IBI : to Implement Next Generation Broadband Network in Brooks, Alberta

CALGARY, ALBERTA (August 3, 2021) - Canadian design and technology firm, IBI Group (TSX:IBG), joins Community Network Partners in a consortium to bring affordable, high-speed broadband connectivity to the City of Brooks, Alberta over the next three years. The project will bring a next generation fibre optic network capable of 10 Gigabytes per second (Gbps) to local residents and businesses, becoming one of the first of its kind in North America. IBI Group will leverage its global track record in planning and designing fibre optic communication networks and smart cities, along with its expert knowledge of the Western Canadian market to plan and design the network infrastructure alongside consortium partners.

'Affordable, high-speed internet is critical to helping improve the quality of life for those living in rural communities, especially in light of the pandemic where more people are working and attending school from home,' said IBI Group Intelligent Systems Practice Lead, Keith Ponton. 'We are excited to work with the City of Brooks and our consortium partners to design and implement high-speed internet infrastructure, creating opportunities for the city's residents and businesses.'

Rural communities across Canada typically use slow, expensive internet that is delivered via wireless or satellite. This project will ensure that the citizens of Brooks will have access to affordable, reliable connectivity, laying the foundation for Brooks to transform into a smart city. The City of Brooks will invest $5.3 million in the project, with a backbone that will connect all City facilities. Community Network Partners will invest $15.7 million and operate the open-access network, with Lite Access Technologies undertaking the construction, and IBI Group providing planning, design and project management services.

IBI Group has been active in the province of Alberta since 1976, providing design and systems expertise on a variety of projects aimed to develop more resilient and connected communities. IBI's global expertise designing and implementing fibre optic communication networks includes work in Durham Region, Ontario; Clearwater County and the City of Lethbridge in Alberta; and in India on TPA for T-Fiber, a broadband connectivity program for the City of Telangana.

For more information and/or to connect with IBI Group, please contact Julia Harper at Julia.harper@ibigroup.comor 1-647-330-4706.