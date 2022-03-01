IBF Financial : To announce that the chairman of the Company con- currently serves as the general manager until March 1, 2022.
03/01/2022 | 04:48am EST
Provided by: IBF Financial Holdings Co., Ltd.
SEQ_NO
1
Date of announcement
2022/03/01
Time of announcement
17:35:33
Subject
To announce that the chairman of the Company con-
currently serves as the general manager until March 1,
2022.
Date of events
2022/03/01
To which item it meets
paragraph 6
Statement
1.Date of the board of directors resolution or date of occurrence of the
change:2022/03/01
2.Position (Please enter chairperson or president/general manager):
chairman concurrent serving as gerneral manager
3.Name of the previous position holder:Mr.Wea Chi-Lin
4.Resume of the previous position holder:chairman of IBF Financial Holdings
5.Name of the new position holder:will be announced after the resolution of
the board of directors
6.Resume of the new position holder:N/A
7.Circumstances of change (Please enter "resignation", "dismissal",
"term expired" , "job relocation", "severance", "retirement",
"death" or "new appointment"):concurrent term expired
8.Reason for the change:the date of approval by the competent authority for
concurrent term is ended on March 1, 2022
9.Effective date of the new appointment:N/A
10.Any other matters that need to be specified:None
Waterland Financial Holdings published this content on 01 March 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 01 March 2022 09:47:00 UTC.