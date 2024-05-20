Notice of the 171st Ordinary General Meeting of Shareholders
Date & Time: 2:00 p.m. (JST), Thursday, June 13, 2024
Venue: IBIDEN Co., Ltd. Headquarters Hall (the 2nd floor), 2-1Kanda-cho,Ogaki-city, Gifu Pref.
Agenda:
Matters to be reported:
- Business Report and Consolidated Financial Statements, and Audit Reports by the Accounting Auditors and the Audit and Supervisory Committee on the Consolidated Financial Statements, for the 171st Fiscal Year from April 1, 2023 to March 31, 2024
- Financial Statements for the 171st Fiscal Year from April 1, 2023 to March 31, 2024
Matters to be resolved:
Proposal: Election of Seven (7) Directors who are not Audit and Supervisory Committee Members
Company's Website:https://www.ibiden.co.jp/
If there is any minor amendment to the "Reference Materials for General Meeting of Shareholders," "Business Report," "Financial Report" and/or "Consolidated /Non-consolidated Financial Statements," such amendment will be posted on the Company's website indicated above. Additionally, pursuant to the Japanese laws and regulations and Article 15 of the Company's, "Items related to the current situation of the Group Companies
- Major sales offices and factories", "Items related to Corporate Director (6) Outside Corporate Director," and "Company Structure and Company Policy" of Business Report, "Consolidated Financial Statements of Changes in Net Assets" and "Notes to Consolidated Financial Statements of Change in Net Assets" of Consolidated Financial Statements, and "Statements of Changes in Net Assets" and "Notes to Non- Consolidated Financial Statements" of Financial Statement will be posted on the website above, and thus not included in the documents accompanying the Notice of the 171st Ordinary General Meeting of Shareholders. Moreover, these items will be audited by the Accounting Auditors, and Audit and Supervisory Committee.
This document is an English translation of the Notice of the 171st Ordinary General Meeting of Shareholders originally prepared in Japanese. This English translation is for general reference purposes only and is subject to errors and omissions. All information contained herein is deemed accurate, but is not guaranteed.
Proposal
Election of Seven (7) Directors who are not Audit and Supervisory Committee
Members
The terms of office of all six (6) current Directors will expire at the conclusion of the Ordinary General Meeting of Shareholders. Accordingly, it is proposed that seven (7) Members of the Board of Directors who are not Audit and Supervisory Committee Members be elected. The candidates for the Directors who are not Audit and Supervisory Committee Members are as follow:
The brief personal information for respective candidates is referred to Page 3 through 7.
Name
Positions and Responsibilities
Attendance at the
Years
●Male
Candidate Number
Board of Directors'
of
●Female
Meeting in 2023
Service
President & CEO, Representative
1
Takeshi
Director, Chairman of the Board Meeting
10/10 times
11 years
●
Reassignment
AOKI
and Administrator of Corporate Business
(100%)
Operation
Koji
Director & Senior Executive Officer,
10/10 times
●
2
Administrator of Corporate Business
2 years
Reassignment
KAWASHIMA
(100%)
Operation and R&D Operation Officer
Director & Senior Executive Officer,
Ayumi
Quality Unit Officer, Engineering Unit
8/8 times*
●
3
Officer, Production Unit Officer, GX
1 year
Reassignment
SUZUKI
(100%)
Promotion Officer and President of
Strategic Manufacturing Operation
Senior Executive Officer, Electronic
Hisashi
Business Officer, Production Engineering
●
4
Officer, President of Electronics Operation
-
-
New
KATO
and Vice President of Electronics
Operation, Engineering Management Unit
5
Chiaki
Candidate of
Candidate of
10/10 times
10 years
●
Reassignment
Outside
Independent
YAMAGUCHI
(100%)
Director
Director
6
Noriko
Candidate of
Candidate of
10/10 times
4 years
●
Reassignment
Outside
Independent
ASAI
(100%)
Director
Director
Toshikazu
Candidate of
Candidate of
●
7
New
Outside
Independent
-
-
KOIKE
Director
Director
* Attendance since inauguration on June 15, 2023.
