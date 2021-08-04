Ibiden : Consolidated Financial Results For the First Quarter Ended June 30, 2021 （PDF/580.5 KB）

Representative： Takeshi Aoki, President & CEO, Representative Director
Contact： Hisashi Sano, Vice President of Strategic Corporate Planning Operation
(Tel. +81-584-81-3111)
Filing date of quarterly securities report： August 10, 2021
(Amounts less than one million yen are omitted)
1. Consolidated Financial Results for FY 2021 First quarter (From April 1, 2021 to June 30, 2021)
(1) Operating results
(Percentage figures indicate the change from the same period of the prior fiscal year)
Net sales
Operating profit
Ordinary profit
Profit (loss) attributable
to owners of parent
Million yen
%
Million yen
%
Million yen
%
Million yen
%
FY 2021 1st quarter
92,335
42.4
15,722
140.5
16,059
118.4
9,565
108.1
FY 2020 1st quarter
64,827
(11.6)
6,536
44.7
7,352
42.1
4,596
58.3
Note： Comprehensive income
FY 2021 1st quarter：
11,116 million yen
(38.8%)
FY 2020 1st quarter：
8,011 million yen
(-%)
Basic earnings
Diluted earnings
per share
per share
Yen
Yen
FY 2021 1st quarter
68.52
-
FY 2020 1st quarter
32.89
-
(2) Financial positions
Total assets
Net assets
Capital adequacy ratio
Net assets per share
Million yen
Million yen
%
Yen
FY 2021 1st quarter
581,036
330,117
55.8
2,322.16
FY 2020
578,518
321,863
54.6
2,262.99
Note： Owner's equity
As of June 30, 2021 ：
324,194 million yen
As of March 31, 2021 ：
315,914 million yen
2. Notes
Material changes in subsidiaries during this period： None
Applying of specific accounting of the consolidated quarterly financial statements： Yes
The provision for income taxes is computed by multiplying profit before income taxes by estimated annual effective tax rates.
Changes in accounting policies, accounting estimates and retrospective restatement (ⅰ) Changes in accounting policies based on revisions of accounting standard: Yes
(Applying Accounting Standard for Revenue Recognition)
"Accounting Standard for Revenue Recognition" (ASBJ Statement No. 29, March 31, 2020. Hereinafter "Revenue Recognition Standard") and related guidelines have been adopted from the beginning of the current first quarter. In line with this adoption, revenue is
recognized upon the transfer of controls for promised goods or services to customers in an amount that reflects the consideration they expect to be entitled to in exchange for those goods or services.
As a result, revenue from the sales of products, which was previously recognized at the shipping time, will be recognized when the customer obtains control of such products and when performance obligations are deemed satisfied based on contracts with customers. When applying the Revenue Recognition Standard, the Company complies with the transitional treatment stipulated in the provisions of paragraph 84 of the standard. The cumulative impact of retroactively applying the new accounting policy before the beginning of the first quarter for the current fiscal year is added or subtracted to the retained earnings at the beginning of the first quarter for the current fiscal year and the new accounting policy is applied from the beginning balance.
As a result, net sales increased to 668 million yen, cost of sales increased to 720 million yen and operating profit, ordinary profit, and profit before income taxes for the current first quarter decreased to 52 million yen. In addition, the balance of retained earnings at the beginning of the current first quarter decreased to 18 million yen.
As a result of the adoption of the Revenue Recognition Standard, "Notes and accounts receivable - trade" which was presented in "Current assets" of the consolidated balance sheet for the previous fiscal year, is included in "Notes and accounts receivable - trade, and contract assets" from the first quarter of the current fiscal year. Following the transitional treatment outlined in Article 89-2 of the Revenue Recognition Standard, consolidated financial statements for past periods have not been reclassified using the new presentation method.
