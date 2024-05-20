Notice of the 171st Ordinary General Meeting of Shareholders

Date & Time: 2:00 p.m. (JST), Thursday, June 13, 2024

Venue: IBIDEN Co., Ltd. Headquarters Hall (the 2nd floor), 2-1Kanda-cho,Ogaki-city, Gifu Pref.

Agenda:

Matters to be reported:

  1. Business Report and Consolidated Financial Statements, and Audit Reports by the Accounting Auditors and the Audit and Supervisory Committee on the Consolidated Financial Statements, for the 171st Fiscal Year from April 1, 2023 to March 31, 2024
  2. Financial Statements for the 171st Fiscal Year from April 1, 2023 to March 31, 2024

Matters to be resolved:

Proposal: Election of Seven (7) Directors who are not Audit and Supervisory Committee Members

Company's Website:https://www.ibiden.co.jp/

If there is any minor amendment to the "Reference Materials for General Meeting of Shareholders," "Business Report," "Financial Report" and/or "Consolidated /Non-consolidated Financial Statements," such amendment will be posted on the Company's website indicated above. Additionally, pursuant to the Japanese laws and regulations and Article 15 of the Company's, "Items related to the current situation of the Group Companies

  1. Major sales offices and factories", "Items related to Corporate Director (6) Outside Corporate Director," and "Company Structure and Company Policy" of Business Report, "Consolidated Financial Statements of Changes in Net Assets" and "Notes to Consolidated Financial Statements of Change in Net Assets" of Consolidated Financial Statements, and "Statements of Changes in Net Assets" and "Notes to Non- Consolidated Financial Statements" of Financial Statement will be posted on the website above, and thus not included in the documents accompanying the Notice of the 171st Ordinary General Meeting of Shareholders. Moreover, these items will be audited by the Accounting Auditors, and Audit and Supervisory Committee.

This document is an English translation of the Notice of the 171st Ordinary General Meeting of Shareholders originally prepared in Japanese. This English translation is for general reference purposes only and is subject to errors and omissions. All information contained herein is deemed accurate, but is not guaranteed.

Proposal

Election of Seven (7) Directors who are not Audit and Supervisory Committee

Members

The terms of office of all six (6) current Directors will expire at the conclusion of the Ordinary General Meeting of Shareholders. Accordingly, it is proposed that seven (7) Members of the Board of Directors who are not Audit and Supervisory Committee Members be elected. The candidates for the Directors who are not Audit and Supervisory Committee Members are as follow:

The brief personal information for respective candidates is referred to Page 3 through 7.

Name

Positions and Responsibilities

Attendance at the

Years

Male

Candidate Number

Board of Directors'

of

Female

Meeting in 2023

Service

President & CEO, Representative

1

Takeshi

Director, Chairman of the Board Meeting

10/10 times

11 years

Reassignment

AOKI

and Administrator of Corporate Business

(100%)

Operation

Koji

Director & Senior Executive Officer,

10/10 times

2

Administrator of Corporate Business

2 years

Reassignment

KAWASHIMA

(100%)

Operation and R&D Operation Officer

Director & Senior Executive Officer,

Ayumi

Quality Unit Officer, Engineering Unit

8/8 times*

3

Officer, Production Unit Officer, GX

1 year

Reassignment

SUZUKI

(100%)

Promotion Officer and President of

Strategic Manufacturing Operation

Senior Executive Officer, Electronic

Hisashi

Business Officer, Production Engineering

4

Officer, President of Electronics Operation

-

-

New

KATO

and Vice President of Electronics

Operation, Engineering Management Unit

5

Chiaki

Candidate of

Candidate of

10/10 times

10 years

Reassignment

Outside

Independent

YAMAGUCHI

(100%)

Director

Director

6

Noriko

Candidate of

Candidate of

10/10 times

4 years

Reassignment

Outside

Independent

ASAI

(100%)

Director

Director

Toshikazu

Candidate of

Candidate of

7

New

Outside

Independent

-

-

KOIKE

Director

Director

* Attendance since inauguration on June 15, 2023.

