IBERSOL, SGPS, S.A.

Registered Office: Praça do Boom Sucesso, 105/159, 9th floor, Porto Registered at the Commercial Registry Office of Oporto under the single registration and tax identification nuumber 501 669 477 Fully subscribed and paid-up share capital: EUR 42,359,577

ANNOUNCEMENT

Share purchase under the share buyback program

Further to the announcement of 29 June 2023 Ibersol, SGPS, S.A. hereby inforrms it has purchased own shares, under the terms detaailed in the table below and in the Appendix:

Trade Date Stock Side Traading Number of Average Price % of Share Veenue shares EUR Capital 25/08/2023 IBS Buy XLIS 3 000 6,75329 0,0071% 28/08/2023 IBS Buy XLIS 3 000 6,77333 0,0071% 29/08/2023 IBS Buy XLIS 2 421 6,75652 0,0057% 30/08/2023 IBS Buy XLIS 1 000 6,74000 0,0024% 31/08/2023 IBS Buy XLIS 2 377 6,73936 0,0056%

On 31 August 2023 Ibersol holds, as a result of the above mentioned transactiions, an accumulated total of 222,926 shares, representing 0,5263% of its share capital.

This information is also available on Ibersol website: www.ibersol.pt/en/investorss/announcements/

Oporto, September 1, 2023

The Representative for Market Relations