Log in
Log in
E-mail
Password

Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Become a member for free
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Taiwan
  4. Taiwan Stock Exchange
  5. IBF Financial Holdings Co., Ltd.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    2889   TW0002889003

IBF FINANCIAL HOLDINGS CO., LTD.

(2889)
  Report
End-of-day quote Taiwan Stock Exchange  -  2022-06-16
15.75 TWD   -1.56%
04:44aIBF FINANCIAL : announced, on behalf of the subsidiary, IBF SIC, for the new appointment of the general manager.
PU
04:34aIBF FINANCIAL : announced,on behalf of the subsidiary, IBF SIC, for the important resolutions of 2022 shareholders' meeting.
PU
06/13IBF FINANCIAL : Announcement of the record date for 2021 cash dividend through retained earning
PU
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsCalendarCompanyFinancials 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

IBF Financial : announced, on behalf of the subsidiary, IBF SIC, for the new appointment of the general manager.

06/20/2022 | 04:44am EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook
Close
Today's Information

Provided by: IBF Financial Holdings Co., Ltd.
SEQ_NO 3 Date of announcement 2022/06/20 Time of announcement 16:26:01
Subject 
 IBF Financial Holdings announced, on behalf of the
subsidiary, IBF SIC, for the new appointment of the
general manager.
Date of events 2022/06/20 To which item it meets paragraph 6
Statement 
1.Date of the board of directors resolution or date of occurrence of the
  change:2022/06/20
2.Position (Please enter chairperson or president/general manager):
General manager
3.Name of the previous position holder: Chang,Kai-Ling (張愷凌)
4.Resume of the previous position holder:
IBF Securities Investment Consulting Co., Ltd., acting general manager.
5.Name of the new position holder:Chang,Kai-Ling (張愷凌)
6.Resume of the new position holder:
IBF Securities Investment Consulting Co., Ltd., general manager.
7.Circumstances of change (Please enter "resignation", "dismissal",
"term expired" , "job relocation", "severance", "retirement",
"death" or "new appointment"):new appointment
8.Reason for the change:new appointment
9.Effective date of the new appointment:2022/06/30
10.Any other matters that need to be specified:the effective date will be
upon the authority's approval, if the approved date later than 2022/06/30.

Disclaimer

Waterland Financial Holdings published this content on 20 June 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 20 June 2022 08:43:04 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
All news about IBF FINANCIAL HOLDINGS CO., LTD.
04:44aIBF FINANCIAL : announced, on behalf of the subsidiary, IBF SIC, for the new appointment o..
PU
04:34aIBF FINANCIAL : announced,on behalf of the subsidiary, IBF SIC, for the important resoluti..
PU
06/13IBF FINANCIAL : Announcement of the record date for 2021 cash dividend through retained ea..
PU
06/08IBF FINANCIAL : announced it's preliminary earnings of May 2022.
PU
05/27IBF FINANCIAL : announces the important resolutions of the Y2022 general shareholders' mee..
PU
05/27IBF FINANCIAL : announces the resolution of the Y2022 general shareholders' meeting of rel..
PU
05/24IBF FINANCIAL : Announcement on behalf of the subsidiary, International Bills Finance Co. ..
PU
05/23IBF FINANCIAL : Announced by IBF Finacial Holdings,on behalf of subsidiary,IBF Futures Co...
PU
05/18IBF Financial Holdings Co., Ltd. Reports Earnings Results for the First Quarter Ended M..
CI
04/28IBF FINANCIAL : Announced by IBF Financial Holdings Co., Ltd on behalf of the RICB for the..
PU
More news
Financials
Sales 2021 10 021 M 336 M 336 M
Net income 2021 3 884 M 130 M 130 M
Net Debt 2021 97 782 M 3 280 M 3 280 M
P/E ratio 2021 12,3x
Yield 2021 4,05%
Capitalization 47 211 M 1 584 M 1 584 M
EV / Sales 2020 18,0x
EV / Sales 2021 14,5x
Nbr of Employees 1 594
Free-Float 74,1%
Chart IBF FINANCIAL HOLDINGS CO., LTD.
Duration : Period :
IBF Financial Holdings Co., Ltd. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends IBF FINANCIAL HOLDINGS CO., LTD.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishNeutralNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Managers and Directors
Yue Chia Ting General Manager
Ming En Chiu Head-Finance & Deputy General Manager
Chi-Lin Wei Chairman
To Hua Huang Manager-Administrative
Yung Chien Wu Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
IBF FINANCIAL HOLDINGS CO., LTD.-1.87%1 584
MORGAN STANLEY-25.73%127 523
THE CHARLES SCHWAB CORPORATION-28.67%113 762
THE GOLDMAN SACHS GROUP, INC.-26.86%91 834
CITIC SECURITIES COMPANY LIMITED-21.17%43 553
CSC FINANCIAL CO., LTD.-1.64%27 721