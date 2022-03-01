Log in
E-mail
Password
Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Taiwan
  4. Taiwan Stock Exchange
  5. IBF Financial Holdings Co., Ltd.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    2889   TW0002889003

IBF FINANCIAL HOLDINGS CO., LTD.

(2889)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensus 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

IBF Financial : To announce that the chairman of the Company con- currently serves as the general manager until March 1, 2022.

03/01/2022 | 04:48am EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook
Close
Today's Information

Provided by: IBF Financial Holdings Co., Ltd.
SEQ_NO 1 Date of announcement 2022/03/01 Time of announcement 17:35:33
Subject 
 To announce that the chairman of the Company con-
currently serves as the general manager until March 1,
2022.
Date of events 2022/03/01 To which item it meets paragraph 6
Statement 
1.Date of the board of directors resolution or date of occurrence of the
  change:2022/03/01
2.Position (Please enter chairperson or president/general manager):
chairman concurrent serving as gerneral manager
3.Name of the previous position holder:Mr.Wea Chi-Lin
4.Resume of the previous position holder:chairman of IBF Financial Holdings
5.Name of the new position holder:will be announced after the resolution of
the board of directors
6.Resume of the new position holder:N/A
7.Circumstances of change (Please enter "resignation", "dismissal",
"term expired" , "job relocation", "severance", "retirement",
"death" or "new appointment"):concurrent term expired
8.Reason for the change:the date of approval by the competent authority for
concurrent term is ended on March 1, 2022
9.Effective date of the new appointment:N/A
10.Any other matters that need to be specified:None

Disclaimer

Waterland Financial Holdings published this content on 01 March 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 01 March 2022 09:47:00 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
All news about IBF FINANCIAL HOLDINGS CO., LTD.
04:48aIBF FINANCIAL : To announce that the chairman of the Company con- currently serves as the ..
PU
02/24IBF FINANCIAL : Announcement on behalf of subsidiary, IBF Securities, announces the spokes..
PU
02/24IBF FINANCIAL : On behalf of the subsidiary, International Bills Finance Corporation, to a..
PU
02/22IBF FINANCIAL : Announcement on behalf of subsidiary, IBFS VC, announces election of Chair..
PU
02/22IBF FINANCIAL : Announced by IBF Finacial Holdings,on behalf of subsidiary,IBF Futures Co...
PU
02/18IBF FINANCIAL : Announced by IBF Finacial Holdings,on behalf of subsidiary,IBF Futures Co...
PU
02/18IBF FINANCIAL : Securitios., Co.,Ltd., Financial Holdings announced, on behalf of Securiti..
PU
02/18IBF FINANCIAL : Announcement on behalf of subsidiary, IBF Securities, announces election o..
PU
02/10IBF FINANCIAL : announced it's preliminary earnings of January 2022.
PU
02/09IBF FINANCIAL : Announcement on behalf of subsidiary, IBF Securities,announces the appoint..
PU
More news
Financials
Sales 2020 8 424 M 300 M 300 M
Net income 2020 3 248 M 116 M 116 M
Net Debt 2020 10 968 M 391 M 391 M
P/E ratio 2020 11,4x
Yield 2020 5,06%
Capitalization 47 197 M 1 683 M 1 683 M
EV / Sales 2019 6,74x
EV / Sales 2020 5,86x
Nbr of Employees 1 550
Free-Float 74,1%
Chart IBF FINANCIAL HOLDINGS CO., LTD.
Duration : Period :
IBF Financial Holdings Co., Ltd. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends IBF FINANCIAL HOLDINGS CO., LTD.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBullishNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Mean consensus -
Number of Analysts 0
Last Close Price 15,80 
Average target price
Spread / Average Target -
Managers and Directors
Yue Chia Ting General Manager
Ming En Chiu Head-Finance & Deputy General Manager
Chi-Lin Wei Chairman
To Hua Huang Manager-Administrative
Yung Chien Wu Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
IBF FINANCIAL HOLDINGS CO., LTD.-1.56%1 683
MORGAN STANLEY-7.56%161 635
THE CHARLES SCHWAB CORPORATION0.43%159 960
THE GOLDMAN SACHS GROUP, INC.-10.79%110 134
CITIC SECURITIES COMPANY LIMITED-11.66%50 639
CSC FINANCIAL CO., LTD.-2.70%27 800