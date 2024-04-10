Wave iX Recognized as Technology of the Year for Outstanding CX Innovation

WASHINGTON, April 10, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- ibex (NASDAQ: IBEX), a leading global provider of business process outsourcing (BPO) and customer engagement technology solutions, today announced that it has been named a winner in the 2024 Excellence in Customer Service Awards for Technology of the Year, presented by the Business Intelligence Group.



“We are honored to be named Technology of the Year for our AI-powered Wave iX solution suite in the 2024 Excellence in Customer Service Awards,” said ibex CEO Bob Dechant. “Generative AI is changing the CX landscape, and ibex is leading the way with innovative AI-powered solutions that elevate customer experience, drive performance excellence, and reduce the overall cost-to-serve for top brands around the world. Wave iX facilitates advanced, hyper-personalized, and intelligent interactions that cultivate stronger connections between brands and their customers. Coupled with our acclaimed launch and implementation proficiency and business insights, Wave iX is redefining customer and brand interactions.”

The Excellence in Customer Service Awards celebrate those who are winning by supporting their own customers and those who are developing the tools to help others find success.

ibex takes a solutions-driven approach to align with specific client needs and provide tailored CX solutions that deliver transformative outcomes. Wave iX spans client collaboration, solution design, CX execution, and business insights to deliver authentic digital transformation and advanced customer-facing self-service options to businesses of all sizes at every stage of their digital journey.

"In today's dynamic environment, customer service teams and suppliers have had to adapt significantly," said Maria Jimenez, Chief Nominations Officer at the Business Intelligence Group. "We're thrilled to recognize ibex for their exemplary leadership and impactful contributions to improving everyday lives."

About Business Intelligence Group www.bintelligence.com

The Business Intelligence Group was founded with the mission of recognizing true talent and superior performance in the business world. Unlike other industry award programs , these programs are judged by business executives having experience and knowledge. The organization’s proprietary and unique scoring system selectively measures performance across multiple business domains and then rewards those companies whose achievements stand above those of their peers.

About ibex

ibex delivers innovative business process outsourcing (BPO), smart digital marketing, online acquisition technology, and end-to-end customer engagement solutions to help companies acquire, engage, and retain valuable customers. Today, ibex operates a global CX delivery center model consisting of 31 operations facilities around the world, while deploying next-generation technology to drive superior customer experiences for many of the world’s leading companies across retail, e-commerce, healthcare, fintech, utilities and logistics.

ibex leverages its diverse global team of over 30,000 employees together with industry-leading technology, including its AI-powered Wave iX solutions suite, to manage nearly 200 million critical customer interactions, adding over $2.2B in lifetime customer revenue each year and driving a truly differentiated customer experience. To learn more, visit our website at ibex.co and connect with us on LinkedIn .

