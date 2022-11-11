Advanced search
    IBS   PTIBS0AM0008

IBERSOL, SGPS, S.A.

(IBS)
  Report
Real-time Euronext Lisbonne  -  11:04 2022-11-11 am EST
5.740 EUR   +1.41%
12:32pIbersol Sgps S A : informs update financial calendas 2022
PU
09/14Ibersol Sgps S A : Consolidated Report & Accounts 1st Half 2022 (view report)
PU
09/13Ibersol, S.G.P.S., S.A. Reports Earnings Results for the Second Quarter and Six Months Ended June 30, 2022
CI
Ibersol SGPS S A : informs update financial calendas 2022

11/11/2022 | 12:32pm EST
INFORMATION

IBERSOL S.G.P.S., S.A.

Registered Office: Praça do Bom Sucesso, 105/159, 9º, Porto

Share Capital : € 46.000.000

Porto Commercial Registry and Fiscal Number 501669477

Publicly Listed Company

FINANCIAL CALENDAR 2022

update

Ibersol SGPS informs on financial calendar update :

Third Quarter Results (*)

30 November 2022

  1. after the market closing

Porto, 11 November 2022

The Representative for Market Relations,

Disclaimer

Ibersol SGPS SA published this content on 11 November 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 11 November 2022 17:31:01 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
