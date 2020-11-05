IBEX Technologies : consolidated financial Statements July 31, 2020 and 2019 with notes

Log in
11/05/2020 | 03:22pm EST

IBEX Technologies Inc. / Technologies IBEX Inc.

Consolidated Financial Statements

July 31, 2020 and 2019

Consolidated Financial Statements

Consolidated Statements of Financial Position

6

Consolidated Statements of Changes in Equity

7

Consolidated Statements of Earnings (Loss) and Comprehensive Income (Loss)

8

Consolidated Statements of Cash Flows

9

Notes to Consolidated Financial Statements

10

IBEX Technologies Inc. / Technologies IBEX Inc.

Consolidated Financial Statements

July 31, 2020 and 2019

THIS PAGE INTENTIONALLY LEFT BLANK

Page 1 of 30

IBEX Technologies Inc. / Technologies IBEX Inc.

Consolidated Financial Statements

July 31, 2020 and 2019

NOTICE TO THE READER OF THE AUDITED

CONSOLIDATED FINANCIAL STATEMENTS

Management's Statement of Responsibility for Financial Information

The consolidated financial statements are the responsibility of management and have been prepared in accordance with International Financial Reporting Standards. Where necessary, management has made judgments and estimates of the outcome of events and transactions, with due consideration given to materiality. Management is also responsible for all other information in these consolidated financial statements and for ensuring that this information is consistent, where appropriate, with the information and data included in the consolidated financial statements.

The Company maintains a system of internal controls to provide reasonable assurance as to the reliability of the financial records and safeguarding of its assets. The consolidated financial statements have been audited by the Company's independent auditor, PricewaterhouseCoopers LLP, who has issued their report herein.

The Board of Directors is responsible for overseeing management in the performance of its responsibilities for financial reporting. The Board exercises its responsibilities through the Audit Committee which comprises three independent directors. The Audit Committee meets from time to time with management and the Company's independent auditor to review the financial statements and matters relating to the audit. The Company's independent auditor has full and free access to the Audit Committee. These consolidated financial statements have been reviewed by the Audit Committee, who recommended their approval by the Board of Directors.

Paul Baehr

Richard Collin, CPA, CA

President and Chief Executive Officer

Director of Finance

Montréal, Canada

Montréal, Canada

November 4, 2020

November 4, 2020

Page 2 of 30

Independent auditor's report

To the Shareholders of

IBEX Technologies Inc.

Our opinion

In our opinion, the accompanying consolidated financial statements present fairly, in all material respects, the financial position of IBEX Technologies Inc. and its subsidiaries (together, the Company) as at

July 31, 2020 and 2019, and its financial performance and its cash flows for the years then ended in accordance with International Financial Reporting Standards as issued by the International Accounting Standards Board (IFRS).

What we have audited

The Company's consolidated financial statements comprise:

  • the consolidated statements of financial position as at July 31, 2020 and 2019;
  • the consolidated statements of changes in equity for the years then ended;
  • the consolidated statements of earnings (loss) and comprehensive income (loss) for the years then ended;
  • the consolidated statements of cash flows for the years then ended; and
  • the notes to consolidated financial statements, which include a summary of significant accounting policies.

Basis for opinion

We conducted our audit in accordance with Canadian generally accepted auditing standards. Our responsibilities under those standards are further described in the Auditor's responsibilities for the audit of the consolidated financial statements section of our report.

We believe that the audit evidence we have obtained is sufficient and appropriate to provide a basis for our opinion.

Independence

We are independent of the Company in accordance with the ethical requirements that are relevant to our audit of the consolidated financial statements in Canada. We have fulfilled our other ethical responsibilities in accordance with these requirements.

Other information

Management is responsible for the other information. The other information comprises the Management's Discussion and Analysis.

PricewaterhouseCoopers LLP/s.r.l./s.e.n.c.r.l.

1250 René-Lévesque Boulevard West, Suite 2500, Montréal, Quebec, Canada H3B 4Y1 T: +1 514 205 5000, F: +1 514 876 1502

"PwC" refers to PricewaterhouseCoopers LLP/s.r.l./s.e.n.c.r.l., an Ontario limited liability partnership.

Page 3 of 30

Our opinion on the consolidated financial statements does not cover the other information, and we do not express any form of assurance conclusion thereon.

In connection with our audit of the consolidated financial statements, our responsibility is to read the other information identified above and, in doing so, consider whether the other information is materially inconsistent with the consolidated financial statements or our knowledge obtained in the audit, or otherwise appears to be materially misstated.

If, based on the work we have performed, we conclude that there is a material misstatement of this other information, we are required to report that fact. We have nothing to report in this regard.

Responsibilities of management and those charged with governance for the consolidated financial statements

Management is responsible for the preparation and fair presentation of the consolidated financial statements in accordance with IFRS, and for such internal control as management determines is necessary to enable the preparation of consolidated financial statements that are free from material misstatement, whether due to fraud or error.

In preparing the consolidated financial statements, management is responsible for assessing the Company's ability to continue as a going concern, disclosing, as applicable, matters related to going concern and using the going concern basis of accounting unless management either intends to liquidate the Company or to cease operations, or has no realistic alternative but to do so.

Those charged with governance are responsible for overseeing the Company's financial reporting process.

Auditor's responsibilities for the audit of the consolidated financial statements

Our objectives are to obtain reasonable assurance about whether the consolidated financial statements as a whole are free from material misstatement, whether due to fraud or error, and to issue an auditor's report that includes our opinion. Reasonable assurance is a high level of assurance, but is not a guarantee that an audit conducted in accordance with Canadian generally accepted auditing standards will always detect a material misstatement when it exists. Misstatements can arise from fraud or error and are considered material if, individually or in the aggregate, they could reasonably be expected to influence the economic decisions of users taken on the basis of these consolidated financial statements.

As part of an audit in accordance with Canadian generally accepted auditing standards, we exercise professional judgment and maintain professional skepticism throughout the audit. We also:

  • Identify and assess the risks of material misstatement of the consolidated financial statements, whether due to fraud or error, design and perform audit procedures responsive to those risks, and obtain audit evidence that is sufficient and appropriate to provide a basis for our opinion. The risk of not detecting a material misstatement resulting from fraud is higher than for one resulting from error, as fraud may involve collusion, forgery, intentional omissions, misrepresentations, or the override of internal control.

Page 4 of 30

  • Obtain an understanding of internal control relevant to the audit in order to design audit procedures that are appropriate in the circumstances, but not for the purpose of expressing an opinion on the effectiveness of the Company's internal control.
  • Evaluate the appropriateness of accounting policies used and the reasonableness of accounting estimates and related disclosures made by management.
  • Conclude on the appropriateness of management's use of the going concern basis of accounting and, based on the audit evidence obtained, whether a material uncertainty exists related to events or conditions that may cast significant doubt on the Company's ability to continue as a going concern. If we conclude that a material uncertainty exists, we are required to draw attention in our auditor's report to the related disclosures in the consolidated financial statements or, if such disclosures are inadequate, to modify our opinion. Our conclusions are based on the audit evidence obtained up to the date of our auditor's report. However, future events or conditions may cause the Company to cease to continue as a going concern.
  • Evaluate the overall presentation, structure and content of the consolidated financial statements, including the disclosures, and whether the consolidated financial statements represent the underlying transactions and events in a manner that achieves fair presentation.
  • Obtain sufficient appropriate audit evidence regarding the financial information of the entities or business activities within the Company to express an opinion on the consolidated financial statements. We are responsible for the direction, supervision and performance of the group audit. We remain solely responsible for our audit opinion.

