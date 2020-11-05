MarketScreener Homepage > Equities > TSX VENTURE EXCHANGE > IBEX Technologies Inc. IBT CA4489375085 IBEX TECHNOLOGIES INC. (IBT) Add to my list Report Report Delayed TSX VENTURE EXCHANGE - 11/05 09:30:00 am 0.275 CAD +7.84% 03:22p IBEX TECHNOLOGIES : consolidated financial Statements July 31, 2020 and 2019 with notes PU 08:02a IBEX TECHNOLOGIES : Reports Results for the Year Ended July 31, 2020 AQ 09/30 IBEX TECHNOLOGIES : Reports Management Change AQ Summary Quotes Charts News Calendar Company Financials Summary Most relevant All News Press Releases Official Publications Sector news IBEX Technologies : consolidated financial Statements July 31, 2020 and 2019 with notes 0 11/05/2020 | 03:22pm EST Send by mail :

IBEX Technologies Inc. / Technologies IBEX Inc. Consolidated Financial Statements July 31, 2020 and 2019 Consolidated Financial Statements Consolidated Statements of Financial Position 6 Consolidated Statements of Changes in Equity 7 Consolidated Statements of Earnings (Loss) and Comprehensive Income (Loss) 8 Consolidated Statements of Cash Flows 9 Notes to Consolidated Financial Statements 10 IBEX Technologies Inc. / Technologies IBEX Inc. Consolidated Financial Statements July 31, 2020 and 2019 THIS PAGE INTENTIONALLY LEFT BLANK Page 1 of 30 IBEX Technologies Inc. / Technologies IBEX Inc. Consolidated Financial Statements July 31, 2020 and 2019 NOTICE TO THE READER OF THE AUDITED CONSOLIDATED FINANCIAL STATEMENTS Management's Statement of Responsibility for Financial Information The consolidated financial statements are the responsibility of management and have been prepared in accordance with International Financial Reporting Standards. Where necessary, management has made judgments and estimates of the outcome of events and transactions, with due consideration given to materiality. Management is also responsible for all other information in these consolidated financial statements and for ensuring that this information is consistent, where appropriate, with the information and data included in the consolidated financial statements. The Company maintains a system of internal controls to provide reasonable assurance as to the reliability of the financial records and safeguarding of its assets. The consolidated financial statements have been audited by the Company's independent auditor, PricewaterhouseCoopers LLP, who has issued their report herein. The Board of Directors is responsible for overseeing management in the performance of its responsibilities for financial reporting. The Board exercises its responsibilities through the Audit Committee which comprises three independent directors. The Audit Committee meets from time to time with management and the Company's independent auditor to review the financial statements and matters relating to the audit. The Company's independent auditor has full and free access to the Audit Committee. These consolidated financial statements have been reviewed by the Audit Committee, who recommended their approval by the Board of Directors. Paul Baehr Richard Collin, CPA, CA President and Chief Executive Officer Director of Finance Montréal, Canada Montréal, Canada November 4, 2020 November 4, 2020 Page 2 of 30 Independent auditor's report To the Shareholders of IBEX Technologies Inc. Our opinion In our opinion, the accompanying consolidated financial statements present fairly, in all material respects, the financial position of IBEX Technologies Inc. and its subsidiaries (together, the Company) as at July 31, 2020 and 2019, and its financial performance and its cash flows for the years then ended in accordance with International Financial Reporting Standards as issued by the International Accounting Standards Board (IFRS). What we have audited The Company's consolidated financial statements comprise: the consolidated statements of financial position as at July 31, 2020 and 2019;

the consolidated statements of changes in equity for the years then ended;

the consolidated statements of earnings (loss) and comprehensive income (loss) for the years then ended;

the consolidated statements of cash flows for the years then ended; and

the notes to consolidated financial statements, which include a summary of significant accounting policies. Basis for opinion We conducted our audit in accordance with Canadian generally accepted auditing standards. Our responsibilities under those standards are further described in the Auditor's responsibilities for the audit of the consolidated financial statements section of our report. We believe that the audit evidence we have obtained is sufficient and appropriate to provide a basis for our opinion. Independence We are independent of the Company in accordance with the ethical requirements that are relevant to our audit of the consolidated financial statements in Canada. We have fulfilled our other ethical responsibilities in accordance with these requirements. Other information Management is responsible for the other information. The other information comprises the Management's Discussion and Analysis. PricewaterhouseCoopers LLP/s.r.l./s.e.n.c.r.l. 1250 René-Lévesque Boulevard West, Suite 2500, Montréal, Quebec, Canada H3B 4Y1 T: +1 514 205 5000, F: +1 514 876 1502 "PwC" refers to PricewaterhouseCoopers LLP/s.r.l./s.e.n.c.r.l., an Ontario limited liability partnership. Page 3 of 30 Our opinion on the consolidated financial statements does not cover the other information, and we do not express any form of assurance conclusion thereon. In connection with our audit of the consolidated financial statements, our responsibility is to read the other information identified above and, in doing so, consider whether the other information is materially inconsistent with the consolidated financial statements or our knowledge obtained in the audit, or otherwise appears to be materially misstated. If, based on the work we have performed, we conclude that there is a material misstatement of this other information, we are required to report that fact. We have nothing to report in this regard. Responsibilities of management and those charged with governance for the consolidated financial statements Management is responsible for the preparation and fair presentation of the consolidated financial statements in accordance with IFRS, and for such internal control as management determines is necessary to enable the preparation of consolidated financial statements that are free from material misstatement, whether due to fraud or error. In preparing the consolidated financial statements, management is responsible for assessing the Company's ability to continue as a going concern, disclosing, as applicable, matters related to going concern and using the going concern basis of accounting unless management either intends to liquidate the Company or to cease operations, or has no realistic alternative but to do so. Those charged with governance are responsible for overseeing the Company's financial reporting process. Auditor's responsibilities for the audit of the consolidated financial statements Our objectives are to obtain reasonable assurance about whether the consolidated financial statements as a whole are free from material misstatement, whether due to fraud or error, and to issue an auditor's report that includes our opinion. Reasonable assurance is a high level of assurance, but is not a guarantee that an audit conducted in accordance with Canadian generally accepted auditing standards will always detect a material misstatement when it exists. Misstatements can arise from fraud or error and are considered material if, individually or in the aggregate, they could reasonably be expected to influence the economic decisions of users taken on the basis of these consolidated financial statements. As part of an audit in accordance with Canadian generally accepted auditing standards, we exercise professional judgment and maintain professional skepticism throughout the audit. We also: Identify and assess the risks of material misstatement of the consolidated financial statements, whether due to fraud or error, design and perform audit procedures responsive to those risks, and obtain audit evidence that is sufficient and appropriate to provide a basis for our opinion. The risk of not detecting a material misstatement resulting from fraud is higher than for one resulting from error, as fraud may involve collusion, forgery, intentional omissions, misrepresentations, or the override of internal control. Page 4 of 30 Obtain an understanding of internal control relevant to the audit in order to design audit procedures that are appropriate in the circumstances, but not for the purpose of expressing an opinion on the effectiveness of the Company's internal control.

