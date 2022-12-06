Advanced search
    IBLL.N0000   MU0521N00008

IBL LTD

(IBLL.N0000)
  Report
End-of-day quote Stock Exchange of Mauritius  -  2022-12-04
50.00 MUR    0.00%
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsCompanyFinancialsFunds 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

IBL : Communique

12/06/2022 | 12:12am EST
CAUTIONARY

ANNOUNCEMENT

e Board of Directors ("the Board") of IBL Ltd ("IBL") wishes to inform its shareholders and the public in general that IBL Energy Holdings Limited (a wholly owned subsidiary) has, together with a ﬁnancial co-investor, signed a letter of intent for the proposed acquisition of a majority stake in a solar solutions provider operating in East Africa.

is proposed acquisition ("Proposed Transaction") is in line with IBL's strategy to grow and expand its established business in East Africa and in green energies.

e Proposed Transaction is subject to the ﬁnal negotiation and signature of deﬁnitive agreements which shall be conditional on the fulﬁlment of certain conditions precedent, including the obtention of relevant regulatory and corporate approvals of the relevant parties to the Proposed Transaction and the satisfaction of all legal requirements.

is transaction is not considered to be a Notiﬁable Transaction under Chapter 13 of SEM's Listing Rules. Shareholders and investors are advised to exercise caution when dealing in the shares of IBL Ltd.

By order of the Board

IBL Management Ltd

Company Secretary

5 December 2022

is Cautionary Announcement is issued pursuant to Listing Rule 11.3 and Rule 5 of the Securities (Disclosure Obligations of Reporting Issuers) Rules 2007.

e Board of Directors of IBL Ltd accepts full responsibility for the accuracy of the information contained in this Cautionary Announcement.

BRN C07001778

IBLGROUP.COM

Disclaimer

IBL Ltd. published this content on 06 December 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 06 December 2022 05:11:03 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
Financials
Sales 2020 36 809 M 837 M 837 M
Net income 2020 -1 191 M -27,1 M -27,1 M
Net Debt 2020 22 905 M 521 M 521 M
P/E ratio 2020 -28,0x
Yield 2020 1,24%
Capitalization 34 011 M 773 M 773 M
EV / Sales 2019
EV / Sales 2020 1,53x
Nbr of Employees -
Free-Float 75,0%
Managers and Directors
Arnaud Marie Cyril Lagesse Group Chief Executive Officer & Executive Director
Dipak Chummun Group Chief Financial Officer
Jan Fredrik L. G. Boulle Non-Executive Chairman
Christine Marot Group Head-Technology & Sustainability
Patrice Robert Group Head-Operations
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
IBL LTD-5.66%776
INVESTOR AB (PUBL)-16.26%57 786
CK HUTCHISON HOLDINGS LIMITED-12.52%21 665
HAL TRUST-11.02%11 872
GROUPE BRUXELLES LAMBERT SA-20.97%11 715
AB INDUSTRIVÄRDEN (PUBL)-7.98%11 017