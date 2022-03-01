IBF Financial : To announce that the chairman of the Company con- currently serves as the general manager until March 1, 2022.

Statement

1.Date of the board of directors resolution or date of occurrence of the change:2022/03/01 2.Position (Please enter chairperson or president/general manager): chairman concurrent serving as gerneral manager 3.Name of the previous position holder:Mr.Wea Chi-Lin 4.Resume of the previous position holder:chairman of IBF Financial Holdings 5.Name of the new position holder:will be announced after the resolution of the board of directors 6.Resume of the new position holder:N/A 7.Circumstances of change (Please enter "resignation", "dismissal", "term expired" , "job relocation", "severance", "retirement", "death" or "new appointment"):concurrent term expired 8.Reason for the change:the date of approval by the competent authority for concurrent term is ended on March 1, 2022 9.Effective date of the new appointment:N/A 10.Any other matters that need to be specified:None