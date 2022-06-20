Log in
Log in
E-mail
Password

Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Become a member for free
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Taiwan
  4. Taiwan Stock Exchange
  5. IBF Financial Holdings Co., Ltd.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    2889   TW0002889003

IBF FINANCIAL HOLDINGS CO., LTD.

(2889)
  Report
End-of-day quote Taiwan Stock Exchange  -  2022-06-16
15.75 TWD   -1.56%
04:34aIBF FINANCIAL : announced,on behalf of the subsidiary, IBF SIC, for the important resolutions of 2022 shareholders' meeting.
PU
06/13IBF FINANCIAL : Announcement of the record date for 2021 cash dividend through retained earning
PU
06/08IBF FINANCIAL : announced it's preliminary earnings of May 2022.
PU
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsCalendarCompanyFinancials 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

IBF Financial : announced,on behalf of the subsidiary, IBF SIC, for the important resolutions of 2022 shareholders' meeting.

06/20/2022 | 04:34am EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook
Close
Today's Information

Provided by: IBF Financial Holdings Co., Ltd.
SEQ_NO 1 Date of announcement 2022/06/20 Time of announcement 16:22:11
Subject 
 IBF Financial Holdings announced,on behalf of the
subsidiary, IBF SIC, for the important resolutions of
2022 shareholders' meeting.
Date of events 2022/06/20 To which item it meets paragraph 18
Statement 
1.Date of the shareholders meeting:2022/06/20
2.Important resolutions (1)Profit distribution/ deficit
  compensation:Approved the proposal for distribution of 2021 profit.
3.Important resolutions (2)Amendments to the corporate charter:N/A
4.Important resolutions (3)Business report and financial statements:
Approved the 2021 Financial Statements.
5.Important resolutions (4)Elections for board of directors and
  supervisors:N/A
6.Important resolutions (5)Any other proposals:N/A
7.Any other matters that need to be specified:
(1)Type and monetary amount of dividend distribution:
   Cash dividends of TWD126,486, which is about TWD 0.0141 per share.
(2)Cash dividends will be distributed to IBF Securities Co., Ltd.,
   the sole shareholder of IBF Securities Investment Consulting Co., Ltd.

Disclaimer

Waterland Financial Holdings published this content on 20 June 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 20 June 2022 08:33:03 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
All news about IBF FINANCIAL HOLDINGS CO., LTD.
04:34aIBF FINANCIAL : announced,on behalf of the subsidiary, IBF SIC, for the important resoluti..
PU
06/13IBF FINANCIAL : Announcement of the record date for 2021 cash dividend through retained ea..
PU
06/08IBF FINANCIAL : announced it's preliminary earnings of May 2022.
PU
05/27IBF FINANCIAL : announces the important resolutions of the Y2022 general shareholders' mee..
PU
05/27IBF FINANCIAL : announces the resolution of the Y2022 general shareholders' meeting of rel..
PU
05/24IBF FINANCIAL : Announcement on behalf of the subsidiary, International Bills Finance Co. ..
PU
05/23IBF FINANCIAL : Announced by IBF Finacial Holdings,on behalf of subsidiary,IBF Futures Co...
PU
05/18IBF Financial Holdings Co., Ltd. Reports Earnings Results for the First Quarter Ended M..
CI
04/28IBF FINANCIAL : Announced by IBF Financial Holdings Co., Ltd on behalf of the RICB for the..
PU
04/27IBF FINANCIAL : Announcement on behalf of subsidiary, IBF Securities, announces the reassi..
PU
More news
Financials
Sales 2021 10 021 M 336 M 336 M
Net income 2021 3 884 M 130 M 130 M
Net Debt 2021 97 782 M 3 280 M 3 280 M
P/E ratio 2021 12,3x
Yield 2021 4,05%
Capitalization 47 211 M 1 584 M 1 584 M
EV / Sales 2020 18,0x
EV / Sales 2021 14,5x
Nbr of Employees 1 594
Free-Float 74,1%
Chart IBF FINANCIAL HOLDINGS CO., LTD.
Duration : Period :
IBF Financial Holdings Co., Ltd. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends IBF FINANCIAL HOLDINGS CO., LTD.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishNeutralNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Managers and Directors
Yue Chia Ting General Manager
Ming En Chiu Head-Finance & Deputy General Manager
Chi-Lin Wei Chairman
To Hua Huang Manager-Administrative
Yung Chien Wu Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
IBF FINANCIAL HOLDINGS CO., LTD.-1.87%1 584
MORGAN STANLEY-25.73%127 523
THE CHARLES SCHWAB CORPORATION-28.67%113 762
THE GOLDMAN SACHS GROUP, INC.-26.86%91 834
CITIC SECURITIES COMPANY LIMITED-21.17%43 553
CSC FINANCIAL CO., LTD.-1.64%27 721