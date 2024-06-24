International Business Machines Corporation (IBM) is one of the world's leading computer services companies. Net sales break down by activity as follows: - cognitive solutions and transaction processing software development (41.4%); - IT services (31.6%): consulting (management of logistic chains, financial performance, CRM, human resources, etc.), application management, systems integration, cloud computing, hosting, technical support services, etc.; - sale of IT infrastructure (25.3%): hybrid IT infrastructure solutions, microcomputers, servers, peripheral devices, networks, data storage equipment, etc.; - financing of computer equipment (1%); - other (0.7%). Net sales are distributed geographically as follows: the United States (41.5%), Americas (9.8%), Europe/Middle East/Africa (29.7%), Japan (9%) and Asia/Pacific (10%).