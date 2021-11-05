Ibersol SGPS informa sobre participação qualificada de COBAS Asset Management - versão inglesa

IBERSOL, SGPS, S.A.

Sociedade Aberta

Sede Social: Praça Bom Sucesso, 105 a 159, 9º andar, 4150-146 Porto

Capital Social: 20.000.000 Euros Matriculada na C.R.C. Porto sob o nº 51.117

Contribuinte nº 501 669 477

ANNOUNCEMENT

Qualified Holding

For the purposes of Articles 16 e 17 of Portuguese Securities Code (Código de Valores Mobiliários) IBERSOL SGPS, S.A., informs that COBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT, SGIIG, S.A. by an acquisition on 28 October 2021 manages 749,803 shares corresponding to 2.0828% of share capital of Ibersol and 2,314% of voting rights, as notification attached.

Porto, 5 November 2021

The Board of Directors,