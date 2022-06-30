IBF Financial : Announced by IBF Financial Holdings Co., Ltd., on behalf of the subsidiary, RICB, for the members of the second term Board of Directors.

|
Statement
|
1.Date of occurrence of the change:2022/06/30
2.Elected or changed position (Please enter institutional director,
institutional supervisor, independent director, natural-person director or
natural-person supervisor):institutional director, independent director,
natural-person director, natural-person supervisor
3.Title and name of the previous position holder:
Directors:
(1)IBF Financial Holding Co., Ltd. representative: Dong-Ho Wang
(2)IBF Financial Holding Co., Ltd. representative: Chi-Lin Wea
(3)Hiroyuki Nagai
(4)Kazuhiko Saiki
(5)Eiji Ishii
Supervisors:
(1)Tomotaka Torin
(2)Hiroyuki Uchiyama
4.Resume of the previous position holder:
Directors:
(1)Dong-Ho Wang/Chairman, Rakuten International Commercial Bank Co., Ltd.
(2)Chi-Lin Wea/Chairman, IBF Financial Holding Co., Ltd.
(3)Hiroyuki Nagai/CEO, Rakuten Bank, Ltd. (Japan)
(4)Kazuhiko Saiki/CEO, Rakuten International Commercial Bank Co., Ltd.
(5)Eiji Ishii/Chairman and CEO, Taiwan Rakuten Card Co., Ltd.
Supervisors:
(1)Tomotaka Torin/Senior Executive Officer, Rakuten Group Inc.
(2)Hiroyuki Uchiyama/Department Head, Rakuten Bank, Ltd. (Japan)
5.Title and name of the new position holder:
Directors:
(1)IBF Financial Holding Co., Ltd. representative: Dong-Ho Wang
(2)IBF Financial Holding Co., Ltd. representative: Chi-Lin Wea
(3)Rakuten Bank, Ltd. (Japan) representative:Hiroyuki Nagai
(4)Rakuten Card, Ltd. (Japan) representative:Eiji Ishii
(5)Kazuhiko Saiki
Independent Directors:
(1)Masashi Yokoi
(2)Hajime Uemura
(3)Hanming Yen
6.Resume of the new position holder:
Directors:
(1)Dong-Ho Wang/Chairman, Rakuten International Commercial Bank Co., Ltd.
(2)Chi-Lin Wea/Chairman, IBF Financial Holding Co., Ltd.
(3)Hiroyuki Nagai/CEO, Rakuten Bank, Ltd. (Japan)
(4)Eiji Ishii/Chairman and CEO, Taiwan Rakuten Card Co., Ltd.
(5)Kazuhiko Saiki/CEO, Rakuten International Commercial Bank Co., Ltd.
Independent Directors:
(1)Masashi Yokoi/Chairman, Y&Y Alliance Advisory Ltd.
(2)Hajime Uemura/Representative Directors, Governance Cloud Co., Ltd.
(3)Hanming Yen/Consultant, Mingtai Insurance Co., Ltd.
7.Circumstances of change (Please enter "resignation", "dismissal",
"term expired", "death" or "new appointment"):dismissal
8.Reason for the change:Election
9.Number of shares held by the new position holder when elected:
Directors:
IBF Financial Holding Co., Ltd.
representative: Dong-Ho Wang/490,000,000 shares
IBF Financial Holding Co., Ltd.
representative: Chi-Lin Wea/490,000,000 shares
Rakuten Bank, Ltd. (Japan)
representative:Hiroyuki Nagai/500,000,000 shares
Rakuten Card, Ltd. (Japan)
representative:Eiji Ishii/10,000,000 shares
Kazuhiko Saiki/0 share
Independent Directors:
Masashi Yokoi/0 share
Hajime Uemura/0 share
Hanming Yen/0 share
10.Original term (from __________ to __________):2020/05/11~2023/05/10
11.Effective date of the new appointment:2022/06/30
12.Turnover rate of directors of the same term:N/A
13.Turnover rate of independent directors of the same term:N/A
14.Turnover rate of supervisors of the same term:N/A
15.Change in one-third or more of directors (Please enter "Yes" or
"No"):Yes
16.Any other matters that need to be specified:Nil