We communicate with those charged with governance regarding, among other matters, the planned scope and timing of the audit and significant audit findings, including any significant deficiencies in internal control that we identify during our audit.

We also provide those charged with governance with a statement that we have complied with relevant ethical requirements regarding independence, and to communicate with them all relationships and other matters that may reasonably be thought to bear on our independence and, where applicable, related safeguards.

The engagement partner on the audit resulting in this independent auditor's report is Frédéric Lepage.

(Signed) "PricewaterhouseCoopers LLP"1

Montréal, Quebec

November 4, 2020

1 CPA auditor, CA, public accountancy permit No. A123475

Page 5 of 30

IBEX Technologies Inc. / Technologies IBEX Inc.

Consolidated Financial Statements

July 31, 2020 and 2019

Consolidated Statements of Financial Position

In Canadian dollars

Notes

July 31,

July 31,

2020

2019

$

$

Assets

Current assets

Cash and cash equivalents

3,705,517

2,579,859

Trade and other receivables

4

877,062

898,905

Inventories

5

232,718

145,915

Prepaid expenses

99,587

89,319

Total current assets

4,914,884

3,713,998

Non-current assets

Property, plant, equipment and intangible assets

6

1,037,806

2,230,413

Right-of-use assets

2-7

514,585

-

Deferred income tax assets

11

2,125,940

2,442,313

Total assets

8,593,215

8,386,724

Liabilities

Current liabilities

Trade and other payables

943,515

820,305

Current portion of long-term debt

8

-

55,520

Current portion of lease liabilities

2-7

166,329

-

Total current liabilities

1,109,844

875,825

Non-current liabilities

Long-term debt

8

-

937,127

Non-current portion of lease liabilities

2-7

363,691

-

Total liabilities

1,473,535

1,812,952

Equity

Share capital

13

52,672,258

52,672,258

Contributed surplus

794,241

713,011

Deficit

(46,346,819)

(47,312,508)

Accumulated other comprehensive income

6

-

501,011

7,119,680

6,573,772

Total liabilities and equity

8,593,215

8,386,724

The accompanying notes are an integral part of these consolidated financial statements.

Approved by the Board of Directors

, Director

, Director

Page 6 of 30

IBEX Technologies Inc. / Technologies IBEX Inc.

Consolidated Financial Statements

July 31, 2020 and 2019

Consolidated Statements of Changes in Equity

In Canadian dollars

Accumulated

other

Share

Contributed

comprehensive

capital

surplus

Deficit

income

Total

Notes

$

$

$

$

$

As at July 31, 2018

52,672,258

674,840

(46,044,826)

487,481

7,789,753

Net loss

-

-

(1,267,682)

-

(1,267,682)

Share-based compensation

13

-

38,171

-

-

38,171

Cumulative translation

adjustments

-

-

-

13,530

13,530

As at July 31, 2019

52,672,258

713,011

(47,312,508)

501,011

6,573,772

Net earnings

-

-

965,689

-

965,689

Share-based compensation

13

-

81,230

-

-

81,230

Cumulative translation

-

-

-

(2,643)

(2,643)

adjustments

Cumulative translation

adjustments reclassified to

6

-

-

-

(498,368)

(498,368)

earnings

As at July 31, 2020

52,672,258

794,241

(46,346,819)

-

7,119,680

The accompanying notes are an integral part of these consolidated financial statements.

Page 7 of 30

IBEX Technologies Inc. / Technologies IBEX Inc.

Consolidated Financial Statements

July 31, 2020 and 2019

Consolidated Statements of Earnings (Loss) and Comprehensive Income (Loss)

In Canadian dollars

For the year ended

For the year ended

Notes

July 31, 2020

July 31, 2019

$

$

Revenues

5,209,809

4,308,320

Cost of sales

9

Research and development expenses

9

Selling, general and administrative expenses

9

Impairment of property, plant and equipment

6

Operating earnings (loss)

Foreign exchange gain

9

Finance expenses - net

9

Other income

9

Cumulative translation adjustments reclassified

6

to earnings

Earnings (loss) before income taxes

Income tax expense (recovery)

11

Net earnings (loss)

2,240,921

2,949,432

121,385

304,121

2,104,634

2,088,625

35,492

344,250

707,377

(1,378,108)

(2,868)

(43,128)

54,223

15,463

(127,672)

(22,573)

(498,368)

-

1,282,062

(1,327,870)

316,373

(60,188)

965,689

(1,267,682)

Other comprehensive income

Foreign currency translation adjustments -

(2,643)

13,530

(loss) gain

Comprehensive income (loss)

963,046

(1,254,152)

Basic and diluted net earnings (loss) per share

2

0.04

(0.05)

The accompanying notes are an integral part of these consolidated financial statements.

Page 8 of 30

IBEX Technologies Inc. / Technologies IBEX Inc.

Consolidated Financial Statements

July 31, 2020 and 2019

Consolidated Statements of Cash Flows

In Canadian dollars

Notes

For the year ended

For the year ended

July 31, 2020

July 31, 2019

$

$

Cash flows generated from (used in) operating activities

Net earnings (loss)

965,689

(1,267,682)

Adjustments for non-cash income and expenses

Depreciation of property, plant, equipment and

6

228,291

279,780

intangible assets

Impairment of property, plant and equipment

6

35,492

344,250

Cumulative translation adjustments reclassified to

6

(498,368)

-

earnings

Depreciation of right-of-use assets

7

170,353

-

Accretion expenses on lease liabilities

7

26,209

-

Lease termination

7

(110)

-

Share-based compensation

13

81,230

38,171

Deferred income tax expense (recovery)

11

316,373

(60,188)

1,325,159

(665,669)

Changes in non-cash working capital balances

Decrease (increase) in trade and other receivables

26,445

(193,282)

(Increase) decrease in inventories

(86,803)

201,662

(Increase) decrease in prepaid expenses

(16,114)

353

Increase in trade and other payables

119,563

203,371

Net changes in non-cash working capital balances

43,091

212,104

Net cash generated from (used in) operating activities

1,368,250

(453,565)

Cash flows generated from (used in) investing activities

Proceed on disposal of property, plant and equipment

6

1,056,557

12,573

Purchase of property, plant and equipment

6

(101,930)

(65,735)

Net cash generated from (used in) investing activities

954,627

(53,162)

Cash flows used in financing activities

Repayment of long-term debt

8

(1,016,202)

(53,786)

Principal payments of lease liabilities

7

(181,017)

-

Net cash used in financing activities

(1,197,219)

(53,786)

Net change in cash and cash equivalents

1,125,658

(560,513)

Cash and cash equivalents at beginning of year

2,579,859

3,140,372

Cash and cash equivalents at end of year

3,705,517

2,579,859

Interest paid

40,952

43,689

Interest received

31,329

48,431

The accompanying notes are an integral part of these consolidated financial statements.

