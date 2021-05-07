Log in
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Canada
  4. Toronto Stock Exchange
  5. IBI Group Inc.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    IBG   CA44925L1031

IBI GROUP INC.

(IBG)
IBI Group Partners on Ford's New Dearborn Campus Building to Advance the Future of Mobility

05/07/2021 | 07:30am EDT
SOUTHFIELD, Mich., May 07, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Global design and technology firm, IBI Group (TSX: IBG), is lead architect on Ford Motor Company’s new Research & Engineering Center which is set to centralize Ford’s operations in Michigan and support increased innovation and collaboration. IBI Group is leading the project’s architecture, engineering, and landscape design in partnership with Snøhetta and Ghafari Associates. The firm’s expertise in technology-driven design, coupled with its smart cities portfolio, is contributing to the world-class transformation of Ford’s Dearborn Campus. The facility is expected to further establish Ford’s competitive edge in the future of mobility, and is set for phased completion in 2023.

“We are proud to partner with Ford on the transformation of its new R&E facility,” said IBI Group Director, U.S. Industrial Lead, Buildings, Todd Hoisington. “Our technology and design expertise, together with our experience partnering with major automotive clients and delivering high-performance R&E facilities, uniquely positions us to support Ford in achieving the next level of innovation and design excellence.”

IBI Group is working closely with the project team to realize the vision for a central campus building, the focal point of Ford’s new high-tech campus of the future. The 2M sq. ft. building will serve as the mobility giant’s new product development center, initially housing approximately 6,000 employees daily — mainly designers and vehicle development teams. With portions of the facility expected to be operational by 2023, the project represents phase one of Ford’s ambitious Dearborn Campus transformation, set to become one of the most advanced R&E campuses in the world, and will support Ford’s transition to a flexible, hybrid working model.
The project is part of a broader, ongoing collaboration between Ford and IBI Group. The two organizations are working together to develop Ford’s technology strategy around buildings for its Dearborn and Michigan Central projects. The facility adds to IBI Group’s global design portfolio of R&D facilities and corporate headquarters, including ExxonMobil’s R&D Campus in Clinton, NJ; and the Harwell Science, Technology and Innovation Campus in Oxford, UK.

For more information and/or to connect with IBI Group, please contact Julia Harper at Julia.harper@ibigroup.com or 1-647-330-4706.

About IBI Group
IBI Group Inc. (TSX:IBG) is a technology-driven design firm with global architecture, engineering, planning, and technology expertise spanning over 60 offices and 3,000 professionals around the world. For nearly 50 years, its dedicated professionals have helped clients create livable, sustainable, and advanced urban environments. IBI Group believes that cities thrive when designed with intelligent systems, sustainable buildings, efficient infrastructure, and a human touch. Follow IBI Group on Twitter @ibigroup and Instagram @ibi_group.

Media Contact:
Julia Harper, IBI Group
julia.harper@ibigroup.com
1-647-330-4706


© GlobeNewswire 2021
