IBio : Announces Progression of Vaccine Program for Multi-Variant COVID-19 Disease - Form 8-K

iBio Announces Progression of Vaccine Program for Multi-Variant COVID-19 Disease

- IBIO-202 Designed to Address Unmet Needs for Durability, Access, and Variant-inclusion -

Bryan, Texas / January 26, 2022 / (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) / iBio, Inc. (NYSEA:IBIO) ("iBio" or the "Company"), a developer of next-generation biopharmaceuticals and pioneer of the sustainable FastPharming Manufacturing System®, today shared an update on its lead COVID-19 vaccine program, IBIO-202.

iBio recently received the U.S. Food and Drug Administration's ("FDA") response to its pre-investigational new drug ("IND") package for IBIO-202. In light of the feedback received, the Company is moving forward with IND-enabling challenge studies for its second-generation vaccine candidate targeting the nucleocapsid ("N") protein and plans to file an IND application before the end of calendar 2022.

Commercially available first-generation vaccines target the frequently mutating spike ("S") protein, resulting in waning periods of immunity and the spread of new variants.1 These developments have prompted the World Health Organization to state that, "a vaccination strategy based on repeated booster doses of the original vaccine composition is unlikely to be appropriate or sustainable."2 Meanwhile, evidence continues to emerge that "N-, not S-, reactive T cells appear to play a protective role" for SARS-CoV-2 and potentially other betacoronaviruses as well.3

"Science is showing us that real-world vaccine effectiveness has diminishing returns with an overreliance on S-based vaccines," said Tom Isett, Chairman & Chief Executive Officer of iBio. "Several studies have demonstrated that the N protein appears to be more effective than the S protein towards stimulating a durable immune response. Obviously, the emergence of variants like Omicron underscores how mutations to the S protein can enable the virus to spread and sicken millions of people, despite steadily increasing immunization rates. So, we intend to move forward quickly with our IND-enabling studies and be in position to file an IND application for IBIO-202 as soon as possible."

The Company previously reported that it had completed extensive preclinical studies and identified an antigen-adjuvant pairing with a favorable Th1 skew. The cytokine response observed with this pairing indicated activation of a primary immune response, differentiation of mature T cells, and reactivation of memory T-cells.

"We selected a highly conserved region of the N protein and used advanced epitope design techniques to create IBIO-202," said Martin Brenner, DVM. Ph.D., iBio's Chief Scientific Officer. "We believe the data suggests this candidate has the potential to address many of the unmet needs that remain in the fight against COVID, a pandemic which may very well continue to wreak havoc if we continue to focus only on S-based vaccines. We need to work towards a 'last dose', not a 'next dose'."

About iBio's COVID-19 Vaccine Development Program

In November 2020, iBio began exploring a second-generation COVID vaccine program based upon the nucleocapsid protein. In July 2021, iBio announced positive results from dose ranging, preclinical studies that demonstrated IBIO-202 could generate a robust, antigen-specific, memory T-cell response. In addition, T-cell priming was achieved via both intramuscular and intranasal administration, allowing for the further exploration of multiple routes of administration and their respective benefits. In September 2021, iBio submitted a pre-IND package for IBIO-202 to the FDA. In November 2021, the Company announced that it entered a collaboration agreement with a leading innovator of microarray patch systems, which are a painless alternative to intramuscular injections, to evaluate feasibility of intradermal delivery of a COVID-