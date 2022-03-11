IBF Financial : Announced by IBF Finacial Holdings,on behalf of it subsidiary,IBF Futures Co., Ltd., the 2022 annual general shareholders' meeting

Statement

1.Date of the board of directors' resolution:2022/03/11 2.Shareholders meeting date:2022/05/23 3.Shareholders meeting location: Meeting Room, 3F., No.128, Lequn 3rd Rd., Zhongshan Dist., Taipei City, Taiwan (R.O.C.) 4.Cause for convening the meeting (1)Reported matters: a.2021 Business Report. b.Supervisors' Review Report on the 2021 Financial Statements. c.Report on distribution of employees' compensation, @directors' and supervisors'remuneration of 2021. 5.Cause for convening the meeting (2)Acknowledged matters: a.Adoption of the 2021 Business Report and Financial Statements. b.Adoption of the Proposal for Distribution of 2021 Profits. 6.Cause for convening the meeting (3)Matters for Discussion: a.Proposal for a new share issue through capitalization of earnings. b.Discussion of the "Articles of Company" amendment. c.Revision of the procedure governing the acquisition and disposal of assets by the company. 7.Cause for convening the meeting (4)Election matters:None. 8.Cause for convening the meeting (5)Other Proposals:None. 9.Cause for convening the meeting (6)Extemporary Motions:None. 10.Book closure starting date:2022/04/24 11.Book closure ending date:2022/05/23 12.Any other matters that need to be specified:None.