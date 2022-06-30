IBF Financial : Announced by IBF Financial Holdings Co., Ltd., on behalf of the subsidiary, RICB, for the important resolutions of Y2022 general shareholders' meeting.
06/30/2022 | 04:32am EDT
Close
Today's Information
Provided by: IBF Financial Holdings Co., Ltd.
SEQ_NO
1
Date of announcement
2022/06/30
Time of announcement
16:24:10
Subject
Announced by IBF Financial Holdings Co., Ltd., on
behalf of the subsidiary, RICB, for the important
resolutions of Y2022 general shareholders' meeting.
Date of events
2022/06/30
To which item it meets
paragraph 18
Statement
1.Date of the shareholders meeting:2022/06/30
2.Important resolutions (1)Profit distribution/ deficit
compensation:None
3.Important resolutions (2)Amendments to the corporate charter:
Approved amendments on the "Articles of Incorporation" of the Company
4.Important resolutions (3)Business report and financial statements:
Recognized the Company 2021 business report and financial statements
5.Important resolutions (4)Elections for board of directors and
supervisors:Elected the Company's Directors for the second term
Board of Directors
Directors:
(1)IBF Financial Holding Co., Ltd. representative: Dong-Ho Wang
(2)IBF Financial Holding Co., Ltd. representative: Chi-Lin Wea
(3)Rakuten Bank, Ltd (Japan) representative:Hiroyuki Nagai
(4)Rakuten Card, Ltd (Japan) representative:Eiji Ishii
(5)Kazuhiko Saiki
Independent Directors:
(1)Masashi Yokoi
(2)Hajime Uemura
(3)Hanming Yen
6.Important resolutions (5)Any other proposals:
(1)Approved amendments on the "Rules of Procedure for Shareholders
Meetings" of the Company
(2)Approved amendments on the "Procedures for Acquiring or Disposing
of Assets" of the Company
(3)Approved the renumeration of the Company's Chairman and
Independent Directors for the second term Board of Directors
(4)Approved the release of non-competition restrictions on the
Directors for the second term Board of Directors
7.Any other matters that need to be specified:Nil
Waterland Financial Holdings published this content on 30 June 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 30 June 2022 08:31:07 UTC.