Reassignment
Numbers of the
Company's Shares
Owned
83,300
Including Numbers of the
Company's Shares
Granted on Stock
Compensation Plan
52,000
Candidate Number
Takeshi AOKI
Date of Birth:
1
February 4, 1958
Brief Personal History, Positions, Responsibilities and Significant Positions Concurrently Held
April 1981
Joined IBIDEN Co., Ltd.
April 2017
Administrator of Corporate Business
April 2008
Corporate Officer
Operation (present),
June 2013
Director & Corporate Officer
Ceramics Business Officer
April 2014
Director & Managing Officer
June 2017
President & CEO, Representative
March 2016
Executive Vice President,
Director (present)
Representative Director
June 2018
R&D Operation Officer
President of Ceramics
April 2019
Corporate Executive Director of Internal
Operation
Audit Division
Reasons for his/her Nomination as a Candidate
Mr. Takeshi AOKI has wide-range knowledge as President & CEO, Representative Director of the Company and abundant experience in business operation of the Company. As the Company judges that he has sufficient knowledge and experience that enable him to supervise the execution of duties by directors as Chairman of the Board Meeting, we nominate him as a candidate of Director of the Company.
Expected Expertise
Company Management and Business Strategy, Financial/Accounting/Tax Practice, Wide-Range Knowledge of the Company Business, International Business, Risk Management, Internal Control, and Corporate Governance
Reassignment
Numbers of the
Company's Shares
Owned
34,500
Including Numbers of the
Company's Shares
Granted on Stock
Compensation Plan
16,100
Candidate Number
Koji KAWASHIMA
Date of Birth:
2
September 15, 1963
Brief Personal History, Positions, Responsibilities and Significant Positions Concurrently Held
April 1987
Joined IBIDEN Co., Ltd.
April 2019
President of PKG Operation
April 2008
Director
April 2020
Senior Executive Officer
April 2010
Corporate Officer, President of
April 2022
Electronics Business Officer
PKG Operation
June 2022
Director & Senior Executive Officer
April 2014
Human Resources Director of
(present)
Strategic Corporate Planning
April 2023
President of Electronics Operation
Operations
April 2024
Administrator of Corporate Business
March 2016
Executive Managing Officer
Operation (present),
April 2017
President of Electronics Operation
R&D Operation Officer (present)
Reasons for his/her Nomination as a Candidate
Mr. Koji KAWASHIMA has wide-range knowledge expected of a Representative Director of the Company and abundant experience in business operation of the Company. As the Company judge that he has sufficient knowledge and experience that enable him to make decision on the execution of important business for the Company and to supervise the execution of duties by directors, we nominate him as a candidate of Director of the Company.
Expected Expertise
Company Management and Business Strategy, Wide-Range Knowledge of the Company Business, International Business, Innovation, Engineering and Manufacturing, Risk Management, Internal Control, and Corporate Governance
Reassignment
Numbers of the
Company's Shares
Owned
3,800
Including Numbers of the
Company's Shares
Granted on Stock
Compensation Plan
1,800
Candidate Number
Ayumi SUZUKI
Date of Birth:
3
March 21, 1964
Brief Personal History, Positions, Responsibilities and Significant Positions Concurrently Held
May 1989
Joined IBIDEN Co., Ltd.
April 2022 Production Division Manager of ECP Unit,
April 2005
Group Manager of PKG Group,
Ceramics Operation
Quality Control Division,
April 2023 Senior Executive Officer, GX Promotion
Electronic Substrate Operation
Unit Officer (present), President of
April 2009
Quality Assurance Division
Strategic Manufacturing Operation
Manager of DPF Unit
(present)
April 2018
President of IBIDEN Hungary
June 2023 Director & Senior Executive Officer
Kft. (secondment)
(present), Quality Unit Officer (present),
April 2021
Senior Management
Engineering Unit Officer (present),
Production Unit Officer (present)
Reasons for his/her Nomination as a Candidate
Mr. Ayumi SUZUKI has wide-range knowledge as a Director of the Company, deep knowledge in Technology and Production Operations and experience in affiliating overseas production companies. As the Company judges that he has sufficient knowledge and experience that enable him to make decision on the execution of important business for the Company and to supervise the execution of duties by directors, we nominate him as a candidate of Director of the Company.
