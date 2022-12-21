Advanced search
ibex Nicaragua Earns Fourth Consecutive Great Place to Work Certification™

12/21/2022 | 09:02am EST
MANAGUA, Nicaragua, Dec. 21, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- ibex (NASDAQ: IBEX), a leading global provider of business process outsourcing (BPO) and customer engagement technology solutions, is proud to be Certified™ by Great Place to Work® in Nicaragua for the fourth consecutive year. This prestigious certification recognizes employers who create an outstanding employee experience and is based entirely on what current employees say about their experience working at ibex.

“Being named a Certified Great Place to Work company in Nicaragua for four consecutive years is a tremendous honor and testament to the amazing culture we’ve built across ibex,” said Bob Dechant, CEO of ibex. “Cultivating an inclusive culture where all backgrounds, experiences and viewpoints are respected, valued and encouraged is key to our success. At ibex, we are committed to providing a great employee experience so our team members can deliver amazing customer experiences for the world’s top brands.”

Earlier this year, ibex was named Best Workplace for Women in Central America and The Caribbean by Great Place to Work for the second year in a row.

Great Place to Work is the global authority on workplace culture, employee experience and the leadership behaviors proven to deliver market-leading revenue, employee retention and increased innovation.

“Our success and growth in Nicaragua are a reflection of our amazing team,” said Henry Bermudez, Vice President of Operations – Nicaragua at ibex. “We’re proud that Great Place To Work has once again recognized ibex for our team’s performance and for providing outstanding opportunities for employees in Nicaragua and around the globe.”

To join the winning ibex team, job seekers are encouraged to stop by our offices located at Invercasa torre 3 piso 1 and Ofiplaza torre 8, from Monday through Friday, 8am to 5pm, or go to www.ibex.co/join-us/nicaragua/ to apply online. Follow us @ibex.nicaragua on Instagram and Facebook. 

About Great Place to Work
Great Place to Work® is the global authority on workplace culture. Since 1992, they have surveyed more than 100 million employees worldwide and used those deep insights to define what makes a great workplace: trust. Their employee survey platform empowers leaders with the feedback, real-time reporting and insights they need to make data-driven people decisions. Everything they do is driven by the mission to build a better world by helping every organization become a great place to work For All™. Learn more at greatplacetowork.com and on LinkedIn, Twitter, Facebook and Instagram.

About ibex
ibex delivers innovative business process outsourcing (BPO), smart digital marketing, online acquisition technology, and end-to-end customer engagement solutions to help companies acquire, engage, and retain valuable customers. Today, ibex operates a global CX delivery center model consisting of 34 operations facilities around the world, while deploying next-generation technology to drive superior customer experiences for many of the world’s leading companies across retail, e-commerce, healthtech, fintech, utilities and logistics.

ibex leverages its diverse global team of over 30,000 employees together with industry-leading technology, including its Wave X platform, to manage nearly 200 million critical customer interactions, adding over $2.2B in lifetime customer revenue each year and driving a truly differentiated customer experience. To learn more, visit our website at ibex.co and connect with us on LinkedIn

Media Contact:
Dan Burris
ibex
daniel.burris@ibex.co

Investor Contact:
Michael Darwal
ibex
Michael.Darwal@ibex.co

A graphic accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/1c893a41-2c30-4a0f-b81b-71c93650a878


