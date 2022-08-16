IBF Financial : Announcement on behalf of subsidiary, IBF Securities, announces the appointment of representative of juristic-person director.

Statement

1.Date of occurrence of the change:2022/08/16 2.Name of legal person:Mega International Commercial Bank Co., Ltd. 3.Name of the previous position holder:Shiow-Ling Wu(吳秀齡) 4.Resume of the previous position holder: Vice President & General Manager of Treasury Department of Mega International Commercial Bank Co., Ltd. 5.Name of the new position holder:Chao-Jung Chen(陳昭蓉) 6.Resume of the new position holder: Vice President of Mega International Commercial Bank Co., Ltd. 7.Reason for the change:Directors represent change 8.Original term (from __________ to __________):2020/06/27 to 2023/06/26 9.Effective date of the new appointment:2022/08/16 10.Any other matters that need to be specified:None