Advanced search
Log in
Log in
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
Sign up
Email Registration
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Mauritius
  4. Stock Exchange of Mauritius
  5. IBL Ltd
  6. News
  7. Summary
    IBLL.N0000   MU0521N00008

IBL LTD

(IBLL.N0000)
  Report
End-of-day quote Stock Exchange of Mauritius  -  2022-12-27
51.50 MUR   +2.49%
12:13aIbl : Communique
PU
12/23Ibl : SEM Communique
PU
12/09Ibl : Notice of shareholder meeting
PU
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsCompanyFinancialsFunds 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

IBL : Communique

12/29/2022 | 12:13am EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

CAUTIONARY

ANNOUNCEMENT

e Board of Directors of IBL Ltd (the "Company") wishes to inform the shareholders of the Company and the public in general that, the Company intend to dispose of its 30.29% shareholding (the "Transaction") in AfrAsia Bank Limited to AFG Holding ("AFG").

AFG is headquartered in Côte d'Ivoire and is an established ﬁnancial holding on the African continent with oﬃces across Africa.

e Transaction will be subject to the satisfactory completion of conditions precedent, the obtention of relevant regulatory approvals and any other approvals required by the parties.

is Transaction is not a Notiﬁable Transaction under Chapter 13 of the Listing Rules.

e shareholders and the investing public are advised to exercise caution when dealing in the shares of the Company and will be kept informed of further developments in respect of this matter.

By order of the Board

IBL Management Ltd

Company Secretary

29 December 2022

is Cautionary Announcement is issued pursuant to Listing Rule 11.3 and Rule 5 of the Securities (Disclosure Obligations of Reporting Issuers) Rules 2007.

e board of Directors of IBL Ltd accepts full responsibility for the accuracy of the information contained in this Cautionary Announcement.

BRN C07001778

IBLGROUP.COM

Disclaimer

IBL Ltd. published this content on 29 December 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 29 December 2022 05:12:11 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
All news about IBL LTD
12:13aIbl : Communique
PU
12/23Ibl : SEM Communique
PU
12/09Ibl : Notice of shareholder meeting
PU
12/07Indrayani Biotech Arm Acquires 51% Stake in Pharma Marketing Company
MT
12/06Ibl : Communique
PU
12/06Ibl : Communique
PU
12/05IBL Ltd Declares Interim Dividend in Respect of the Financial Year Ending 30 June 2023,..
CI
12/05Ibl : Declaration of Dividend
PU
11/30IBL Ltd Reports Earnings Results for the First Quarter Ended September 30, 2022
CI
11/03IBL Ltd Reports Earnings Results for the Full Year Ended June 30, 2022
CI
More news
Financials
Sales 2022 44 977 M 1 026 M 1 026 M
Net income 2022 1 183 M 27,0 M 27,0 M
Net Debt 2022 23 264 M 531 M 531 M
P/E ratio 2022 29,9x
Yield 2022 1,15%
Capitalization 35 032 M 799 M 799 M
EV / Sales 2021 1,57x
EV / Sales 2022 1,30x
Nbr of Employees 24 815
Free-Float 75,0%
Chart IBL LTD
Duration : Period :
IBL Ltd Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends IBL LTD
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishNeutralNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Managers and Directors
Arnaud Marie Cyril Lagesse Group Chief Executive Officer & Executive Director
Dipak Chummun Group Chief Financial Officer
Jan Fredrik L. G. Boulle Non-Executive Chairman
Christine Marot Group Head-Technology & Sustainability
Patrice Robert Group Head-Operations
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
IBL LTD-2.83%777
INVESTOR AB (PUBL)-17.92%56 531
CK HUTCHISON HOLDINGS LIMITED-8.15%22 686
HAL TRUST-14.94%11 457
GROUPE BRUXELLES LAMBERT SA-23.66%11 377
KOÇ HOLDING A.S.180.13%10 549