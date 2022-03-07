IBF Financial : announced it's preliminary earnings of February 2022.

Statement

1.Date of occurrence of the event:2022/03/07 2.Company name:IBF Financial Holdings 3.Relationship to the Company (please enter "head office" or "subsidiaries"):head office 4.Reciprocal shareholding ratios:N/A 5.Cause of occurrence:Announce IBF Financial Holdings'preliminary earnings of February 2022. 6.Countermeasures:N/A 7.Any other matters that need to be specified:IBF Financial Holdings posted an after-tax profit of NT$ 113 million in the month of February 2022. The cumulative after-tax profit is NT$ 290 million for the year of 2022. The cumulative after-tax EPS is NT$ 0.10. The book value per share is NT$ 12.76. The un-audited profits of IBF and its major subsidiaries are listed below: NTD$: million Monthely Profit Accumulated Profit Accumulated -------------------------------------------------------------------------- Company Pre-Tax After-Tax Pre-Tax After-Tax After-Tax EPS(NT$) IBF Holdings 113 113 290 290 0.10 IBF Corporation 228 174 512 400 0.24 IBF Securities 71 80 165 156 0.18