Page 9 of 30

IBEX Technologies Inc. / Technologies IBEX Inc.

Consolidated Financial Statements

July 31, 2020 and 2019

Notes to Consolidated Financial Statements

General information

IBEX Technologies Inc. / Technologies IBEX Inc. ("IBEX" or the "Company"), through its wholly owned subsidiaries, manufactures and markets enzymes for biomedical use. IBEX also manufactures and markets a series of arthritis assays which are widely used in osteoarthritis research. These consolidated financial statements were authorized for issue by the Board of Directors on November 4, 2020 and were signed on its behalf.

The Company is a public company listed on the TSX Venture Exchange and is incorporated and domiciled in Canada. The address of its registered office is 5485 Paré Street, Suite 100, Montréal, Québec.

Summary of significant accounting policies

Basis of presentation

The Company prepares its consolidated financial statements in accordance with generally accepted accounting principles in Canada as set out in the CPA Canada Handbook - Accounting - Part 1, which incorporates International Financial Reporting Standards ("IFRS") as issued by the International Accounting Standards Board ("IASB").

Consolidation

The consolidated financial statements include the accounts of the Company and its wholly owned Canadian and US subsidiaries, Technologies IBEX R&D Inc., IBEX Pharmaceuticals Inc. ("IBEX Pharma"), IBEX Technologies Corporation and Bio-Research Products Inc. ("BRP").

Subsidiaries are all entities over which the Company has control. The Company controls an entity when the Company is exposed to, or has rights to, variable returns from its involvement with the entity and has the ability to affect those returns through its power over the entity. The existence and effect of potential voting rights that are currently exercisable or convertible are considered when assessing whether the Company controls another entity. Subsidiaries are fully consolidated from the date on which control is transferred to the Company. They are deconsolidated on the date control ceases. Intercompany transactions and balances between companies are eliminated.

Critical accounting estimates and judgments

The preparation of financial statements in conformity with IFRS requires management to make estimates and assumptions that affect the reported amounts of assets and liabilities and disclosure of contingent assets and liabilities at the date of the financial statements and the reported amounts of revenues and expenses during the reporting period. Significant items subject to estimates and assumptions include the estimated useful life of assets, the valuation of long- lived assets, and the valuation of tax attributes. It is possible that actual results could differ from those estimates, and such differences could be material. Estimates are reviewed periodically and, as adjustments become necessary, they are reported in the consolidated statement of loss and comprehensive loss in the period in which they become known.

In March 2020, the World Health Organization declared a global pandemic due to the novel coronavirus (COVID-19). The situation is constantly evolving, and the measures put in place are having multiple impacts on local, provincial, national and global economies.

As an "Essential Service" (producing reagents and components for critical care diagnostic tests), IBEX has remained operational.

Page 10 of 30

IBEX Technologies Inc. / Technologies IBEX Inc.

Consolidated Financial Statements

July 31, 2020 and 2019

The COVID-19 situation has however had an impact on some of our developmental programs which rely heavily on external suppliers, some of which have been closed down as a result of the pandemic. We expect some of these programs to resume in the upcoming months as suppliers partially resume operations.

As an emerging risk, the duration and full financial effect of the COVID-19 pandemic are unknown, and accordingly estimates of the extent to which the COVID-19 may materially and adversely affect the Corporation are subject to significant uncertainties.

Functional and presentation currency and foreign currency translation

Presentation and functional currency

The financial statements of the Company's subsidiaries are measured using their functional currency, which is the currency of the primary economic environment in which they operate and corresponds to their local currency.

The consolidated financial statements are presented in Canadian dollars, which is the Company's functional currency.

Translation of accounts of foreign subsidiaries

Accounts of foreign subsidiaries that have a functional currency different from the presentation currency are translated into the presentation currency as follows:

  1. Assets and liabilities are translated at the closing rate at the reporting date;
  2. Income and expenses are translated at the average monthly exchange rates; and
  3. All resulting changes are recognized in other comprehensive income as cumulative translation adjustments.

Transactions and balances

Foreign currency transactions are translated into the functional currency using the exchange rates prevailing at the dates of the transactions or valuation when items are remeasured. Foreign exchange gains and losses resulting from the settlement of such transactions and from the translation, at each reporting date's exchange rates, of monetary assets and liabilities denominated in foreign currencies, are recognized in the statement of earnings (loss) and comprehensive income (loss).

Cash and cash equivalents

Cash and cash equivalents consist of cash on hand, balances with banks and highly liquid short-term investments. The Company considers short-term investments with an original maturity at the date of purchase of three months or less to be cash equivalents.

As at July 31, 2020, cash equivalents include money market funds totalling $625,000 and bearing interest at a rate of 0.25% (July 31, 2019 - $618,000 - 1.60%).

Financial Instruments

The Company determines whether financial assets and financial liabilities are measured at amortized cost or fair value.

  1. Classification
    The Company classifies its financial instruments in the following categories: at fair value through profit or loss ("FVTPL"), at fair value through other comprehensive income (loss) ("FVTOCI") or at amortized cost.
    The Company determines the classification of financial assets at initial recognition. The classification of debt instruments is driven by the Company's business model for managing the financial assets and their contractual cash flow characteristics. Equity instruments that are held for trading are classified as FVTPL. For other equity instruments, they are also classified as FVTPL unless on the day of acquisition the Company

Page 11 of 30

IBEX Technologies Inc. / Technologies IBEX Inc.

Consolidated Financial Statements

July 31, 2020 and 2019

makes an irrevocable election (on an instrument-by-instrument basis) to designate them as at FVTOCI. Financial liabilities are measured at amortized cost, unless they are required to be measured at FVTPL (such as instruments held for trading or derivatives) or the Company has opted to measure them at FVTPL. The following table shows the classification adopted by the Company:

Financial instrument

Classification - IFRS 9

Cash and cash equivalents

Amortized cost

Trade and other receivables

Amortized cost

Trade and other payables

Amortized cost

Long-term debt

Amortized cost

Derivatives

Fair value through earnings or loss

  1. Measurement
    Financial assets at FVTOCI
    Elected investments in equity instruments at FVTOCI are initially recognized at fair value plus transaction costs. Subsequently, they are measured at fair value, with gains and losses recognized in other comprehensive income (loss) without subsequent reclassification to net income.
    Financial assets and financial liabilities at amortized cost
    Financial assets and financial liabilities at amortized cost are initially recognized at fair value plus or minus transaction costs, respectively, and subsequently carried at amortized cost less any impairment.
    Financial assets and financial liabilities at FVTPL
    Financial assets and financial liabilities carried at FVTPL are initially recorded at fair value and transaction costs are expensed in the statement of earnings (loss) and comprehensive income (loss). Realized and unrealized gains and losses arising from changes in the fair value of the financial assets and financial liabilities held at FVTPL are included in the statement of earnings (loss) and comprehensive income (loss) in the period in which they arise. Where management has opted to recognize a financial liability at FVTPL, any changes associated with the Company's own credit risk will be recognized in the other comprehensive income (loss) without subsequent reclassification to net loss.
  2. Impairment of financial assets at amortized cost
    The Company recognizes a loss allowance for expected credit losses on financial assets that are measured at amortized cost. At each reporting date, the Company measures the loss allowance for the financial asset at an amount equal to the lifetime expected credit losses if the credit risk on the financial asset has increased significantly since initial recognition. If at the reporting date, the financial asset has not increased significantly since initial recognition, the Company measures the loss allowance for the financial asset at an amount equal to the twelve month expected credit losses. The Company shall recognize in the statement of earnings (loss) and comprehensive income (loss), as an impairment gain or loss, the amount of expected credit losses (or reversal) that is required to adjust the loss allowance at the reporting date to the amount that is required to be recognized.
    For trade receivables, the Company applies the simplified approach which requires expected lifetime losses to be recognized from initial recognition of the receivables.
    The Company assumes that there is no significant increase in credit risk for debt-instruments that have a low credit risk.

Page 12 of 30

IBEX Technologies Inc. / Technologies IBEX Inc.

Consolidated Financial Statements

July 31, 2020 and 2019

  1. Derecognition
    Financial assets
    The Company derecognizes financial assets only when the contractual rights to cash flows from the financial assets expire, or when it transfers the financial assets and substantially all of the associated risks and rewards of ownership to another entity. Gains and losses on derecognition are generally recognized in the statement of earnings (loss) and comprehensive income (loss). However, gains and losses on derecognition of equity instruments classified as FVTOCI are transferred to the Company's capital.
    Financial liabilities
    The Company derecognizes financial liabilities only when its obligations under the financial liabilities are discharged, cancelled or expired. Generally, the difference between the carrying amount of the financial liability derecognized and the consideration paid and payable, including any non-cash assets transferred or liabilities assumed, is recognized in the statement of earnings (loss) and comprehensive income (loss).
  2. Derivatives
    All derivative instruments are recorded in the consolidated statement of financial position at fair value at each statement of financial position date. Derivatives may be embedded in other financial instruments (the
    "host instrument"). Derivatives are treated as separate derivatives if their economic characteristics and risks are not closely related to those of the host instrument, the terms of the derivative are the same as those of a stand-alone derivative, and the combined contract is not measured at fair value. These derivatives are measured at fair value at each statement of financial position date with subsequent changes recognized in net earnings (loss) in the period in which the changes arise.
    The Company enters into certain contracts for the sale of non-financial items that are denominated in currencies other than the Canadian dollar, the Company's functional currency. In cases where the foreign exchange component is not leveraged and does not contain an option feature and the contract is either denominated in the functional currency of any party to the contract, the non-financial item is routinely denominated in the currency of the contract or the currency of the contract is commonly used in the economic environment in which the transaction takes place, the derivative is considered to be closely related and is not accounted for separately. The fair value of financial instruments is determined using recognized valuation models using observable market-based inputs.

Inventories

Raw materials are measured at the lower of cost or net realizable value. Cost is determined using the average cost method. Net realizable value corresponds to replacement cost in the normal course of business.

Work in process and finished goods are valued at the lower of cost or net realizable value determined on a first-in,first-out basis. Cost of finished goods comprises direct production costs such as raw materials, consumables, utilities, labour and production overheads such as depreciation, maintenance and occupancy costs. Net realizable value is the estimated selling price less applicable selling expenses. If carrying value exceeds net realizable amount, a write-down is recognized. The write-down may be reversed in a subsequent period if the circumstances which caused it no longer exist.

Property, plant and equipment

Property, plant and equipment are carried at historical cost less accumulated depreciation, government assistance and accumulated impairment losses. Historical cost includes expenditure that is directly attributable to bringing the asset to the location and condition necessary for it to be capable of operating in the manner intended by management.

Page 13 of 30

IBEX Technologies Inc. / Technologies IBEX Inc.

Consolidated Financial Statements

July 31, 2020 and 2019

The Company adds to the carrying amount of an item of property, plant and equipment the cost of replacing parts of such item when that cost is incurred if the replacement part is expected to provide incremental future benefits to the Company. The carrying amount of the replaced part is derecognized. All other repairs and maintenance are charged in the consolidated statement of earnings (loss) and comprehensive income (loss) during the period in which they are incurred.

Depreciation is recorded using the straight-line method based on the estimated useful lives of the related assets as follows:

Term

Building

Varying from 10 to 40 years

Machinery and equipment

Varying from 2 to 30 years

Furniture and fixtures

Varying from 2 to 10 years

Leasehold improvements

5 years

Assets under construction are capitalized and are depreciated when ready to use.

Intangible assets

Intangible assets comprise software which are amortized using the straight-line method over a period of 4 to 5 years.

Impairment of long-lived assets

The Company assesses the carrying value of its long-lived assets, which comprise property, plant and equipment, for impairment when events or changed circumstances indicate that the carrying value may not be recoverable. For the purpose of measuring recoverable amounts, assets are grouped at the lowest levels for which there are separately

identifiable cash flows (cash-generating units or "CGUs"). Recoverable amount is the higher of an asset's fair value

less costs of disposal and value in use (being the present value of the expected future cash flows of the relevant asset or CGU, as determined by management). The amount of impairment loss, if any, is determined as the excess of the carrying value of the assets over their recoverable amount.

Trade and other payables

Trade and other payables are obligations to pay for goods or services that have been acquired in the ordinary course of business from suppliers. Trade and other payables are classified as current liabilities if payment is due within one year or less or in the normal operating cycle of the business if longer. If not, they are presented as non-current liabilities.

Leases (prior to IFRS 16)

Operating leases are deemed to be those leasing agreements which do not transfer to the Company substantially all the benefits and risks of ownership of an asset. Payments made under operating leases are charged to the consolidated statement of earnings (loss) and comprehensive income (loss) on a straight-line basis over the term of the lease.

Leases (IFRS 16)

A contract is a lease (or may contain a lease) if the contract conveys the right to control the use of an identified asset for a period of time in exchange for consideration. A lease liability is recognized at the commencement of the lease term at the present value of the lease payments that are not paid at that date. At the commencement date, a corresponding right-of-use asset is recognized at the amount of the lease liability, adjusted for lease incentives received, retirement costs and initial direct costs. Depreciation is recognized on the right-of-use asset on a straight- line basis over the lease term. Accretion expense is recognized on the lease liability using the effective interest rate method and payments are applied against the lease liability.