Reassignment

Numbers of the

Company's Shares

Owned

83,300

Including Numbers of the

Company's Shares

Granted on Stock

Compensation Plan

52,000

Candidate Number

Takeshi AOKI

Date of Birth:

1

February 4, 1958

Brief Personal History, Positions, Responsibilities and Significant Positions Concurrently Held

April 1981

Joined IBIDEN Co., Ltd.

April 2017

Administrator of Corporate Business

April 2008

Corporate Officer

Operation (present),

June 2013

Director & Corporate Officer

Ceramics Business Officer

April 2014

Director & Managing Officer

June 2017

President & CEO, Representative

March 2016

Executive Vice President,

Director (present)

Representative Director

June 2018

R&D Operation Officer

President of Ceramics

April 2019

Corporate Executive Director of Internal

Operation

Audit Division

Reasons for his/her Nomination as a Candidate

Mr. Takeshi AOKI has wide-range knowledge as President & CEO, Representative Director of the Company and abundant experience in business operation of the Company. As the Company judges that he has sufficient knowledge and experience that enable him to supervise the execution of duties by directors as Chairman of the Board Meeting, we nominate him as a candidate of Director of the Company.

Expected Expertise

Company Management and Business Strategy, Financial/Accounting/Tax Practice, Wide-Range Knowledge of the Company Business, International Business, Risk Management, Internal Control, and Corporate Governance

Reassignment

Numbers of the

Company's Shares

Owned

34,500

Including Numbers of the

Company's Shares

Granted on Stock

Compensation Plan

16,100

Candidate Number

Koji KAWASHIMA

Date of Birth:

2

September 15, 1963

Brief Personal History, Positions, Responsibilities and Significant Positions Concurrently Held

April 1987

Joined IBIDEN Co., Ltd.

April 2019

President of PKG Operation

April 2008

Director

April 2020

Senior Executive Officer

April 2010

Corporate Officer, President of

April 2022

Electronics Business Officer

PKG Operation

June 2022

Director & Senior Executive Officer

April 2014

Human Resources Director of

(present)

Strategic Corporate Planning

April 2023

President of Electronics Operation

Operations

April 2024

Administrator of Corporate Business

March 2016

Executive Managing Officer

Operation (present),

April 2017

President of Electronics Operation

R&D Operation Officer (present)

Reasons for his/her Nomination as a Candidate

Mr. Koji KAWASHIMA has wide-range knowledge expected of a Representative Director of the Company and abundant experience in business operation of the Company. As the Company judge that he has sufficient knowledge and experience that enable him to make decision on the execution of important business for the Company and to supervise the execution of duties by directors, we nominate him as a candidate of Director of the Company.

Expected Expertise

Company Management and Business Strategy, Wide-Range Knowledge of the Company Business, International Business, Innovation, Engineering and Manufacturing, Risk Management, Internal Control, and Corporate Governance

Reassignment

Numbers of the

Company's Shares

Owned

3,800

Including Numbers of the

Company's Shares

Granted on Stock

Compensation Plan

1,800

Candidate Number

Ayumi SUZUKI

Date of Birth:

3

March 21, 1964

Brief Personal History, Positions, Responsibilities and Significant Positions Concurrently Held

May 1989

Joined IBIDEN Co., Ltd.

April 2022 Production Division Manager of ECP Unit,

April 2005

Group Manager of PKG Group,

Ceramics Operation

Quality Control Division,

April 2023 Senior Executive Officer, GX Promotion

Electronic Substrate Operation

Unit Officer (present), President of

April 2009

Quality Assurance Division

Strategic Manufacturing Operation

Manager of DPF Unit

(present)

April 2018

President of IBIDEN Hungary

June 2023 Director & Senior Executive Officer

Kft. (secondment)

(present), Quality Unit Officer (present),

April 2021

Senior Management

Engineering Unit Officer (present),

Production Unit Officer (present)

Reasons for his/her Nomination as a Candidate

Mr. Ayumi SUZUKI has wide-range knowledge as a Director of the Company, deep knowledge in Technology and Production Operations and experience in affiliating overseas production companies. As the Company judges that he has sufficient knowledge and experience that enable him to make decision on the execution of important business for the Company and to supervise the execution of duties by directors, we nominate him as a candidate of Director of the Company.

