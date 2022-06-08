Log in
Log in
E-mail
Password

Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Become a member for free
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United States
  4. Nasdaq
  5. IBEX Limited
  6. News
  7. Summary
    IBEX   BMG4690M1010

IBEX LIMITED

(IBEX)
  Report
Delayed Nasdaq  -  04:00 2022-06-07 pm EDT
17.77 USD    0.00%
09:02aibex Welcomes Dan Hess as Senior Vice President of Business Development for Healthcare Vertical
GL
09:01aIbex Welcomes Dan Hess as Senior Vice President of Business Development for Healthcare Vertical
AQ
05/19ibex to Participate in 2022 Baird Global Consumer, Technology & Services Conference
GL
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

ibex Welcomes Dan Hess as Senior Vice President of Business Development for Healthcare Vertical

06/08/2022 | 09:02am EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

Continues to Expand Healthcare Market Presence with Innovative CX Solutions

WASHINGTON, June 08, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- ibex (NASDAQ: IBEX), a leading global provider of business process outsourcing (BPO) and customer engagement technology solutions, today announced that healthcare sales veteran Dan Hess has joined ibex as Senior Vice President, Business Development, Healthcare. Hess brings to ibex more than 25 years of experience in healthcare sales and will be responsible for driving sales growth in its healthcare vertical.

“Dan is an outstanding sales leader with deep healthcare expertise, and we are delighted to have him join the growing ibex team,” said Julie Casteel, CMO and Chief Strategic Accounts Officer at ibex. “As we continue to build out our healthcare vertical and drive new logo sales, Dan will be an integral part of our team and our success. He is passionate about elevating customer satisfaction and an expert at selling revenue cycle management, population health management and patient engagement solutions”.

Before joining ibex, Hess worked for large healthcare services delivery organizations, including Owens & Minor, Inc. and Firstsource Solutions. He has a track record of success working with some of the largest healthcare providers across the country. Hess graduated from the University of Colorado Boulder and is a US Army Veteran.

“The healthcare industry is undergoing a digital revolution,” added Casteel. “CX technologies and services are playing an increasingly important role in managing costs and improving access that will radically redefine the way healthcare is delivered in the future for the benefit of providers and patients alike. ibex is committed to delivering the best healthcare CX through our integrated omnichannel solutions geared for a better overall patient experience.”

By connecting the touchpoints throughout the healthcare patient experience lifecycle, from patient and member enrollment to payment, billing and collections, ibex enables a seamless experience. ibex brings to bear its expertise from outside healthcare, serving some of the world’s great consumer brands, to deliver an end-to-end customer experience that meets the growing demands of today’s healthcare consumers.

About ibex
ibex delivers innovative business process outsourcing (BPO), smart digital marketing, online acquisition technology, and end-to-end customer engagement solutions to help companies acquire, engage, and retain valuable customers. Today, ibex operates a global CX delivery center model consisting of 34 operations facilities around the world, while deploying next-generation technology to drive superior customer experiences for many of the world’s leading companies across retail, e-commerce, healthcare, fintech, utilities and logistics.

ibex leverages its diverse global team of over 30,000 employees together with industry-leading technology, including its Wave X platform, to manage nearly 200 million critical customer interactions, adding over $2.2B in lifetime customer revenue each year and driving a truly differentiated customer experience. To learn more, visit our website at ibex.co and connect with us on LinkedIn

Media Contact:
Dan Burris
ibex
daniel.burris@ibex.co

Investor Contact:
Daniel Bellehsen
ibex
dan.bellehsen@ibex.co

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at: https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/cc3487d0-0abe-4ac7-9837-8defe722ef44


All news about IBEX LIMITED
09:02aibex Welcomes Dan Hess as Senior Vice President of Business Development for Healthcare ..
GL
09:01aIbex Welcomes Dan Hess as Senior Vice President of Business Development for Healthcare ..
AQ
05/19ibex to Participate in 2022 Baird Global Consumer, Technology & Services Conference
GL
05/19Ibex to Participate in 2022 Baird Global Consumer, Technology & Services Conference
AQ
05/19Piper Sandler Adjusts Price Target on IBEX to $17 From $20, Reiterates Overweight Ratin..
MT
05/18TRANSCRIPT : IBEX Limited, Q3 2022 Earnings Call, May 18, 2022
CI
05/18IBEX Posts Higher Fiscal Q3 Earnings, Revenue; Fiscal 2022 Outlook Reiterated
MT
05/18Tranche Update on IBEX Limited's Equity Buyback Plan announced on December 8, 2021.
CI
05/18Earnings Flash (IBEX) IBEX LIMITED Posts Q3 Revenue $129.1M, vs. Street Est of $125.7M
MT
05/18Earnings Flash (IBEX) IBEX LIMITED Reports Q3 EPS $0.59, vs. Street Est of $0.40
MT
More news
Analyst Recommendations on IBEX LIMITED
More recommendations
Financials (USD)
Sales 2022 494 M - -
Net income 2022 25,5 M - -
Net Debt 2022 73,7 M - -
P/E ratio 2022 13,5x
Yield 2022 -
Capitalization 327 M 327 M -
EV / Sales 2022 0,81x
EV / Sales 2023 0,72x
Nbr of Employees 24 243
Free-Float 20,8%
Chart IBEX LIMITED
Duration : Period :
IBEX Limited Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends IBEX LIMITED
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBullishNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 5
Last Close Price 17,77 $
Average target price 21,20 $
Spread / Average Target 19,3%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Robert Thomas Dechant Chief Executive Officer & Director
Karl Kevel Gabel Chief Financial Officer
Mohammedulla Khan Khaishgi Chairman
James Ferrato Chief Information Officer
Michael Darwal Chief Digital Officer
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
IBEX LIMITED37.86%327
ADOBE INC.-23.57%204 791
ROPER TECHNOLOGIES, INC.-12.93%45 358
AUTODESK, INC.-25.82%45 012
WORKDAY INC.-41.71%40 450
ELECTRONIC ARTS INC.6.88%39 457