Page 14 of 30

IBEX Technologies Inc. / Technologies IBEX Inc.

Consolidated Financial Statements

July 31, 2020 and 2019

Key areas where management has made judgments, estimates, and assumptions related to the application of IFRS 16 include:

  • The incremental borrowing rates are based on judgments including economic environment, term, currency, and the underlying risk inherent to the asset. The carrying balance of the right-of-use assets, lease liabilities, and the resulting accretion expense and depreciation expense, may differ due to changes in the market conditions and lease term.
  • Lease terms are based on assumptions regarding extension terms that allow for operational flexibility and future market conditions.

Share-based compensation

The Company operates an equity-settled,share-based compensation plan under which the Company receives services from employees as consideration for equity instruments (stock options).

Compensation expense for stock options is included in net earnings (loss), with the offset credited to contributed surplus. Using the fair value method, compensation expense is measured at the grant date and recognized over the vesting period of the stock options. Any consideration paid on exercise of stock options or purchase of stock is credited to share capital.

Share capital

Common shares are classified as equity. Equity instruments are measured at the fair value of the cash or other resources received or receivable, net of direct costs of issuing the equity instruments.

Net earnings (loss) per share

Net earnings (loss) per share is calculated using the weighted average number of shares outstanding of 24,773,244 as at July 31, 2020 (July 31, 2019 - 24,773,244). The options that are outstanding (note 13) have been considered in the computation of diluted earnings (loss) per share; however, these options had no impact on net earnings (loss) per share.

Revenue from Contracts with Customers

Revenue is recognized when delivery has occurred and there is no unfulfilled obligation that could affect the customer's acceptance. These criteria are generally met at the time the product is leaving the Company's premises and at that point, control has passed to the customer. Revenue is measured based on the price specified in the Company's Order Confirmation sent to the customer. The Company does not have any multiple-element revenue arrangements.

Cost of sales

Cost of sales comprises the costs of manufactured products. It includes the purchase cost of raw materials, production costs directly related to the manufactured products and production overheads. Production overheads include depreciation of equipment and inventory allocations. Cost of sales also includes a relevant portion of general overheads to the extent that they are directly attributable to bringing the manufactured products to their present condition.

Research and development costs

Research costs are expensed when incurred. Development costs are capitalized as intangible assets when the conditions relating to the commercial and technical feasibility of the project, the ability to allocate the costs reliably and the probability of generating future economic benefits are fulfilled. Development costs are reviewed annually in order to determine whether the criteria for recognition as intangible assets are met.

As at July 31, 2020 and 2019, no such costs have been deferred in the accounts of the Company.

Page 15 of 30

IBEX Technologies Inc. / Technologies IBEX Inc.

Consolidated Financial Statements

July 31, 2020 and 2019

Government assistance relating to research and development activities is reflected as a reduction of net research and development expenditures in these consolidated financial statements as and when it is earned and collectability is reasonably assured. For the years ended July 31, 2020 and 2019, no such amounts have been recorded as a reduction of research and development expenditures.

The recorded investment tax credits are based on management's best estimates of amounts expected to be recovered.

The actual investment tax credits allowable are determined by the respective taxation authorities. Accordingly, these amounts may vary from the estimated amounts recorded.

Income taxes

The tax expense comprises current and deferred tax. When applicable, tax is recognized in the consolidated statement of earnings (loss) and comprehensive income (loss).

Current income tax

The current income tax charge is based on the results for the period as adjusted for items that are not taxable or not deductible. Current income tax is calculated using tax rates and laws that were enacted or substantively enacted at the end of each reporting period. Management periodically evaluates positions taken in tax returns with respect to situations in which applicable tax regulation is subject to interpretation. Provisions are established where appropriate on the basis of amounts expected to be paid to the tax authorities.

Deferred income tax

Deferred income tax is recognized using the asset and liability method on temporary differences arising between the tax basis of assets and liabilities and their carrying amount in the consolidated financial statements. Deferred income tax is determined on a non-discounted basis using tax rates and laws that have been enacted or substantively enacted at the consolidated statement of financial position date and are expected to apply when the deferred income tax assets or liabilities are settled. Deferred income tax assets are recognized only to the extent that it is probable that the assets will be realized. Deferred income tax assets and liabilities are presented as non-current.

Government assistance

Government assistance, other than research and development costs, is recognized when there is reasonable assurance the Company will comply with the conditions of the grant and the collection of the grant is reasonably assured. Unless otherwise specified in the consolidated financial statements, government assistance is presented as "Other income" on the consolidated statement of earnings (loss) and comprehensive income (loss).

New and amended accounting standards adopted

During the year, the Company adopted the following new and amended accounting standards.

IFRS 16 "Leases"

On August 1, 2019, the Company adopted IFRS 16, "Leases", using the modified retrospective approach measuring the right-of-use assets at an amount equal to the lease liabilities. This approach does not require restatement of prior period financial information.

On adoption of IFRS 16, the Company's lease liabilities related to contracts classified as leases were measured at the discounted present value of the remaining minimum lease payments, excluding short-term and low-value leases. The right-of-use assets recognized were measured at amounts equal to the present value of the lease obligations. The incremental borrowing rate used to determine the lease liability at adoption was 4.75%. The right-of-use assets and lease liabilities recognized relate to the Company's premises under lease.

Page 16 of 30

IBEX Technologies Inc. / Technologies IBEX Inc.

Consolidated Financial Statements

July 31, 2020 and 2019

The cumulative effect of initially applying IFRS 16 was recognized as $678,171 right-of-use assets with corresponding lease liabilities (Note 7).

In applying IFRS 16 for the first time, the Company used the following practical expedients permitted by the standard:

  • Apply a single discount rate to a portfolio of leases with similar characteristics;
  • Account for lease payments as an expense and not recognize a right-of-use asset if the underlying asset is of low dollar value.

The following table reconciles the difference between the commitments presented in note 13 of the Company annual consolidated financial statements as at July 31, 2019 and the amount recognized as lease liabilities on the transition date:

$

Total commitments disclosed as at July 31,2019

790,304

Future payments related to operating expenses

(39,886)

Discounting effect

(72,247)

Lease liabilities as at August 1, 2019

678,171

Accounting standards issued but not yet applied

New accounting standards, amendments and interpretations issued but only effective for the Company beginning on or after August 1, 2020 are as follows:

IAS 1, Presentation of Financial Statements (''IAS 1''), and IAS 8, Accounting Policies, Changes in accounting Estimates and Errors (''IAS 8'')

Definition of Material (Amendments to IAS 1, Presentation of Financial Statements, and to IAS 8, Accounting Policies, Changes in Accounting Estimates and Errors) is intended to make the definition of material in IAS 1 easier to understand and is not intended to alter the underlying concept of materiality in IFRS Standards. The concept of "obscuring" material information with immaterial information has been included as part of the new definition. The threshold for materiality influencing users has been changed from "could influence" to "could reasonably be expected to influence". The definition of material in IAS 8 has been replaced by a reference to the definition of material in IAS 1.

