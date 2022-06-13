IBF Financial : Announcement of the record date for 2021 cash dividend through retained earning
06/13/2022 | 02:53am EDT
Close
Today's Information
Provided by: IBF Financial Holdings Co., Ltd.
SEQ_NO
1
Date of announcement
2022/06/13
Time of announcement
14:37:00
Subject
Announcement of the record date for 2021 cash
dividend through retained earning
Date of events
2022/06/13
To which item it meets
paragraph 14
Statement
1.Date of the resolution by the board of directors or shareholders meeting
or decision by the Company:2022/06/13
2.Type of ex-rights or ex-dividend (please enter: "Ex-rights",
"Ex-dividend", or "Ex-rights and dividend"):Ex-dividend
3.Type and monetary amount of dividend distribution:
Cash dividend is NT$0.65 per share (total amount:NT$1,948,380,561)
4.Ex-rights (ex-dividend) trading date:2022/06/29
5.Last date before book closure:2022/06/30
6.Book closure starting date:2022/07/01
7.Book closure ending date:2022/07/05
8.Ex-rights (ex-dividend) record date:2022/07/05
9.Any other matters that need to be specified:
Cash dividend is to be distributed on 15th July, 2022
Waterland Financial Holdings published this content on 13 June 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 13 June 2022 06:52:04 UTC.