Expected Expertise

Wide-Range Knowledge of the Company Business, Innovation, Engineering and Manufacturing, Risk Management, Internal Control, and Corporate Governance

New

Numbers of the

Company's Shares

Owned

9,000

Including Numbers of the

Company's Shares

Granted on Stock

Compensation Plan

4,200

Candidate Number

Hisashi KATO

Date of Birth:

4

October 16, 1965

Brief Personal History, Positions, Responsibilities and Significant Positions Concurrently Held

April 1988

Joined IBIDEN Co., Ltd.

April 2022 Senior Executive Officer (present),

April 2004

Business Unit Manager of PKG

Production Engineering Officer (present),

Unit, Electronic Substrate

New Plant Start-up Project Manager

Operation

April 2023 Vice President of Electronics Operation,

December

Executive Vice President of

Engineering Management Unit (present)

2012

IBIDEN Electronics Malaysia

April 2024 Electronics Business Officer (present),

SDN. BHD. (secondment)

President of Electronics Operation

April 2020

Senior Management

(present)

April 2021

Vice President of PKG

Operation, Production

Engineering Unit

Reasons for his/her Nomination as a Candidate

Mr. Hisashi KATO has wide-range knowledge as a Director of the Company and adequate experience in Electronics Operation with a special focus on IC package substrates and in-depth knowledge in the production engineering sector. As the Company judge that he has sufficient knowledge and experience that enable him to make decision on the execution of important business for the Company and to supervise the execution of duties by directors, we nominate him as a candidate of Director of the Company.

Expected Expertise

Company Management and Business Strategy, Wide-Range Knowledge of the Company Business, International Business, Innovation, Engineering and Manufacturing, and Risk Management

Reassignment

Candidate of

Outside Director

Candidate of

Independent Director

Numbers of the

Company's Shares

Owned

13,800

Candidate Number

Chiaki YAMAGUCHI

Date of Birth:

5

December 25, 1949

Brief Personal History, Positions, Responsibilities and Significant Positions Concurrently Held

April 1972

Joined TOYOTA MOTOR CORPORATION

June 2003

Full-time Corporate Auditor of TOYOTA MOTOR CORPORATION (retired on June 2011)

June 2011

Executive Managing Director of Toyota Industries Corporation

June 2012

Representative Director & Senior Vice President of Toyota Industries Corporation (retired on

June 2015)

June 2014

Outside Director of IBIDEN Co., Ltd. (present)

June 2015

President & Representative Director of TOYOTA FUDOSAN CO., LTD., formerly Towa Real

Estate Co., Ltd.(retired on June, 2018)

Outside Director of Nakanihon KOGYO Co., Ltd. (retired on June 2019)

June 2018

Contract Officer for Special Duties of TOYOTA MOTOR CORPORATION (retired on June

2023)

Outside Auditor of Central Nippon Expressway Company Limited (retired on June 2022)

Corporate Advisor of TOYOTA FUDOSAN CO., LTD., formerly Towa Real Estate Co., Ltd.

(retired on June 2019)

June 2019

Contract Officer for Special Duties of TOYOTA FUDOSAN CO., LTD., formerly Towa Real

Estate Co., Ltd. as former President & Representative Director (present)

Other Major Position Concurrently Held

Contract Officer for Special Duties of TOYOTA FUDOSAN CO., LTD., formerly Towa Real Estate Co., Ltd.

Relation between his/her Major Concurrent Duty and the Company

The Company has no special interest with his concurrent duties.

Reasons and Expectation for his/her Nomination as a Candidate of Outside Director

Mr. Chiaki YAMAGUCHI has extensive and wide-ranging experience and expertise, including those in relation to corporate management as Representative Director & Senior Vice President of Toyota Industries Corporation and President & Representative Director of TOYOTA FUDOSAN CO., LTD., formerly Towa Real Estate Co., Ltd. The Company proposes that Mr. Chiaki YAMAGUCHI be reelected as Outside Director and be delegated Chairman of Nomination/Remuneration Committee in expectation of the advice and supervision, which he will be able to provide.

