IBF Financial : Announcement on behalf of the subsidiary, International Bills Finance Co. Ltd., for the important resolutions of 2022 shareholders' meeting.

Statement

1.Date of the shareholders meeting:2022/05/24 2.Important resolutions (1)Profit distribution/ deficit compensation:Approved the proposal for distribution of 2021 profit. 3.Important resolutions (2)Amendments to the corporate charter:Amendments to registered capital from 18.09 billion to 20 billion. 4.Important resolutions (3)Business report and financial statements:N/A 5.Important resolutions (4)Elections for board of directors and supervisors:N/A 6.Important resolutions (5)Any other proposals:Approve the proposal of a new share issue from capitalization of earnings for 2021. 7.Any other matters that need to be specified: (1)Type and monetary amount of dividend distribution: Stock dividends of TWD2,090,000,000, which is about TWD1.28 per share. (2)Dividends will be distributed to IBF Financial Holdings Co. Ltd., the sole shareholder of International Bills Finance Co., Ltd.