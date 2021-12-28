IBF Financial : On behalf of the subsidiary, International Bills Finance Corporation, to announce the replacement of the corporate governance officer.
12/28/2021 | 04:17am EST
Close
Today's Information
Provided by: IBF Financial Holdings Co., Ltd.
SEQ_NO
1
Date of announcement
2021/12/28
Time of announcement
17:07:51
Subject
On behalf of the subsidiary, International Bills
Finance Corporation, to announce the replacement of the
corporate governance officer.
Date of events
2021/12/28
To which item it meets
paragraph 8
Statement
1.Type of personnel changed (please enter: spokesperson, acting
spokesperson, important personnel (CEO, COO, CMO, CSO, etc.)
,financial officer, accounting officer, corporate governance officer,
research and development officer, chief internal auditor, or
designated and non-designated representatives):corporate governance officer
2.Date of occurrence of the change:2021/12/28
3.Name, title, and resume of the previous position holder:Chih-Hao Wu(�d�ӻ�),
Manager, International Bills Finance Corporation
4.Name, title, and resume of the new position holder:Wen-Chuan Hung(�x���),
Executive Vice President, International Bills Finance Corporation
5.Type of the change (please enter: ��resignation��, ��position
adjustment��, ��dismissal��, ��retirement��, ��death�� or ��new
replacement��):position adjustment
6.Reason for the change:position adjustment
7.Effective date:2022/01/01
8.Any other matters that need to be specified:None
Waterland Financial Holdings published this content on 28 December 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 28 December 2021 09:16:09 UTC.