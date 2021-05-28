Log in
    IBG   CA44925L1031

IBI GROUP INC.

(IBG)
IBI : Successfully Delivers Egnatia Odos S.A.'s MyEgnatiaPass Web Portal and Mobile App

05/28/2021 | 11:25am EDT
- First-of-its-kind solution in Greece enables drivers to manage accounts remotely and supports toll payments -

ATHENS, GREECE (May 28, 2021) - Global design and technology firm, IBI Group (TSX:IBG), partnered with Egnatia Odos S.A. to deploy its MyEgnatiaPass solution, a customer-facing web portal and mobile app designed to make road travel across one of Greece's major roadways more seamless. The new system allows Electronic Toll Collection (ETC) subscribers to manage their accounts remotely, process account updates using a pre-loaded bank card, and interact with customer service through its intuitive and user-friendly interface. A first of its kind in the region, the mobile app is the only one in Greece that can support toll payments.

'We couldn't be more satisfied with the delivery of this user-centric mobility solution, which will significantly improve the commuting life of Egnatia Odos' motorists,' said project manager and Practice Lead, Intelligent Systems, Nick Tsatas. 'We are proud to have implemented and deployed a mobility toolkit that is highly efficient and easy to use,' echoed Director, Eastern Europe, Antulio Richetta.

'Our primary objective is to continuously improve the level of service for road users by applying cutting-edge technology,' said Konstantinos Koutsoukos, Chief Executive Officer of Egnatia Odos S.A. 'As a long-standing partner, IBI Group has helped us to deliver MyEgnatiaPass, measurably improving ETC subscribers' daily commutes.'

'The web portal and mobile app are expected to make a tangible difference to ETC customers, adding significant value by meeting their expectations,' added Maria Sidiropoulou, Toll and Commercial Deputy Director of Egnatia Odos S.A.

Egnatia Odos is a motorway in Greece that crosses the regions of Epirus, Macedonia and Thrace. It starts from the Igoumenitsa Port, which provides links to Italy by boat, and ends at Kipi in Evros, near the Greek-Turkish border. With a total length of 960 km, Egnatia Odos is the longest motorway scheme in Greece, providing significant social and economic benefits on a national and continental scale. Egnatia Odos also provides unique historic value; during the Roman era, it was one of the two most important roads leading to the Capital.

IBI Group has a long-standing relationship with Egnatia Odos S.A.. In 2013, the firm provided the roadway's Toll Collection System, and have supported its extension since then. The toll system presently consists of 27 Operational Toll Plazas, totalling 215 lanes.

Disclaimer

IBI Group Inc. published this content on 28 May 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 28 May 2021 15:24:04 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
