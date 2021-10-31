Log in
    2889   TW0002889003

IBF FINANCIAL HOLDINGS CO., LTD.

(2889)
Announce the death of the chairman of the subsidiary Rakuten International Commercial Bank

10/31/2021 | 02:17am EDT
Today's Information

Provided by: IBF Financial Holdings Co., Ltd.
SEQ_NO 1 Date of announcement 2021/10/31 Time of announcement 13:46:43
Subject 
 Announce the death of the chairman of the
subsidiary Rakuten International Commercial Bank
Date of events 2021/10/30 To which item it meets paragraph 6
Statement 
1.Date of the board of directors resolution or date of occurrence of the
  change:2021/10/30
2.Position (Please enter chairperson or president/general manager):Chairperson
3.Name of the previous position holder:Chien Ming-Ren
4.Resume of the previous position holder:Rakuten International Commercial Bank
Chairperson
5.Name of the new position holder:To be announced
6.Resume of the new position holder:To be announced
7.Circumstances of change (Please enter ��resignation��, ��dismissal��,
��term expired�� , ��job relocation��, ��severance��, ��retirement��,
��death�� or ��new appointment��):Death
8.Reason for the change:Death
9.Effective date of the new appointment:To be announced
10.Any other matters that need to be specified:According to regulations we
will convene a Borad of Directors meeting to elect a proxy and the new
position holder. The Bank has established corporate governance system and
the change has no impact on the Bank business operations.

Disclaimer

Waterland Financial Holdings published this content on 31 October 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 31 October 2021 06:16:04 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
