Ibersol SGPS informa sobre participação qualificada de COBAS Asset Management - versão inglesa

11/05/2021 | 02:49pm EDT
IBERSOL, SGPS, S.A.

Sociedade Aberta

Sede Social: Praça Bom Sucesso, 105 a 159, 9º andar, 4150-146 Porto

Capital Social: 20.000.000 Euros Matriculada na C.R.C. Porto sob o nº 51.117

Contribuinte nº 501 669 477

ANNOUNCEMENT

Qualified Holding

For the purposes of Articles 16 e 17 of Portuguese Securities Code (Código de Valores Mobiliários) IBERSOL SGPS, S.A., informs that COBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT, SGIIG, S.A. by an acquisition on 28 October 2021 manages 749,803 shares corresponding to 2.0828% of share capital of Ibersol and 2,314% of voting rights, as notification attached.

Porto, 5 November 2021

The Board of Directors,

This is an excerpt of the original content. To continue reading it, access the original document here.

Disclaimer

Ibersol SGPS SA published this content on 05 November 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 05 November 2021 18:48:12 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
