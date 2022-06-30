Log in
IBF FINANCIAL HOLDINGS CO., LTD.

(2889)
IBF Financial : Announced by IBF Financial Holdings Co., Ltd., on behalf of the subsidiary, RICB, for the important resolutions of Y2022 general shareholders' meeting.

06/30/2022 | 04:32am EDT
Today's Information

Provided by: IBF Financial Holdings Co., Ltd.
SEQ_NO 1 Date of announcement 2022/06/30 Time of announcement 16:24:10
Subject 
 Announced by IBF Financial Holdings Co., Ltd., on
behalf of the subsidiary, RICB, for the important
resolutions of Y2022 general shareholders' meeting.
Date of events 2022/06/30 To which item it meets paragraph 18
Statement 
1.Date of the shareholders meeting:2022/06/30
2.Important resolutions (1)Profit distribution/ deficit
  compensation:None
3.Important resolutions (2)Amendments to the corporate charter:
Approved amendments on the "Articles of Incorporation" of the Company
4.Important resolutions (3)Business report and financial statements:
Recognized the Company 2021 business report and financial statements
5.Important resolutions (4)Elections for board of directors and
  supervisors:Elected the Company's Directors for the second term
Board of Directors
Directors:
(1)IBF Financial Holding Co., Ltd. representative: Dong-Ho Wang
(2)IBF Financial Holding Co., Ltd. representative: Chi-Lin Wea
(3)Rakuten Bank, Ltd (Japan) representative:Hiroyuki Nagai
(4)Rakuten Card, Ltd (Japan) representative:Eiji Ishii
(5)Kazuhiko Saiki
Independent Directors:
(1)Masashi Yokoi
(2)Hajime Uemura
(3)Hanming Yen
6.Important resolutions (5)Any other proposals:
(1)Approved amendments on the "Rules of Procedure for Shareholders
Meetings" of the Company
(2)Approved amendments on the "Procedures for Acquiring or Disposing
of Assets" of the Company
(3)Approved the renumeration of the Company's Chairman and
Independent Directors for the second term Board of Directors
(4)Approved the release of non-competition restrictions on the
Directors for the second term Board of Directors
7.Any other matters that need to be specified:Nil

Disclaimer

Waterland Financial Holdings published this content on 30 June 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 30 June 2022 08:31:07 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
Financials
Sales 2021 10 021 M 337 M 337 M
Net income 2021 3 884 M 131 M 131 M
Net Debt 2021 97 782 M 3 289 M 3 289 M
P/E ratio 2021 12,3x
Yield 2021 4,05%
Capitalization 44 363 M 1 492 M 1 492 M
EV / Sales 2020 18,0x
EV / Sales 2021 14,5x
Nbr of Employees 1 594
Free-Float 74,1%
Chart IBF FINANCIAL HOLDINGS CO., LTD.
IBF Financial Holdings Co., Ltd. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Technical analysis trends IBF FINANCIAL HOLDINGS CO., LTD.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Managers and Directors
Yue Chia Ting General Manager
Ming En Chiu Head-Finance & Deputy General Manager
Chi-Lin Wei Chairman
To Hua Huang Manager-Administrative
Yung Chien Wu Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
IBF FINANCIAL HOLDINGS CO., LTD.-7.79%1 492
MORGAN STANLEY-20.34%136 777
THE CHARLES SCHWAB CORPORATION-24.35%120 646
THE GOLDMAN SACHS GROUP, INC.-21.71%99 544
CITIC SECURITIES COMPANY LIMITED-18.93%45 053
CSC FINANCIAL CO., LTD.3.28%28 795