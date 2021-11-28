IBF Financial : To Clarify the News Report

Statement

1.Date of occurrence of the event:2021/11/28 2.Company name:IBF Financial Holdings Co.,Ltd. 3.Relationship with the Company (please enter ��the company itself�� or ��subsidiaries��):the company itself 4.Reciprocal shareholding percentage:N/A 5.Name of the reporting media:Liberty Times Net 6.Content of the report:11/28 The Liberty Times Net reported that ��IBF��s acquisition price of Entie Commercial Bank should be reduced by NTD5.8bn�� 7.Cause of occurrence:In response to the 28th November 2021 news article regarding ��IBF��s acquisition price of Entie Commercial Bank should be reduced by NTD5.8bn�� published by Liberty Times Net, IBF Financial Holdings (��the company��) would like to make the following response. With regards to the acquisition of Entie Commercial Bank, the company has received professional advisory services from BNP Paribas and Ernst & Young, including but not limited to due diligence, asset evaluation, business synergies, financial advisory, intrinsic valuation based on dividend discount model and relative valuation based on trading / precedent transactions comparable. In addition, the company��s Audit Committee has also appointed a professional independent accountant to provide fairness opinion, who has assessed and stated that the transaction price is considered reasonable and within fair ranges. The acquisition of Entie Commercial Bank will enable the company to complete its financial services offerings and ecosystem, providing a funding source which complements business development to offer a diversified range of services to customers. The transaction consideration has been approved by both the board of directors of IBF Financial Holdings and Entie Commercial Bank, which will be submitted to the shareholders meeting for discussion. The company would like to make the above clarification in response to the Liberty Times Net news report. 8.Countermeasures::Make a clarification as above. 9.Any other matters that need to be specified:None