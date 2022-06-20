IBF Financial : announced,on behalf of the subsidiary, IBF SIC, for the important resolutions of 2022 shareholders' meeting.
06/20/2022 | 04:34am EDT
Provided by: IBF Financial Holdings Co., Ltd.
SEQ_NO
1
Date of announcement
2022/06/20
Time of announcement
16:22:11
Subject
IBF Financial Holdings announced,on behalf of the
subsidiary, IBF SIC, for the important resolutions of
2022 shareholders' meeting.
Date of events
2022/06/20
To which item it meets
paragraph 18
Statement
1.Date of the shareholders meeting:2022/06/20
2.Important resolutions (1)Profit distribution/ deficit
compensation:Approved the proposal for distribution of 2021 profit.
3.Important resolutions (2)Amendments to the corporate charter:N/A
4.Important resolutions (3)Business report and financial statements:
Approved the 2021 Financial Statements.
5.Important resolutions (4)Elections for board of directors and
supervisors:N/A
6.Important resolutions (5)Any other proposals:N/A
7.Any other matters that need to be specified:
(1)Type and monetary amount of dividend distribution:
Cash dividends of TWD126,486, which is about TWD 0.0141 per share.
(2)Cash dividends will be distributed to IBF Securities Co., Ltd.,
the sole shareholder of IBF Securities Investment Consulting Co., Ltd.
Waterland Financial Holdings published this content on 20 June 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 20 June 2022 08:33:03 UTC.