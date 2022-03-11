IBF Financial : Announced by IBF Finacial Holdings,on behalf of subsidiary,IBF Futures Co., Ltd., the resolution on dividend distribution of 2021 by the board meeting.
03/11/2022 | 02:06am EST
Close
Today's Information
Provided by: IBF Financial Holdings Co., Ltd.
SEQ_NO
1
Date of announcement
2022/03/11
Time of announcement
14:53:11
Subject
Announced by IBF Finacial Holdings,on behalf of
subsidiary,IBF Futures Co., Ltd., the resolution on
dividend distribution of 2021 by the board meeting.
Date of events
2022/03/11
To which item it meets
paragraph 14
Statement
1.Date of the board of directors resolution:2022/03/11
2.Type and monetary amount of dividend distribution:
(1)Cash dividend:NT$0.
(2)Stock dividend:NT$19,000,000.
3.Any other matters that need to be specified:None.
Waterland Financial Holdings published this content on 11 March 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 11 March 2022 07:05:01 UTC.