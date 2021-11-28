Log in
E-mail
Password
Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Taiwan
  4. Taiwan Stock Exchange
  5. IBF Financial Holdings Co., Ltd.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    2889   TW0002889003

IBF FINANCIAL HOLDINGS CO., LTD.

(2889)
  Report
SummaryChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

IBF Financial : To Clarify the News Report

11/28/2021 | 08:30am EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook
Close
Today's Information

Provided by: IBF Financial Holdings Co., Ltd.
SEQ_NO 1 Date of announcement 2021/11/28 Time of announcement 21:09:18
Subject 
 To Clarify the News Report
Date of events 2021/11/28 To which item it meets paragraph 51
Statement 
1.Date of occurrence of the event:2021/11/28
2.Company name:IBF Financial Holdings Co.,Ltd.
3.Relationship with the Company (please enter ��the company itself�� or
  ��subsidiaries��):the company itself
4.Reciprocal shareholding percentage:N/A
5.Name of the reporting media:Liberty Times Net
6.Content of the report:11/28 The Liberty Times Net reported that
��IBF��s acquisition price of Entie Commercial Bank should be reduced by
NTD5.8bn��
7.Cause of occurrence:In response to the 28th November 2021 news article
regarding ��IBF��s acquisition price of Entie Commercial Bank should be
reduced by NTD5.8bn�� published by Liberty Times Net, IBF Financial Holdings
(��the company��) would like to make the following response.
With regards to the acquisition of Entie Commercial Bank, the company has
received professional advisory services from BNP Paribas and Ernst & Young,
including but not limited to due diligence, asset evaluation, business
synergies, financial advisory, intrinsic valuation based on dividend
discount model and relative valuation based on trading / precedent
transactions comparable. In addition, the company��s Audit Committee has
also appointed a professional independent accountant to provide fairness
opinion, who has assessed and stated that the transaction price is
considered reasonable and within fair ranges.
The acquisition of Entie Commercial Bank will enable the company to complete
its financial services offerings and ecosystem, providing a funding source
which complements business development to offer a diversified range of
services to customers. The transaction consideration has been approved by
both the board of directors of IBF Financial Holdings and Entie Commercial
Bank, which will be submitted to the shareholders meeting for discussion.
The company would like to make the above clarification in response to the
Liberty Times Net news report.
8.Countermeasures::Make a clarification as above.
9.Any other matters that need to be specified:None

Disclaimer

Waterland Financial Holdings published this content on 28 November 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 28 November 2021 13:29:01 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
All news about IBF FINANCIAL HOLDINGS CO., LTD.
08:30aIBF FINANCIAL : To Clarify the News Report
PU
11/19IBF FINANCIAL : Announcement of IBF Financial Holdings Co.,Ltd, The board of directors of ..
PU
11/19IBF FINANCIAL : Announcement of IBF Financial Holdings Co.,Ltd, The board of directors of ..
PU
11/19IBF FINANCIAL : announced that the consolidated financial report for the third quarter of ..
PU
11/19IBF Financial Holdings Co., Ltd. Reports Earnings Results for the Third Quarter and Nin..
CI
10/31Announce the death of the chairman of the subsidiary Rakuten International Commercial B..
PU
10/15ENTIE COMMERCIAL BANK : IBF Financial Proposes to Acquire EnTie Commercial Bank
MT
08/24Ibf Financial Holdings Co., Ltd. Reports Earnings Results for the Second Quarter Ended ..
CI
06/28IBF Financial Holdings Co., Ltd. Announces the Change of Representative of Juristic-Per..
CI
06/28IBF Financial Holdings Co., Ltd. Declares Dividend for the Year 2020
CI
More news
Financials
Sales 2021 10 178 M 365 M 365 M
Net income 2021 - - -
Net Debt 2021 - - -
P/E ratio 2021 -
Yield 2021 -
Capitalization 47 795 M 1 714 M 1 715 M
Capi. / Sales 2021 4,70x
EV / Sales 2022
Nbr of Employees 1 542
Free-Float 74,1%
Chart IBF FINANCIAL HOLDINGS CO., LTD.
Duration : Period :
IBF Financial Holdings Co., Ltd. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends IBF FINANCIAL HOLDINGS CO., LTD.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralNeutralBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus HOLD
Number of Analysts 1
Last Close Price 16,00 TWD
Average target price 16,71 TWD
Spread / Average Target 4,47%
Managers and Directors
Yue Chia Ting General Manager
Ming En Chiu Head-Finance & Deputy General Manager
Chi-Lin Wei Chairman
To Hua Huang Manager-Administrative
Yung Chien Wu Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
IBF FINANCIAL HOLDINGS CO., LTD.28.87%1 714
MORGAN STANLEY42.90%175 727
THE CHARLES SCHWAB CORPORATION49.23%149 641
THE GOLDMAN SACHS GROUP, INC.47.66%129 892
CITIC SECURITIES COMPANY LIMITED-18.64%45 224
CSC FINANCIAL CO., LTD.-19.61%30 078