IAS 1 and IAS 8 are applicable for annual periods beginning on or after January 1, 2020. The Company does not expect any impact in its financial statements upon the amendments of IAS 1 and IAS 8.

Financial instruments

Currency risk

The Company operates internationally, and its sales are mainly contracted in US dollars. A change in the currency exchange rate between the Canadian dollar and the US dollar could have a material effect on its consolidated earnings (loss) and comprehensive income (loss), financial position and cash flows.

The Company's objective in managing its foreign currency risk is to minimize its net exposure to foreign currency cash flows by buying, from time to time, forward foreign exchange contracts to hedge a portion of the exposure of its foreign currency cash flows. Foreign exchange contracts will usually have a maturity of less than two years. As at July 31, 2020 and 2019, the Company has no forward foreign exchange contracts outstanding.

Page 17 of 30

IBEX Technologies Inc. / Technologies IBEX Inc.

Consolidated Financial Statements

July 31, 2020 and 2019

The Company does not use forward foreign exchange contracts for speculative purposes. The Company also does not apply hedge accounting, and these derivative contracts are being marked to fair value at every reporting date with changes recorded in the consolidated statement of earnings (loss) and comprehensive income (loss) as foreign exchange (gain) loss and in the consolidated statement of financial position as trade and other receivables or trade and other payables.

The Company is exposed to foreign currency risk primarily as a result of revenues and expenses denominated in US dollars. Financial instruments denominated in foreign currencies as at July 31, 2020 and July 31, 2019 were as follows:

July 31, 2020

July 31, 2019

CA$

US$

CA$

US$

Cash and cash equivalents

2,344,679

1,749,238

754,512

573,861

Trade and other receivables

672,034

501,368

526,285

400,277

Trade and other payables

23,449

17,494

58,113

44,199

The impact on the Company's (excluding BRP) financial instruments of a 5% increase in the US dollar exchange rate would be a foreign exchange gain of $149,663 recorded in net earnings (loss) for the year ended July 31, 2020 (July 31, 2019 gain of $61,134).

Interest rate risk

The Company's interest rate risk was related to the long-term debt. The Company does no longer have an interest rate risk since the long term debt was repaid in June 2020 (Note 8).

Credit risk

Financial instruments that potentially subject the Company to credit risk include cash and cash equivalents, as well as trade and other receivables. Cash and cash equivalents consist of bank balances and money market funds maintained at financial institutions with high credit ratings. Therefore, the Company considers the risk of non-performance for cash and cash equivalents to be low.

The aging of trade receivables as at July 31, 2020 was as follows:

Trade receivables

$

%

Current

726,535

97

Past due 31-90 days

17,765

3

Over 90 days

2,289

-

746,589

100

Page 18 of 30

IBEX Technologies Inc. / Technologies IBEX Inc.

Consolidated Financial Statements

July 31, 2020 and 2019

The Company's exposure to credit risk for trade receivables for customers with greater than 10% of the total balance was as follows:

July 31,

July 31,

2020

2019

%

%

Customer 1

66

29

Customer 2

10

13

Customer 3

-

19

Liquidity risk

Liquidity risk is the risk that the Company will not be able to meet its financial liabilities when due. The Company's financial liabilities include its trade and other payables presented on the consolidated statement of financial position, which are due within the next 12 months, and long-term debt. The Company manages liquidity risk by maintaining adequate cash balances to discharge its liabilities when due.

The following table details the maturities of the financial liabilities as at July 31, 2020.

Between

Between

More

Carrying

Contractual

Less than

1 and 3

3 and 5

than

amount

cash flows

1 year

years

years

5 years

$

$

$

$

$

$

Trade and other payables

943,515

943,515

943,515

-

-

-

Lease liabilities1

530,020

576,211

187,896

388,315

-

-

1,473,535

1,519,726

1,131,411

388,315

-

-

1- See Note 7.

Management believes that the Company has sufficient funds to meet its obligations and planned expenditures for the ensuing twelve months as they fall due. In assessing whether the going concern assumption is appropriate, management takes into account all available information about the future, which is at least, but not limited to, twelve months from the end of the reporting period.

Financial instruments

Except for derivatives, the Company has evaluated the fair value of its financial instruments based on the current interest rate environment, related market values and current pricing of financial instruments with comparable terms. The carrying value of its financial instruments is considered to approximate fair value.

The Company categorizes its financial instruments according to the following three hierarchical levels:

Level 1 - Measurement based on quoted prices (unadjusted) in active markets for identical assets and liabilities;

Level 2 - Valuation techniques based primarily on observable market data; and

Level 3 - Valuation techniques not based primarily on observable market data.

As at July 31, 2020 and 2019, there are no financial instruments that were accounted for using fair value.

Page 19 of 30

IBEX Technologies Inc. / Technologies IBEX Inc.

Consolidated Financial Statements

July 31, 2020 and 2019

Trade and other receivables

July 31,

July 31,

2020

2019

$

$

Trade

746,589

832,553

Canada Emergency Wage Subsidy (Note 9)

125,762

-

Sales tax

4,711

9,940

Other receivable

-

56,412

877,062

898,905

Inventories

July 31,

July 31,

2020

2019

$

$

Finished goods - Enzymes

201,694

111,020

Finished goods - Arthritis diagnostic kits

31,024

34,895

232,718

145,915

During the year ended July 31, 2020, the Company wrote off inventories that had expired in the amount of $101,545 (July 31, 2019 - $40,805). The related expense is included in the Cost of sales.

Page 20 of 30

IBEX Technologies Inc. / Technologies IBEX Inc.

Consolidated Financial Statements

July 31, 2020 and 2019

Property, plant, equipment and intangible assets

Machinery and

Furniture

Leasehold

Building

Land

Equipment

and Fixtures

Improvements

Software

Total

$

$

$

$

$

$

$

As at July 31, 2018

Cost

921,779

813,563

3,726,180

592,631

432,210

43,825

6,530,188

Accumulated depreciation

(290,716)

-

(2,562,313)

(588,886)

(302,238)

(14,993)

(3,759,146)

Net book amount

631,063

813,563

1,163,867

3,745

129,972

28,832

2,771,042

Year ended July 31, 2019

Opening net book amount

631,063

813,563

1,163,867

3,745

129,972

28,832

2,771,042

Additions

-

-

65,735

-

-

-

65,735

Depreciation charge

(52,707)

-

(175,003)

(1,813)

(41,044)

(9,213)

(279,780)

Impairment

(321,577)

-

(22,673)

-

-

-

(344,250)

Effect of exchange rate

variations

8,811

8,187

668

-

-

-

17,666

Closing net book amount

265,590

821,750

1,032,594

1,932

88,928

19,619

2,230,413

As at July 31, 2019

Cost

931,056

821,750

3,797,259

592,631

432,210

43,825

6,618,731

Accumulated depreciation

and impairment

(665,466)

-

(2,764,665)

(590,699)

(343,282)

(24,206)

(4,388,318)

