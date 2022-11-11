Ibersol SGPS S A : informs update financial calendas 2022

INFORMATION
IBERSOL S.G.P.S., S.A.
Registered Office: Praça do Bom Sucesso, 105/159, 9º, Porto
Share Capital : € 46.000.000
Porto Commercial Registry and Fiscal Number 501669477
Publicly Listed Company
|
|
FINANCIAL CALENDAR 2022
|
|
update
|
Ibersol SGPS informs on financial calendar update :
|
Third Quarter Results (*)
|
30 November 2022
-
after the market closing
Porto, 11 November 2022
The Representative for Market Relations,
Disclaimer
Ibersol SGPS SA published this content on 11 November 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 11 November 2022 17:31:01 UTC.