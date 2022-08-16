Log in
    2889   TW0002889003

IBF FINANCIAL HOLDINGS CO., LTD.

(2889)
End-of-day quote Taiwan Stock Exchange  -  2022-08-14
13.65 TWD   -0.73%
IBF FINANCIAL : Announcement on behalf of subsidiary, IBF Securities, announces the appointment of representative of juristic-person director.
PU
IBF FINANCIAL : announced it's preliminary earnings of July 2022.
PU
IBF FINANCIAL : Announced by IBF Financial Holdings Co., Ltd., on behalf of International Bills Finance Co., Ltd., for the appointment of representative of juristic-person director
PU
IBF Financial : Announcement on behalf of subsidiary, IBF Securities, announces the appointment of representative of juristic-person director.

08/16/2022
Today's Information

Provided by: IBF Financial Holdings Co., Ltd.
SEQ_NO 1 Date of announcement 2022/08/16 Time of announcement 16:40:53
Subject 
 Announcement on behalf of subsidiary, IBF
Securities, announces the appointment of representative
of juristic-person director.
Date of events 2022/08/16 To which item it meets paragraph 6
Statement 
1.Date of occurrence of the change:2022/08/16
2.Name of legal person:Mega International Commercial Bank Co., Ltd.
3.Name of the previous position holder:Shiow-Ling Wu(吳秀齡)
4.Resume of the previous position holder:
Vice President & General Manager of Treasury Department of
Mega International Commercial Bank Co., Ltd.
5.Name of the new position holder:Chao-Jung Chen(陳昭蓉)
6.Resume of the new position holder:
Vice President of Mega International Commercial Bank Co., Ltd.
7.Reason for the change:Directors represent change
8.Original term (from __________ to __________):2020/06/27 to 2023/06/26
9.Effective date of the new appointment:2022/08/16
10.Any other matters that need to be specified:None

Disclaimer

Waterland Financial Holdings published this content on 16 August 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 16 August 2022 08:51:04 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
Financials
Sales 2021 10 020 M - -
Net income 2021 3 884 M - -
Net Debt 2021 123 B - -
P/E ratio 2021 12,3x
Yield 2021 4,05%
Capitalization 42 962 M 1 431 M -
EV / Sales 2020 21,0x
EV / Sales 2021 17,0x
Nbr of Employees 1 594
Free-Float 70,8%
Managers and Directors
Yue Chia Ting General Manager
Ming En Chiu Head-Finance & Deputy General Manager
Chi-Lin Wei Chairman
To Hua Huang Manager-Administrative
Yung Chien Wu Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
IBF FINANCIAL HOLDINGS CO., LTD.-10.70%1 431
MORGAN STANLEY-6.26%157 982
THE CHARLES SCHWAB CORPORATION-9.80%142 773
THE GOLDMAN SACHS GROUP, INC.-6.98%115 802
CITIC SECURITIES COMPANY LIMITED-24.46%41 399
CSC FINANCIAL CO., LTD.-13.60%26 783