Net book amount

265,590

821,750

1,032,594

1,932

88,928

19,619

2,230,413

Year ended July 31, 2020

Opening net book amount

265,590

821,750

1,032,594

1,932

88,928

19,619

2,230,413

Additions

-

-

101,930

-

-

-

101,930

Disposal

(215,307)

(841,250)

-

-

-

-

(1,056,557)

Depreciation charge

(21,093)

-

(155,350)

(1,591)

(41,043)

(9,214)

(228,291)

Impairment

(35,492)

-

-

-

-

-

(35,492)

Effect of exchange rate

variations

6,302

19,500

1

-

-

-

25,803

Closing net book amount

-

-

979,175

341

47,885

10,405

1,037,806

As at July 31, 2020

Cost

-

-

2,680,277

592,631

432,210

43,825

3,748,943

Accumulated depreciation

-

-

(1,701,102)

(592,290)

(384,325)

(33,420)

(2,711,137)

Net book amount

-

-

979,175

341

47,885

10,405

1,037,806

The Company closed operations at its North Liberty, Iowa production facility on July 31, 2019 and the facility was sold in June 2020. This disposal resulted in a $498,368 cumulated gain on translation adjustments being reclassified to earnings. The Company has taken a non-cash impairment of $35,492 related to the land, buildings and equipment.

Page 21 of 30

IBEX Technologies Inc. / Technologies IBEX Inc.

Consolidated Financial Statements

July 31, 2020 and 2019

Right-of Use Assets and Lease Liabilities

Right-of-Use Assets

Cost

As at July 31, 2019

Recognition upon adoption of IFRS 16

Addition

Termination

As at July 31, 2020

Accumulated depreciation

As at July 31, 2019

Depreciation

Termination

As at July 31, 2020

Net book value as at July 31, 2020

Lease Liabilities

As at July 31, 2019

Recognition upon adoption of IFRS 16

Addition

Termination

Accretion expense

Payments

As at July 31, 2020

Current portion of lease liabilities

Long term portion of lease liabilities

Total lease liabilities as at July 31, 2020

Page 22 of 30

July 31, 2020

$

-

678,171

12,206

(7,857)

682,520

-

(170,353)

2,418

(167,935)

514,585

-

678,171

12,206

(5,549)

26,209

(181,017)

530,020

166,329

363,691

530,020

IBEX Technologies Inc. / Technologies IBEX Inc.

Consolidated Financial Statements

July 31, 2020 and 2019

Long-term debt

July 31, 2020

July 31, 2019

US$

CA$

US$

CA$

Term loan 2

-

-

754,980

992,647

Less: current portion

-

-

42,227

55,520

-

-

712,753

937,127

2- Term loan bearing interest at 4.20% repayable in blended monthly instalments of US$6,137 maturing on January 1, 2033.

In 2013, the Company had entered into a 20-year term loan that mirrors a mortgage, with variable interest rates. The initial interest rate is 4.25% for five years. Every five years, the interest rate will be revised based on the weekly average yield on US Treasury Securities adjusted to a constant maturity of five years, as made available by the Federal Reserve Board and published in the Wall Street Journal, using the most recent index figure as of the date 45 days before each Change Date (January 2013 - 0.75%), plus a margin of 3.5%.

The interest rate was revised to 4.20% for five years in January 2018.

The term loan was secured by the land and building of BRP.

Following the sale of BRP facility's in June 2020 (Note 6), the term loan was fully repaid as at July 31, 2020.

Page 23 of 30

IBEX Technologies Inc. / Technologies IBEX Inc.

Consolidated Financial Statements

July 31, 2020 and 2019

Expense by nature

July 31,

July 31,

2020

2019

$

$

Salaries and benefits expense 3

2,549,987

2,949,655

Share-based compensation expense

81,230

38,171

Board compensation

101,796

104,933

Contracts and collaborators

97,878

131,912

Professional fees

186,048

210,810

Shareholders' relation fees

29,044

33,722

Occupancy costs

192,023

390,944

Insurance

112,713

116,801

Royalties

19,925

23,796

Sales, administration and all other expenses

784,455

859,992

Foreign exchange gain

(2,868)

(43,128)

Finance expense

84,884

64,105

Finance revenue

(30,661)

(48,642)

Changes in inventory allocation, work in process and finished goods

(86,803)

201,662

Depreciation of property, plant, equipment and intangible assets

228,291

279,780

Depreciation of right-of-use assets

170,353

-

Impairment of property, plant and equipment

35,492

344,250

Other income 4

(127,672)

(22,573)

4,426,115

5,636,190

3- Included in salaries and benefits expense as of July 31, 2019 is the severance expense of $183,360 provided to the employees that worked in our US facility. Since these severances were paid after July 31, 2019, they were accrued in trade and other payables as at July 31, 2019.

4- The Company has met all requirements under the Canada Emergency Wage Subsidy (CEWS) and has submitted claims for a total amount of $125,762 which was received in September 2020.

Key management compensation

Key management includes the Company's executives and members of the Board of Directors. Compensation awarded to key management included:

July 31,

July 31,

2020

2019

$

$

Salaries, share-based compensation and employee benefits

1,037,741

976,639

As of July 31, 2020, an amount of $151,168 is due to key management in respect of the Company's profit sharing plan (July 31, 2019 - None).

Page 24 of 30

IBEX Technologies Inc. / Technologies IBEX Inc.

Consolidated Financial Statements

July 31, 2020 and 2019

Income taxes

  1. Income tax expense (recovery)

July 31,

July 31,

2020

2019

$

$

Current

-

-

Deferred

316,373

(60,188)

Income tax expense (recovery)

316,373

(60,188)

b) Effective tax rate

The Company's effective income tax rate differs from the statutory federal and provincial income tax rate in Canada. This difference arises from the following:

July 31,

July 31,

2020

2019

%

%

Combined statutory tax rate

26.54

26.64

Unrecognized tax benefits

5.28

(20.86)

Expiration of unrecognized tax benefits

(34.63)

-

Adjustments from prior years and other adjustments

39.97

0.26

Non-deductible and other items

3.03

(0.88)

Foreign subsidiary subject to different tax rates

0.18

(0.63)

13.83

(22.11)

Effective tax rate

40.37

4.53

  1. Deferred income tax assets

Deferred income tax assets, representing deductible temporary differences, tax loss carry-forwards and non-refundable unused tax credits, have been recognized to the extent that it is probable that sufficient taxable profits will be available to allow the assets to be recovered.

The components of the deferred income tax assets are as follows:

July 31,

July 31,

2020

2019

$

$

Research and development expenditures pool

884,294

1,049,524

Investment tax credits

530,773

743,609

Property, plant and equipment

710,873

649,180

Deferred income tax assets

2,125,940

2,442,313

Page 25 of 30

IBEX Technologies Inc. / Technologies IBEX Inc.

