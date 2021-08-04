Ibiden : Consolidated Financial Results For the First Quarter Ended June 30, 2021 （PDF/580.5 KB）

(Percentage figures indicate the change from the same period of the prior fiscal year)

1. Consolidated Financial Results for FY 2021 First quarter (From April 1, 2021 to June 30, 2021)

2. Notes

Material changes in subsidiaries during this period ： None Applying of specific accounting of the consolidated quarterly financial statements ： Yes

The provision for income taxes is computed by multiplying profit before income taxes by estimated annual effective tax rates.

Changes in accounting policies, accounting estimates and retrospective restatement ( ⅰ ) Changes in accounting policies based on revisions of accounting standard: Yes

(Applying Accounting Standard for Revenue Recognition)

"Accounting Standard for Revenue Recognition" (ASBJ Statement No. 29, March 31, 2020. Hereinafter "Revenue Recognition Standard") and related guidelines have been adopted from the beginning of the current first quarter. In line with this adoption, revenue is

recognized upon the transfer of controls for promised goods or services to customers in an amount that reflects the consideration they expect to be entitled to in exchange for those goods or services.

As a result, revenue from the sales of products, which was previously recognized at the shipping time, will be recognized when the customer obtains control of such products and when performance obligations are deemed satisfied based on contracts with customers. When applying the Revenue Recognition Standard, the Company complies with the transitional treatment stipulated in the provisions of paragraph 84 of the standard. The cumulative impact of retroactively applying the new accounting policy before the beginning of the first quarter for the current fiscal year is added or subtracted to the retained earnings at the beginning of the first quarter for the current fiscal year and the new accounting policy is applied from the beginning balance.

As a result, net sales increased to 668 million yen, cost of sales increased to 720 million yen and operating profit, ordinary profit, and profit before income taxes for the current first quarter decreased to 52 million yen. In addition, the balance of retained earnings at the beginning of the current first quarter decreased to 18 million yen.

As a result of the adoption of the Revenue Recognition Standard, "Notes and accounts receivable - trade" which was presented in "Current assets" of the consolidated balance sheet for the previous fiscal year, is included in "Notes and accounts receivable - trade, and contract assets" from the first quarter of the current fiscal year. Following the transitional treatment outlined in Article 89-2 of the Revenue Recognition Standard, consolidated financial statements for past periods have not been reclassified using the new presentation method.

(Applying Accounting Standard for Fair Value Measurement)

Accounting Standards Board of Japan (ASBJ) Statement No. 30 "Accounting Standard for Fair Value Measurement"

"Accounting Standard for Fair Value Measurement" (ASBJ Statement No. 30, July 4, 2019) and other standards have been adopted from the beginning of the current first quarter. Following the transitional treatment outlined in Article 19 of "Accounting Standard for Fair Value Measurement" and Article 44-2 of "Accounting Standard for Financial Instruments" (ASBJ Statement No. 10, July 4, 2019), the Company will continue to apply new accounting policies prescribed by "Accounting Standard for Fair Value Measurement" and other standards into

the future. This adoption does not affect the quarterly consolidated financial statements.

(ⅱ) Changes in accounting policies other than the above: None

(ⅲ) Changes in accounting estimates: None

(ⅳ) Retrospective restatement: None