Evaluate the appropriateness of accounting policies used and the reasonableness of accounting estimates and related disclosures made by management.

Conclude on the appropriateness of management's use of the going concern basis of accounting and, based on the audit evidence obtained, whether a material uncertainty exists related to events or conditions that may cast significant doubt on the Company's ability to continue as a going concern. If we conclude that a material uncertainty exists, we are required to draw attention in our auditor's report to the related disclosures in the consolidated financial statements or, if such disclosures are inadequate, to modify our opinion. Our conclusions are based on the audit evidence obtained up to the date of our auditor's report. However, future events or conditions may cause the Company to cease to continue as a going concern.

Evaluate the overall presentation, structure and content of the consolidated financial statements, including the disclosures, and whether the consolidated financial statements represent the underlying transactions and events in a manner that achieves fair presentation.

Obtain sufficient appropriate audit evidence regarding the financial information of the entities or business activities within the Company to express an opinion on the consolidated financial statements. We are responsible for the direction, supervision and performance of the group audit. We remain solely responsible for our audit opinion. We communicate with those charged with governance regarding, among other matters, the planned scope and timing of the audit and significant audit findings, including any significant deficiencies in internal control that we identify during our audit. We also provide those charged with governance with a statement that we have complied with relevant ethical requirements regarding independence, and to communicate with them all relationships and other matters that may reasonably be thought to bear on our independence and, where applicable, related safeguards. The engagement partner on the audit resulting in this independent auditor's report is Frédéric Lepage. (Signed) "PricewaterhouseCoopers LLP"1 Montréal, Quebec November 4, 2020 1 CPA auditor, CA, public accountancy permit No. A123475 Page 5 of 30 IBEX Technologies Inc. / Technologies IBEX Inc. Consolidated Financial Statements July 31, 2020 and 2019 Consolidated Statements of Financial Position In Canadian dollars Notes July 31, July 31, 2020 2019 $ $ Assets Current assets Cash and cash equivalents 3,705,517 2,579,859 Trade and other receivables 4 877,062 898,905 Inventories 5 232,718 145,915 Prepaid expenses 99,587 89,319 Total current assets 4,914,884 3,713,998 Non-current assets Property, plant, equipment and intangible assets 6 1,037,806 2,230,413 Right-of-use assets 2-7 514,585 - Deferred income tax assets 11 2,125,940 2,442,313 Total assets 8,593,215 8,386,724 Liabilities Current liabilities Trade and other payables 943,515 820,305 Current portion of long-term debt 8 - 55,520 Current portion of lease liabilities 2-7 166,329 - Total current liabilities 1,109,844 875,825 Non-current liabilities Long-term debt 8 - 937,127 Non-current portion of lease liabilities 2-7 363,691 - Total liabilities 1,473,535 1,812,952 Equity Share capital 13 52,672,258 52,672,258 Contributed surplus 794,241 713,011 Deficit (46,346,819) (47,312,508) Accumulated other comprehensive income 6 - 501,011 7,119,680 6,573,772 Total liabilities and equity 8,593,215 8,386,724 The accompanying notes are an integral part of these consolidated financial statements. Approved by the Board of Directors , Director , Director Page 6 of 30 IBEX Technologies Inc. / Technologies IBEX Inc. Consolidated Financial Statements July 31, 2020 and 2019 Consolidated Statements of Changes in Equity In Canadian dollars Accumulated other Share Contributed comprehensive capital surplus Deficit income Total Notes $ $ $ $ $ As at July 31, 2018 52,672,258 674,840 (46,044,826) 487,481 7,789,753 Net loss - - (1,267,682) - (1,267,682) Share-based compensation 13 - 38,171 - - 38,171 Cumulative translation adjustments - - - 13,530 13,530 As at July 31, 2019 52,672,258 713,011 (47,312,508) 501,011 6,573,772 Net earnings - - 965,689 - 965,689 Share-based compensation 13 - 81,230 - - 81,230 Cumulative translation - - - (2,643) (2,643) adjustments Cumulative translation adjustments reclassified to 6 - - - (498,368) (498,368) earnings As at July 31, 2020 52,672,258 794,241 (46,346,819) - 7,119,680 The accompanying notes are an integral part of these consolidated financial statements. Page 7 of 30 IBEX Technologies Inc. / Technologies IBEX Inc. Consolidated Financial Statements July 31, 2020 and 2019 Consolidated Statements of Earnings (Loss) and Comprehensive Income (Loss) In Canadian dollars For the year ended For the year ended Notes July 31, 2020 July 31, 2019 $ $ Revenues 5,209,809 4,308,320 Cost of sales 9 Research and development expenses 9 Selling, general and administrative expenses 9 Impairment of property, plant and equipment 6 Operating earnings (loss) Foreign exchange gain 9 Finance expenses - net 9 Other income 9 Cumulative translation adjustments reclassified 6 to earnings Earnings (loss) before income taxes Income tax expense (recovery) 11 Net earnings (loss) 2,240,921 2,949,432 121,385 304,121 2,104,634 2,088,625 35,492 344,250 707,377 (1,378,108) (2,868) (43,128) 54,223 15,463 (127,672) (22,573) (498,368) - 1,282,062 (1,327,870) 316,373 (60,188) 965,689 (1,267,682) Other comprehensive income Foreign currency translation adjustments - (2,643) 13,530 (loss) gain Comprehensive income (loss) 963,046 (1,254,152) Basic and diluted net earnings (loss) per share 2 0.04 (0.05) The accompanying notes are an integral part of these consolidated financial statements. Page 8 of 30 IBEX Technologies Inc. / Technologies IBEX Inc. Consolidated Financial Statements July 31, 2020 and 2019 Consolidated Statements of Cash Flows In Canadian dollars Notes For the year ended For the year ended July 31, 2020 July 31, 2019 $ $ Cash flows generated from (used in) operating activities Net earnings (loss) 965,689 (1,267,682) Adjustments for non-cash income and expenses Depreciation of property, plant, equipment and 6 228,291 279,780 intangible assets Impairment of property, plant and equipment 6 35,492 344,250 Cumulative translation adjustments reclassified to 6 (498,368) - earnings Depreciation of right-of-use assets 7 170,353 - Accretion expenses on lease liabilities 7 26,209 - Lease termination 7 (110) - Share-based compensation 13 81,230 38,171 Deferred income tax expense (recovery) 11 316,373 (60,188) 1,325,159 (665,669) Changes in non-cash working capital balances Decrease (increase) in trade and other receivables 26,445 (193,282) (Increase) decrease in inventories (86,803) 201,662 (Increase) decrease in prepaid expenses (16,114) 353 Increase in trade and other payables 119,563 203,371 Net changes in non-cash working capital balances 43,091 212,104 Net cash generated from (used in) operating activities 1,368,250 (453,565) Cash flows generated from (used in) investing activities Proceed on disposal of property, plant and equipment 6 1,056,557 12,573 Purchase of property, plant and equipment 6 (101,930) (65,735) Net cash generated from (used in) investing activities 954,627 (53,162) Cash flows used in financing activities Repayment of long-term debt 8 (1,016,202) (53,786) Principal payments of lease liabilities 7 (181,017) - Net cash used in financing activities (1,197,219) (53,786) Net change in cash and cash equivalents 1,125,658 (560,513) Cash and cash equivalents at beginning of year 2,579,859 3,140,372 Cash and cash equivalents at end of year 3,705,517 2,579,859 Interest paid 40,952 43,689 Interest received 31,329 48,431 The accompanying notes are an integral part of these consolidated financial statements. Page 9 of 30 IBEX Technologies Inc. / Technologies IBEX Inc. Consolidated Financial Statements July 31, 2020 and 2019 Notes to Consolidated Financial Statements General information IBEX Technologies Inc. / Technologies IBEX Inc. ("IBEX" or the "Company"), through its wholly owned subsidiaries, manufactures and markets enzymes for biomedical use. IBEX also manufactures and markets a series of arthritis assays which are widely used in osteoarthritis research. These consolidated financial statements were authorized for issue by the Board of Directors on November 4, 2020 and were signed on its behalf. The Company is a public company listed on the TSX Venture Exchange and is incorporated and domiciled in Canada. The address of its registered office is 5485 Paré Street, Suite 100, Montréal, Québec. Summary of significant accounting policies Basis of presentation The Company prepares its consolidated financial statements in accordance with generally accepted accounting principles in Canada as set out in the CPA Canada Handbook - Accounting - Part 1, which incorporates International Financial Reporting Standards ("IFRS") as issued by the International Accounting Standards Board ("IASB"). Consolidation The consolidated financial statements include the accounts of the Company and its wholly owned Canadian and US subsidiaries, Technologies IBEX R&D Inc., IBEX Pharmaceuticals Inc. ("IBEX Pharma"), IBEX Technologies Corporation and Bio-Research Products Inc. ("BRP"). Subsidiaries are all entities over which the Company has control. The Company controls an entity when the Company is exposed to, or has rights to, variable returns from its involvement with the entity and has the ability to affect those returns through its power over the entity. The existence and effect of potential voting rights that are currently exercisable or convertible are considered when assessing whether the Company controls another entity. Subsidiaries are fully consolidated from the date on which control is transferred to the Company. They are deconsolidated on the date control ceases. Intercompany transactions and balances between companies are eliminated. Critical accounting estimates and judgments The preparation of financial statements in conformity with IFRS requires management to make estimates and assumptions that affect the reported amounts of assets and liabilities and disclosure of contingent assets and liabilities at the date of the financial statements and the reported amounts of revenues and expenses during the reporting period. Significant items subject to estimates and assumptions include the estimated useful life of assets, the valuation of long- lived assets, and the valuation of tax attributes. It is possible that actual results could differ from those estimates, and such differences could be material. Estimates are reviewed periodically and, as adjustments become necessary, they are reported in the consolidated statement of loss and comprehensive loss in the period in which they become known. In March 2020, the World Health Organization declared a global pandemic due to the novel coronavirus (COVID-19). The situation is constantly evolving, and the measures put in place are having multiple impacts on local, provincial, national and global economies. As an "Essential Service" (producing reagents and components for critical care diagnostic tests), IBEX has remained operational. Page 10 of 30 IBEX Technologies Inc. / Technologies IBEX Inc. Consolidated Financial Statements July 31, 2020 and 2019 The COVID-19 situation has however had an impact on some of our developmental programs which rely heavily on external suppliers, some of which have been closed down as a result of the pandemic. We expect some of these programs to resume in the upcoming months as suppliers partially resume operations. As an emerging risk, the duration and full financial effect of the COVID-19 pandemic are unknown, and accordingly estimates of the extent to which the COVID-19 may materially and adversely affect the Corporation are subject to significant uncertainties. Functional and presentation currency and foreign currency translation Presentation and functional currency The financial statements of the Company's subsidiaries are measured using their functional currency, which is the currency of the primary economic environment in which they operate and corresponds to their local currency. The consolidated financial statements are presented in Canadian dollars, which is the Company's functional currency. Translation of accounts of foreign subsidiaries Accounts of foreign subsidiaries that have a functional currency different from the presentation currency are translated into the presentation currency as follows: Assets and liabilities are translated at the closing rate at the reporting date; Income and expenses are translated at the average monthly exchange rates; and All resulting changes are recognized in other comprehensive income as cumulative translation adjustments. Transactions and balances Foreign currency transactions are translated into the functional currency using the exchange rates prevailing at the dates of the transactions or valuation when items are remeasured. Foreign exchange gains and losses resulting from the settlement of such transactions and from the translation, at each reporting date's exchange rates, of monetary assets and liabilities denominated in foreign currencies, are recognized in the statement of earnings (loss) and comprehensive income (loss). Cash and cash equivalents Cash and cash equivalents consist of cash on hand, balances with banks and highly liquid short-term investments. The Company considers short-term investments with an original maturity at the date of purchase of three months or less to be cash equivalents. As at July 31, 2020, cash equivalents include money market funds totalling $625,000 and bearing interest at a rate of 0.25% (July 31, 2019 - $618,000 - 1.60%). Financial Instruments The Company determines whether financial assets and financial liabilities are measured at amortized cost or fair value. Classification