Expected Expertise

Company Management, Business Strategy, Financial/Accounting/Tax Practice, International Business, Risk Management and Internal Control, and Corporate Governance

Reassignment

Candidate of

Outside Director

Candidate of

Independent Director

Numbers of the

Company's Shares

Owned

1,400

Candidate Number

Noriko ASAI

Date of Birth:

6

July 25, 1964

Brief Personal History, Positions, Responsibilities and Significant Positions Concurrently Held

April 1997 Research Assistant, School of Economics, Nagoya University

March 1999 Received Ph.D. (Economics), Nagoya University

April 2007 Professor, School of Management, Chukyo University

June 2015 Outside Director of CKD Corporation (retired on June 2023)

June 2020 Outside Director of IBIDEN Co., Ltd. (present)

June 2021 Outside Director of Okuma Corporation (present)

October 2021 Guest Faculty Member of Graduate School /School of Economics of Nagoya University

November 2023 Outside Director of SHINWA Co., Ltd. (present)

April 2024 Management Committee Member of Toyohashi University of Technology

Other Major Position Concurrently Held

Outside Director of Okuma Corporation

Outside Director of SHINWA Co., Ltd.

Management Committee Member of Toyohashi University of Technology

Relation between his/her Major Concurrent Duty and the Company

The Company has no special interest with her concurrent duties.

Reasons and Expectation for his/her Nomination as a Candidate of Outside Director

Ms. Noriko ASAI has advanced academic knowledge and extensive experience in the areas of production management, human capital development (human capital management), and innovation through her many years of research in the manufacturing industry as a doctor of economics. She has actively participated in deliberations on important management matters as an outside director at several listed companies and as a member of the Management Committee of a national university corporation. If she is elected as an outside director, we expect that she will provide appropriate advice and supervision based on her knowledge, and we therefore request her continued election as an outside director. Although she has never been directly involved in corporate management other than as an outside director, for the reasons stated above, we believe that she will be able to appropriately execute her duties as an outside director. The Company proposes that Ms. Noriko ASAI be reelected as an Outside Director and be delegated a member of Nomination / Remuneration Committee in expectation of the advice and supervision, which she will be able to provide.

Expected Expertise

Company Management, Business Strategy, Innovation, and Risk Management

New

Candidate of

Outside Director

Candidate of

Independent Director

Numbers of the

Company's Shares

Owned

0

Candidate Number

Toshikazu KOIKE

Date of Birth:

7

October 14, 1955

Brief Personal History, Positions, Responsibilities and Significant Positions Concurrently Held

April 1979 Joined BROTHER INDUSTRIES, LTD.

August 1982 Seconded to Brother International Corporation (U.S.A) October 1992 Director of Brother International Corporation (U.S.A)

January 2000 Director & President of Brother International Corporation (U.S.A)

June 2004 Director of BROTHER INDUSTRIES, LTD.

January 2005 Director & Chairman of Brother International Corporation (U.S.A)

April 2005 Director & Managing Executive Officer of BROTHER INDUSTRIES, LTD.

April 2006 Director & Senior Managing Executive Officer of BROTHER INDUSTRIES, LTD.

June 2006 Representative Director & Senior Managing Executive Officer of BROTHER INDUSTRIES, LTD.

June 2007 Representative Director & President of BROTHER INDUSTRIES, LTD.

June 2018 Representative Director & Chairman of BROTHER INDUSTRIES, LTD.

June 2020 Outside Director of Toyo Seikan Group Holdings, Ltd. (present)

May 2021 Outside Director (member of the Audit and Supervisory Committee) of YASUKAWA Electric Corporation (present)

June 2022 Director & Chairman of BROTHER INDUSTRIES, LTD. (present) Other Major Position Concurrently Held

Director & Chairman of BROTHER INDUSTRIES, LTD.

Outside Director of Toyo Seikan Group Holdings, Ltd.

Outside Director (member of the Audit and Supervisory Committee) of YASUKAWA Electric Corporation

Relation between his/her Major Concurrent Duty and the Company

The Company has no special interest with his concurrent duties.

Reasons and Expectation for his/her Nomination as a Candidate of Outside Director

Mr. Toshikazu KOIKE has extensive and wide-ranging experience and expertise, including those in relation to corporate management as Representative Director & President of BROTHER INDUSTRIES, LTD. The Company proposes that Mr. Toshikazu KOIKE be elected as Outside Director and be delegated a member of Nomination / Remuneration Committee in expectation of the advice and supervision, which he will be able to provide.

