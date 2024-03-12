Financial institutions like Citi, Bradesco, and NatWest are using watsonx to help increase productivity, improve code quality, and enhance customer experiences. Our enterprise-ready AI capabilities are being embedded into SAP solutions. EY launched EY.ai Workforce, a new solution that will use watsonx Orchestrate to automate HR tasks and processes. Service partners such as NTT Data Business Solutions, Wipro, and TCS are launching watsonx Centers of Excellence to scale AI-powered client innovations. And generative AI from watsonx, combined with expertise from Consulting, is enhancing the digital experiences of the U.S. Open, the Masters, Wimbledon, the GRAMMYs, and ESPN Fantasy Football.

Our approach to client engagement allows us to meet clients where they are, bringing together whatever technology and expertise are needed across our expanding partner ecosystem. That is why we strengthened our strategic partnerships with key industry players like Adobe, AWS, Microsoft, SAP, Salesforce, Samsung, and others. Strategic partnerships now make up more than 40% of our Consulting revenue and delivered double-digit growth in both signings and revenue for the year.

Hybrid cloud architectures have seen massive adoption, with nearly 80% of IT decision makers operating hybrid cloud environments. But nearly two thirds of companies report difficulty managing these complex environments, a challenge that will grow as businesses deploy generative AI across multiple clouds. IBM's industry-leading hybrid cloud platform, based on Red Hat OpenShift, can solve this problem. It helps our clients move from architectures that are hybrid by default to architectures that are hybrid by design. It enables companies to run workloads seamlessly across multiple clouds, both public and private, to simplify operations, unify data and applications, and accelerate new innovations. And it complements our watsonx platform, allowing clients the flexibility to manage multi-model AI across complex, multi- cloud environments.

In an effort to provide additional and useful information regarding the company's financial results and other financial information, as determined by generally accepted accounting principles (GAAP), these materials contain non-GAAP financial measures on a continuing operations basis, including revenue growth rates adjusted for constant currency and free cash flow. The rationale for management's use of this non-GAAP information is included on page 6 and 31 of the company's 2023 Annual Report, which is Exhibit 13 to the Form 10-K submitted with the SEC on February 26, 2024. For reconciliation of these non-GAAP financial measures to GAAP and other information, please refer to pages 17 and 31 of the company's 2023 Annual Report. For watsonx and generative AI, book of business includes Software transactional revenue, SaaS Annual Contract Value and Consulting signings.

As we look ahead, we renew our commitment to the journey we began in 2020. We will continue to innovate, to execute with speed and purpose, find more opportunities for operational efficiency, and further enhance our productivity by employing the same technologies we use to drive growth for our clients. And as always, we will be the catalyst that makes the world work better, bringing together our colleagues, clients, and partners with a simple invitation: Let's Create.

We articulated a clear vision for the future of IBM in the spring of 2020. We promised a more focused company built around two powerful technologies: hybrid cloud and AI. We promised fundamental changes to our go-to-market strategy, putting clients at the center of everything we do and transforming competitors into partners. And we promised operational changes to simplify our internal processes and increase our productivity. As this report details, we are fulfilling those promises.

IBM is at the forefront of technologies, like AI and quantum computing, which will fundamentally change the way we work and live. We bear significant responsibility to develop those technologies ethically and deploy them with transparency and trust. That is why we built powerful AI governance into our watsonx platform and developed quantum-safe cryptography to secure sensitive data. It is why we advocate for smart AI regulation, including holding those who develop and deploy AI accountable for fraudulent, discriminatory, and harmful activity. And it is why IBM and Meta announced the formation of the AI Alliance, a group of more than 70 organizations dedicated to advancing open, safe, and responsible AI.

The references to "adjusted for currency" or "at constant currency" in the Management Discussion do not include operational impacts that could result from fluctuations in foreign currency rates. When we refer to growth rates at constant currency or adjust such growth rates for currency, it is done so that certain financial results can be viewed without the impact of fluctuations in foreign currency exchange rates, thereby facilitating

In September 2022, the IBM Qualified Personal Pension Plan (Qualified PPP) purchased two separate nonparticipating single premium group annuity contracts from The Prudential Insurance Company of America and Metropolitan Life Insurance Company (collectively, the Insurers) and irrevocably transferred to the Insurers approximately $16 billion of the Qualified PPP's defined benefit pension obligations and related plan assets, thereby reducing our pension obligations and assets by the same amount. The group annuity contracts were purchased using assets of the Qualified PPP and no additional funding contribution was required from IBM. The transaction resulted in no changes to the benefits to be received by the plan participants. As a result of this transaction we recognized a

On November 3, 2021 we completed the separation of our managed infrastructure services unit into a new public company, Kyndryl. The accounting requirements for reporting the separation of Kyndryl as a discontinued operation were met when the separation was completed. Accordingly, the historical results of Kyndryl are presented as discontinued operations and, as such, have been excluded from continuing operations and segment results for all periods presented. Refer to note E, "Acquisitions & Divestitures," for additional information.

