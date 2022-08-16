IBF Financial : Announcement on behalf of subsidiary, IBF Securities, announces the appointment of representative of juristic-person director.
08/16/2022 | 04:52am EDT
Provided by: IBF Financial Holdings Co., Ltd.
SEQ_NO
1
Date of announcement
2022/08/16
Time of announcement
16:40:53
Subject
Announcement on behalf of subsidiary, IBF
Securities, announces the appointment of representative
of juristic-person director.
Date of events
2022/08/16
To which item it meets
paragraph 6
Statement
1.Date of occurrence of the change:2022/08/16
2.Name of legal person:Mega International Commercial Bank Co., Ltd.
3.Name of the previous position holder:Shiow-Ling Wu(吳秀齡)
4.Resume of the previous position holder:
Vice President & General Manager of Treasury Department of
Mega International Commercial Bank Co., Ltd.
5.Name of the new position holder:Chao-Jung Chen(陳昭蓉)
6.Resume of the new position holder:
Vice President of Mega International Commercial Bank Co., Ltd.
7.Reason for the change:Directors represent change
8.Original term (from __________ to __________):2020/06/27 to 2023/06/26
9.Effective date of the new appointment:2022/08/16
10.Any other matters that need to be specified:None
Waterland Financial Holdings published this content on 16 August 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 16 August 2022 08:51:04 UTC.