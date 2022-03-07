Log in
E-mail
Password
Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Taiwan
  4. Taiwan Stock Exchange
  5. IBF Financial Holdings Co., Ltd.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    2889   TW0002889003

IBF FINANCIAL HOLDINGS CO., LTD.

(2889)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensus 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

IBF Financial : announced it's preliminary earnings of February 2022.

03/07/2022 | 02:49am EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook
Close
Today's Information

Provided by: IBF Financial Holdings Co., Ltd.
SEQ_NO 1 Date of announcement 2022/03/07 Time of announcement 15:17:48
Subject 
 IBF Financial Holdings announced it's preliminary
earnings of February 2022.
Date of events 2022/03/07 To which item it meets paragraph 51
Statement 
1.Date of occurrence of the event:2022/03/07
2.Company name:IBF Financial Holdings
3.Relationship to the Company (please enter "head office" or
  "subsidiaries"):head office
4.Reciprocal shareholding ratios:N/A
5.Cause of occurrence:Announce IBF Financial Holdings'preliminary
earnings of February 2022.
6.Countermeasures:N/A
7.Any other matters that need to be specified:IBF Financial Holdings
posted an after-tax profit of NT$ 113 million in the month of
February 2022. The cumulative after-tax profit is NT$ 290 million
for the year of 2022. The cumulative after-tax EPS is NT$ 0.10.
The book value per share is NT$ 12.76.
The un-audited profits of IBF and its major subsidiaries are listed below:
NTD$: million    Monthely Profit    Accumulated Profit   Accumulated
--------------------------------------------------------------------------
Company         Pre-Tax  After-Tax  Pre-Tax  After-Tax   After-Tax EPS(NT$)
IBF Holdings      113      113        290       290        0.10
IBF Corporation   228      174        512       400        0.24
IBF Securities     71       80        165       156        0.18

Disclaimer

Waterland Financial Holdings published this content on 07 March 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 07 March 2022 07:48:01 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
All news about IBF FINANCIAL HOLDINGS CO., LTD.
02:49aIBF FINANCIAL : announced it's preliminary earnings of February 2022.
PU
03/02IBF FINANCIAL : Announced by IBF Finacial Holdings,on behalf of subsidiary,IBF Futures Co...
PU
03/01IBF FINANCIAL : To announce that the chairman of the Company con- currently serves as the ..
PU
02/24IBF FINANCIAL : Announcement on behalf of subsidiary, IBF Securities, announces the spokes..
PU
02/24IBF FINANCIAL : On behalf of the subsidiary, International Bills Finance Corporation, to a..
PU
02/22IBF FINANCIAL : Announcement on behalf of subsidiary, IBFS VC, announces election of Chair..
PU
02/22IBF FINANCIAL : Announced by IBF Finacial Holdings,on behalf of subsidiary,IBF Futures Co...
PU
02/18IBF FINANCIAL : Announced by IBF Finacial Holdings,on behalf of subsidiary,IBF Futures Co...
PU
02/18IBF FINANCIAL : Securitios., Co.,Ltd., Financial Holdings announced, on behalf of Securiti..
PU
02/18IBF FINANCIAL : Announcement on behalf of subsidiary, IBF Securities, announces election o..
PU
More news
Financials
Sales 2020 8 424 M 299 M 299 M
Net income 2020 3 248 M 115 M 115 M
Net Debt 2020 10 968 M 389 M 389 M
P/E ratio 2020 11,4x
Yield 2020 5,06%
Capitalization 47 346 M 1 680 M 1 680 M
EV / Sales 2019 6,74x
EV / Sales 2020 5,86x
Nbr of Employees 1 550
Free-Float 74,1%
Chart IBF FINANCIAL HOLDINGS CO., LTD.
Duration : Period :
IBF Financial Holdings Co., Ltd. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends IBF FINANCIAL HOLDINGS CO., LTD.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBullishNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Mean consensus -
Number of Analysts 0
Last Close Price 15,85 
Average target price
Spread / Average Target -
Managers and Directors
Yue Chia Ting General Manager
Ming En Chiu Head-Finance & Deputy General Manager
Chi-Lin Wei Chairman
To Hua Huang Manager-Administrative
Yung Chien Wu Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
IBF FINANCIAL HOLDINGS CO., LTD.-1.25%1 680
MORGAN STANLEY-12.02%153 833
THE CHARLES SCHWAB CORPORATION-5.79%150 055
THE GOLDMAN SACHS GROUP, INC.-13.82%106 384
CITIC SECURITIES COMPANY LIMITED-13.93%59 601
CSC FINANCIAL CO., LTD.-6.10%27 608