  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United States
  4. Nasdaq
  5. IBEX Limited
  6. News
  7. Summary
    IBEX   BMG4690M1010

IBEX LIMITED

(IBEX)
  Report
Delayed Nasdaq  -  04:00 2022-09-28 pm EDT
18.03 USD   +5.32%
ibex Employees Around the World Raise More Than $50,000 for Pakistan Flood Relief

09/29/2022 | 09:02am EDT
Local ibex Team Joins Volunteer Efforts to Donate Food, Medicine and Supplies

WASHINGTON, Sept. 29, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- ibex (NASDAQ: IBEX), a leading global provider of business process outsourcing (BPO) and customer engagement technology solutions, today announced that its employees around the world have come together to raise more than $50,000 to help aid victims affected by the devastating floods triggered by heavy monsoon rains in Pakistan.

These funds were donated to Al-Khidmat Foundation and Akhunwat Foundation, two top NGOs in Pakistan, to provide relief packages for people in the hardest hit areas. In addition, dozens of local ibex employees volunteered to assist in the relief efforts and gather food, medicine and supplies. ibex is also committed to supporting Indus Hospital and Baitussalam Welfare Trust to provide medical assistance and help in rehabilitating families in the affected areas.

“Our collective heart goes out to the people of Pakistan who have had their lives shattered by this unprecedented flooding,” said Bob Dechant, Chief Executive Officer of ibex. “I am proud of our employees worldwide for coming together to raise more than $50,000 to help support the people of Pakistan. The donations have come from all roles and geographies across ibex. Our local team is also joining the volunteer efforts and collecting food, medicine and supplies to donate. It is overwhelming to see their compassion and commitment to helping those in need.”

The flooding has claimed more than 1,500 lives, including 528 children, and affected a total of approximately 16 million children, according to UNICEF. In addition, homes, roads, crops and livestock have been washed away. It is projected to take three to six months for the flood waters to recede.

ibex Cares, the company’s global philanthropic program, supports local communities where ibex operates. ibex and its employees are also there to help when disaster strikes in local communities. ibex Cares will give more than $250,000 in donations to local charities and disaster relief this year.

About ibex 
ibex delivers innovative business process outsourcing (BPO), smart digital marketing, online acquisition technology, and end-to-end customer engagement solutions to help companies acquire, engage, and retain valuable customers. Today, ibex operates a global CX delivery center model consisting of 34 operations facilities around the world, while deploying next-generation technology to drive superior customer experiences for many of the world’s leading companies across retail, e-commerce, healthtech, fintech, utilities and logistics.      

ibex leverages its diverse global team of over 30,000 employees together with industry-leading technology, including its Wave X platform, to manage nearly 200 million critical customer interactions, adding over $2.2B in lifetime customer revenue each year and driving a truly differentiated customer experience. To learn more, visit our website at ibex.co and connect with us on LinkedIn

Media Contact:
Dan Burris
ibex
Daniel.Burris@ibex.co

Investor Contact:
Michael Darwal
ibex
Michael.Darwal@ibex.co

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/dcefe124-8667-4379-87d0-7d7950a89062