Consolidated Financial Statements

July 31, 2020 and 2019

Deferred income tax assets are recognized only to the extent that it is probable that sufficient taxable profits will be available to allow the assets to be recovered. Accordingly, some deferred income tax assets have not been recognized; these unrecognized deferred income tax assets amount to $3,492,837 (July 31, 2019 - $5,043,065).

As at July 31, 2020 and 2019, significant components of the Company's unrecognized deferred income tax assets are as follows:

July 31,

July 31,

2020

2019

$

$

Deferred income tax assets

Research and development expenditures pool

1,319,388

1,319,388

Investment tax credits

190,880

202,606

Non-capital losses carried forward

1,526,872

2,974,807

Non-deductible reserve

109,543

106,006

Capital loss carry forward

315,183

318,575

Property, plant and equipment

30,971

121,683

3,492,837

5,043,065

d) Other

The Company has accumulated non-capital losses for federal and Québec tax purposes of approximately $2,802,000 for which no future tax benefit has been recognized in the accounts. These losses may be carried forward and used to reduce taxable income in future years, and will expire as follows:

$

2026

321,000

2027

729,000

2028

116,000

2029

198,000

2030

93,000

2031

145,000

Thereafter

1,200,000

2,802,000

Page 26 of 30

IBEX Technologies Inc. / Technologies IBEX Inc.

Consolidated Financial Statements

July 31, 2020 and 2019

A US subsidiary company has non-capital losses amounting to approximately US$2,667,000 (CA$3,574,000) for which no future tax benefit has been recognized in the accounts. These losses may be carried forward and used to reduce taxable income in the United States in future years, and will expire as follows:

$

2021

983,000

2022

413,000

2026

15,000

2027

15,000

2028

16,000

2029

16,000

2030

17,000

2031

17,000

2032

17,000

2033

17,000

2034

849,000

2037

104,000

2038

495,000

2039

183,000

2040

417,000

3,574,000

A US subsidiary company has an unclaimed tax credit of approximately US$142,000 (CA$190,000) for which no future tax benefit has been recognized in the accounts. This credit may be carried forward 20 years and used to reduce taxable income in the United States in future years (expiring between 2029 and 2039).

Segment information and economic dependence

Reliance on key customers

The Company is highly reliant on sales from a small number of customers. During the year ended July 31, 2020, 71% of its sales derived from its top three customers (July 31, 2019 - 62%).

July 31,

July 31,

2020

2019

%

%

Customer A

56

41

Customer B

8

-

Customer C

7

10

Customer D

-

11

Industry

The Company operates in one industry segment: the production and sale of diagnostic products.

Page 27 of 30

IBEX Technologies Inc. / Technologies IBEX Inc.

Consolidated Financial Statements

July 31, 2020 and 2019

Geographic information

The Company currently only has production facilities in Canada; prior to August 1, 2019, the Company had also a production facility in the United States, which was closed on July 31, 2019.

The Company's sales by geographic region for the year ended July 31, 2020 and 2019 were as follows:

July 31,

July 31,

2020

2019

%

%

Canada

18

18

United States

65

54

United Kingdom

6

15

Other

11

13

100

100

Property, plant and equipment attributed to the countries based on location are as follows:

July 31,

July 31,

2020

2019

$

$

Canada

1,037,806

1,143,073

United States (sold in June 2020)

-

1,087,340

1,037,806

2,230,413

Share capital

Authorized - Unlimited as to number

  • First preferred shares, cumulative, redeemable, issuable in series. The first series consisted of 150,000 shares, convertible into common shares at a rate of 188.68 voting common shares for each preferred share. All preferred shares were converted into common shares;
  • Second preferred shares, cumulative, redeemable, convertible, issuable in series;
  • Third preferred shares, issuable in series; and
  • Common shares.

Issued and fully paid

July 31, 2020

July 31, 2019

Number of

Book

Number of

Book

common shares

value

common shares

value

$

$

Beginning balance

24,773,244

52,672,258

24,773,244

52,672,258

Stock options exercised

-

-

-

-

Ending balance

24,773,244

52,672,258

24,773,244

52,672,258

Page 28 of 30

IBEX Technologies Inc. / Technologies IBEX Inc.

Consolidated Financial Statements

July 31, 2020 and 2019

Stock options

Stock options are granted to directors, full-time employees and consultants. The terms and conditions of the grants thereunder are contingent on the market value of the Company's stock, the discretion of the Board of Directors and regulatory requirements. The number of common shares reserved for issuance under this stock option plan is 2,400,000. The maximum term permissible under the plan is 10 years. The terms and the vesting privileges are determined at the date of grant. The vesting privileges for the options range from immediate to a three-year vesting term.

The following tables summarize the IBEX stock option plan for the year ended July 31, 2020 and the year ended July 31 2019:

July 31, 2020

July 31, 2019

Number of

Weighted average

Number of

Weighted average

options

exercise price

options

exercise price

$

$

Beginning balance

1,645,000

0.20

1,505,000

0.21

Granted

455,000

0.14

300,000

0.15

Expired

(575,000)

0.22

(160,000)

0.22

Forfeited

(50,000)

0.20

-

-

Ending balance

1,475,000

0.17

1,645,000

0.20

The following table summarizes the IBEX stock options outstanding as at July 31, 2020:

Options outstanding and currently exercisable

Exercise prices

Number

Number vested and

Weighted average

$

outstanding

exercisable

remaining contractual

life (years)

0.08

50,000

50,000

2.92

0.14

455,000

227,500

9.49

0.15

300,000

100,000

8.40

0.20

600,000

525,000

7.39

0.24

70,000

70,000

6.73

1,475,000

972,500

The Company uses the fair value based method of accounting for its stock options. The fair value of the options is estimated as at the date of grant using the Black-Scholes option pricing model with the following weighted average assumptions for the year ended July 31, 2020:

Page 29 of 30

IBEX Technologies Inc. / Technologies IBEX Inc.

Consolidated Financial Statements

July 31, 2020 and 2019

July 31,

July 31,

2020

2019

Risk-free interest rate

1.55%

1.93%

Expected dividend yield

Nil

Nil

Expected life of the options

10 years

10 years

Expected volatility

89.43%

98.27%

During the year ended July 31, 2020, the fair value of the options granted at an exercise price of $0.135 was $52,507 (July 31, 2019 - Exercise price of $0.145 and fair value of $38,760).

Commitments and contingency

Operating lease commitments - Company as lessee

The Company leases offices under operating leases.

The future minimum payments for all commitments are as follows:

Years ending July 31

$

2021

196,294

2022

153,156

2023

146,657

2024

111,592

Capital

The Company's objectives in managing its capital are to safeguard its ability to continue as a going concern by ensuring it has sufficient cash resources to maintain its ongoing operations, to provide returns for shareholders and to minimize the cost of capital (see Note 3). The Company defines its capital as equity plus long-term debt, if applicable.

There has been no change to the capital risk management strategy during the year ended July 31, 2020 and 2019.

Page 30 of 30

Ibex Technologies Inc. published this content on 05 November 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 05 November 2020 20:21:05 UTC

