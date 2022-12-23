IBL : SEM Communique

STOCK EXCHANGE OF MAURITIUS

OFFICIAL NOTICE

Notice is hereby given that the Listing Executive Committee of the Stock Exchange of Mauritius Ltd (SEM) has given its approval to the proposed listing by way of an Offer for Subscription to the public of the following four tranches of Notes of IBL Ltd (IBL) for a maximum amount of MUR 3 Billion:

FRN-01-MUR-022027 - 4 Year MUR Notes FRN-01-EUR-022027 - 4 Year EUR Notes FRN-01-MUR-022030 - 7 Year MUR Notes FRN-01-EUR-022030 - 7 Year EUR Notes

Dealings in the above Notes can be made through one of the Investment Dealers listed on the following link: https://www.stockexchangeofmauritius.com/about-us/find-a-broker

On the first day of trading, scheduled for 22 February 2023, the following Notes will be made available for trading:

No. of Notes Price Per Note FRN-01-MUR-022027 1,000 MUR 1,000 FRN-01-EUR-022027 25 EUR 1,000 FRN-01-MUR-022030 1,000 MUR 1,000 FRN-01-EUR-022030 25 EUR 1,000

(the indicative price will be adjusted to the nearest tick size as per the Trading Procedures)

The Prospectus of of IBL is available on the website of the SEM (www.stockexchangeofmauritius.com) and at the offices of M.C.B. Registry and Securities Ltd and M.C.B Stockbrokers Limited, situated at Sir William Newton Street, Port-Louis.

23 December 2022