Expected Expertise
Wide-Range Knowledge of the Company Business, Innovation, Engineering and Manufacturing, Risk Management, Internal Control, and Corporate Governance
New
Numbers of the
Company's Shares
Owned
9,000
Including Numbers of the
Company's Shares
Granted on Stock
Compensation Plan
4,200
Candidate Number
Hisashi KATO
Date of Birth:
4
October 16, 1965
Brief Personal History, Positions, Responsibilities and Significant Positions Concurrently Held
April 1988
Joined IBIDEN Co., Ltd.
April 2022 Senior Executive Officer (present),
April 2004
Business Unit Manager of PKG
Production Engineering Officer (present),
Unit, Electronic Substrate
New Plant Start-up Project Manager
Operation
April 2023 Vice President of Electronics Operation,
December
Executive Vice President of
Engineering Management Unit (present)
2012
IBIDEN Electronics Malaysia
April 2024 Electronics Business Officer (present),
SDN. BHD. (secondment)
President of Electronics Operation
April 2020
Senior Management
(present)
April 2021
Vice President of PKG
Operation, Production
Engineering Unit
Reasons for his/her Nomination as a Candidate
Mr. Hisashi KATO has wide-range knowledge as a Director of the Company and adequate experience in Electronics Operation with a special focus on IC package substrates and in-depth knowledge in the production engineering sector. As the Company judge that he has sufficient knowledge and experience that enable him to make decision on the execution of important business for the Company and to supervise the execution of duties by directors, we nominate him as a candidate of Director of the Company.
Expected Expertise
Company Management and Business Strategy, Wide-Range Knowledge of the Company Business, International Business, Innovation, Engineering and Manufacturing, and Risk Management
Reassignment
Candidate of
Outside Director
Candidate of
Independent Director
Numbers of the
Company's Shares
Owned
13,800
Candidate Number
Chiaki YAMAGUCHI
Date of Birth:
5
December 25, 1949
Brief Personal History, Positions, Responsibilities and Significant Positions Concurrently Held
April 1972
Joined TOYOTA MOTOR CORPORATION
June 2003
Full-time Corporate Auditor of TOYOTA MOTOR CORPORATION (retired on June 2011)
June 2011
Executive Managing Director of Toyota Industries Corporation
June 2012
Representative Director & Senior Vice President of Toyota Industries Corporation (retired on
June 2015)
June 2014
Outside Director of IBIDEN Co., Ltd. (present)
June 2015
President & Representative Director of TOYOTA FUDOSAN CO., LTD., formerly Towa Real
Estate Co., Ltd.(retired on June, 2018)
Outside Director of Nakanihon KOGYO Co., Ltd. (retired on June 2019)
June 2018
Contract Officer for Special Duties of TOYOTA MOTOR CORPORATION (retired on June
2023)
Outside Auditor of Central Nippon Expressway Company Limited (retired on June 2022)
Corporate Advisor of TOYOTA FUDOSAN CO., LTD., formerly Towa Real Estate Co., Ltd.
(retired on June 2019)
June 2019
Contract Officer for Special Duties of TOYOTA FUDOSAN CO., LTD., formerly Towa Real
Estate Co., Ltd. as former President & Representative Director (present)
Other Major Position Concurrently Held
Contract Officer for Special Duties of TOYOTA FUDOSAN CO., LTD., formerly Towa Real Estate Co., Ltd.
Relation between his/her Major Concurrent Duty and the Company
The Company has no special interest with his concurrent duties.
Reasons and Expectation for his/her Nomination as a Candidate of Outside Director
Mr. Chiaki YAMAGUCHI has extensive and wide-ranging experience and expertise, including those in relation to corporate management as Representative Director & Senior Vice President of Toyota Industries Corporation and President & Representative Director of TOYOTA FUDOSAN CO., LTD., formerly Towa Real Estate Co., Ltd. The Company proposes that Mr. Chiaki YAMAGUCHI be reelected as Outside Director and be delegated Chairman of Nomination/Remuneration Committee in expectation of the advice and supervision, which he will be able to provide.
