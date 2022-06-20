IBF Financial : announced, on behalf of the subsidiary, IBF SIC, for the new appointment of the general manager.

Statement

1.Date of the board of directors resolution or date of occurrence of the change:2022/06/20 2.Position (Please enter chairperson or president/general manager): General manager 3.Name of the previous position holder: Chang,Kai-Ling (張愷凌) 4.Resume of the previous position holder: IBF Securities Investment Consulting Co., Ltd., acting general manager. 5.Name of the new position holder:Chang,Kai-Ling (張愷凌) 6.Resume of the new position holder: IBF Securities Investment Consulting Co., Ltd., general manager. 7.Circumstances of change (Please enter "resignation", "dismissal", "term expired" , "job relocation", "severance", "retirement", "death" or "new appointment"):new appointment 8.Reason for the change:new appointment 9.Effective date of the new appointment:2022/06/30 10.Any other matters that need to be specified:the effective date will be upon the authority's approval, if the approved date later than 2022/06/30.