The Company classifies its financial instruments in the following categories: at fair value through profit or loss ("FVTPL"), at fair value through other comprehensive income (loss) ("FVTOCI") or at amortized cost.

The Company determines the classification of financial assets at initial recognition. The classification of debt instruments is driven by the Company's business model for managing the financial assets and their contractual cash flow characteristics. Equity instruments that are held for trading are classified as FVTPL. For other equity instruments, they are also classified as FVTPL unless on the day of acquisition the Company Page 11 of 30 IBEX Technologies Inc. / Technologies IBEX Inc. Consolidated Financial Statements July 31, 2020 and 2019 makes an irrevocable election (on an instrument-by-instrument basis) to designate them as at FVTOCI. Financial liabilities are measured at amortized cost, unless they are required to be measured at FVTPL (such as instruments held for trading or derivatives) or the Company has opted to measure them at FVTPL. The following table shows the classification adopted by the Company: Financial instrument Classification - IFRS 9 Cash and cash equivalents Amortized cost Trade and other receivables Amortized cost Trade and other payables Amortized cost Long-term debt Amortized cost Derivatives Fair value through earnings or loss Measurement

Financial assets at FVTOCI

Elected investments in equity instruments at FVTOCI are initially recognized at fair value plus transaction costs. Subsequently, they are measured at fair value, with gains and losses recognized in other comprehensive income (loss) without subsequent reclassification to net income.

