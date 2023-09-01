IBERSOL, SGPS, S.A.

Registered Office: Praça do Boom Sucesso, 105/159, 9th floor, Porto Registered at the Commercial Registry Office of Oporto under the single registration and tax identification nuumber 501 669 477 Fully subscribed and paid-up share capital: EUR 42,359,577

ANNOUNCEMENT

Share purchase under the share buyback program

Further to the announcement of 29 June 2023 Ibersol, SGPS, S.A. hereby inforrms it has purchased own shares, under the terms detaailed in the table below and in the Appendix:

Trade Date

Stock

Side

Traading

Number of

Average Price

% of Share

Veenue

shares

EUR

Capital

25/08/2023

IBS

Buy

XLIS

3 000

6,75329

0,0071%

28/08/2023

IBS

Buy

XLIS

3 000

6,77333

0,0071%

29/08/2023

IBS

Buy

XLIS

2 421

6,75652

0,0057%

30/08/2023

IBS

Buy

XLIS

1 000

6,74000

0,0024%

31/08/2023

IBS

Buy

XLIS

2 377

6,73936

0,0056%

On 31 August 2023 Ibersol holds, as a result of the above mentioned transactiions, an accumulated total of 222,926 shares, representing 0,5263% of its share capital.

This information is also available on Ibersol website: www.ibersol.pt/en/investorss/announcements/

Oporto, September 1, 2023

The Representative for Market Relations

Appendix

Trade Date Stock Side

Trading

Trading Venue Number of shares

Average Price

Time

(EUR)

25/08/2023

IBS

Buy

10:36:00

XLIS

25/08/2023

IBS

Buy

16:49:18

XLIS

25/08/2023

IBS

Buy

17:10:08

XLIS

25/08/2023

IBS

Buy

17:10:08

XLIS

25/08/2023

IBS

Buy

17:10:08

XLIS

28/08/2023

IBS

Buy

11:20:55

XLIS

28/08/2023

IBS

Buy

11:20:55

XLIS

28/08/2023

IBS

Buy

11:20:55

XLIS

28/08/2023

IBS

Buy

13:54:50

XLIS

28/08/2023

IBS

Buy

17:11:00

XLIS

28/08/2023

IBS

Buy

17:11:00

XLIS

28/08/2023

IBS

Buy

17:11:00

XLIS

29/08/2023

IBS

Buy

10:54:35

XLIS

29/08/2023

IBS

Buy

10:54:35

XLIS

29/08/2023

IBS

Buy

10:54:35

XLIS

29/08/2023

IBS

Buy

10:54:35

XLIS

29/08/2023

IBS

Buy

10:54:35

XLIS

29/08/2023

IBS

Buy

16:14:45

XLIS

29/08/2023

IBS

Buy

17:06:52

XLIS

29/08/2023

IBS

Buy

17:35:28

XLIS

30/08/2023

IBS

Buy

09:45:21

XLIS

31/08/2023

IBS

Buy

09:01:59

XLIS

31/08/2023

IBS

Buy

09:04:06

XLIS

31/08/2023

IBS

Buy

11:05:05

XLIS

31/08/2023

IBS

Buy

13:45:22

XLIS

31/08/2023

IBS

Buy

14:55:41

XLIS

31/08/2023

IBS

Buy

16:32:11

XLIS

31/08/2023

IBS

Buy

16:51:17

XLIS

31/08/2023

IBS

Buy

17:29:42

XLIS

1 000

6,74000

6

6,74000

14

6,76000

961

6,76000

1 019

6,76000

10

6,78000

657

6,78000

333

6,78000

1 000

6,78000

518

6,76000

386

6,76000

96

6,76000

194

6,76000

144

6,76000

250

6,76000

144

6,76000

268

6,76000

1 000

6,76000

410

6,74000

11

6,74000

1 000

6,74000

31

6,74000

80

6,74000

889

6,74000

199

6,74000

551

6,76000

95

6,72000

391

6,72000

141

6,72000

