IBF Financial : Announcement on behalf of the subsidiary, International Bills Finance Co. Ltd., for the important resolutions of 2022 shareholders' meeting.
05/24/2022 | 04:58am EDT
Provided by: IBF Financial Holdings Co., Ltd.
SEQ_NO
1
Date of announcement
2022/05/24
Time of announcement
16:45:27
Subject
Announcement on behalf of the subsidiary,
International Bills Finance Co. Ltd., for the important
resolutions of 2022 shareholders' meeting.
Date of events
2022/05/24
To which item it meets
paragraph 18
Statement
1.Date of the shareholders meeting:2022/05/24
2.Important resolutions (1)Profit distribution/ deficit
compensation:Approved the proposal for distribution of 2021 profit.
3.Important resolutions (2)Amendments to the corporate charter:Amendments to
registered capital from 18.09 billion to 20 billion.
4.Important resolutions (3)Business report and financial statements:N/A
5.Important resolutions (4)Elections for board of directors and
supervisors:N/A
6.Important resolutions (5)Any other proposals:Approve the proposal of a
new share issue from capitalization of earnings for 2021.
7.Any other matters that need to be specified:
(1)Type and monetary amount of dividend distribution:
Stock dividends of TWD2,090,000,000, which is about TWD1.28 per share.
(2)Dividends will be distributed to IBF Financial Holdings Co. Ltd.,
the sole shareholder of International Bills Finance Co., Ltd.