Expected Expertise
Company Management, Business Strategy, Financial/Accounting/Tax Practice, International Business, Risk Management and Internal Control, and Corporate Governance
Reassignment
Candidate of
Outside Director
Candidate of
Independent Director
Numbers of the
Company's Shares
Owned
1,400
Candidate Number
Noriko ASAI
Date of Birth:
6
July 25, 1964
Brief Personal History, Positions, Responsibilities and Significant Positions Concurrently Held
April 1997 Research Assistant, School of Economics, Nagoya University
March 1999 Received Ph.D. (Economics), Nagoya University
April 2007 Professor, School of Management, Chukyo University
June 2015 Outside Director of CKD Corporation (retired on June 2023)
June 2020 Outside Director of IBIDEN Co., Ltd. (present)
June 2021 Outside Director of Okuma Corporation (present)
October 2021 Guest Faculty Member of Graduate School /School of Economics of Nagoya University
November 2023 Outside Director of SHINWA Co., Ltd. (present)
April 2024 Management Committee Member of Toyohashi University of Technology
Other Major Position Concurrently Held
Outside Director of Okuma Corporation
Outside Director of SHINWA Co., Ltd.
Management Committee Member of Toyohashi University of Technology
Relation between his/her Major Concurrent Duty and the Company
The Company has no special interest with her concurrent duties.
Reasons and Expectation for his/her Nomination as a Candidate of Outside Director
Ms. Noriko ASAI has advanced academic knowledge and extensive experience in the areas of production management, human capital development (human capital management), and innovation through her many years of research in the manufacturing industry as a doctor of economics. She has actively participated in deliberations on important management matters as an outside director at several listed companies and as a member of the Management Committee of a national university corporation. If she is elected as an outside director, we expect that she will provide appropriate advice and supervision based on her knowledge, and we therefore request her continued election as an outside director. Although she has never been directly involved in corporate management other than as an outside director, for the reasons stated above, we believe that she will be able to appropriately execute her duties as an outside director. The Company proposes that Ms. Noriko ASAI be reelected as an Outside Director and be delegated a member of Nomination / Remuneration Committee in expectation of the advice and supervision, which she will be able to provide.
Expected Expertise
Company Management, Business Strategy, Innovation, and Risk Management
New
Candidate of
Outside Director
Candidate of
Independent Director
Numbers of the
Company's Shares
Owned
0
Candidate Number
Toshikazu KOIKE
Date of Birth:
7
October 14, 1955
Brief Personal History, Positions, Responsibilities and Significant Positions Concurrently Held
April 1979 Joined BROTHER INDUSTRIES, LTD.
August 1982 Seconded to Brother International Corporation (U.S.A) October 1992 Director of Brother International Corporation (U.S.A)
January 2000 Director & President of Brother International Corporation (U.S.A)
June 2004 Director of BROTHER INDUSTRIES, LTD.
January 2005 Director & Chairman of Brother International Corporation (U.S.A)
April 2005 Director & Managing Executive Officer of BROTHER INDUSTRIES, LTD.
April 2006 Director & Senior Managing Executive Officer of BROTHER INDUSTRIES, LTD.
June 2006 Representative Director & Senior Managing Executive Officer of BROTHER INDUSTRIES, LTD.
June 2007 Representative Director & President of BROTHER INDUSTRIES, LTD.
June 2018 Representative Director & Chairman of BROTHER INDUSTRIES, LTD.
June 2020 Outside Director of Toyo Seikan Group Holdings, Ltd. (present)
May 2021 Outside Director (member of the Audit and Supervisory Committee) of YASUKAWA Electric Corporation (present)
June 2022 Director & Chairman of BROTHER INDUSTRIES, LTD. (present) Other Major Position Concurrently Held
Director & Chairman of BROTHER INDUSTRIES, LTD.
Outside Director of Toyo Seikan Group Holdings, Ltd.
Outside Director (member of the Audit and Supervisory Committee) of YASUKAWA Electric Corporation
Relation between his/her Major Concurrent Duty and the Company
The Company has no special interest with his concurrent duties.
Reasons and Expectation for his/her Nomination as a Candidate of Outside Director
Mr. Toshikazu KOIKE has extensive and wide-ranging experience and expertise, including those in relation to corporate management as Representative Director & President of BROTHER INDUSTRIES, LTD. The Company proposes that Mr. Toshikazu KOIKE be elected as Outside Director and be delegated a member of Nomination / Remuneration Committee in expectation of the advice and supervision, which he will be able to provide.
