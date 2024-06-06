DIVIDEND

Notice is hereby given that the Board of Directors of IBL Ltd (the 'Company') has declared a ﬁnal dividend of Re.0.55 per share payable in respect of all the ordinary shares of the Company. is dividend is in respect of the ﬁnancial year ended 30 June 2024 and will be payable in full to all the shareholders of the Company registered at close of business on 24 June 2024.

e dividend will be paid on or about 28 June 2024.

e shares of the Company will be traded cum-dividend up to the market day of 19 June 2024 and ex-dividend on 20 June 2024.

is announcement is issued pursuant to Listing Rule 11.3 and Rule 5 of the Securities (Disclosure Obligations of Reporting Issuers) Rules 2007.

e Board of Directors of IBL Ltd accepts full responsibility for the accuracy of the information contained in this announcement.