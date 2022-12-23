Advanced search
Log in
Log in
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
Sign up
Email Registration
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Mauritius
  4. Stock Exchange of Mauritius
  5. IBL Ltd
  6. News
  7. Summary
    IBLL.N0000   MU0521N00008

IBL LTD

(IBLL.N0000)
  Report
End-of-day quote Stock Exchange of Mauritius  -  2022-12-21
50.25 MUR    0.00%
06:05aIbl : SEM Communique
PU
12/09Ibl : Notice of shareholder meeting
PU
12/07Indrayani Biotech Arm Acquires 51% Stake in Pharma Marketing Company
MT
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsCompanyFinancialsFunds 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

IBL : SEM Communique

12/23/2022 | 06:05am EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

STOCK EXCHANGE OF MAURITIUS

OFFICIAL NOTICE

Notice is hereby given that the Listing Executive Committee of the Stock Exchange of Mauritius Ltd (SEM) has given its approval to the proposed listing by way of an Offer for Subscription to the public of the following four tranches of Notes of IBL Ltd (IBL) for a maximum amount of MUR 3 Billion:

  1. FRN-01-MUR-022027- 4 Year MUR Notes
  2. FRN-01-EUR-022027- 4 Year EUR Notes
  3. FRN-01-MUR-022030- 7 Year MUR Notes
  4. FRN-01-EUR-022030- 7 Year EUR Notes

Dealings in the above Notes can be made through one of the Investment Dealers listed on the following link: https://www.stockexchangeofmauritius.com/about-us/find-a-broker

On the first day of trading, scheduled for 22 February 2023, the following Notes will be made available for trading:

No. of Notes

Price Per Note

FRN-01-MUR-022027

1,000

MUR 1,000

FRN-01-EUR-022027

25

EUR 1,000

FRN-01-MUR-022030

1,000

MUR 1,000

FRN-01-EUR-022030

25

EUR 1,000

(the indicative price will be adjusted to the nearest tick size as per the Trading Procedures)

The Prospectus of of IBL is available on the website of the SEM (www.stockexchangeofmauritius.com) and at the offices of M.C.B. Registry and Securities Ltd and M.C.B Stockbrokers Limited, situated at Sir William Newton Street, Port-Louis.

23 December 2022

Disclaimer

IBL Ltd. published this content on 23 December 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 23 December 2022 11:04:10 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
All news about IBL LTD
06:05aIbl : SEM Communique
PU
12/09Ibl : Notice of shareholder meeting
PU
12/07Indrayani Biotech Arm Acquires 51% Stake in Pharma Marketing Company
MT
12/06Ibl : Communique
PU
12/06Ibl : Communique
PU
12/05IBL Ltd Declares Interim Dividend in Respect of the Financial Year Ending 30 June 2023,..
CI
12/05Ibl : Declaration of Dividend
PU
11/30IBL Ltd Reports Earnings Results for the First Quarter Ended September 30, 2022
CI
11/03IBL Ltd Reports Earnings Results for the Full Year Ended June 30, 2022
CI
11/03IBL Ltd Reports Earnings Results for the Full Year Ended June 30, 2022
CI
More news
Financials
Sales 2020 36 809 M 840 M 840 M
Net income 2020 -1 191 M -27,2 M -27,2 M
Net Debt 2020 22 905 M 523 M 523 M
P/E ratio 2020 -28,0x
Yield 2020 1,24%
Capitalization 34 181 M 780 M 780 M
EV / Sales 2019
EV / Sales 2020 1,53x
Nbr of Employees -
Free-Float 75,0%
Chart IBL LTD
Duration : Period :
IBL Ltd Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends IBL LTD
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishNeutralNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Managers and Directors
Arnaud Marie Cyril Lagesse Group Chief Executive Officer & Executive Director
Dipak Chummun Group Chief Financial Officer
Jan Fredrik L. G. Boulle Non-Executive Chairman
Christine Marot Group Head-Technology & Sustainability
Patrice Robert Group Head-Operations
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
IBL LTD-5.19%780
INVESTOR AB (PUBL)-18.96%55 687
CK HUTCHISON HOLDINGS LIMITED-7.75%22 787
HAL TRUST-15.36%11 339
GROUPE BRUXELLES LAMBERT SA-23.61%11 325
KOÇ HOLDING A.S.171.14%10 450