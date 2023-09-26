Ranking Underscores ibex’s Inclusive Culture and Commitment to Respect, Values and Diversity

WASHINGTON, Sept. 26, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- ibex (NASDAQ: IBEX), a leading global provider of business process outsourcing (BPO) and customer engagement technology solutions, today announced that the company was named to Newsweek’s ranking of America’s Greatest Workplaces for Parents and Families 2023.

Newsweek, a premier global news magazine, collaborated with Plant-A Insights Group to conduct an independent study to determine America’s Greatest Workplaces for Parents and Families 2023. The rankings are based on a large-scale independent survey with more than 224,000 completed company reviews by employees who work for companies employing at least 1,000 employees in the U.S.

“ibex is thrilled to be named one of America’s Greatest Workplaces for Parents and Families by Newsweek,” said Bridgett Hart, Vice President of Employee Experience at ibex. “This recognition acknowledges ibex’s unique and welcoming culture and unwavering commitment to creating the best and most rewarding employee experience. At ibex, we are dedicated to fostering an inclusive work environment that enables our employees to succeed in their careers and in life. We are focused on attracting, training and retaining the best talent to assist the world's premier companies in delivering unparalleled customer experiences.”

This highly competitive recognition demonstrates ibex’s global commitment to promoting flexibility, skills development, and career opportunities for all employees. ibex believes that the diverse backgrounds, identities and abilities of its employees foster creativity and collaboration, which contribute to high performance as a company. Each unique perspective is a piece of a puzzle, which, when put together, forms a clear picture of who ibex is as a company—one that is built on diversity, equity, inclusion, and most importantly, respect.

Earlier this year, ibex was named to Newsweek’s inaugural list of America’s Greatest Workplaces for Diversity 2023.

About ibex

ibex delivers innovative business process outsourcing (BPO), smart digital marketing, online acquisition technology, and end-to-end customer engagement solutions to help companies acquire, engage, and retain valuable customers. Today, ibex operates a global CX delivery center model consisting of 31 operations facilities around the world, while deploying next-generation technology to drive superior customer experiences for many of the world’s leading companies across retail, e-commerce, healthcare, fintech, utilities and logistics.

ibex leverages its diverse global team of over 30,000 employees together with industry-leading technology, including its Wave X platform, to manage nearly 200 million critical customer interactions, adding over $2.2B in lifetime customer revenue each year and driving a truly differentiated customer experience. To learn more, visit our website at ibex.co and connect with us on LinkedIn .

