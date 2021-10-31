Announce the death of the chairman of the subsidiary Rakuten International Commercial Bank
10/31/2021 | 02:17am EDT
Provided by: IBF Financial Holdings Co., Ltd.
SEQ_NO
1
Date of announcement
2021/10/31
Time of announcement
13:46:43
Subject
Announce the death of the chairman of the
subsidiary Rakuten International Commercial Bank
Date of events
2021/10/30
To which item it meets
paragraph 6
Statement
1.Date of the board of directors resolution or date of occurrence of the
change:2021/10/30
2.Position (Please enter chairperson or president/general manager):Chairperson
3.Name of the previous position holder:Chien Ming-Ren
4.Resume of the previous position holder:Rakuten International Commercial Bank
Chairperson
5.Name of the new position holder:To be announced
6.Resume of the new position holder:To be announced
7.Circumstances of change (Please enter ��resignation��, ��dismissal��,
��term expired�� , ��job relocation��, ��severance��, ��retirement��,
��death�� or ��new appointment��):Death
8.Reason for the change:Death
9.Effective date of the new appointment:To be announced
10.Any other matters that need to be specified:According to regulations we
will convene a Borad of Directors meeting to elect a proxy and the new
position holder. The Bank has established corporate governance system and
the change has no impact on the Bank business operations.
