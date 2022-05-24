Log in
  Homepage
  Equities
  Taiwan
  Taiwan Stock Exchange
  IBF Financial Holdings Co., Ltd.
  News
  Summary
    2889   TW0002889003

IBF FINANCIAL HOLDINGS CO., LTD.

(2889)
  Report
End-of-day quote Taiwan Stock Exchange  -  05-22
15.50 TWD   +0.32%
05/23IBF FINANCIAL : Announced by IBF Finacial Holdings,on behalf of subsidiary,IBF Futures Co., Ltd., for the important resolutions of 2022 general shareholders'meeting.
PU
05/18IBF Financial Holdings Co., Ltd. Reports Earnings Results for the First Quarter Ended March 31, 2022
CI
04/28IBF FINANCIAL : Announced by IBF Financial Holdings Co., Ltd on behalf of the RICB for the Chairman of the first term of Board of Directors
PU
IBF Financial : Announcement on behalf of the subsidiary, International Bills Finance Co. Ltd., for the important resolutions of 2022 shareholders' meeting.

05/24/2022 | 04:58am EDT
Today's Information

Provided by: IBF Financial Holdings Co., Ltd.
SEQ_NO 1 Date of announcement 2022/05/24 Time of announcement 16:45:27
Subject 
 Announcement on behalf of the subsidiary,
International Bills Finance Co. Ltd., for the important
resolutions of 2022 shareholders' meeting.
Date of events 2022/05/24 To which item it meets paragraph 18
Statement 
1.Date of the shareholders meeting:2022/05/24
2.Important resolutions (1)Profit distribution/ deficit
  compensation:Approved the proposal for distribution of 2021 profit.
3.Important resolutions (2)Amendments to the corporate charter:Amendments to
registered capital from 18.09 billion to 20 billion.
4.Important resolutions (3)Business report and financial statements:N/A
5.Important resolutions (4)Elections for board of directors and
  supervisors:N/A
6.Important resolutions (5)Any other proposals:Approve the proposal of a
new share issue from capitalization of earnings for 2021.
7.Any other matters that need to be specified:
(1)Type and monetary amount of dividend distribution:
Stock dividends of TWD2,090,000,000, which is about TWD1.28 per share.
(2)Dividends will be distributed to IBF Financial Holdings Co. Ltd.,
the sole shareholder of International Bills Finance Co., Ltd.

Disclaimer

Waterland Financial Holdings published this content on 24 May 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 24 May 2022 08:57:06 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
