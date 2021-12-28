Log in
    2889   TW0002889003

IBF FINANCIAL HOLDINGS CO., LTD.

(2889)
IBF Financial : On behalf of the subsidiary, International Bills Finance Corporation, to announce the replacement of the corporate governance officer.

12/28/2021 | 04:17am EST
Today's Information

Provided by: IBF Financial Holdings Co., Ltd.
SEQ_NO 1 Date of announcement 2021/12/28 Time of announcement 17:07:51
Subject 
 On behalf of the subsidiary, International Bills
Finance Corporation, to announce the replacement of the
corporate governance officer.
Date of events 2021/12/28 To which item it meets paragraph 8
Statement 
1.Type of personnel changed (please enter: spokesperson, acting
  spokesperson, important personnel (CEO, COO, CMO, CSO, etc.)
,financial officer, accounting officer, corporate governance officer,
research and development officer, chief internal auditor, or
designated and non-designated representatives):corporate governance officer
2.Date of occurrence of the change:2021/12/28
3.Name, title, and resume of the previous position holder:Chih-Hao Wu(�d�ӻ�),
Manager, International Bills Finance Corporation
4.Name, title, and resume of the new position holder:Wen-Chuan Hung(�x���),
Executive Vice President, International Bills Finance Corporation
5.Type of the change (please enter: ��resignation��, ��position
adjustment��, ��dismissal��, ��retirement��, ��death�� or ��new
replacement��):position adjustment
6.Reason for the change:position adjustment
7.Effective date:2022/01/01
8.Any other matters that need to be specified:None

Disclaimer

Waterland Financial Holdings published this content on 28 December 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 28 December 2021 09:16:09 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
