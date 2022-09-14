Advanced search
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Canada
  4. Toronto Stock Exchange
  5. IBI Group Inc.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    IBG   CA44925L1031

IBI GROUP INC.

(IBG)
  Report
Delayed Toronto Stock Exchange  -  04:00 2022-09-14 pm EDT
19.41 CAD   +0.10%
05:13pIBI Group to Support the Design of Toronto's Ontario Line
GL
05:13pIBI Group to Support the Design of Toronto's Ontario Line
GL
09/09IBI Group Says Proxy Advisors ISS, Glass Lewis Recommend Shareholders Vote in Favor of Proposed Acquisition by Arcadis
MT
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisionsFunds 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

IBI Group to Support the Design of Toronto's Ontario Line

09/14/2022 | 05:13pm EDT
TORONTO, Sept. 14, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Infrastructure Ontario and Metrolinx have announced Connect 6ix consortium as the preferred proponent to design, build, finance, operate and maintain the Ontario Line Rolling Stock, Systems and Operations and Maintenance (RSSOM) contract. IBI Group is part of the design team, which will be led by Hitachi Rail STS Canada, Inc.

The RSSOM contract is one of several contracts to deliver the Ontario Line, a 15.6-kilometre-long standalone rapid transit line that will connect the Ontario Science Centre to Exhibition/Ontario Place.

“We’re proud to be extending our working relationship with members of the Connect 6ix consortium, Infrastructure Ontario and Metrolinx in delivering transportation solutions for the citizens of Toronto,” said IBI Group CEO, Scott Stewart.

The Connect 6ix team includes:

  • Applicant Lead: Plenary Americas, Hitachi Rail, Webuild Group (Salini Impregilo Canada Holding Inc.), Transdev Canada Inc.
  • Design Team: Hitachi Rail, IBI Group Professional Services (Canada) Inc.
  • Construction Team: Hitachi Rail, Webuild Group (Astaldi Canada Design & Construction Inc. and Salini Impregilo Civil Works Inc.), NGE Contracting Inc.
  • Operations, Maintenance and Rehabilitation Team: Hitachi Rail, Transdev Canada Inc.
  • Financial Advisor: National Bank Financial Inc., Sumitomo Mitsui Banking Corporation

The Connect 6ix team ranked first after the evaluation of the RFP which was submitted in June 2022. The team will now continue negotiations with Infrastructure Ontario and Metrolinx and a final contract is expected to be awarded later this year.

With a breadth of experience in transportation engineering and planning, transit and high-rise architecture, intelligent transportation systems (ITS) and smart cities, IBI Group has helped shape the built environment of the Greater Toronto and Hamilton Area (GTHA) for more than 40 years. IBI has been involved in preeminent and award-winning regional projects, including the Eglinton Crosstown LRT, the Hurontario LRT, Yonge North Subway Extension and the Scarborough Subway Extension.

Learn more about the Ontario Line RSSOM project.

About IBI Group 
IBI Group Inc. (TSX:IBG) is a technology-driven design firm with global architecture, engineering, planning, and technology expertise spanning more than 60 offices and 3,500 professionals around the world. For nearly 50 years, its dedicated professionals have helped clients create livable, sustainable, and advanced urban environments. IBI Group believes that cities thrive when designed with intelligent systems, sustainable buildings, efficient infrastructure, and a human touch. Follow IBI Group on LinkedIn and Twitter.

On July 18, Arcadis and IBI Group jointly announced that they had entered an agreement to combine their businesses. The official close of the acquisition will take place this Fall. Read about the announcement here.

Media Contact:
Andrea Berry
Global Communications
media_relations@ibigroup.com
+ 1 416 556 6975


Primary Logo


© GlobeNewswire 2022
Financials
Sales 2022 480 M 365 M 365 M
Net income 2022 38,2 M 29,0 M 29,0 M
Net Debt 2022 35,1 M 26,7 M 26,7 M
P/E ratio 2022 21,5x
Yield 2022 -
Capitalization 605 M 460 M 460 M
EV / Sales 2022 1,33x
EV / Sales 2023 1,23x
Nbr of Employees 3 000
Free-Float 78,7%
Technical analysis trends IBI GROUP INC.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus HOLD
Number of Analysts 5
Last Close Price 19,39 CAD
Average target price 19,29 CAD
Spread / Average Target -0,54%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Scott Earle Stewart Chief Executive Officer & Director
David Maxwell Thom President & Director
Stephen B. Taylor Chief Financial Officer & Senior Vice President
Michael J. Nobrega Chairman
Audrey Jacob Chief Operations Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
IBI GROUP INC.43.21%461
CINTAS CORPORATION-3.22%41 699
TELEPERFORMANCE SE-25.97%17 153
EDENRED SE24.08%12 553
BUREAU VERITAS SA-14.05%11 348
LG CORP.0.87%9 307