IBL : Communique

CAUTIONARY

ANNOUNCEMENT

e Board of Directors ("the Board") of IBL Ltd ("IBL") wishes to inform its shareholders and the public in general that IBL Energy Holdings Limited (a wholly owned subsidiary) has, together with a ﬁnancial co-investor, signed a letter of intent for the proposed acquisition of a majority stake in a solar solutions provider operating in East Africa.

is proposed acquisition ("Proposed Transaction") is in line with IBL's strategy to grow and expand its established business in East Africa and in green energies.

e Proposed Transaction is subject to the ﬁnal negotiation and signature of deﬁnitive agreements which shall be conditional on the fulﬁlment of certain conditions precedent, including the obtention of relevant regulatory and corporate approvals of the relevant parties to the Proposed Transaction and the satisfaction of all legal requirements.

is transaction is not considered to be a Notiﬁable Transaction under Chapter 13 of SEM's Listing Rules. Shareholders and investors are advised to exercise caution when dealing in the shares of IBL Ltd.

By order of the Board

IBL Management Ltd

Company Secretary

5 December 2022

is Cautionary Announcement is issued pursuant to Listing Rule 11.3 and Rule 5 of the Securities (Disclosure Obligations of Reporting Issuers) Rules 2007.

e Board of Directors of IBL Ltd accepts full responsibility for the accuracy of the information contained in this Cautionary Announcement.