Expected Expertise

Company Management and Business Strategy, International Business, Innovation, Risk Management, Internal Control, and Corporate Governance

(Annotation)

  1. The Company has no special interests with any of the candidates above.
  2. Based on the premise that the proposal "Election of Seven (7) Directors who are not Audit and Supervisory Committee Members" has been approved, at the Board of Directors meeting to be held after this Ordinary General Meeting of Shareholders, Mr. Takeshi AOKI will be appointed as Representative Director & Chairman, and Mr. Koji KAWASHIMA will be appointed as President & CEO, Representative Director.
  3. Mr. Toshikazu KOIKE is scheduled to retire as an Outside Director of Toyo Seikan Group Holdings, Ltd. on June 21, 2024.
  4. The Company has executed with Mr. Chiaki YAMAGUCHI and Ms. Noriko ASAI, Outside Directors, with an agreement for limitation of liability for damage as stipulated in Article 423.1 of the Companies Act. Outline of contents of the liability limitation agreement as follows:
    1. Liability for damage incurred due to an outside director's failure to perform his/her duties as an Outside Director shall be up to the amount of 20 million yen or the minimum liability amount stipulated in Article 425.1 of the Companies Act, whichever is higher.
    2. The limitation of liability above applies only if an outside director has performed the duties which have caused his/her liability, without knowledge thereof and has not been grossly negligent in performing the same.

If this proposal is approved, an agreement with the same terms and conditions as those set forth above will also be renewed with Mr. Toshikazu KOIKE, upon his assumption of office as Outside Director.

  1. The Company has insured Directors' and Officers' Liability Insurance (hereafter "D&O"), which is insurance coverage intended to protect individuals from personal losses on business during serving as a director or an officer of a business or other type of organization except disclaimer clauses on the policy. Full premium payment for the all is made on the Company. If the proposal is approved and then respective candidates are appointed Directors who are not Audit and Supervisory Committee Members, each of them shall be an insured person. On account of the one-year D&O, we will be renewing it in July, 2024.
  2. Pursuant to the provisions prescribed by Tokyo Stock Exchange, Inc. and Nagoya Stock Exchange, Inc., Mr. Chiaki YAMAGUCHI and Ms. Noriko ASAI as Independent Directors, and Mr. Toshikazu KOIKE as a candidate of Independent Director have been appointed and registered with both Stock Exchanges.

CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS

Account

Millions of Yen

(Assets)

Current Assets

600,810

Cash and deposits

443,583

Notes and accounts receivable - trade, and contract

60,980

assets

Electronically recorded monetary claims-operating

4,431

Merchandise and finished goods

19,827

Work in process

19,757

Raw materials and supplies

25,734

Other - current assets

26,576

Allowance for doubtful accounts

81

Noncurrent Assets

529,180

Property, plant and equipment

408,777

Buildings and Structures

75,654

Machinery, equipment and vehicles

69,584

Land

20,689

Lease assets

250

Construction in progress

234,909

Other - property, plant and equipment

7,689

Intangible assets

4,590

Investments and other assets

115,812

Investment securities

110,166

Long-term loans receivable

7

Deferred tax assets

4,253

Other assets

1,583

Allowance for doubtful accounts

197

Total Assets

1,129,991

Note: Amounts less than one million yen are omitted.

As of March 31, 2024

Account

Millions of Yen

(Liabilities)

Current Liabilities

358,362

Notes and accounts payable - trade

31,369

Electronically recorded obligations-operating

12,506

Short-term loans payable

55,000

Current portion of bonds

35,000

Accounts payable - other

59,052

Income taxes payable

4,144

Advances received

80,098

Provision for bonuses

4,871

Provision for bonuses for directors

122

Notes and accounts payable- facilities

9

Electronically recorded obligations-facilities

52,931

Other - current liabilities

23,256

Non-Current Liabilities

269,832

Bonds payable

65,000

Convertible bonds-type with share

73,476

acquisition rights

Long-term loans payable

115,000

Lease obligations

130

Deferred tax liability

68

for land revaluation

Retirement benefit liability

751

Provision for share-based

564

Compensation

Deferred tax liabilities

13,433

Other - non-current liabilities

1,407

Total Liabilities

628,194

(Net Assets)