Financial assets and financial liabilities at amortized cost

Financial assets and financial liabilities at amortized cost are initially recognized at fair value plus or minus transaction costs, respectively, and subsequently carried at amortized cost less any impairment.

Financial assets and financial liabilities at FVTPL

Financial assets and financial liabilities carried at FVTPL are initially recorded at fair value and transaction costs are expensed in the statement of earnings (loss) and comprehensive income (loss). Realized and unrealized gains and losses arising from changes in the fair value of the financial assets and financial liabilities held at FVTPL are included in the statement of earnings (loss) and comprehensive income (loss) in the period in which they arise. Where management has opted to recognize a financial liability at FVTPL, any changes associated with the Company's own credit risk will be recognized in the other comprehensive income (loss) without subsequent reclassification to net loss. Impairment of financial assets at amortized cost

The Company recognizes a loss allowance for expected credit losses on financial assets that are measured at amortized cost. At each reporting date, the Company measures the loss allowance for the financial asset at an amount equal to the lifetime expected credit losses if the credit risk on the financial asset has increased significantly since initial recognition. If at the reporting date, the financial asset has not increased significantly since initial recognition, the Company measures the loss allowance for the financial asset at an amount equal to the twelve month expected credit losses. The Company shall recognize in the statement of earnings (loss) and comprehensive income (loss), as an impairment gain or loss, the amount of expected credit losses (or reversal) that is required to adjust the loss allowance at the reporting date to the amount that is required to be recognized.

For trade receivables, the Company applies the simplified approach which requires expected lifetime losses to be recognized from initial recognition of the receivables.

The Company assumes that there is no significant increase in credit risk for debt-instruments that have a low credit risk. Page 12 of 30 IBEX Technologies Inc. / Technologies IBEX Inc. Consolidated Financial Statements July 31, 2020 and 2019 Derecognition

Financial assets

The Company derecognizes financial assets only when the contractual rights to cash flows from the financial assets expire, or when it transfers the financial assets and substantially all of the associated risks and rewards of ownership to another entity. Gains and losses on derecognition are generally recognized in the statement of earnings (loss) and comprehensive income (loss). However, gains and losses on derecognition of equity instruments classified as FVTOCI are transferred to the Company's capital.

Financial liabilities

The Company derecognizes financial liabilities only when its obligations under the financial liabilities are discharged, cancelled or expired. Generally, the difference between the carrying amount of the financial liability derecognized and the consideration paid and payable, including any non-cash assets transferred or liabilities assumed, is recognized in the statement of earnings (loss) and comprehensive income (loss). Derivatives

All derivative instruments are recorded in the consolidated statement of financial position at fair value at each statement of financial position date. Derivatives may be embedded in other financial instruments (the

"host instrument"). Derivatives are treated as separate derivatives if their economic characteristics and risks are not closely related to those of the host instrument, the terms of the derivative are the same as those of a stand-alone derivative, and the combined contract is not measured at fair value. These derivatives are measured at fair value at each statement of financial position date with subsequent changes recognized in net earnings (loss) in the period in which the changes arise.

The Company enters into certain contracts for the sale of non-financial items that are denominated in currencies other than the Canadian dollar, the Company's functional currency. In cases where the foreign exchange component is not leveraged and does not contain an option feature and the contract is either denominated in the functional currency of any party to the contract, the non-financial item is routinely denominated in the currency of the contract or the currency of the contract is commonly used in the economic environment in which the transaction takes place, the derivative is considered to be closely related and is not accounted for separately. The fair value of financial instruments is determined using recognized valuation models using observable market-based inputs. Inventories Raw materials are measured at the lower of cost or net realizable value. Cost is determined using the average cost method. Net realizable value corresponds to replacement cost in the normal course of business. Work in process and finished goods are valued at the lower of cost or net realizable value determined on a first-in,first-out basis. Cost of finished goods comprises direct production costs such as raw materials, consumables, utilities, labour and production overheads such as depreciation, maintenance and occupancy costs. Net realizable value is the estimated selling price less applicable selling expenses. If carrying value exceeds net realizable amount, a write-down is recognized. The write-down may be reversed in a subsequent period if the circumstances which caused it no longer exist. Property, plant and equipment Property, plant and equipment are carried at historical cost less accumulated depreciation, government assistance and accumulated impairment losses. Historical cost includes expenditure that is directly attributable to bringing the asset to the location and condition necessary for it to be capable of operating in the manner intended by management. Page 13 of 30 IBEX Technologies Inc. / Technologies IBEX Inc. Consolidated Financial Statements July 31, 2020 and 2019 The Company adds to the carrying amount of an item of property, plant and equipment the cost of replacing parts of such item when that cost is incurred if the replacement part is expected to provide incremental future benefits to the Company. The carrying amount of the replaced part is derecognized. All other repairs and maintenance are charged in the consolidated statement of earnings (loss) and comprehensive income (loss) during the period in which they are incurred. Depreciation is recorded using the straight-line method based on the estimated useful lives of the related assets as follows: Term Building Varying from 10 to 40 years Machinery and equipment Varying from 2 to 30 years Furniture and fixtures Varying from 2 to 10 years Leasehold improvements 5 years Assets under construction are capitalized and are depreciated when ready to use. Intangible assets Intangible assets comprise software which are amortized using the straight-line method over a period of 4 to 5 years. Impairment of long-lived assets The Company assesses the carrying value of its long-lived assets, which comprise property, plant and equipment, for impairment when events or changed circumstances indicate that the carrying value may not be recoverable. For the purpose of measuring recoverable amounts, assets are grouped at the lowest levels for which there are separately identifiable cash flows (cash-generating units or "CGUs"). Recoverable amount is the higher of an asset's fair value less costs of disposal and value in use (being the present value of the expected future cash flows of the relevant asset or CGU, as determined by management). The amount of impairment loss, if any, is determined as the excess of the carrying value of the assets over their recoverable amount. Trade and other payables Trade and other payables are obligations to pay for goods or services that have been acquired in the ordinary course of business from suppliers. Trade and other payables are classified as current liabilities if payment is due within one year or less or in the normal operating cycle of the business if longer. If not, they are presented as non-current liabilities. Leases (prior to IFRS 16) Operating leases are deemed to be those leasing agreements which do not transfer to the Company substantially all the benefits and risks of ownership of an asset. Payments made under operating leases are charged to the consolidated statement of earnings (loss) and comprehensive income (loss) on a straight-line basis over the term of the lease. Leases (IFRS 16) A contract is a lease (or may contain a lease) if the contract conveys the right to control the use of an identified asset for a period of time in exchange for consideration. A lease liability is recognized at the commencement of the lease term at the present value of the lease payments that are not paid at that date. At the commencement date, a corresponding right-of-use asset is recognized at the amount of the lease liability, adjusted for lease incentives received, retirement costs and initial direct costs. Depreciation is recognized on the right-of-use asset on a straight- line basis over the lease term. Accretion expense is recognized on the lease liability using the effective interest rate method and payments are applied against the lease liability. Page 14 of 30 IBEX Technologies Inc. / Technologies IBEX Inc. Consolidated Financial Statements July 31, 2020 and 2019 Key areas where management has made judgments, estimates, and assumptions related to the application of IFRS 16 include: The incremental borrowing rates are based on judgments including economic environment, term, currency, and the underlying risk inherent to the asset. The carrying balance of the right-of-use assets, lease liabilities, and the resulting accretion expense and depreciation expense, may differ due to changes in the market conditions and lease term.

