  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Taiwan
  4. Taiwan Stock Exchange
  5. IBF Financial Holdings Co., Ltd.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    2889   TW0002889003

IBF FINANCIAL HOLDINGS CO., LTD.

(2889)
  Report
IBF Financial : Announced by IBF Finacial Holdings,on behalf of subsidiary,IBF Futures Co., Ltd., for the important resolution of 2022 1st special shareholders'meeting.

03/02/2022 | 04:47am EST
Today's Information

Provided by: IBF Financial Holdings Co., Ltd.
SEQ_NO 1 Date of announcement 2022/03/02 Time of announcement 17:32:24
Subject 
 Announced by IBF Finacial Holdings,on behalf of
subsidiary,IBF Futures Co., Ltd., for the important
resolution of 2022 1st special shareholders'meeting.
Date of events 2022/03/02 To which item it meets paragraph 18
Statement 
1.Date of the special shareholders meeting:2022/03/02
2.Important resolutions:Approved the Proposal for amendments to
the "Articles of Incorporation".
3.Any other matters that need to be specified:None

Disclaimer

Waterland Financial Holdings published this content on 02 March 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 02 March 2022 09:46:07 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
Financials
Sales 2020 8 424 M 300 M 300 M
Net income 2020 3 248 M 116 M 116 M
Net Debt 2020 10 968 M 391 M 391 M
P/E ratio 2020 11,4x
Yield 2020 5,06%
Capitalization 47 496 M 1 691 M 1 691 M
EV / Sales 2019 6,74x
EV / Sales 2020 5,86x
Nbr of Employees 1 550
Free-Float 74,1%
Chart IBF FINANCIAL HOLDINGS CO., LTD.
Duration : Period :
IBF Financial Holdings Co., Ltd. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends IBF FINANCIAL HOLDINGS CO., LTD.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBullishNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Mean consensus -
Number of Analysts 0
Last Close Price 15,90 
Average target price
Spread / Average Target -
Managers and Directors
Yue Chia Ting General Manager
Ming En Chiu Head-Finance & Deputy General Manager
Chi-Lin Wei Chairman
To Hua Huang Manager-Administrative
Yung Chien Wu Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
IBF FINANCIAL HOLDINGS CO., LTD.-0.93%1 691
MORGAN STANLEY-10.73%156 095
THE CHARLES SCHWAB CORPORATION-7.42%147 460
THE GOLDMAN SACHS GROUP, INC.-14.21%105 910
CITIC SECURITIES COMPANY LIMITED-11.51%50 720
CSC FINANCIAL CO., LTD.-2.46%28 067