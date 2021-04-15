ibex : Wins Top BPO Workplace Award for Central America, The Caribbean and Nicaragua for Second Year in a Row

Log in
ibex (NASDAQ: IBEX), a leading global provider of CX technology & outsourcing solutions, today announced it has been recognized by Great Place to Work for an exceptional workplace culture for a second year in a row. ibex has received a total of three awards: Best Workplace in Central America and The Caribbean, Best Workplace in Nicaragua and Best Workplace for Women in Central America and The Caribbean.

“Winning this award for the second year in a row is a huge honor,” said Bob Dechant, CEO of ibex. “But it’s not unexpected. At ibex, we believe in repeatable success – this means that we continuously invest in the people, teams, and technology that drive continuous and predictable performance for our clients. We’ve built real communities in Nicaragua and Jamaica, and our people here consistently outperform. As a strategic pillar for the future of the company, I couldn’t be more proud of their success.”

Fresh from its Frost & Sullivan 2020 Nearshore Company of the Year Award, which celebrated ibex’s innovative BPO 2.0 approach to CX outsourcing, ibex has no plans to slow down in the Nearshore region. ibex is currently the largest BPO in Nicaragua, with 2,300 employees, and recently surpassed 6,500 employees in Jamaica.

“Our success and growth in the region are a result of the amazing people who come to work for us every day,” says Henry Ordonez, Country Manager for Nicaragua. “We strive to be the employer of choice for every region where we operate, and our focus on employee engagement is at the center of our performance strategy. Ibex's investment in Nicaragua and Jamaica was sparked by the quality and skill of the people here – and that investment is paying dividends.”

About ibex

With services ranging from customer service, technical support, inbound/outbound sales, business intelligence & analytics, digital demand generation, and CX surveys & feedback analytics, ibex helps brands accelerate growth, decrease costs, and ignite valuable brand interactions anywhere along the customer lifecycle.

About Great Place to Work®:

Great Place to Work® is the global authority on workplace culture. Since 1992, it has surveyed more than 100 million employees around the world and used those deep insights to define what makes a great workplace: trust.

Great Place to Work helps organizations quantify their culture and produce better business results by creating a high-trust work experience for all employees. Everything the company does is driven by the mission to build a better world by helping every organization become a Great Place to Work For All™.


© Business Wire 2021
Financials (USD)
Sales 2021 446 M - -
Net income 2021 5,91 M - -
Net Debt 2021 43,3 M - -
P/E ratio 2021 61,5x
Yield 2021 -
Capitalization 403 M 403 M -
EV / Sales 2021 1,00x
EV / Sales 2022 0,86x
Nbr of Employees 22 976
Free-Float 30,5%
Chart IBEX LIMITED
Duration : Period :
IBEX Limited Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends IBEX LIMITED
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 5
Average target price 26,00 $
Last Close Price 22,76 $
Spread / Highest target 27,4%
Spread / Average Target 14,2%
Spread / Lowest Target 5,45%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
NameTitle
Robert Thomas Dechant Chief Executive Officer & Director
Karl Kevel Gabel Chief Financial Officer
Mohammedulla Khan Khaishgi Non-Executive Chairman
James Ferrato Chief Information Officer
David Afdahl Chief Operating Officer
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
IBEX LIMITED21.71%403
ADOBE INC.2.10%244 758
AUTODESK, INC.-3.60%64 637
TWILIO INC.9.90%63 418
WORKDAY, INC.8.45%63 144
ROPER TECHNOLOGIES, INC.-2.20%43 970