right-of-use assets, lease liabilities, and the resulting accretion expense and depreciation expense, may differ due to changes in the market conditions and lease term. Lease terms are based on assumptions regarding extension terms that allow for operational flexibility and future market conditions. Share-based compensation The Company operates an equity-settled,share-based compensation plan under which the Company receives services from employees as consideration for equity instruments (stock options). Compensation expense for stock options is included in net earnings (loss), with the offset credited to contributed surplus. Using the fair value method, compensation expense is measured at the grant date and recognized over the vesting period of the stock options. Any consideration paid on exercise of stock options or purchase of stock is credited to share capital. Share capital Common shares are classified as equity. Equity instruments are measured at the fair value of the cash or other resources received or receivable, net of direct costs of issuing the equity instruments. Net earnings (loss) per share Net earnings (loss) per share is calculated using the weighted average number of shares outstanding of 24,773,244 as at July 31, 2020 (July 31, 2019 - 24,773,244). The options that are outstanding (note 13) have been considered in the computation of diluted earnings (loss) per share; however, these options had no impact on net earnings (loss) per share. Revenue from Contracts with Customers Revenue is recognized when delivery has occurred and there is no unfulfilled obligation that could affect the customer's acceptance. These criteria are generally met at the time the product is leaving the Company's premises and at that point, control has passed to the customer. Revenue is measured based on the price specified in the Company's Order Confirmation sent to the customer. The Company does not have any multiple-element revenue arrangements. Cost of sales Cost of sales comprises the costs of manufactured products. It includes the purchase cost of raw materials, production costs directly related to the manufactured products and production overheads. Production overheads include depreciation of equipment and inventory allocations. Cost of sales also includes a relevant portion of general overheads to the extent that they are directly attributable to bringing the manufactured products to their present condition. Research and development costs Research costs are expensed when incurred. Development costs are capitalized as intangible assets when the conditions relating to the commercial and technical feasibility of the project, the ability to allocate the costs reliably and the probability of generating future economic benefits are fulfilled. Development costs are reviewed annually in order to determine whether the criteria for recognition as intangible assets are met. As at July 31, 2020 and 2019, no such costs have been deferred in the accounts of the Company. Page 15 of 30 IBEX Technologies Inc. / Technologies IBEX Inc. Consolidated Financial Statements July 31, 2020 and 2019 Government assistance relating to research and development activities is reflected as a reduction of net research and development expenditures in these consolidated financial statements as and when it is earned and collectability is reasonably assured. For the years ended July 31, 2020 and 2019, no such amounts have been recorded as a reduction of research and development expenditures. The recorded investment tax credits are based on management's best estimates of amounts expected to be recovered. The actual investment tax credits allowable are determined by the respective taxation authorities. Accordingly, these amounts may vary from the estimated amounts recorded. Income taxes The tax expense comprises current and deferred tax. When applicable, tax is recognized in the consolidated statement of earnings (loss) and comprehensive income (loss). Current income tax The current income tax charge is based on the results for the period as adjusted for items that are not taxable or not deductible. Current income tax is calculated using tax rates and laws that were enacted or substantively enacted at the end of each reporting period. Management periodically evaluates positions taken in tax returns with respect to situations in which applicable tax regulation is subject to interpretation. Provisions are established where appropriate on the basis of amounts expected to be paid to the tax authorities. Deferred income tax Deferred income tax is recognized using the asset and liability method on temporary differences arising between the tax basis of assets and liabilities and their carrying amount in the consolidated financial statements. Deferred income tax is determined on a non-discounted basis using tax rates and laws that have been enacted or substantively enacted at the consolidated statement of financial position date and are expected to apply when the deferred income tax assets or liabilities are settled. Deferred income tax assets are recognized only to the extent that it is probable that the assets will be realized. Deferred income tax assets and liabilities are presented as non-current. Government assistance Government assistance, other than research and development costs, is recognized when there is reasonable assurance the Company will comply with the conditions of the grant and the collection of the grant is reasonably assured. Unless otherwise specified in the consolidated financial statements, government assistance is presented as "Other income" on the consolidated statement of earnings (loss) and comprehensive income (loss). New and amended accounting standards adopted During the year, the Company adopted the following new and amended accounting standards. IFRS 16 "Leases" On August 1, 2019, the Company adopted IFRS 16, "Leases", using the modified retrospective approach measuring the right-of-use assets at an amount equal to the lease liabilities. This approach does not require restatement of prior period financial information. On adoption of IFRS 16, the Company's lease liabilities related to contracts classified as leases were measured at the discounted present value of the remaining minimum lease payments, excluding short-term and low-value leases. The right-of-use assets recognized were measured at amounts equal to the present value of the lease obligations. The incremental borrowing rate used to determine the lease liability at adoption was 4.75%. The right-of-use assets and lease liabilities recognized relate to the Company's premises under lease. Page 16 of 30 IBEX Technologies Inc. / Technologies IBEX Inc. Consolidated Financial Statements July 31, 2020 and 2019 The cumulative effect of initially applying IFRS 16 was recognized as $678,171 right-of-use assets with corresponding lease liabilities (Note 7). In applying IFRS 16 for the first time, the Company used the following practical expedients permitted by the standard: Apply a single discount rate to a portfolio of leases with similar characteristics;

