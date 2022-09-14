IBI Group to Support the Design of Toronto's Ontario Line

TORONTO, Sept. 14, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Infrastructure Ontario and Metrolinx have announced Connect 6ix consortium as the preferred proponent to design, build, finance, operate and maintain the Ontario Line Rolling Stock, Systems and Operations and Maintenance (RSSOM) contract. IBI Group is part of the design team, which will be led by Hitachi Rail STS Canada, Inc.



The RSSOM contract is one of several contracts to deliver the Ontario Line, a 15.6-kilometre-long standalone rapid transit line that will connect the Ontario Science Centre to Exhibition/Ontario Place.

“We’re proud to be extending our working relationship with members of the Connect 6ix consortium, Infrastructure Ontario and Metrolinx in delivering transportation solutions for the citizens of Toronto,” said IBI Group CEO, Scott Stewart.

The Connect 6ix team includes:

Applicant Lead: Plenary Americas, Hitachi Rail, Webuild Group (Salini Impregilo Canada Holding Inc.), Transdev Canada Inc.

Plenary Americas, Hitachi Rail, Webuild Group (Salini Impregilo Canada Holding Inc.), Transdev Canada Inc. Design Team: Hitachi Rail, IBI Group Professional Services (Canada) Inc.

Hitachi Rail, IBI Group Professional Services (Canada) Inc. Construction Team: Hitachi Rail, Webuild Group (Astaldi Canada Design & Construction Inc. and Salini Impregilo Civil Works Inc.), NGE Contracting Inc.

Hitachi Rail, Webuild Group (Astaldi Canada Design & Construction Inc. and Salini Impregilo Civil Works Inc.), NGE Contracting Inc. Operations, Maintenance and Rehabilitation Team: Hitachi Rail, Transdev Canada Inc.

Hitachi Rail, Transdev Canada Inc. Financial Advisor: National Bank Financial Inc., Sumitomo Mitsui Banking Corporation



The Connect 6ix team ranked first after the evaluation of the RFP which was submitted in June 2022. The team will now continue negotiations with Infrastructure Ontario and Metrolinx and a final contract is expected to be awarded later this year.

With a breadth of experience in transportation engineering and planning, transit and high-rise architecture, intelligent transportation systems (ITS) and smart cities, IBI Group has helped shape the built environment of the Greater Toronto and Hamilton Area (GTHA) for more than 40 years. IBI has been involved in preeminent and award-winning regional projects, including the Eglinton Crosstown LRT, the Hurontario LRT, Yonge North Subway Extension and the Scarborough Subway Extension.

Learn more about the Ontario Line RSSOM project.

About IBI Group

IBI Group Inc. (TSX:IBG) is a technology-driven design firm with global architecture, engineering, planning, and technology expertise spanning more than 60 offices and 3,500 professionals around the world. For nearly 50 years, its dedicated professionals have helped clients create livable, sustainable, and advanced urban environments. IBI Group believes that cities thrive when designed with intelligent systems, sustainable buildings, efficient infrastructure, and a human touch. Follow IBI Group on LinkedIn and Twitter.

On July 18, Arcadis and IBI Group jointly announced that they had entered an agreement to combine their businesses. The official close of the acquisition will take place this Fall. Read about the announcement here.

