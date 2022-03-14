Log in
    2889   TW0002889003

IBF FINANCIAL HOLDINGS CO., LTD.

(2889)
Re-announces Board of Directors approved the con- vening of the 2022 Annual Shareholders' Meeting (Method of Convening the Meeting: Hybrid Shareholders' Meeting)

03/14/2022 | 09:44am EDT
Today's Information

Provided by: IBF Financial Holdings Co., Ltd.
SEQ_NO 4 Date of announcement 2022/03/14 Time of announcement 20:40:13
Subject 
 Re-announces Board of Directors approved the con-
vening of the 2022 Annual Shareholders' Meeting (Method
of Convening the Meeting: Hybrid Shareholders' Meeting)
Date of events 2022/03/14 To which item it meets paragraph 17
Statement 
1.Date of the board of directors' resolution:2022/03/14
2.Shareholders meeting date:2022/05/27
3.Shareholders meeting location:
YU-PU banquet room, Bellezza Taipei Hotel (No. 123, Lequn 3rd Road,
Zhongshan District, Taipei City, Taiwan)
4.Shareholders meeting will be held by means of (physical shareholders
 meeting/ visual communication assisted shareholders meeting /
visual communication shareholders meeting):
visual communication assisted shareholders meeting
5.Cause for convening the meeting (1)Reported matters:
(A)2021 Business Report
(B)Audit Committee's Review Report on the 2021 Financial Statements
(C)Report on distribution of employees' compensation and directors'
remuneration of 2021
6.Cause for convening the meeting (2)Acknowledged matters:
(A)Adoption of the 2021 Business Report and Financial Statements
(B)Adoption of the Proposal for Distribution of 2021 Profits
7.Cause for convening the meeting (3)Matters for Discussion:
(A)Amendment of 'Procedures for Shareholders' Meetings'
(B)Amendment of 'Articles of Incorporation'
(C)Proposal for a new share issue through capitalization of earnings
(D)Amendment to the Company's "Procedures for the Acquisition or Disposal
of Assets"
(E)Termination of 'Non-Competeing Clause' for members of Directors
8.Cause for convening the meeting (4)Election matters:NO
9.Cause for convening the meeting (5)Other Proposals:NO
10.Cause for convening the meeting (6)Extemporary Motions:NO
11.Book closure starting date:2022/03/29
12.Book closure ending date:2022/05/27
13.Any other matters that need to be specified:
(1)The shareholders could choose to vote electronically, and could log
onto TDCC website to vote from 2022/04/27 to 2022/05/24.
(website:http://www.stockvote.com.tw)
(2)Relevant matters for convening hybrid shareholders' meetings:
a.Hybrid shareholders' meetings will be convened in accordance with
Article 172-2 of the Company Act and Chapter II-2 of the Regulations
Governing the Administration of Shareholder Services of Public Companies.
b.The Company will use the e-Meeting Platform by the Taiwan Depository &
Clearing Corporation (TDCC) for this year's shareholders' meeting. Any
organization using the e-Meeting Platform are required to be in line with
TDCC's operating guidelines, Frequently Asked Questions (FAQ) and
instructions, as well as all other relevant documents. Please visit the TDCC
website for more information.(https://www.tdcc.com.tw/portal/zh/page/show/
402897967d841dba017e8eea7fc5009c)
c.Shareholders who choose to attend shareholders' meetings virtually will
be deemed as having attended in person.
d.Shareholders who intend to participate virtually should, starting from
2022/04/27, complete registrations and sign-ups on the TDCC Stockvote two
days prior to the date of their shareholders' meeting (before 2022/05/24).
Participants will check in, watch a live stream of the meeting, text
questions, and cast their votes at shareholders' meetings.
(https://www.stockvote.com.tw/evote/index.html)
e.Shareholders, solicitors, or proxy agents who have registered for
attending shareholders' meetings virtually but intend to attend physically
should withdraw their registration in the same way they have made the
registration two days prior to the date of shareholders' meetings.
Participants who fail to withdraw their registration by the said deadline
can only attend virtually.
f.Shareholders who have exercised their voting right via written or
electronic means but intend to attend shareholders' meetings virtually
should withdraw their declaration of intent in the same way they have
exercised their voting right two days prior to the date of shareholders'
meetings. If participants fail to withdraw their declaration of intent by
the said deadline, only the ballots cast via written or electronic means
will count.
g.Shareholders who attend shareholders' meetings virtually and do not
withdraw their declaration of intent after exercising their voting right
via written or electronic means can only exercise their proposing and voting
rights regarding extempore motions. They cannot vote on the original meeting
proposals and the amendments to the content of the original meeting
proposals, or propose to amend the content of the original meeting proposals
h.Shareholders who have appointed proxy agents to attend shareholders'
meetings are not allowed to attend themselves, except for relevant
provisions stipulated in the Regulations Governing the Administration of
Shareholder Services of Public Companies or the Company Act. Shareholders
whose Power of Attorney (POA) has arrived at the Company to state that they
have appointed proxy agents to attend shareholders' meetings but later
intend to attend shareholders' meetings virtually should notify the Company
to withdraw their appointment in writing two days prior to the date of
shareholders' meetings. If participants fail to withdraw their appointment
by the said deadline, only the ballots cast by their proxy agents will count
i.In the event that the e-Meeting Platform fails or shareholders have
difficulty attending virtually, before the chairperson announces the
commencement of shareholders' meetings or during the meetings, due to
natural disasters, incidents, or other force majeure, companies should check
the total shares of shareholders that have attended. If the total shares do
not reach the legally required number for resolutions in shareholders'
meetings after deducting the shares of shareholders that attend virtually,
then the meetings should be adjourned. The Company will postpone or
reconvene their meeting on 2022/05/31 at 09:00 in 7F, No.128, Lequn 3rd
Road, Zhongshan District, Taipei City, Taiwan. Shareholders who have been
listed on the shareholders register by the book closure date are entitled to
attend shareholders' meetings. The Company will not resend their meeting
notice.
j.In the event that the said shareholders' meetings are to be postponed or
reconvened, the Company will issue a Significant Announcement onto the
Market Observation Post System (MOPS).
k.For matters not covered, please refer to the Regulations Governing the
Administration of Shareholder Services of Public Companies and related
regulations.

Disclaimer

Waterland Financial Holdings published this content on 14 March 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 14 March 2022 13:43:09 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