Account for lease payments as an expense and not recognize a right-of-use asset if the underlying asset is of low dollar value. The following table reconciles the difference between the commitments presented in note 13 of the Company annual consolidated financial statements as at July 31, 2019 and the amount recognized as lease liabilities on the transition date: $ Total commitments disclosed as at July 31,2019 790,304 Future payments related to operating expenses (39,886) Discounting effect (72,247) Lease liabilities as at August 1, 2019 678,171 Accounting standards issued but not yet applied New accounting standards, amendments and interpretations issued but only effective for the Company beginning on or after August 1, 2020 are as follows: IAS 1, Presentation of Financial Statements (''IAS 1''), and IAS 8, Accounting Policies, Changes in accounting Estimates and Errors (''IAS 8'') Definition of Material (Amendments to IAS 1, Presentation of Financial Statements, and to IAS 8, Accounting Policies, Changes in Accounting Estimates and Errors) is intended to make the definition of material in IAS 1 easier to understand and is not intended to alter the underlying concept of materiality in IFRS Standards. The concept of "obscuring" material information with immaterial information has been included as part of the new definition. The threshold for materiality influencing users has been changed from "could influence" to "could reasonably be expected to influence". The definition of material in IAS 8 has been replaced by a reference to the definition of material in IAS 1. IAS 1 and IAS 8 are applicable for annual periods beginning on or after January 1, 2020. The Company does not expect any impact in its financial statements upon the amendments of IAS 1 and IAS 8. Financial instruments Currency risk The Company operates internationally, and its sales are mainly contracted in US dollars. A change in the currency exchange rate between the Canadian dollar and the US dollar could have a material effect on its consolidated earnings (loss) and comprehensive income (loss), financial position and cash flows. The Company's objective in managing its foreign currency risk is to minimize its net exposure to foreign currency cash flows by buying, from time to time, forward foreign exchange contracts to hedge a portion of the exposure of its foreign currency cash flows. Foreign exchange contracts will usually have a maturity of less than two years. As at July 31, 2020 and 2019, the Company has no forward foreign exchange contracts outstanding. Page 17 of 30 IBEX Technologies Inc. / Technologies IBEX Inc. Consolidated Financial Statements July 31, 2020 and 2019 The Company does not use forward foreign exchange contracts for speculative purposes. The Company also does not apply hedge accounting, and these derivative contracts are being marked to fair value at every reporting date with changes recorded in the consolidated statement of earnings (loss) and comprehensive income (loss) as foreign exchange (gain) loss and in the consolidated statement of financial position as trade and other receivables or trade and other payables. The Company is exposed to foreign currency risk primarily as a result of revenues and expenses denominated in US dollars. Financial instruments denominated in foreign currencies as at July 31, 2020 and July 31, 2019 were as follows: July 31, 2020 July 31, 2019 CA$ US$ CA$ US$ Cash and cash equivalents 2,344,679 1,749,238 754,512 573,861 Trade and other receivables 672,034 501,368 526,285 400,277 Trade and other payables 23,449 17,494 58,113 44,199 The impact on the Company's (excluding BRP) financial instruments of a 5% increase in the US dollar exchange rate would be a foreign exchange gain of $149,663 recorded in net earnings (loss) for the year ended July 31, 2020 (July 31, 2019 gain of $61,134). Interest rate risk The Company's interest rate risk was related to the long-term debt. The Company does no longer have an interest rate risk since the long term debt was repaid in June 2020 (Note 8). Credit risk Financial instruments that potentially subject the Company to credit risk include cash and cash equivalents, as well as trade and other receivables. Cash and cash equivalents consist of bank balances and money market funds maintained at financial institutions with high credit ratings. Therefore, the Company considers the risk of non-performance for cash and cash equivalents to be low. The aging of trade receivables as at July 31, 2020 was as follows: Trade receivables $ % Current 726,535 97 Past due 31-90 days 17,765 3 Over 90 days 2,289 - 746,589 100 Page 18 of 30 IBEX Technologies Inc. / Technologies IBEX Inc. Consolidated Financial Statements July 31, 2020 and 2019 The Company's exposure to credit risk for trade receivables for customers with greater than 10% of the total balance was as follows: July 31, July 31, 2020 2019 % % Customer 1 66 29 Customer 2 10 13 Customer 3 - 19 Liquidity risk Liquidity risk is the risk that the Company will not be able to meet its financial liabilities when due. The Company's financial liabilities include its trade and other payables presented on the consolidated statement of financial position, which are due within the next 12 months, and long-term debt. The Company manages liquidity risk by maintaining adequate cash balances to discharge its liabilities when due. The following table details the maturities of the financial liabilities as at July 31, 2020. Between Between More Carrying Contractual Less than 1 and 3 3 and 5 than amount cash flows 1 year years years 5 years $ $ $ $ $ $ Trade and other payables 943,515 943,515 943,515 - - - Lease liabilities1 530,020 576,211 187,896 388,315 - - 1,473,535 1,519,726 1,131,411 388,315 - - 1- See Note 7. Management believes that the Company has sufficient funds to meet its obligations and planned expenditures for the ensuing twelve months as they fall due. In assessing whether the going concern assumption is appropriate, management takes into account all available information about the future, which is at least, but not limited to, twelve months from the end of the reporting period. Financial instruments Except for derivatives, the Company has evaluated the fair value of its financial instruments based on the current interest rate environment, related market values and current pricing of financial instruments with comparable terms. The carrying value of its financial instruments is considered to approximate fair value. The Company categorizes its financial instruments according to the following three hierarchical levels: Level 1 - Measurement based on quoted prices (unadjusted) in active markets for identical assets and liabilities; Level 2 - Valuation techniques based primarily on observable market data; and Level 3 - Valuation techniques not based primarily on observable market data. As at July 31, 2020 and 2019, there are no financial instruments that were accounted for using fair value. Page 19 of 30 IBEX Technologies Inc. / Technologies IBEX Inc. Consolidated Financial Statements July 31, 2020 and 2019 Trade and other receivables July 31, July 31, 2020 2019 $ $ Trade 746,589 832,553 Canada Emergency Wage Subsidy (Note 9) 125,762 - Sales tax 4,711 9,940 Other receivable - 56,412 877,062 898,905 Inventories July 31, July 31, 2020 2019 $ $ Finished goods - Enzymes 201,694 111,020 Finished goods - Arthritis diagnostic kits 31,024 34,895 232,718 145,915 During the year ended July 31, 2020, the Company wrote off inventories that had expired in the amount of $101,545 (July 31, 2019 - $40,805). The related expense is included in the Cost of sales. Page 20 of 30 IBEX Technologies Inc. / Technologies IBEX Inc. Consolidated Financial Statements July 31, 2020 and 2019 Property, plant, equipment and intangible assets Machinery and Furniture Leasehold Building Land Equipment and Fixtures Improvements Software Total $ $ $ $ $ $ $ As at July 31, 2018 Cost 921,779 813,563 3,726,180 592,631 432,210 43,825 6,530,188 Accumulated depreciation (290,716) - (2,562,313) (588,886) (302,238) (14,993) (3,759,146) Net book amount 631,063 813,563 1,163,867 3,745 129,972 28,832 2,771,042 Year ended July 31, 2019 Opening net book amount 631,063 813,563 1,163,867 3,745 129,972 28,832 2,771,042 Additions - - 65,735 - - - 65,735 Depreciation charge (52,707) - (175,003) (1,813) (41,044) (9,213) (279,780) Impairment (321,577) - (22,673) - - - (344,250) Effect of exchange rate variations 8,811 8,187 668 - - - 17,666 Closing net book amount 265,590 821,750 1,032,594 1,932 88,928 19,619 2,230,413 As at July 31, 2019 Cost 931,056 821,750 3,797,259 592,631 432,210 43,825 6,618,731 Accumulated depreciation and impairment (665,466) - (2,764,665) (590,699) (343,282) (24,206) (4,388,318) Net book amount 265,590 821,750 1,032,594 1,932 88,928 19,619 2,230,413 Year ended July 31, 2020 Opening net book amount 265,590 821,750 1,032,594 1,932 88,928 19,619 2,230,413 Additions - - 101,930 - - - 101,930 Disposal (215,307) (841,250) - - - - (1,056,557) Depreciation charge (21,093) - (155,350) (1,591) (41,043) (9,214) (228,291) Impairment (35,492) - - - - - (35,492) Effect of exchange rate variations 6,302 19,500 1 - - - 25,803 Closing net book amount - - 979,175 341 47,885 10,405 1,037,806 As at July 31, 2020 Cost - - 2,680,277 592,631 432,210 43,825 3,748,943 Accumulated depreciation - - (1,701,102) (592,290) (384,325) (33,420) (2,711,137) Net book amount - - 979,175 341 47,885 