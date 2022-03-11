IBF Financial : Announcement on behalf of subsidiary,IBF Futures Co.,Ltd.,the resolution made by board on the directors' & supervisors' and employees' compensation of 2021

Statement

1.Date of occurrence of the event:2022/03/11 2.Company name:IBF Futures Co., Ltd. 3.Relationship to the Company (please enter "head office" or "subsidiaries"):subsidiaries 4.Reciprocal shareholding ratios:99.90% 5.Cause of occurrence: According to the No.1050001900 official letter issued by FSC as of 30 Jan. 2016. 6.Countermeasures:N/A 7.Any other matters that need to be specified: The Company's board of directors at the meeting held on 2022/03/11 have resolved to pay 2021 employees', directors' & supervisors' compensation, respectively, in accordance with the Company's Articles. (1)Employees remuneration:NT$674,222. (2)Directors & supervisors remuneration:NT$505,667. (3)The above amount will be granted by cash. There is no difference between the amounts of 2021 recognized expenses decided by the Board of Directors.