IBF Financial : Announced by IBF Finacial Holdings,on behalf of subsidiary,IBF Futures Co., Ltd., the record date of capital injection.

Provided by: IBF Financial Holdings Co., Ltd.
Announced by IBF Finacial Holdings,on
behalf of subsidiary,IBF Futures Co., Ltd., the record
date of capital injection.
Statement
1.Date of the board of directors resolution or
decision by the Company:2022/03/11
2.Number of shares issued:17,900,000 common shares.
3.Par Value per share:NT$10 per share.
4.Total monetary value of the issuance:NT$179,000,000.
5.Issue price:NT$10 per share.
6.Number of shares subscribed for by employees:
1,790,000 common shares.
7.Ratio of shares subscribed for by existing shareholders:
90% of new issued shares, which is 16,110,000 shares,will be subscribed
prorata by original shareholders listed on register of shareholders on
base date.
8.Method for public sale and no.of shares:None.
9.Handling method for fractional shares and shares unsubscripted for by the
deadline:
Authorize chairman to contact specific person to subscribe it.
10.Rights and obligations of these newly issued shares:
Same as issued common shares.
11.Utilization of the funds from the current capital increase:
For business development, financial strengthening, and for the company's
funds to be used more effectively.
12.Record date of cash capital increase and share subscription:2022/03/21.
13.Last date before book closure:2022/03/16.
14.Book closure starting date:2022/03/17.
15.Book closure ending date:2022/03/21.
16.Payment period:
(1)The payment period for existing shareholders and employees will start
from 2022/03/24 to 2022/03/30.
(2)The payment period for specific persons will start
from 2022/03/31 to 2022/03/31.
17.Date of the agreement with the banks to collect and deposit the proceeds:
It will be announced once the contract has been signed.
18.Name of the institution designated to collect the proceeds:
It will be announced once the contract has been signed.
19.Name of the bank designated to deposit the proceeds:
It will be announced once the contract has been signed.
20.Any other matters that need to be specified:
The Board authorized the Chairman to deal with related matters of this
plan by his own discretion if the related matters are amended by the
competent authority or need to be modified due to the environment.
