IBF Financial : Announced by IBF Finacial Holdings,on behalf of subsidiary,IBF Futures Co., Ltd., board meetings'reso- lution on New Issuance of Common Shares from Earnings.

Statement

1.Date of the board of directors resolution:2022/03/11 2.Source of capital increase funds:2021 distributable retained earnings of NT$19,000,000. 3.Whether to adopt shelf registration (Yes, please state issuance period/No): No. 4.Total monetary value of the issuance and number of shares issued (shares issued not including those distributed to employees if consisting in capital increase from earnings or capital surplus):1,900,000 common shares. 5.If adopting shelf registration, monetary value and number of shares to be issued this time:None. 6.The remaining monetary value and shares after this issuance when adopting shelf registration:None. 7.Par value per share:NT$10 per share. 8.Issue price:N/A. 9.Number of shares subscribed for by or allocated to employees:None. 10.Number of shares publicly sold:None. 11.Ratio of shares subscribed by or allotted as stock dividends to existing shareholders:23.1425 shares per 1,000 shares. 12.Handling method for fractional shares and shares unsubscripted for by the deadline: Authorize chairman to contact specific person to subscribe it. 13.Rights and obligations of these newly issued shares: Same as issued common shares. 14.Utilization of the funds from the capital increase: For business development and financial strengthening, the company's funds will be used more effectively. 15.Any other matters that need to be specified:None.