10,405 1,037,806 The Company closed operations at its North Liberty, Iowa production facility on July 31, 2019 and the facility was sold in June 2020. This disposal resulted in a $498,368 cumulated gain on translation adjustments being reclassified to earnings. The Company has taken a non-cash impairment of $35,492 related to the land, buildings and equipment. Page 21 of 30 IBEX Technologies Inc. / Technologies IBEX Inc. Consolidated Financial Statements July 31, 2020 and 2019 Right-of Use Assets and Lease Liabilities Right-of-Use Assets Cost As at July 31, 2019 Recognition upon adoption of IFRS 16 Addition Termination As at July 31, 2020 Accumulated depreciation As at July 31, 2019 Depreciation Termination As at July 31, 2020 Net book value as at July 31, 2020 Lease Liabilities As at July 31, 2019 Recognition upon adoption of IFRS 16 Addition Termination Accretion expense Payments As at July 31, 2020 Current portion of lease liabilities Long term portion of lease liabilities Total lease liabilities as at July 31, 2020 Page 22 of 30 July 31, 2020 $ - 678,171 12,206 (7,857) 682,520 - (170,353) 2,418 (167,935) 514,585 - 678,171 12,206 (5,549) 26,209 (181,017) 530,020 166,329 363,691 530,020 IBEX Technologies Inc. / Technologies IBEX Inc. Consolidated Financial Statements July 31, 2020 and 2019 Long-term debt July 31, 2020 July 31, 2019 US$ CA$ US$ CA$ Term loan 2 - - 754,980 992,647 Less: current portion - - 42,227 55,520 - - 712,753 937,127 2- Term loan bearing interest at 4.20% repayable in blended monthly instalments of US$6,137 maturing on January 1, 2033. In 2013, the Company had entered into a 20-year term loan that mirrors a mortgage, with variable interest rates. The initial interest rate is 4.25% for five years. Every five years, the interest rate will be revised based on the weekly average yield on US Treasury Securities adjusted to a constant maturity of five years, as made available by the Federal Reserve Board and published in the Wall Street Journal, using the most recent index figure as of the date 45 days before each Change Date (January 2013 - 0.75%), plus a margin of 3.5%. The interest rate was revised to 4.20% for five years in January 2018. The term loan was secured by the land and building of BRP. Following the sale of BRP facility's in June 2020 (Note 6), the term loan was fully repaid as at July 31, 2020. Page 23 of 30 IBEX Technologies Inc. / Technologies IBEX Inc. Consolidated Financial Statements July 31, 2020 and 2019 Expense by nature July 31, July 31, 2020 2019 $ $ Salaries and benefits expense 3 2,549,987 2,949,655 Share-based compensation expense 81,230 38,171 Board compensation 101,796 104,933 Contracts and collaborators 97,878 131,912 Professional fees 186,048 210,810 Shareholders' relation fees 29,044 33,722 Occupancy costs 192,023 390,944 Insurance 112,713 116,801 Royalties 19,925 23,796 Sales, administration and all other expenses 784,455 859,992 Foreign exchange gain (2,868) (43,128) Finance expense 84,884 64,105 Finance revenue (30,661) (48,642) Changes in inventory allocation, work in process and finished goods (86,803) 201,662 Depreciation of property, plant, equipment and intangible assets 228,291 279,780 Depreciation of right-of-use assets 170,353 - Impairment of property, plant and equipment 35,492 344,250 Other income 4 (127,672) (22,573) 4,426,115 5,636,190 3- Included in salaries and benefits expense as of July 31, 2019 is the severance expense of $183,360 provided to the employees that worked in our US facility. Since these severances were paid after July 31, 2019, they were accrued in trade and other payables as at July 31, 2019. 4- The Company has met all requirements under the Canada Emergency Wage Subsidy (CEWS) and has submitted claims for a total amount of $125,762 which was received in September 2020. Key management compensation Key management includes the Company's executives and members of the Board of Directors. Compensation awarded to key management included: July 31, July 31, 2020 2019 $ $ Salaries, share-based compensation and employee benefits 1,037,741 976,639 As of July 31, 2020, an amount of $151,168 is due to key management in respect of the Company's profit sharing plan (July 31, 2019 - None). Page 24 of 30 IBEX Technologies Inc. / Technologies IBEX Inc. Consolidated Financial Statements July 31, 2020 and 2019 Income taxes Income tax expense (recovery) July 31, July 31, 2020 2019 $ $ Current - - Deferred 316,373 (60,188) Income tax expense (recovery) 316,373 (60,188) b) Effective tax rate The Company's effective income tax rate differs from the statutory federal and provincial income tax rate in Canada. This difference arises from the following: July 31, July 31, 2020 2019 % % Combined statutory tax rate 26.54 26.64 Unrecognized tax benefits 5.28 (20.86) Expiration of unrecognized tax benefits (34.63) - Adjustments from prior years and other adjustments 39.97 0.26 Non-deductible and other items 3.03 (0.88) Foreign subsidiary subject to different tax rates 0.18 (0.63) 13.83 (22.11) Effective tax rate 40.37 4.53 Deferred income tax assets Deferred income tax assets, representing deductible temporary differences, tax loss carry-forwards and non-refundable unused tax credits, have been recognized to the extent that it is probable that sufficient taxable profits will be available to allow the assets to be recovered. The components of the deferred income tax assets are as follows: July 31, July 31, 2020 2019 $ $ Research and development expenditures pool 884,294 1,049,524 Investment tax credits 530,773 743,609 Property, plant and equipment 710,873 649,180 Deferred income tax assets 2,125,940 2,442,313 Page 25 of 30 IBEX Technologies Inc. / Technologies IBEX Inc. Consolidated Financial Statements July 31, 2020 and 2019 Deferred income tax assets are recognized only to the extent that it is probable that sufficient taxable profits will be available to allow the assets to be recovered. Accordingly, some deferred income tax assets have not been recognized; these unrecognized deferred income tax assets amount to $3,492,837 (July 31, 2019 - $5,043,065). As at July 31, 2020 and 2019, significant components of the Company's unrecognized deferred income tax assets are as follows: July 31, July 31, 2020 2019 $ $ Deferred income tax assets Research and development expenditures pool 1,319,388 1,319,388 Investment tax credits 190,880 202,606 Non-capital losses carried forward 1,526,872 2,974,807 Non-deductible reserve 109,543 106,006 Capital loss carry forward 315,183 318,575 Property, plant and equipment 30,971 121,683 3,492,837 5,043,065 d) Other The Company has accumulated non-capital losses for federal and Québec tax purposes of approximately $2,802,000 for which no future tax benefit has been recognized in the accounts. These losses may be carried forward and used to reduce taxable income in future years, and will expire as follows: $ 2026 321,000 2027 729,000 2028 116,000 2029 198,000 2030 93,000 2031 145,000 Thereafter 1,200,000 2,802,000 Page 26 of 30 IBEX Technologies Inc. / Technologies IBEX Inc. Consolidated Financial Statements July 31, 2020 and 2019 A US subsidiary company has non-capital losses amounting to approximately US$2,667,000 (CA$3,574,000) for which no future tax benefit has been recognized in the accounts. These losses may be carried forward and used to reduce taxable income in the United States in future years, and will expire as follows: $ 2021 983,000 2022 413,000 2026 15,000 2027 15,000 2028 16,000 2029 16,000 2030 17,000 2031 17,000 2032 17,000 2033 17,000 2034 849,000 2037 104,000 2038 495,000 2039 183,000 2040 417,000 3,574,000 A US subsidiary company has an unclaimed tax credit of approximately US$142,000 (CA$190,000) for which no future tax benefit has been recognized in the accounts. This credit may be carried forward 20 years and used to reduce taxable income in the United States in future years (expiring between 2029 and 2039). Segment information and economic dependence Reliance on key customers The Company is highly reliant on sales from a small number of customers. During the year ended July 31, 2020, 71% of its sales derived from its top three customers (July 31, 2019 - 62%). July 31, July 31, 2020 2019 % % Customer A 56 41 Customer B 8 - Customer C 7 10 Customer D - 11 Industry The Company operates in one industry segment: the production and sale of diagnostic products. Page 27 of 30 IBEX Technologies Inc. / Technologies IBEX Inc. Consolidated Financial Statements July 31, 2020 and 2019 Geographic information The Company currently only has production facilities in Canada; prior to August 1, 2019, the Company had also a production facility in the United States, which was closed on July 31, 2019. The Company's sales by geographic region for the year ended July 31, 2020 and 2019 were as follows: July 31, July 31, 2020 2019 % % Canada 18 18 United States 65 54 United Kingdom 6 15 Other 11 13 100 100 Property, plant and equipment attributed to the countries based on location are as follows: July 31, July 31, 2020 2019 $ $ Canada 1,037,806 1,143,073 United States (sold in June 2020) - 1,087,340 1,037,806 2,230,413 Share capital Authorized - Unlimited as to number First preferred shares, cumulative, redeemable, issuable in series. The first series consisted of 150,000 shares, convertible into common shares at a rate of 188.68 voting common shares for each preferred share. All preferred shares were converted into common shares;

