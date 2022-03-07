IBF Financial : announced it's preliminary earnings of February 2022.
03/07/2022 | 02:49am EST
Provided by: IBF Financial Holdings Co., Ltd.
2022/03/07
15:17:48
IBF Financial Holdings announced it's preliminary
earnings of February 2022.
2022/03/07
paragraph 51
1.Date of occurrence of the event:2022/03/07
2.Company name:IBF Financial Holdings
3.Relationship to the Company (please enter "head office" or
"subsidiaries"):head office
4.Reciprocal shareholding ratios:N/A
5.Cause of occurrence:Announce IBF Financial Holdings'preliminary
earnings of February 2022.
6.Countermeasures:N/A
7.Any other matters that need to be specified:IBF Financial Holdings
posted an after-tax profit of NT$ 113 million in the month of
February 2022. The cumulative after-tax profit is NT$ 290 million
for the year of 2022. The cumulative after-tax EPS is NT$ 0.10.
The book value per share is NT$ 12.76.
The un-audited profits of IBF and its major subsidiaries are listed below:
NTD$: million Monthely Profit Accumulated Profit Accumulated
--------------------------------------------------------------------------
Company Pre-Tax After-Tax Pre-Tax After-Tax After-Tax EPS(NT$)
IBF Holdings 113 113 290 290 0.10
IBF Corporation 228 174 512 400 0.24
IBF Securities 71 80 165 156 0.18
