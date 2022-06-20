IBF Financial : announced,on behalf of the subsidiary, IBF SIC, for the important resolutions of 2022 shareholders' meeting.

Statement

1.Date of the shareholders meeting:2022/06/20 2.Important resolutions (1)Profit distribution/ deficit compensation:Approved the proposal for distribution of 2021 profit. 3.Important resolutions (2)Amendments to the corporate charter:N/A 4.Important resolutions (3)Business report and financial statements: Approved the 2021 Financial Statements. 5.Important resolutions (4)Elections for board of directors and supervisors:N/A 6.Important resolutions (5)Any other proposals:N/A 7.Any other matters that need to be specified: (1)Type and monetary amount of dividend distribution: Cash dividends of TWD126,486, which is about TWD 0.0141 per share. (2)Cash dividends will be distributed to IBF Securities Co., Ltd., the sole shareholder of IBF Securities Investment Consulting Co., Ltd.