Second preferred shares, cumulative, redeemable, convertible, issuable in series;

Third preferred shares, issuable in series; and

Common shares. Issued and fully paid July 31, 2020 July 31, 2019 Number of Book Number of Book common shares value common shares value $ $ Beginning balance 24,773,244 52,672,258 24,773,244 52,672,258 Stock options exercised - - - - Ending balance 24,773,244 52,672,258 24,773,244 52,672,258 Page 28 of 30 IBEX Technologies Inc. / Technologies IBEX Inc. Consolidated Financial Statements July 31, 2020 and 2019 Stock options Stock options are granted to directors, full-time employees and consultants. The terms and conditions of the grants thereunder are contingent on the market value of the Company's stock, the discretion of the Board of Directors and regulatory requirements. The number of common shares reserved for issuance under this stock option plan is 2,400,000. The maximum term permissible under the plan is 10 years. The terms and the vesting privileges are determined at the date of grant. The vesting privileges for the options range from immediate to a three-year vesting term. The following tables summarize the IBEX stock option plan for the year ended July 31, 2020 and the year ended July 31 2019: July 31, 2020 July 31, 2019 Number of Weighted average Number of Weighted average options exercise price options exercise price $ $ Beginning balance 1,645,000 0.20 1,505,000 0.21 Granted 455,000 0.14 300,000 0.15 Expired (575,000) 0.22 (160,000) 0.22 Forfeited (50,000) 0.20 - - Ending balance 1,475,000 0.17 1,645,000 0.20 The following table summarizes the IBEX stock options outstanding as at July 31, 2020: Options outstanding and currently exercisable Exercise prices Number Number vested and Weighted average $ outstanding exercisable remaining contractual life (years) 0.08 50,000 50,000 2.92 0.14 455,000 227,500 9.49 0.15 300,000 100,000 8.40 0.20 600,000 525,000 7.39 0.24 70,000 70,000 6.73 1,475,000 972,500 The Company uses the fair value based method of accounting for its stock options. The fair value of the options is estimated as at the date of grant using the Black-Scholes option pricing model with the following weighted average assumptions for the year ended July 31, 2020: Page 29 of 30 IBEX Technologies Inc. / Technologies IBEX Inc. Consolidated Financial Statements July 31, 2020 and 2019 July 31, July 31, 2020 2019 Risk-free interest rate 1.55% 1.93% Expected dividend yield Nil Nil Expected life of the options 10 years 10 years Expected volatility 89.43% 98.27% During the year ended July 31, 2020, the fair value of the options granted at an exercise price of $0.135 was $52,507 (July 31, 2019 - Exercise price of $0.145 and fair value of $38,760). Commitments and contingency Operating lease commitments - Company as lessee The Company leases offices under operating leases. The future minimum payments for all commitments are as follows: Years ending July 31 $ 2021 196,294 2022 153,156 2023 146,657 2024 111,592 Capital The Company's objectives in managing its capital are to safeguard its ability to continue as a going concern by ensuring it has sufficient cash resources to maintain its ongoing operations, to provide returns for shareholders and to minimize the cost of capital (see Note 3). The Company defines its capital as equity plus long-term debt, if applicable. There has been no change to the capital risk management strategy during the year ended July 31, 2020 and 2019. Page 30 of 30 Attachments Original document

