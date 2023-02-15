Advanced search
Log in
Log in
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
Sign up
Email Registration
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Mauritius
  4. Stock Exchange of Mauritius
  5. IBL Ltd
  6. News
  7. Summary
    IBLL.N0000   MU0521N00008

IBL LTD

(IBLL.N0000)
  Report
End-of-day quote Stock Exchange of Mauritius  -  2023-02-13
47.00 MUR    0.00%
12:25aIbl : Communique
PU
02/13Qotto SAS announced that it has received $8 million in funding from IBL Ltd, LHGP Asset Management LLP, Cordaid Investment Management B.V., and other investors
CI
02/10Ibl : Listing Document
PU
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsCompanyFinancialsFunds 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

IBL : Communique

02/15/2023 | 12:25am EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

Communiqué

"Further to the Cautionary Announcement dated 5 December 2022, the Board of Directors (the "Board") of IBL Ltd ("IBL") wishes to inform the shareholders and the public in general that, on 13 February 2023, IBL's subsidiary, Elgon Healthcare Ltd ("Elgon Healthcare") entered into a share purchase agreement for the acquisition of a majority stake in Westlands Heights Limited (the "Transaction"). e Transaction was carried out by IBL as lead investor in partnership with Société de Promotion et de Participation pour la Coopération Économique (« PROPARCO »).

Westlands Heights Limited is a private holding company, incorporated in Mauritius. It is one of the leading medical and pharmaceutical distributors in Kenya and invests in the medical and pharmaceutical sector in Kenya, Tanzania, and Uganda through its wholly owned subsidiaries Harley's Limited, Harley's (T) Limited, and Harley's Uganda Limited respectively.

e completion of the Transaction is subject to the fulﬁlment of certain conditions precedent including the obtention of relevant regulatory approvals and the satisfaction of all legal requirements.

is 14 February 2023

By order of the Board

IBL Management Ltd

Company Secretary

is communique is issued pursuant to Listing Rule 11.3 and Rule 5 of the Securities (Disclosure Obligations of Reporting Issuers) Rules 2007.

e Board of Directors of IBL Ltd accepts full responsibility for the accuracy of the information contained in this communique.

BRN C07001778

IBLGROUP.COM

Disclaimer

IBL Ltd. published this content on 15 February 2023 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 15 February 2023 05:24:10 UTC.


© Publicnow 2023
All news about IBL LTD
12:25aIbl : Communique
PU
02/13Qotto SAS announced that it has received $8 million in funding from IBL Ltd, LHGP Asset..
CI
02/10Ibl : Listing Document
PU
02/10Ibl : Communique
PU
02/10IBL Ltd (MUSE:IBLL.N0000) acquired 65.8% stake in Mambo Retail Ltd for $10..
CI
2022Ibl : Communique
PU
2022Atlantic Financial Group agreed to acquire a 30.29%..
CI
2022Ibl : SEM Communique
PU
2022Ibl : Notice of shareholder meeting
PU
2022Indrayani Biotech Arm Acquires 51% Stake in Pharma Marketing Company
MT
More news
Financials
Sales 2022 44 977 M 981 M 981 M
Net income 2022 1 183 M 25,8 M 25,8 M
Net Debt 2022 23 264 M 507 M 507 M
P/E ratio 2022 29,9x
Yield 2022 1,15%
Capitalization 31 971 M 697 M 697 M
EV / Sales 2021 1,57x
EV / Sales 2022 1,30x
Nbr of Employees 24 815
Free-Float 75,0%
Chart IBL LTD
Duration : Period :
IBL Ltd Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends IBL LTD
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Managers and Directors
Arnaud Marie Cyril Lagesse Group Chief Executive Officer & Executive Director
Dipak Chummun Group Chief Financial Officer
Jan Fredrik L. G. Boulle Non-Executive Chairman
Christine Marot Group Head-Technology & Sustainability
Patrice Robert Group Head-Operations
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
IBL LTD-8.74%697
INVESTOR AB (PUBL)7.76%60 791
CK HUTCHISON HOLDINGS LIMITED4.59%23 908
GROUPE BRUXELLES LAMBERT SA6.22%12 084
HAL TRUST3.33%11 773
LIFCO AB (PUBL)26.04%9 589