IBF Financial : announced, on behalf of the subsidiary, IBF SIC, for the new appointment of the general manager.
06/20/2022 | 04:44am EDT
Today's Information
Provided by: IBF Financial Holdings Co., Ltd.
SEQ_NO
3
Date of announcement
2022/06/20
Time of announcement
16:26:01
Subject
IBF Financial Holdings announced, on behalf of the
subsidiary, IBF SIC, for the new appointment of the
general manager.
Date of events
2022/06/20
To which item it meets
paragraph 6
Statement
1.Date of the board of directors resolution or date of occurrence of the
change:2022/06/20
2.Position (Please enter chairperson or president/general manager):
General manager
3.Name of the previous position holder: Chang,Kai-Ling (張愷凌)
4.Resume of the previous position holder:
IBF Securities Investment Consulting Co., Ltd., acting general manager.
5.Name of the new position holder:Chang,Kai-Ling (張愷凌)
6.Resume of the new position holder:
IBF Securities Investment Consulting Co., Ltd., general manager.
7.Circumstances of change (Please enter "resignation", "dismissal",
"term expired" , "job relocation", "severance", "retirement",
"death" or "new appointment"):new appointment
8.Reason for the change:new appointment
9.Effective date of the new appointment:2022/06/30
10.Any other matters that need to be specified:the effective date will be
upon the authority's approval, if the approved date later than 2022/06/30.
Waterland Financial Holdings published this content on 20 June 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 20 June 2022 08:43:04 UTC.