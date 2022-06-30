IBF Financial : Announced by IBF Financial Holdings Co., Ltd., on behalf of the subsidiary, RICB, for the members of the second term Board of Directors.

Statement

1.Date of occurrence of the change:2022/06/30 2.Elected or changed position (Please enter institutional director, institutional supervisor, independent director, natural-person director or natural-person supervisor):institutional director, independent director, natural-person director, natural-person supervisor 3.Title and name of the previous position holder: Directors: (1)IBF Financial Holding Co., Ltd. representative: Dong-Ho Wang (2)IBF Financial Holding Co., Ltd. representative: Chi-Lin Wea (3)Hiroyuki Nagai (4)Kazuhiko Saiki (5)Eiji Ishii Supervisors: (1)Tomotaka Torin (2)Hiroyuki Uchiyama 4.Resume of the previous position holder: Directors: (1)Dong-Ho Wang/Chairman, Rakuten International Commercial Bank Co., Ltd. (2)Chi-Lin Wea/Chairman, IBF Financial Holding Co., Ltd. (3)Hiroyuki Nagai/CEO, Rakuten Bank, Ltd. (Japan) (4)Kazuhiko Saiki/CEO, Rakuten International Commercial Bank Co., Ltd. (5)Eiji Ishii/Chairman and CEO, Taiwan Rakuten Card Co., Ltd. Supervisors: (1)Tomotaka Torin/Senior Executive Officer, Rakuten Group Inc. (2)Hiroyuki Uchiyama/Department Head, Rakuten Bank, Ltd. (Japan) 5.Title and name of the new position holder: Directors: (1)IBF Financial Holding Co., Ltd. representative: Dong-Ho Wang (2)IBF Financial Holding Co., Ltd. representative: Chi-Lin Wea (3)Rakuten Bank, Ltd. (Japan) representative:Hiroyuki Nagai (4)Rakuten Card, Ltd. (Japan) representative:Eiji Ishii (5)Kazuhiko Saiki Independent Directors: (1)Masashi Yokoi (2)Hajime Uemura (3)Hanming Yen 6.Resume of the new position holder: Directors: (1)Dong-Ho Wang/Chairman, Rakuten International Commercial Bank Co., Ltd. (2)Chi-Lin Wea/Chairman, IBF Financial Holding Co., Ltd. (3)Hiroyuki Nagai/CEO, Rakuten Bank, Ltd. (Japan) (4)Eiji Ishii/Chairman and CEO, Taiwan Rakuten Card Co., Ltd. (5)Kazuhiko Saiki/CEO, Rakuten International Commercial Bank Co., Ltd. Independent Directors: (1)Masashi Yokoi/Chairman, Y&Y Alliance Advisory Ltd. (2)Hajime Uemura/Representative Directors, Governance Cloud Co., Ltd. (3)Hanming Yen/Consultant, Mingtai Insurance Co., Ltd. 7.Circumstances of change (Please enter "resignation", "dismissal", "term expired", "death" or "new appointment"):dismissal 8.Reason for the change:Election 9.Number of shares held by the new position holder when elected: Directors: IBF Financial Holding Co., Ltd. representative: Dong-Ho Wang/490,000,000 shares IBF Financial Holding Co., Ltd. representative: Chi-Lin Wea/490,000,000 shares Rakuten Bank, Ltd. (Japan) representative:Hiroyuki Nagai/500,000,000 shares Rakuten Card, Ltd. (Japan) representative:Eiji Ishii/10,000,000 shares Kazuhiko Saiki/0 share Independent Directors: Masashi Yokoi/0 share Hajime Uemura/0 share Hanming Yen/0 share 10.Original term (from __________ to __________):2020/05/11~2023/05/10 11.Effective date of the new appointment:2022/06/30 12.Turnover rate of directors of the same term:N/A 13.Turnover rate of independent directors of the same term:N/A 14.Turnover rate of supervisors of the same term:N/A 15.Change in one-third or more of directors (Please enter "Yes" or "No"):Yes 16.Any other matters that need to be specified:Nil