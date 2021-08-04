Log in
    4062   JP3148800000

IBIDEN CO.,LTD.

(4062)
Ibiden : Consolidated Financial Results For the First Quarter Ended June 30, 2021 （PDF/580.5 KB）

08/04/2021 | 02:36am EDT
August 4, 2021

Consolidated Financial Results

For the First Quarter Ended June 30, 2021

Company name IBIDEN CO., LTD.

Stock exchange listings Tokyo and Nagoya Stock Exchange (Code number4062)

URL https://www.ibiden.com/

Representative Takeshi Aoki, President & CEO, Representative Director

Contact Hisashi Sano, Vice President of Strategic Corporate Planning Operation

(Tel. +81-584-81-3111)

Filing date of quarterly securities report August 10, 2021

(Amounts less than one million yen are omitted)

1. Consolidated Financial Results for FY 2021 First quarter (From April 1, 2021 to June 30, 2021)

(1) Operating results

(Percentage figures indicate the change from the same period of the prior fiscal year)

Net sales

Operating profit

Ordinary profit

Profit (loss) attributable

to owners of parent

Million yen

%

Million yen

%

Million yen

%

Million yen

%

FY 2021 1st quarter

92,335

42.4

15,722

140.5

16,059

118.4

9,565

108.1

FY 2020 1st quarter

64,827

(11.6)

6,536

44.7

7,352

42.1

4,596

58.3

Note Comprehensive income

FY 2021 1st quarter

11,116 million yen

(38.8%)

FY 2020 1st quarter

8,011 million yen

(-%)

Basic earnings

Diluted earnings

per share

per share

Yen

Yen

FY 2021 1st quarter

68.52

-

FY 2020 1st quarter

32.89

-

(2) Financial positions

Total assets

Net assets

Capital adequacy ratio

Net assets per share

Million yen

Million yen

%

Yen

FY 2021 1st quarter

581,036

330,117

55.8

2,322.16

FY 2020

578,518

321,863

54.6

2,262.99

Note Owner's equity

As of June 30, 2021

324,194 million yen

As of March 31, 2021

315,914 million yen

2. Notes

  1. Material changes in subsidiaries during this period None
  2. Applying of specific accounting of the consolidated quarterly financial statements Yes

The provision for income taxes is computed by multiplying profit before income taxes by estimated annual effective tax rates.

  1. Changes in accounting policies, accounting estimates and retrospective restatement () Changes in accounting policies based on revisions of accounting standard: Yes

(Applying Accounting Standard for Revenue Recognition)

"Accounting Standard for Revenue Recognition" (ASBJ Statement No. 29, March 31, 2020. Hereinafter "Revenue Recognition Standard") and related guidelines have been adopted from the beginning of the current first quarter. In line with this adoption, revenue is

recognized upon the transfer of controls for promised goods or services to customers in an amount that reflects the consideration they expect to be entitled to in exchange for those goods or services.

As a result, revenue from the sales of products, which was previously recognized at the shipping time, will be recognized when the customer obtains control of such products and when performance obligations are deemed satisfied based on contracts with customers. When applying the Revenue Recognition Standard, the Company complies with the transitional treatment stipulated in the provisions of paragraph 84 of the standard. The cumulative impact of retroactively applying the new accounting policy before the beginning of the first quarter for the current fiscal year is added or subtracted to the retained earnings at the beginning of the first quarter for the current fiscal year and the new accounting policy is applied from the beginning balance.

As a result, net sales increased to 668 million yen, cost of sales increased to 720 million yen and operating profit, ordinary profit, and profit before income taxes for the current first quarter decreased to 52 million yen. In addition, the balance of retained earnings at the beginning of the current first quarter decreased to 18 million yen.

As a result of the adoption of the Revenue Recognition Standard, "Notes and accounts receivable - trade" which was presented in "Current assets" of the consolidated balance sheet for the previous fiscal year, is included in "Notes and accounts receivable - trade, and contract assets" from the first quarter of the current fiscal year. Following the transitional treatment outlined in Article 89-2 of the Revenue Recognition Standard, consolidated financial statements for past periods have not been reclassified using the new presentation method.

