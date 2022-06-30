IBF Financial : Announced by IBF Financial Holdings Co., Ltd., on behalf of the subsidiary, RICB, for the important resolutions of Y2022 general shareholders' meeting.

Statement

1.Date of the shareholders meeting:2022/06/30 2.Important resolutions (1)Profit distribution/ deficit compensation:None 3.Important resolutions (2)Amendments to the corporate charter: Approved amendments on the "Articles of Incorporation" of the Company 4.Important resolutions (3)Business report and financial statements: Recognized the Company 2021 business report and financial statements 5.Important resolutions (4)Elections for board of directors and supervisors:Elected the Company's Directors for the second term Board of Directors Directors: (1)IBF Financial Holding Co., Ltd. representative: Dong-Ho Wang (2)IBF Financial Holding Co., Ltd. representative: Chi-Lin Wea (3)Rakuten Bank, Ltd (Japan) representative:Hiroyuki Nagai (4)Rakuten Card, Ltd (Japan) representative:Eiji Ishii (5)Kazuhiko Saiki Independent Directors: (1)Masashi Yokoi (2)Hajime Uemura (3)Hanming Yen 6.Important resolutions (5)Any other proposals: (1)Approved amendments on the "Rules of Procedure for Shareholders Meetings" of the Company (2)Approved amendments on the "Procedures for Acquiring or Disposing of Assets" of the Company (3)Approved the renumeration of the Company's Chairman and Independent Directors for the second term Board of Directors (4)Approved the release of non-competition restrictions on the Directors for the second term Board of Directors 7.Any other matters that need to be specified:Nil