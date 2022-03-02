IBF Financial : Announced by IBF Finacial Holdings,on behalf of subsidiary,IBF Futures Co., Ltd., for the important resolution of 2022 1st special shareholders'meeting.
03/02/2022 | 04:47am EST
Provided by: IBF Financial Holdings Co., Ltd.
2022/03/02
17:32:24
Announced by IBF Finacial Holdings,on behalf of
subsidiary,IBF Futures Co., Ltd., for the important
resolution of 2022 1st special shareholders'meeting.
Date of events
2022/03/02
paragraph 18
1.Date of the special shareholders meeting:2022/03/02
2.Important resolutions:Approved the Proposal for amendments to
the "Articles of Incorporation".
3.Any other matters that need to be specified:None