Shareholders' Equity

381,362

Capital stock

64,152

Capital surplus

64,494

Retained earnings

255,698

Treasury shares

2,983

Accumulated other comprehensive Income

113,582

Valuation difference on

58,657

available-for-sale securities

Deferred gains or losses on hedges

0

Revaluation reserve for land

160

Foreign currency translation adjustments

54,763

Non-controlling interests

6,852

Total Net Assets

501,796

Total Liabilities and Net Assets

1,129,991

(Concluded)

CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF INCOME

As of March 31, 2024

Account

Millions of Yen

Net sales Cost of sales

Gross profit

Selling, general and administrative expenses Operating income

Non-operating income

Interest and dividend income

Foreign exchange gain, net

Other - non-operating income

Non-operating expenses

Interest expenses

Bond issuance cost

Other - non-operating expenses

Ordinary income

Extraordinary income

Gain on sales of non-current assets Gain on sales of investment securities

Gain on sales of shares of subsidiaries and associates Insurance claim income

Subsidy income

Other - extraordinary income

Extraordinary loss

Loss on retirement of non-current assets

Impairment loss

Loss on reduction of non-current assets

Compensation expenses

Other - extraordinary loss

Income before income taxes

Income taxes - current

Income taxes - deferred

Net income

Profit attributable to non-controlling interests

Profit attributable to owners of parent

370,511

268,040

102,471

54,902

47,568

2,924

1,079

769

4,773

710

131

358

1,201

51,140

25

68

3,067

52

1,881

100

5,195

2,415

573

1,881

3,156

873

8,901

47,435

15,385

299

15,685

31,749

259

31,490

Note: Amounts less than one million yen are omitted.

(Concluded)

BALANCE SHEETS

Account

Millions of Yen

(Assets)

Current Assets

467,138

Cash and deposits

387,056

Notes receivable - trade

26

Accounts receivable - trade

30,560

Electronically recorded monetary claims-operating

1,752

Merchandise and finished goods

6,213

Work in process

9,415

Raw materials and supplies

7,386

Other - current assets

24,734

Allowance for

8

doubtful accounts

Noncurrent Assets

513,787

Property, plant and equipment

278,219

Buildings

26,438

Structures

12,694

Machinery and equipment

35,658

Land

11,470

Construction in progress

188,764

Other - property, plant and equipment

3,193

Intangible assets

1,884

Investments and other assets

233,682

Investment securities

107,021

Stock of subsidiaries and associates

126,138

Other assets

523

Allowance for doubtful accounts

1

Total Assets

980,925

Note: Amounts less than one million yen are omitted.

As of March 31, 2024

Account

Millions of Yen

(Liabilities)

Current Liabilities

344,294

Electronically recorded obligations-operating

3,726

Accounts payable - trade

18,583

Short-term loans payable

55,000

Current portion of bonds

35,000

Accounts payable - other

59,767

Income taxes payable

678

Advances received

80,087

Deposit received

23,012

Provision for bonuses

3,245

Provision for bonuses for directors

122

Electronically recorded obligations- facilities

52,888

Other - current liabilities

12,181

Non-Current Liabilities

267,220

Bonds payable

65,000

Convertible bonds-type with share

73,476

acquisition rights

Long-term loans payable

115,000

Provision for share-based

427

compensation

Deferred tax liabilities

13,170

Other - non-current liabilities

145

Total Liabilities

611,514

(Net assets)

Shareholders' Equity

311,737

Capital stock

64,152

Capital surplus

64,580

Legal capital surplus

64,579

Other capital surplus

0

Retained earnings

185,987

Legal retained earnings

3,548

Other retained earnings

182,438

General reserve

8,600

Retained earnings brought forward

173,838

Treasury shares

2,983

Valuation and translation adjustments

57,673

Valuation difference on

57,673

available-for-sale securities

Deferred gains or losses on hedges

0

Total Net Assets

369,410

Total Liabilities and Net Assets

980,925

(Concluded)

