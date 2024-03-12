On behalf of the IBM Board of Directors, you are cordially invited to attend the Annual Meeting of Stockholders on Tuesday, April 30, 2024.

Technology and Expertise

IBM's performance over the last two years, our improving trajectory, and return to shareholders over the last twelve months, make me optimistic about IBM's future. We have an unwavering commitment to our clients' success. We have refined our portfolio, expanded our ecosystem of partners, and enhanced productivity throughout IBM.

I am proud of the innovations we are bringing to market in AI and hybrid cloud. In 2023, we launched watsonx, IBM's flagship AI and data platform. Designed to manage the full lifecycle of AI for business, watsonx represents a leap forward in our ability to deliver end-to-end AI solutions. IBM's industry-leading hybrid cloud platform, based on Red Hat OpenShift, helps enterprises unify their data and applications across multiple clouds, on premise, and at the edge. These platforms, alongside our consulting services, form the backbone of our strategy to enable trusted technology solutions across multiple environments.

Watsonx is one example of how we are quickly transforming research into commercial applications. We also continued to enhance IBM Z and AI Ops solutions. And we unveiled our Quantum Heron processor, which improved the performance, efficiency, and scalability of the newly deployed IBM Quantum System Two. IBM also expanded our portfolio through strategic acquisitions, underscoring our commitment to invest in the success of our clients.

Our innovations and financial momentum are enabling IBM to deliver greater value to you, our stockholders.

Engaging with our Stockholders

Stockholder engagement is a core IBM value. Our investor outreach program runs year-round, engaging stockholders on a wide variety of topics. The feedback we receive is integral to the Board's decision-making process and informs important practices and policies. This ongoing engagement is a cornerstone of our commitment to transparency and accountability.

I once again participated in these outreach efforts, along with our independent Lead Director Alex Gorsky and members of our senior management. Our conversations have directly influenced our strategic decisions and governance practices. We are committed to listening to our investors and ensuring your interests remain a priority, and we pride ourselves on being responsive to shareholder concerns.