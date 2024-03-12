SCAN TO w

VIEW MATERIALS &VOTE

VOTE BY INTERNET

Before The Meeting - Go to www.proxyvote.comor scan the QR Barcode above

Use the Internet to transmit your voting instructions and for electronic delivery of information. Vote by 11:59 p.m. Eastern Time on April 29, 2024, for shares held directly and by 11:59 p.m. Eastern Time on April 28, 2024, for shares held in the 401(k) Plan. Have your proxy card in hand when you access the website and follow the instructions to obtain your records and to create an electronic Voting Instruction Form.

During The Meeting - Go to www.virtualshareholdermeeting.com/IBM2024

You may attend the meeting via the Internet and vote during the meeting. Have the information that is printed in the box marked by the arrow available and follow the instructions.

VOTE BY PHONE - 1-800-690-6903

Use any touch-tone telephone to transmit your voting instructions. Vote by 11:59 p.m. Eastern Time on April 29, 2024, for shares held directly and by 11:59 p.m. Eastern Time on April 28, 2024, for shares held in the 401(k) Plan. Have your proxy card in hand when you call, and then follow the instructions.

VOTE BY MAIL

Mark, sign and date your proxy card and return it in the postage-paid envelope we have provided or return it to Vote Processing, c/o Broadridge, 51 Mercedes Way, Edgewood, NY 11717. If you vote by telephone or Internet, please DO NOT mail back this Proxy Card.