IBM's Directors recommend a vote FOReach director (please mark your vote for each director separately).
1. Election of Directors for a Term of One Year
Nominees:
For Against Abstain
1a.
Marianne C. Brown
!
!
!
1b.
Thomas Buberl
!
!
!
1c.
David N. Farr
!
!
!
1d.
Alex Gorsky
!
!
!
1e.
Michelle J. Howard
!
!
!
1f.
Arvind Krishna
!
!
!
1g.
Andrew N. Liveris
!
!
!
1h.
F. William McNabb III
!
!
!
1i.
Michael Miebach
!
!
!
1j.
Martha E. Pollack
!
!
!
1k.
Peter R. Voser
!
!
!
1l.
Frederick H. Waddell
!
!
!
1m.
Alfred W. Zollar
!
!
!
IBM's Directors recommend a vote FORproposals 2 and 3.
- Ratification of Appointment of Independent Registered Public Accounting Firm
- Advisory Vote on Executive Compensation
IBM's Directors recommend a vote AGAINSTproposals 4, 5, 6, 7 and 8.
- Stockholder Proposal Requesting a Public Report on Lobbying Activities
- Stockholder Proposal Requesting a Public Report on Congruency in China Business Operations and ESG Activities
- Stockholder Proposal Requesting a Right to Act by Written Consent
- Stockholder Proposal Requesting a Public Report on Climate Lobbying
- Stockholder Proposal Requesting the Adoption of Greenhouse Gas Emissions Targets
For Against Abstain
! ! !
! ! !
For Against Abstain
! ! !
! ! !
! ! !
! ! !
! ! !
Please sign exactly as your name appears hereon, date, and return in the enclosed envelope. If acting as executor, administrator, trustee, guardian, etc., you should so indicate when signing. If the signer is a corporation, please sign the full corporate name by duly authorized officer. If shares are held jointly, each stockholder named should sign.
Signature [PLEASE SIGN WITHIN BOX]
Date
Signature (Joint Owners)
Date
Important Notice Regarding the Availability of Proxy Materials for the Annual Meeting:
The Notice of Meeting, Proxy Statement and Annual Report are available
at www.ibm.com/investor/material/ or www.proxyvote.com.
V28927-P04943
International Business Machines Corporation
Annual Meeting of Stockholders
This proxy is solicited by the Board of Directors
Arvind Krishna, James J. Kavanaugh, Michelle H. Browdy and Frank Sedlarcik, or any of them with the power of substitution, are hereby appointed Proxies of the undersigned to vote all common stock of International Business Machines Corporation owned on the record date by the undersigned at the Annual Meeting of Stockholders to be held virtually via www.virtualshareholdermeeting.com/IBM2024 at 1:00 p.m. Eastern Time on Tuesday, April 30, 2024, or any adjournment or postponement thereof.
THE PROXIES WILL VOTE USING THE DIRECTIONS PROVIDED ON THE REVERSE SIDE OF THIS CARD. IF YOU SIGN AND RETURN
THIS PROXY, BUT DO NOT PROVIDE SPECIFIC DIRECTION WITH RESPECT TO A VOTING ITEM, THIS PROXY WILL BE VOTED WITH RESPECT TO SUCH ITEM AS RECOMMENDED BY THE BOARD OF DIRECTORS. THE PROXIES ARE ALSO AUTHORIZED TO VOTE UPON ALL OTHER MATTERS AS MAY PROPERLY COME BEFORE THE MEETING, OR ANY ADJOURNMENT OR POSTPONEMENT THEREOF, UTILIZING THEIR OWN DISCRETION AS SET FORTH IN THE NOTICE OF THE 2024 ANNUAL MEETING AND PROXY STATEMENT.
THIS CARD WILL ALSO BE USED TO PROVIDE VOTING INSTRUCTIONS TO THE TRUSTEE FOR ANY SHARES OF COMMON STOCK OF INTERNATIONAL BUSINESS MACHINES CORPORATION HELD IN THE IBM STOCK FUND INVESTMENT ALTERNATIVE UNDER THE IBM 401(k) PLAN ON THE RECORD DATE, AS SET FORTH IN THE NOTICE OF 2024 ANNUAL MEETING AND PROXY STATEMENT.
UNLESS YOU USE THE INTERNET OR THE TELEPHONE TO VOTE THESE SHARES, YOU MUST SIGN AND RETURN THIS PROXY FOR THESE SHARES TO BE VOTED.
Continued and to be signed on reverse side
