    2889   TW0002889003

IBF FINANCIAL HOLDINGS CO., LTD.

(2889)
News 
Summary

IBF Financial : Announced by IBF Financial Holdings Co., Ltd., on behalf of the subsidiary, RICB, for the members of the second term Board of Directors.

06/30/2022 | 04:32am EDT
Today's Information

Provided by: IBF Financial Holdings Co., Ltd.
SEQ_NO 2 Date of announcement 2022/06/30 Time of announcement 16:26:01
Subject 
 Announced by IBF Financial Holdings Co., Ltd., on
behalf of the subsidiary, RICB, for the members of the
second term Board of Directors.
Date of events 2022/06/30 To which item it meets paragraph 6
Statement 
1.Date of occurrence of the change:2022/06/30
2.Elected or changed position (Please enter institutional director,
institutional supervisor, independent director, natural-person director or
natural-person supervisor):institutional director, independent director,
natural-person director, natural-person supervisor
3.Title and name of the previous position holder:
Directors:
(1)IBF Financial Holding Co., Ltd. representative: Dong-Ho Wang
(2)IBF Financial Holding Co., Ltd. representative: Chi-Lin Wea
(3)Hiroyuki Nagai
(4)Kazuhiko Saiki
(5)Eiji Ishii
Supervisors:
(1)Tomotaka Torin
(2)Hiroyuki Uchiyama
4.Resume of the previous position holder:
Directors:
(1)Dong-Ho Wang/Chairman, Rakuten International Commercial Bank Co., Ltd.
(2)Chi-Lin Wea/Chairman, IBF Financial Holding Co., Ltd.
(3)Hiroyuki Nagai/CEO, Rakuten Bank, Ltd. (Japan)
(4)Kazuhiko Saiki/CEO, Rakuten International Commercial Bank Co., Ltd.
(5)Eiji Ishii/Chairman and CEO, Taiwan Rakuten Card Co., Ltd.
Supervisors:
(1)Tomotaka Torin/Senior Executive Officer, Rakuten Group Inc.
(2)Hiroyuki Uchiyama/Department Head, Rakuten Bank, Ltd. (Japan)
5.Title and name of the new position holder:
Directors:
(1)IBF Financial Holding Co., Ltd. representative: Dong-Ho Wang
(2)IBF Financial Holding Co., Ltd. representative: Chi-Lin Wea
(3)Rakuten Bank, Ltd. (Japan) representative:Hiroyuki Nagai
(4)Rakuten Card, Ltd. (Japan) representative:Eiji Ishii
(5)Kazuhiko Saiki
Independent Directors:
(1)Masashi Yokoi
(2)Hajime Uemura
(3)Hanming Yen
6.Resume of the new position holder:
Directors:
(1)Dong-Ho Wang/Chairman, Rakuten International Commercial Bank Co., Ltd.
(2)Chi-Lin Wea/Chairman, IBF Financial Holding Co., Ltd.
(3)Hiroyuki Nagai/CEO, Rakuten Bank, Ltd. (Japan)
(4)Eiji Ishii/Chairman and CEO, Taiwan Rakuten Card Co., Ltd.
(5)Kazuhiko Saiki/CEO, Rakuten International Commercial Bank Co., Ltd.
Independent Directors:
(1)Masashi Yokoi/Chairman, Y&Y Alliance Advisory Ltd.
(2)Hajime Uemura/Representative Directors, Governance Cloud Co., Ltd.
(3)Hanming Yen/Consultant, Mingtai Insurance Co., Ltd.
7.Circumstances of change (Please enter "resignation", "dismissal",
"term expired", "death" or "new appointment"):dismissal
8.Reason for the change:Election
9.Number of shares held by the new position holder when elected:
Directors:
IBF Financial Holding Co., Ltd.
representative: Dong-Ho Wang/490,000,000 shares
IBF Financial Holding Co., Ltd.
representative: Chi-Lin Wea/490,000,000 shares
Rakuten Bank, Ltd. (Japan)
representative:Hiroyuki Nagai/500,000,000 shares
Rakuten Card, Ltd. (Japan)
representative:Eiji Ishii/10,000,000 shares
Kazuhiko Saiki/0 share
Independent Directors:
Masashi Yokoi/0 share
Hajime Uemura/0 share
Hanming Yen/0 share
10.Original term (from __________ to __________):2020/05/11~2023/05/10
11.Effective date of the new appointment:2022/06/30
12.Turnover rate of directors of the same term:N/A
13.Turnover rate of independent directors of the same term:N/A
14.Turnover rate of supervisors of the same term:N/A
15.Change in one-third or more of directors (Please enter "Yes" or
"No"):Yes
16.Any other matters that need to be specified:Nil

Disclaimer

Waterland Financial Holdings published this content on 30 June 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 30 June 2022 08:31:07 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