(Applying Accounting Standard for Fair Value Measurement)

Accounting Standards Board of Japan (ASBJ) Statement No. 30 "Accounting Standard for Fair Value Measurement"

"Accounting Standard for Fair Value Measurement" (ASBJ Statement No. 30, July 4, 2019) and other standards have been adopted from the beginning of the current first quarter. Following the transitional treatment outlined in Article 19 of "Accounting Standard for Fair Value Measurement" and Article 44-2 of "Accounting Standard for Financial Instruments" (ASBJ Statement No. 10, July 4, 2019), the Company will continue to apply new accounting policies prescribed by "Accounting Standard for Fair Value Measurement" and other standards into

the future. This adoption does not affect the quarterly consolidated financial statements.

() Changes in accounting policies other than the above: None

() Changes in accounting estimates: None

() Retrospective restatement: None

(4) Number of shares issued and outstanding (common stock)

() Number of shares outstanding (including treasury stock)

As of June 30, 2021

140,860,557 shares

As of March 31, 2021

140,860,557 shares

() Number of treasury stock

As of June 30, 2021

1,251,341 shares

As of March 31, 2021

1,260,507 shares

() Average number of shares:

FY 2021 1st quarter

139,607,093 shares

FY 2020 1st quarter

139,755,937 shares

  • This quarterly financial result is not subject to auditing firms' quarterly review procedure.

Consolidated balance sheet

(Million yen)

As of

As of

Increase

Jun 30,2021

Mar 31,2021

(Decrease)

Assets

Current assets

Cash and deposits

118,891

126,884

(7,993)

Notes and accounts receivable - trade, and contract

95,743

-

95,743

assets

Notes and accounts receivable - trade

-

89,796

(89,796)

Merchandise and finished goods

15,963

13,653

2,310

Work in process

18,178

18,734

(555)

Raw materials and supplies

24,881

24,636

245

Other current assets

10,050

11,769

(1,718)

Allowance for doubtful accounts

(88)

(109)

20

Total current assets

283,621

285,364

(1,743)

Non-current assets

Property, plant and equipment

Buildings and structures

77,604

78,782

(1,178)

Machinery, equipment and vehicles

74,264

70,773

3,490

Land

20,112

19,971

141

Lease assets

241

246

(4)

Construction in progress

38,787

38,590

197

Other - property, plant and equipment

6,964

6,463

500

Total property, plant and equipment

217,976

214,828

3,148

Intangible assets

5,413

5,392

21

Investments and other assets

Investment securities

68,480

68,198

282

Long-term loans receivable

8

8

(0)

Deferred tax assets

3,724

3,488

236

Other assets

2,665

1,480

1,184

Allowance for doubtful accounts

(854)

(242)

(612)

Total investments and other assets

74,025

72,933

1,091

Total non-current assets

297,415

293,153

4,261

Total assets

581,036

578,518

2,517

(Continued)

(Million yen)

As of

As of

Increase

Jun 30,2021

Mar 31,2021

(Decrease)

Liabilities and net assets

Liabilities

Current liabilities

Notes and accounts payable - trade

47,710

45,717

1,992

Short-term loans payable

20,030

20,130

(100)

Current portion of bonds

15,000

15,000

-

Accounts payable - other

12,746

17,492

(4,745)

Income taxes payable

4,941

5,624

(682)

Provision for bonuses

2,423

4,802

(2,379)

Provision for bonuses for directors

-

155

(155)

Provision for loss on liquidation of subsidiaries and

187

225

(37)

associates

Notes payable - facilities

4,695

8,606

(3,911)

Other - current liabilities

17,229

14,144

3,084

Total current liabilities

124,964

131,899

(6,935)

Non-current liabilities

Bonds payable

35,000

35,000

-

Long-term loans payable

80,000

80,044

(44)

Lease obligations

172

172

(0)

Deferred tax liabilities for land revaluation

68

68

-

Retirement benefit liability

1,111

1,078

32

Provision for share-based compensation

371

352

19

Deferred tax liabilities

6,950

7,117

(166)

Other - non-current liabilities

2,279

921

1,358

Total non-current liabilities

125,953

124,755

1,198

Total liabilities

250,918

256,655

(5,736)

(Continued)

This is an excerpt of the original content. To continue reading it, access the original document here.

Disclaimer

Ibiden Co. Ltd. published this content on 04 August 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 04 August 2021 06:35:04 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