(Applying Accounting Standard for Fair Value Measurement)
Accounting Standards Board of Japan (ASBJ) Statement No. 30 "Accounting Standard for Fair Value Measurement"
"Accounting Standard for Fair Value Measurement" (ASBJ Statement No. 30, July 4, 2019) and other standards have been adopted from the beginning of the current first quarter. Following the transitional treatment outlined in Article 19 of "Accounting Standard for Fair Value Measurement" and Article 44-2 of "Accounting Standard for Financial Instruments" (ASBJ Statement No. 10, July 4, 2019), the Company will continue to apply new accounting policies prescribed by "Accounting Standard for Fair Value Measurement" and other standards into
the future. This adoption does not affect the quarterly consolidated financial statements.
(ⅱ) Changes in accounting policies other than the above: None
(ⅲ) Changes in accounting estimates: None
(ⅳ) Retrospective restatement: None
(4) Number of shares issued and outstanding (common stock)
(ⅰ) Number of shares outstanding (including treasury stock)：
As of June 30, 2021
140,860,557 shares
As of March 31, 2021
140,860,557 shares
(ⅱ) Number of treasury stock ：
As of June 30, 2021
1,251,341 shares
As of March 31, 2021
1,260,507 shares
(ⅲ) Average number of shares:：
FY 2021 1st quarter
139,607,093 shares
FY 2020 1st quarter
139,755,937 shares
This quarterly financial result is not subject to auditing firms' quarterly review procedure.
Consolidated balance sheet
(Million yen)
As of
As of
Increase
Jun 30,2021
Mar 31,2021
(Decrease)
Assets
Current assets
Cash and deposits
118,891
126,884
(7,993)
Notes and accounts receivable - trade, and contract
95,743
-
95,743
assets
Notes and accounts receivable - trade
-
89,796
(89,796)
Merchandise and finished goods
15,963
13,653
2,310
Work in process
18,178
18,734
(555)
Raw materials and supplies
24,881
24,636
245
Other current assets
10,050
11,769
(1,718)
Allowance for doubtful accounts
(88)
(109)
20
Total current assets
283,621
285,364
(1,743)
Non-current assets
Property, plant and equipment
Buildings and structures
77,604
78,782
(1,178)
Machinery, equipment and vehicles
74,264
70,773
3,490
Land
20,112
19,971
141
Lease assets
241
246
(4)
Construction in progress
38,787
38,590
197
Other - property, plant and equipment
6,964
6,463
500
Total property, plant and equipment
217,976
214,828
3,148
Intangible assets
5,413
5,392
21
Investments and other assets
Investment securities
68,480
68,198
282
Long-term loans receivable
8
8
(0)
Deferred tax assets
3,724
3,488
236
Other assets
2,665
1,480
1,184
Allowance for doubtful accounts
(854)
(242)
(612)
Total investments and other assets
74,025
72,933
1,091
Total non-current assets
297,415
293,153
4,261
Total assets
581,036
578,518
2,517
(Continued)
(Million yen)
As of
As of
Increase
Jun 30,2021
Mar 31,2021
(Decrease)
Liabilities and net assets
Liabilities
Current liabilities
Notes and accounts payable - trade
47,710
45,717
1,992
Short-term loans payable
20,030
20,130
(100)
Current portion of bonds
15,000
15,000
-
Accounts payable - other
12,746
17,492
(4,745)
Income taxes payable
4,941
5,624
(682)
Provision for bonuses
2,423
4,802
(2,379)
Provision for bonuses for directors
-
155
(155)
Provision for loss on liquidation of subsidiaries and
187
225
(37)
associates
Notes payable - facilities
4,695
8,606
(3,911)
Other - current liabilities
17,229
14,144
3,084
Total current liabilities
124,964
131,899
(6,935)
Non-current liabilities
Bonds payable
35,000
35,000
-
Long-term loans payable
80,000
80,044
(44)
Lease obligations
172
172
(0)
Deferred tax liabilities for land revaluation
68
68
-
Retirement benefit liability
1,111
1,078
32
Provision for share-based compensation
371
352
19
Deferred tax liabilities
6,950
7,117
(166)
Other - non-current liabilities
2,279
921
1,358
Total non-current liabilities
125,953
124,755
1,198
Total liabilities
250,918
256,655
(5,736)
(Continued)
