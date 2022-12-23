IBL : SEM Communique

STOCK EXCHANGE OF MAURITIUS
OFFICIAL NOTICE
Notice is hereby given that the Listing Executive Committee of the Stock Exchange of Mauritius Ltd (SEM) has given its approval to the proposed listing by way of an Offer for Subscription to the public of the following four tranches of Notes of IBL Ltd (IBL) for a maximum amount of MUR 3 Billion:
-
FRN-01-MUR-022027- 4 Year MUR Notes
-
FRN-01-EUR-022027- 4 Year EUR Notes
-
FRN-01-MUR-022030- 7 Year MUR Notes
-
FRN-01-EUR-022030- 7 Year EUR Notes
Dealings in the above Notes can be made through one of the Investment Dealers listed on the following link: https://www.stockexchangeofmauritius.com/about-us/find-a-broker
On the first day of trading, scheduled for 22 February 2023, the following Notes will be made available for trading:
|
|
No. of Notes
|
Price Per Note
|
FRN-01-MUR-022027
|
1,000
|
MUR 1,000
|
FRN-01-EUR-022027
|
25
|
EUR 1,000
|
FRN-01-MUR-022030
|
1,000
|
MUR 1,000
|
FRN-01-EUR-022030
|
25
|
EUR 1,000
|
|
|
(the indicative price will be adjusted to the nearest tick size as per the Trading Procedures)
The Prospectus of of IBL is available on the website of the SEM (www.stockexchangeofmauritius.com) and at the offices of M.C.B. Registry and Securities Ltd and M.C.B Stockbrokers Limited, situated at Sir William Newton Street, Port-Louis.
23 December 2022
Disclaimer
IBL Ltd. published this content on 23 December 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 23 December 2022 11:04:10 UTC.