Expected Expertise
Company Management and Business Strategy, International Business, Innovation, Risk Management, Internal Control, and Corporate Governance
(Annotation)
- The Company has no special interests with any of the candidates above.
- Based on the premise that the proposal "Election of Seven (7) Directors who are not Audit and Supervisory Committee Members" has been approved, at the Board of Directors meeting to be held after this Ordinary General Meeting of Shareholders, Mr. Takeshi AOKI will be appointed as Representative Director & Chairman, and Mr. Koji KAWASHIMA will be appointed as President & CEO, Representative Director.
- Mr. Toshikazu KOIKE is scheduled to retire as an Outside Director of Toyo Seikan Group Holdings, Ltd. on June 21, 2024.
- The Company has executed with Mr. Chiaki YAMAGUCHI and Ms. Noriko ASAI, Outside Directors, with an agreement for limitation of liability for damage as stipulated in Article 423.1 of the Companies Act. Outline of contents of the liability limitation agreement as follows:
- Liability for damage incurred due to an outside director's failure to perform his/her duties as an Outside Director shall be up to the amount of 20 million yen or the minimum liability amount stipulated in Article 425.1 of the Companies Act, whichever is higher.
- The limitation of liability above applies only if an outside director has performed the duties which have caused his/her liability, without knowledge thereof and has not been grossly negligent in performing the same.
If this proposal is approved, an agreement with the same terms and conditions as those set forth above will also be renewed with Mr. Toshikazu KOIKE, upon his assumption of office as Outside Director.
- The Company has insured Directors' and Officers' Liability Insurance (hereafter "D&O"), which is insurance coverage intended to protect individuals from personal losses on business during serving as a director or an officer of a business or other type of organization except disclaimer clauses on the policy. Full premium payment for the all is made on the Company. If the proposal is approved and then respective candidates are appointed Directors who are not Audit and Supervisory Committee Members, each of them shall be an insured person. On account of the one-year D&O, we will be renewing it in July, 2024.
- Pursuant to the provisions prescribed by Tokyo Stock Exchange, Inc. and Nagoya Stock Exchange, Inc., Mr. Chiaki YAMAGUCHI and Ms. Noriko ASAI as Independent Directors, and Mr. Toshikazu KOIKE as a candidate of Independent Director have been appointed and registered with both Stock Exchanges.
CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS
Account
Millions of Yen
(Assets)
Current Assets
600,810
Cash and deposits
443,583
Notes and accounts receivable - trade, and contract
60,980
assets
Electronically recorded monetary claims-operating
4,431
Merchandise and finished goods
19,827
Work in process
19,757
Raw materials and supplies
25,734
Other - current assets
26,576
Allowance for doubtful accounts
△81
Noncurrent Assets
529,180
Property, plant and equipment
408,777
Buildings and Structures
75,654
Machinery, equipment and vehicles
69,584
Land
20,689
Lease assets
250
Construction in progress
234,909
Other - property, plant and equipment
7,689
Intangible assets
4,590
Investments and other assets
115,812
Investment securities
110,166
Long-term loans receivable
7
Deferred tax assets
4,253
Other assets
1,583
Allowance for doubtful accounts
△197
Total Assets
1,129,991
Note: Amounts less than one million yen are omitted.
