Ibersol SGPS S A : informs share purchase under the share buyback program on 25August to 31 August 2023
Today at 02:43 pm
IBERSOL, SGPS, S.A.
Registered Office: Praça do Boom Sucesso, 105/159, 9th floor, Porto Registered at the Commercial Registry Office of Oporto under the single registration and tax identification nuumber 501 669 477 Fully subscribed and paid-up share capital: EUR 42,359,577
ANNOUNCEMENT
Share purchase under the share buyback program
Further to the announcement of 29 June 2023 Ibersol, SGPS, S.A. hereby inforrms it has purchased own shares, under the terms detaailed in the table below and in the Appendix:
Trade Date
Stock
Side
Traading
Number of
Average Price
% of Share
Veenue
shares
EUR
Capital
25/08/2023
IBS
Buy
XLIS
3 000
6,75329
0,0071%
28/08/2023
IBS
Buy
XLIS
3 000
6,77333
0,0071%
29/08/2023
IBS
Buy
XLIS
2 421
6,75652
0,0057%
30/08/2023
IBS
Buy
XLIS
1 000
6,74000
0,0024%
31/08/2023
IBS
Buy
XLIS
2 377
6,73936
0,0056%
On 31 August 2023 Ibersol holds, as a result of the above mentioned transactiions, an accumulated total of 222,926 shares, representing 0,5263% of its share capital.
This information is also available on Ibersol website: www.ibersol.pt/en/investorss/announcements/
Oporto, September 1, 2023
The Representative for Market Relations
Appendix
Trade Date Stock Side
Trading
Trading Venue Number of shares
Average Price
Time
(EUR)
25/08/2023
IBS
Buy
10:36:00
XLIS
25/08/2023
IBS
Buy
16:49:18
XLIS
25/08/2023
IBS
Buy
17:10:08
XLIS
25/08/2023
IBS
Buy
17:10:08
XLIS
25/08/2023
IBS
Buy
17:10:08
XLIS
28/08/2023
IBS
Buy
11:20:55
XLIS
28/08/2023
IBS
Buy
11:20:55
XLIS
28/08/2023
IBS
Buy
11:20:55
XLIS
28/08/2023
IBS
Buy
13:54:50
XLIS
28/08/2023
IBS
Buy
17:11:00
XLIS
28/08/2023
IBS
Buy
17:11:00
XLIS
28/08/2023
IBS
Buy
17:11:00
XLIS
29/08/2023
IBS
Buy
10:54:35
XLIS
29/08/2023
IBS
Buy
10:54:35
XLIS
29/08/2023
IBS
Buy
10:54:35
XLIS
29/08/2023
IBS
Buy
10:54:35
XLIS
29/08/2023
IBS
Buy
10:54:35
XLIS
29/08/2023
IBS
Buy
16:14:45
XLIS
29/08/2023
IBS
Buy
17:06:52
XLIS
29/08/2023
IBS
Buy
17:35:28
XLIS
30/08/2023
IBS
Buy
09:45:21
XLIS
31/08/2023
IBS
Buy
09:01:59
XLIS
31/08/2023
IBS
Buy
09:04:06
XLIS
31/08/2023
IBS
Buy
11:05:05
XLIS
31/08/2023
IBS
Buy
13:45:22
XLIS
31/08/2023
IBS
Buy
14:55:41
XLIS
31/08/2023
IBS
Buy
16:32:11
XLIS
31/08/2023
IBS
Buy
16:51:17
XLIS
31/08/2023
IBS
Buy
17:29:42
XLIS
1 000
6,74000
6
6,74000
14
6,76000
961
6,76000
1 019
6,76000
10
6,78000
657
6,78000
333
6,78000
1 000
6,78000
518
6,76000
386
6,76000
96
6,76000
194
6,76000
144
6,76000
250
6,76000
144
6,76000
268
6,76000
1 000
6,76000
410
6,74000
11
6,74000
1 000
6,74000
31
6,74000
80
6,74000
889
6,74000
199
6,74000
551
6,76000
95
6,72000
391
6,72000
141
6,72000
