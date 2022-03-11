Log in
E-mail
Password
Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Taiwan
  4. Taiwan Stock Exchange
  5. IBF Financial Holdings Co., Ltd.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    2889   TW0002889003

IBF FINANCIAL HOLDINGS CO., LTD.

(2889)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensus 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

IBF Financial : Announced by IBF Finacial Holdings,on behalf of subsidiary,IBF Futures Co., Ltd., the resolution on dividend distribution of 2021 by the board meeting.

03/11/2022 | 02:06am EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook
Close
Today's Information

Provided by: IBF Financial Holdings Co., Ltd.
SEQ_NO 1 Date of announcement 2022/03/11 Time of announcement 14:53:11
Subject 
 Announced by IBF Finacial Holdings,on behalf of
subsidiary,IBF Futures Co., Ltd., the resolution on
dividend distribution of 2021 by the board meeting.
Date of events 2022/03/11 To which item it meets paragraph 14
Statement 
1.Date of the board of directors resolution:2022/03/11
2.Type and monetary amount of dividend distribution:
(1)Cash dividend:NT$0.
(2)Stock dividend:NT$19,000,000.
3.Any other matters that need to be specified:None.

Disclaimer

Waterland Financial Holdings published this content on 11 March 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 11 March 2022 07:05:01 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
All news about IBF FINANCIAL HOLDINGS CO., LTD.
02:16aIBF FINANCIAL : Announced by IBF Finacial Holdings,on behalf of it subsidiary,IBF Futures ..
PU
02:06aIBF FINANCIAL : Announced by IBF Finacial Holdings,on behalf of subsidiary,IBF Futures Co...
PU
02:06aIBF FINANCIAL : Announcement on behalf of subsidiary,IBF Futures Co.,Ltd.,the resolution m..
PU
02:06aIBF FINANCIAL : Announced by IBF Finacial Holdings,on behalf of subsidiary,IBF Futures Co...
PU
03/10IBF FINANCIAL : Announcement on behalf of the subsidiary, IBF Venture Captial Co., Ltd.,th..
PU
03/10Announcement on behalf of the subsidiary, IBF Venture Captial Co., Ltd., the important ..
PU
03/10IBF FINANCIAL : Announce on behalf of the subsidiary, IBF Securities Investment Consulting..
PU
03/10IBF FINANCIAL : On behalf of IBF Venture Capital, IBF Financial Holdings announces the boa..
PU
03/10IBF FINANCIAL : Announcement on behalf of the subsidiary, IBF Venture Captial Co., Ltd., t..
PU
03/09IBF FINANCIAL : Announced by IBF Financial Holdings Co.,Ltd on behalf of Rakuten Internati..
PU
More news
Financials
Sales 2020 8 424 M 297 M 297 M
Net income 2020 3 248 M 115 M 115 M
Net Debt 2020 10 968 M 387 M 387 M
P/E ratio 2020 11,4x
Yield 2020 5,06%
Capitalization 44 807 M 1 581 M 1 581 M
EV / Sales 2019 6,74x
EV / Sales 2020 5,86x
Nbr of Employees 1 550
Free-Float 74,1%
Chart IBF FINANCIAL HOLDINGS CO., LTD.
Duration : Period :
IBF Financial Holdings Co., Ltd. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends IBF FINANCIAL HOLDINGS CO., LTD.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Mean consensus -
Number of Analysts 0
Last Close Price 15,00 
Average target price
Spread / Average Target -
Managers and Directors
Yue Chia Ting General Manager
Ming En Chiu Head-Finance & Deputy General Manager
Chi-Lin Wei Chairman
To Hua Huang Manager-Administrative
Yung Chien Wu Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
IBF FINANCIAL HOLDINGS CO., LTD.-6.54%1 581
MORGAN STANLEY-12.53%155 686
THE CHARLES SCHWAB CORPORATION-5.29%150 358
THE GOLDMAN SACHS GROUP, INC.-13.76%107 649
CITIC SECURITIES COMPANY LIMITED-21.77%54 590
CSC FINANCIAL CO., LTD.-12.54%24 995