Announce the death of the chairman of the subsidiary Rakuten International Commercial Bank

Statement

1.Date of the board of directors resolution or date of occurrence of the change:2021/10/30 2.Position (Please enter chairperson or president/general manager):Chairperson 3.Name of the previous position holder:Chien Ming-Ren 4.Resume of the previous position holder:Rakuten International Commercial Bank Chairperson 5.Name of the new position holder:To be announced 6.Resume of the new position holder:To be announced 7.Circumstances of change (Please enter ��resignation��, ��dismissal��, ��term expired�� , ��job relocation��, ��severance��, ��retirement��, ��death�� or ��new appointment��):Death 8.Reason for the change:Death 9.Effective date of the new appointment:To be announced 10.Any other matters that need to be specified:According to regulations we will convene a Borad of Directors meeting to elect a proxy and the new position holder. The Bank has established corporate governance system and the change has no impact on the Bank business operations.