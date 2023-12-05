Official IBEX LIMITED press release

Enabling Agents to Help More Customers, More Efficiently, and With More Accuracy

WASHINGTON, Dec. 05, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- ibex (NASDAQ: IBEX), a leading global provider of business process outsourcing (BPO) and customer engagement technology solutions, and Sapling.ai today announced a new partnership to leverage Sapling’s AI-powered messaging assistant technology as part of ibex’s award-winning Wave X platform to empower agents to deliver an even greater customer experience (CX), across diverse use cases.



Sapling’s language model-powered solutions generate relevant responses from a team response bank, provide deep learning-driven autocomplete suggestions across all messaging platforms, and offer a shared knowledge library for blazing fast search. These technologies provide real-time suggestions to help sales, support, and success teams compose more effective and personalized responses.

“We are delighted to partner with Sapling to leverage its leading-edge AI messaging assistant technology,” said Jim Ferrato, CIO at ibex. “We are committed to delivering industry-leading CX and this partnership is another step toward building and refining our AI-enabled Wave X platform with the latest technology available today. Integrating Sapling’s AI assistant as part of Wave X will enable us to enhance agent performance, optimize customer interactions, and deliver greater customer satisfaction.”

In a recent 60-day pilot program for one of the world’s largest logistics companies, ibex deployed Sapling as part of Wave X for 120 of its agents. The results were dramatic, with significant improvements in Average Response Time, reduced Average Handle Time, and quality, which drove higher customer satisfaction.

“Sapling is thrilled to partner with ibex as part of the Wave X platform,” said Ziang Xie, co-founder and CEO of Sapling. “Having seen ibex’s business intelligence frameworks for identifying rich CX insights and trends, we know that ibex will continue to offer proactive, industry-leading solutions for its clients. As part of the Wave X solution suite, Sapling’s generative AI technology will help ensure that customer-facing business interactions remain of the utmost quality and timeliness.”

ibex’s Wave X offering includes Business Intelligence services, Customer Journey Mapping, Value Stream Mapping, and Customer Complexity Analysis.

ibex is redefining the future of customer and brand interactions through the seamless integration of world-class contact center services and AI-enabled technologies. Driving innovation through technology partnerships is an essential component of its strategy to usher in the next generation of customer and employee experiences.

About Sapling

Sapling.ai is building the generative AI assistant for business communication to help teams communicate more efficiently and effectively with their clients across diverse use cases. Sapling offers a copilot integration that works across existing helpdesk and sales engagement platforms. Its API and SDK enable direct integration with customer products. Both its copilot and developer solutions are trusted by leading startups as well as Fortune 20 enterprises.

About ibex

ibex delivers innovative business process outsourcing (BPO), smart digital marketing, online acquisition technology, and end-to-end customer engagement solutions to help companies acquire, engage, and retain valuable customers. Today, ibex operates a global CX delivery center model consisting of 31 operations facilities around the world, while deploying next-generation technology to drive superior customer experiences for many of the world’s leading companies across retail, e-commerce, healthtech, fintech, utilities and logistics.

ibex leverages its diverse global team of over 30,000 employees together with industry-leading technology, including its Wave X platform, to manage nearly 200 million critical customer interactions, adding over $2.2B in lifetime customer revenue each year and driving a truly differentiated customer experience. To learn more, visit our website at ibex.co and connect with us on LinkedIn .

