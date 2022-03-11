IBF Financial : Announcement on behalf of subsidiary,IBF Futures Co.,Ltd.,the resolution made by board on the directors' & supervisors' and employees' compensation of 2021
03/11/2022
Provided by: IBF Financial Holdings Co., Ltd.
2022/03/11
14:54:46
Announcement on behalf of subsidiary,IBF Futures
Co.,Ltd.,the resolution made by board on the directors'
& supervisors' and employees' compensation of 2021
2022/03/11
Statement
1.Date of occurrence of the event:2022/03/11
2.Company name:IBF Futures Co., Ltd.
3.Relationship to the Company (please enter "head office" or
"subsidiaries"):subsidiaries
4.Reciprocal shareholding ratios:99.90%
5.Cause of occurrence:
According to the No.1050001900 official letter issued by FSC as of
30 Jan. 2016.
6.Countermeasures:N/A
7.Any other matters that need to be specified:
The Company's board of directors at the meeting held on 2022/03/11 have
resolved to pay 2021 employees', directors' & supervisors' compensation,
respectively, in accordance with the Company's Articles.
(1)Employees remuneration:NT$674,222.
(2)Directors & supervisors remuneration:NT$505,667.
(3)The above amount will be granted by cash.
There is no difference between the amounts of 2021 recognized expenses
decided by the Board of Directors.
