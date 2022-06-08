ibex Welcomes Dan Hess as Senior Vice President of Business Development for Healthcare Vertical

Continues to Expand Healthcare Market Presence with Innovative CX Solutions

WASHINGTON, June 08, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- ibex (NASDAQ: IBEX), a leading global provider of business process outsourcing (BPO) and customer engagement technology solutions, today announced that healthcare sales veteran Dan Hess has joined ibex as Senior Vice President, Business Development, Healthcare. Hess brings to ibex more than 25 years of experience in healthcare sales and will be responsible for driving sales growth in its healthcare vertical.



“Dan is an outstanding sales leader with deep healthcare expertise, and we are delighted to have him join the growing ibex team,” said Julie Casteel, CMO and Chief Strategic Accounts Officer at ibex. “As we continue to build out our healthcare vertical and drive new logo sales, Dan will be an integral part of our team and our success. He is passionate about elevating customer satisfaction and an expert at selling revenue cycle management, population health management and patient engagement solutions”.

Before joining ibex, Hess worked for large healthcare services delivery organizations, including Owens & Minor, Inc. and Firstsource Solutions. He has a track record of success working with some of the largest healthcare providers across the country. Hess graduated from the University of Colorado Boulder and is a US Army Veteran.

“The healthcare industry is undergoing a digital revolution,” added Casteel. “CX technologies and services are playing an increasingly important role in managing costs and improving access that will radically redefine the way healthcare is delivered in the future for the benefit of providers and patients alike. ibex is committed to delivering the best healthcare CX through our integrated omnichannel solutions geared for a better overall patient experience.”

By connecting the touchpoints throughout the healthcare patient experience lifecycle, from patient and member enrollment to payment, billing and collections, ibex enables a seamless experience. ibex brings to bear its expertise from outside healthcare, serving some of the world’s great consumer brands, to deliver an end-to-end customer experience that meets the growing demands of today’s healthcare consumers.

About ibex

ibex delivers innovative business process outsourcing (BPO), smart digital marketing, online acquisition technology, and end-to-end customer engagement solutions to help companies acquire, engage, and retain valuable customers. Today, ibex operates a global CX delivery center model consisting of 34 operations facilities around the world, while deploying next-generation technology to drive superior customer experiences for many of the world’s leading companies across retail, e-commerce, healthcare, fintech, utilities and logistics.

ibex leverages its diverse global team of over 30,000 employees together with industry-leading technology, including its Wave X platform, to manage nearly 200 million critical customer interactions, adding over $2.2B in lifetime customer revenue each year and driving a truly differentiated customer experience. To learn more, visit our website at ibex.co and connect with us on LinkedIn .