As of March 31, 2024
Account
Millions of Yen
(Liabilities)
Current Liabilities
358,362
Notes and accounts payable - trade
31,369
Electronically recorded obligations-operating
12,506
Short-term loans payable
55,000
Current portion of bonds
35,000
Accounts payable - other
59,052
Income taxes payable
4,144
Advances received
80,098
Provision for bonuses
4,871
Provision for bonuses for directors
122
Notes and accounts payable- facilities
9
Electronically recorded obligations-facilities
52,931
Other - current liabilities
23,256
Non-Current Liabilities
269,832
Bonds payable
65,000
Convertible bonds-type with share
73,476
acquisition rights
Long-term loans payable
115,000
Lease obligations
130
Deferred tax liability
68
for land revaluation
Retirement benefit liability
751
Provision for share-based
564
Compensation
Deferred tax liabilities
13,433
Other - non-current liabilities
1,407
Total Liabilities
628,194
(Net Assets)
Shareholders' Equity
381,362
Capital stock
64,152
Capital surplus
64,494
Retained earnings
255,698
Treasury shares
△2,983
Accumulated other comprehensive Income
113,582
Valuation difference on
58,657
available-for-sale securities
Deferred gains or losses on hedges
0
Revaluation reserve for land
160
Foreign currency translation adjustments
54,763
Non-controlling interests
6,852
Total Net Assets
501,796
Total Liabilities and Net Assets
1,129,991
(Concluded)
CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF INCOME
As of March 31, 2024
Account
Millions of Yen
Net sales Cost of sales
Gross profit
Selling, general and administrative expenses Operating income
Non-operating income
Interest and dividend income
Foreign exchange gain, net
Other - non-operating income
Non-operating expenses
Interest expenses
Bond issuance cost
Other - non-operating expenses
Ordinary income
Extraordinary income
Gain on sales of non-current assets Gain on sales of investment securities
Gain on sales of shares of subsidiaries and associates Insurance claim income
Subsidy income
Other - extraordinary income
Extraordinary loss
Loss on retirement of non-current assets
Impairment loss
Loss on reduction of non-current assets
Compensation expenses
Other - extraordinary loss
Income before income taxes
Income taxes - current
Income taxes - deferred
Net income
Profit attributable to non-controlling interests
Profit attributable to owners of parent
370,511
268,040
102,471
54,902
47,568
2,924
1,079
769
4,773
710
131
358
1,201
51,140
25
68
3,067
52
1,881
100
5,195
2,415
573
1,881
3,156
873
8,901
47,435
15,385
299
15,685
31,749
259
31,490
Note: Amounts less than one million yen are omitted.
(Concluded)
BALANCE SHEETS
Account
Millions of Yen
(Assets)
Current Assets
467,138
Cash and deposits
387,056
Notes receivable - trade
26
Accounts receivable - trade
30,560
Electronically recorded monetary claims-operating
1,752
Merchandise and finished goods
6,213
Work in process
9,415
Raw materials and supplies
7,386
Other - current assets
24,734
Allowance for
△8
doubtful accounts
Noncurrent Assets
513,787
Property, plant and equipment
278,219
Buildings
26,438
Structures
12,694
Machinery and equipment
35,658
Land
11,470
Construction in progress
188,764
Other - property, plant and equipment
3,193
Intangible assets
1,884
Investments and other assets
233,682
Investment securities
107,021
Stock of subsidiaries and associates
126,138
Other assets
523
Allowance for doubtful accounts
△1
Total Assets
980,925
Note: Amounts less than one million yen are omitted.
As of March 31, 2024
Account
Millions of Yen
(Liabilities)
Current Liabilities
344,294
Electronically recorded obligations-operating
3,726
Accounts payable - trade
18,583
Short-term loans payable
55,000
Current portion of bonds
35,000
Accounts payable - other
59,767
Income taxes payable
678
Advances received
80,087
Deposit received
23,012
Provision for bonuses
3,245
Provision for bonuses for directors
122
Electronically recorded obligations- facilities
52,888
Other - current liabilities
12,181
Non-Current Liabilities
267,220
Bonds payable
65,000
Convertible bonds-type with share
73,476
acquisition rights
Long-term loans payable
115,000
Provision for share-based
427
compensation
Deferred tax liabilities
13,170
Other - non-current liabilities
145
Total Liabilities
611,514
(Net assets)
Shareholders' Equity
311,737
Capital stock
64,152
Capital surplus
64,580
Legal capital surplus
64,579
Other capital surplus
0
Retained earnings
185,987
Legal retained earnings
3,548
Other retained earnings
182,438
General reserve
8,600
Retained earnings brought forward
173,838
Treasury shares
△2,983
Valuation and translation adjustments
57,673
Valuation difference on
57,673
available-for-sale securities
Deferred gains or losses on hedges
0
Total Net Assets
369,410
Total Liabilities and Net Assets
980,925
(Concluded)
