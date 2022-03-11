IBF Financial : Announced by IBF Finacial Holdings,on behalf of subsidiary,IBF Futures Co., Ltd., board meetings'reso- lution on New Issuance of Common Shares from Earnings.
03/11/2022 | 02:06am EST
Provided by: IBF Financial Holdings Co., Ltd.
SEQ_NO
3
Date of announcement
2022/03/11
Time of announcement
14:56:42
Subject
Announced by IBF Finacial Holdings,on behalf of
subsidiary,IBF Futures Co., Ltd., board meetings'reso-
lution on New Issuance of Common Shares from Earnings.
Date of events
2022/03/11
To which item it meets
paragraph 11
Statement
1.Date of the board of directors resolution:2022/03/11
2.Source of capital increase funds:2021 distributable retained
earnings of NT$19,000,000.
3.Whether to adopt shelf registration (Yes, please state issuance period/No):
No.
4.Total monetary value of the issuance and number of shares issued (shares
issued not including those distributed to employees if consisting in
capital increase from earnings or capital surplus):1,900,000 common shares.
5.If adopting shelf registration, monetary value and number of shares
to be issued this time:None.
6.The remaining monetary value and shares after this issuance when
adopting shelf registration:None.
7.Par value per share:NT$10 per share.
8.Issue price:N/A.
9.Number of shares subscribed for by or allocated to employees:None.
10.Number of shares publicly sold:None.
11.Ratio of shares subscribed by or allotted as stock dividends to existing
shareholders:23.1425 shares per 1,000 shares.
12.Handling method for fractional shares and shares unsubscripted for by
the deadline:
Authorize chairman to contact specific person to subscribe it.
13.Rights and obligations of these newly issued shares:
Same as issued common shares.
14.Utilization of the funds from the capital increase:
For business development and financial strengthening, the company's funds
will be used more effectively.
15.Any other matters that need to be specified:None.
