

