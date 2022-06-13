Log in
Log in
E-mail
Password

Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Become a member for free
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Taiwan
  4. Taiwan Stock Exchange
  5. IBF Financial Holdings Co., Ltd.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    2889   TW0002889003

IBF FINANCIAL HOLDINGS CO., LTD.

(2889)
  Report
End-of-day quote Taiwan Stock Exchange  -  2022-06-09
15.65 TWD   +0.32%
02:53aIBF FINANCIAL : Announcement of the record date for 2021 cash dividend through retained earning
PU
06/08IBF FINANCIAL : announced it's preliminary earnings of May 2022.
PU
05/27IBF FINANCIAL : announces the important resolutions of the Y2022 general shareholders' meeting.
PU
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsCalendarCompanyFinancials 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

IBF Financial : Announcement of the record date for 2021 cash dividend through retained earning

06/13/2022 | 02:53am EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook
Close
Today's Information

Provided by: IBF Financial Holdings Co., Ltd.
SEQ_NO 1 Date of announcement 2022/06/13 Time of announcement 14:37:00
Subject 
 Announcement of the record date for 2021 cash
dividend through retained earning
Date of events 2022/06/13 To which item it meets paragraph 14
Statement 
1.Date of the resolution by the board of directors or shareholders meeting
  or decision by the Company:2022/06/13
2.Type of ex-rights or ex-dividend (please enter: "Ex-rights",
"Ex-dividend", or "Ex-rights and dividend"):Ex-dividend
3.Type and monetary amount of dividend distribution:
Cash dividend is NT$0.65 per share (total amount:NT$1,948,380,561)
4.Ex-rights (ex-dividend) trading date:2022/06/29
5.Last date before book closure:2022/06/30
6.Book closure starting date:2022/07/01
7.Book closure ending date:2022/07/05
8.Ex-rights (ex-dividend) record date:2022/07/05
9.Any other matters that need to be specified:
Cash dividend is to be distributed on 15th July, 2022

Disclaimer

Waterland Financial Holdings published this content on 13 June 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 13 June 2022 06:52:04 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
All news about IBF FINANCIAL HOLDINGS CO., LTD.
02:53aIBF FINANCIAL : Announcement of the record date for 2021 cash dividend through retained ea..
PU
06/08IBF FINANCIAL : announced it's preliminary earnings of May 2022.
PU
05/27IBF FINANCIAL : announces the important resolutions of the Y2022 general shareholders' mee..
PU
05/27IBF FINANCIAL : announces the resolution of the Y2022 general shareholders' meeting of rel..
PU
05/24IBF FINANCIAL : Announcement on behalf of the subsidiary, International Bills Finance Co. ..
PU
05/23IBF FINANCIAL : Announced by IBF Finacial Holdings,on behalf of subsidiary,IBF Futures Co...
PU
05/18IBF Financial Holdings Co., Ltd. Reports Earnings Results for the First Quarter Ended M..
CI
04/28IBF FINANCIAL : Announced by IBF Financial Holdings Co., Ltd on behalf of the RICB for the..
PU
04/27IBF FINANCIAL : Announced by IBF Finacial Holdings,on behalf of IBF Venture Captial Co., L..
PU
04/27IBF FINANCIAL : Announcement on behalf of subsidiary, IBF Securities, announces the reassi..
PU
More news
Financials
Sales 2021 10 021 M 338 M 338 M
Net income 2021 3 884 M 131 M 131 M
Net Debt 2021 97 782 M 3 297 M 3 297 M
P/E ratio 2021 12,3x
Yield 2021 4,05%
Capitalization 46 911 M 1 582 M 1 582 M
EV / Sales 2020 18,0x
EV / Sales 2021 14,5x
Nbr of Employees 1 594
Free-Float 74,1%
Chart IBF FINANCIAL HOLDINGS CO., LTD.
Duration : Period :
IBF Financial Holdings Co., Ltd. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends IBF FINANCIAL HOLDINGS CO., LTD.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralNeutralNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Managers and Directors
Yue Chia Ting General Manager
Ming En Chiu Head-Finance & Deputy General Manager
Chi-Lin Wei Chairman
To Hua Huang Manager-Administrative
Yung Chien Wu Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
IBF FINANCIAL HOLDINGS CO., LTD.-2.49%1 582
MORGAN STANLEY-21.15%135 395
THE CHARLES SCHWAB CORPORATION-26.02%117 991
THE GOLDMAN SACHS GROUP, INC.-24.97%94 207
CITIC SECURITIES COMPANY LIMITED-21.28%43 523
CSC FINANCIAL CO., LTD.-8.32%24 271