IBEX Limited to Announce Fourth Quarter and Fiscal Year 2021 Financial Results on September 14, 2021

08/27/2021 | 04:34pm EDT
WASHINGTON, Aug. 27, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- IBEX Limited (“ibex”) (Nasdaq: IBEX), a global leader in business process outsourcing (BPO) and end-to-end customer engagement technology solutions, today announced that it will report fourth quarter and fiscal year 2021 financial results after the market close on Tuesday, September 14, 2021. Management will host a conference call and webcast to discuss the Company's financial results, recent developments and business outlook at 4:30 p.m. ET.

What:ibex Limited Announces Fourth Quarter and Fiscal Year 2021 Financial Results
When:Tuesday, September 14, 2021
Time:4:30 p.m. ET
Live Call:US/Canada Toll-Free: (833) 614-1408
International: (914) 987-7129
Conference ID: 5259104
Replay:US/Canada Toll-Free: (855) 859-2056
International: (404) 537-3406
Conference ID: 5259104
(Available approximately two hours after the completion of the live call until 7:30 p.m. ET on September 21, 2021)
Webcasthttps://investors.ibex.co/

About ibex
ibex delivers innovative business process outsourcing (BPO), smart digital marketing, online acquisition technology, and end-to-end customer engagement solutions to help companies acquire, engage, and retain valuable customers. Today, ibex operates a global contact center of scale consisting of 31 operations facilities around the world, while deploying next-generation technology to drive superior customer experiences for many of the world’s leading companies across retail, e-commerce, healthcare, fintech, utilities and logistics.

ibex leverages its diverse global team of over 24,000 employees together with industry-leading technology, including its Wave X technology platform, to manage over 100 million critical customer interactions and driving a truly differentiated customer experience. To learn more, visit our website at ibex.co and connect with us on LinkedInFacebook and Twitter. 

Investor Contact:
Dan Bellehsen
Ibex
Dan.Bellehsen@ibex.co

Media Contact:
Brad Jones
ibex
720-882-7343
brad.jones@ibex.co


Primary Logo


© GlobeNewswire 2021
