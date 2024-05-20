Notice of the 171st Ordinary General Meeting of Shareholders

Date & Time: 2:00 p.m. (JST), Thursday, June 13, 2024

Venue: IBIDEN Co., Ltd. Headquarters Hall (the 2nd floor), 2-1Kanda-cho,Ogaki-city, Gifu Pref.

Agenda:

Matters to be reported:

Business Report and Consolidated Financial Statements, and Audit Reports by the Accounting Auditors and the Audit and Supervisory Committee on the Consolidated Financial Statements, for the 171 st Fiscal Year from April 1, 2023 to March 31, 2024 Financial Statements for the 171 st Fiscal Year from April 1, 2023 to March 31, 2024

Matters to be resolved:

Proposal: Election of Seven (7) Directors who are not Audit and Supervisory Committee Members

Company's Website:https://www.ibiden.co.jp/

If there is any minor amendment to the "Reference Materials for General Meeting of Shareholders," "Business Report," "Financial Report" and/or "Consolidated /Non-consolidated Financial Statements," such amendment will be posted on the Company's website indicated above. Additionally, pursuant to the Japanese laws and regulations and Article 15 of the Company's, "Items related to the current situation of the Group Companies

Major sales offices and factories", "Items related to Corporate Director (6) Outside Corporate Director," and "Company Structure and Company Policy" of Business Report, "Consolidated Financial Statements of Changes in Net Assets" and "Notes to Consolidated Financial Statements of Change in Net Assets" of Consolidated Financial Statements, and "Statements of Changes in Net Assets" and "Notes to Non- Consolidated Financial Statements" of Financial Statement will be posted on the website above, and thus not included in the documents accompanying the Notice of the 171 st Ordinary General Meeting of Shareholders. Moreover, these items will be audited by the Accounting Auditors, and Audit and Supervisory Committee.

This document is an English translation of the Notice of the 171st Ordinary General Meeting of Shareholders originally prepared in Japanese. This English translation is for general reference purposes only and is subject to errors and omissions. All information contained herein is deemed accurate, but is not guaranteed.