Beginning with the "Year in Review," the Management Discussion contains the results of operations for each reportable segment of the business, a discussion of our financial position and a discussion of cash flows as reflected in the Consolidated Statement of Cash Flows. Other key sections within the Management Discussion include: "Looking Forward" and "Liquidity and Capital Resources," the latter of which includes a description of management's definition and use of free cash flow.

Operating (non-GAAP) Earnings

In an effort to provide better transparency into the operational results of the business, supplementally, management separates business results into operating and non-operating categories. Operating earnings from continuing operations is a non-GAAP measure that excludes the effects of certain acquisition-related charges, intangible asset amortization, expense resulting from basis differences on equity method investments, retirement-related costs, certain impacts from the Kyndryl separation and their related tax impacts. Due to the unique, non-recurring nature of the enactment of the U.S. Tax Cuts and Jobs Act (U.S. tax reform), management characterizes the one-time provisional charge recorded in the fourth quarter of 2017 and adjustments to that charge as non-operating. Adjustments primarily include true-ups, accounting elections and any changes to regulations, laws, audit adjustments that affect the recorded one-time charge. Management characterizes direct and incremental charges incurred related to the Kyndryl separation as non-operating given their unique and non-recurring nature. In 2022, these charges primarily related to any net gains or losses on the Kyndryl common stock and the related cash-settled swap with a third-party financial institution, which were recorded in other (income) and expense in the Consolidated Income Statement. As of November 2, 2022, the company no longer held an ownership interest in Kyndryl. For acquisitions, operating (non-GAAP) earnings exclude the amortization of purchased intangible assets and acquisition-related charges such as in-process research and development, transaction costs, applicable retention, restructuring and related expenses, tax charges related to acquisition integration and pre-closing charges, such as financing costs. These charges are excluded as they may be inconsistent in amount and timing from period to period and are significantly impacted by the size, type and frequency of our acquisitions. Given its unique and temporary nature, management has also characterized as non-operating expense, the mark-to-market impact on the foreign exchange call option contracts to economically hedge the foreign currency exposure related to the purchase price of our announced acquisition of StreamSets and webMethods from Software AG. The mark-to-market impact is recorded in other (income) and expense in the Consolidated Income Statement and reflects the fair value changes in the derivative contracts. All other spending for acquired companies is included in both earnings from continuing operations and in operating (non-GAAP) earnings. For retirement-related costs, management characterizes certain items as operating and others as non-operating, consistent with GAAP. We include defined benefit plan and nonpension postretirement benefit plan service costs, multi-employer plan costs and the cost of defined contribution plans in operating earnings. Non-operatingretirement-related costs include defined benefit plan and nonpension postretirement benefit plan amortization of prior service costs, interest cost, expected return on plan assets, amortized actuarial gains/losses, the impacts of any plan curtailments/settlements including the one-time,non-cash,pre-tax settlement charge of $5.9 billion ($4.4 billion, net of tax) in the third quarter of 2022 and pension insolvency costs and other costs. Non-operatingretirement-related costs are primarily related to changes in pension plan assets and liabilities which are tied to financial market performance, and we consider these costs to be outside of the operational performance of the business.

Overall, management believes that supplementally providing investors with a view of operating earnings as described above provides increased transparency and clarity into both the operational results of the business and the performance of our pension plans; improves visibility to management decisions and their impacts on operational performance; enables better comparison to peer companies; and allows us to provide a long-term strategic view of the business going forward. In addition, these non-GAAP measures provide a perspective consistent with areas of interest we routinely receive from investors and analysts. Our reportable segment financial results reflect pre-tax operating earnings from continuing operations, consistent with our management and measurement system.

FORWARD-LOOKING AND CAUTIONARY STATEMENTS

Certain statements contained in this Annual Report may constitute forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Any forward-looking statement in this Annual Report speaks only as of the date on which it is made; IBM assumes no obligation to update or revise any such statements except as required by law. Forward-looking statements are based on IBM's current assumptions regarding future business and financial performance; these statements, by their nature, address matters that are uncertain to different degrees. Forward-looking statements involve a number of risks, uncertainties and other factors that could cause actual results to be materially different, as discussed more fully elsewhere in this Annual Report and in the company's filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC), including IBM's 2023 Form 10-K filed on February 26, 2024.