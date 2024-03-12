Let's Create
2024 Notice of
Annual Meeting and
Proxy Statement
Armonk, New York
March 11, 2024
Dear Fellow Stockholders:
On behalf of the IBM Board of Directors, you are cordially invited to attend the Annual Meeting of Stockholders on Tuesday, April 30, 2024.
Technology and Expertise
IBM's performance over the last two years, our improving trajectory, and return to shareholders over the last twelve months, make me optimistic about IBM's future. We have an unwavering commitment to our clients' success. We have refined our portfolio, expanded our ecosystem of partners, and enhanced productivity throughout IBM.
I am proud of the innovations we are bringing to market in AI and hybrid cloud. In 2023, we launched watsonx, IBM's flagship AI and data platform. Designed to manage the full lifecycle of AI for business, watsonx represents a leap forward in our ability to deliver end-to-end AI solutions. IBM's industry-leading hybrid cloud platform, based on Red Hat OpenShift, helps enterprises unify their data and applications across multiple clouds, on premise, and at the edge. These platforms, alongside our consulting services, form the backbone of our strategy to enable trusted technology solutions across multiple environments.
Watsonx is one example of how we are quickly transforming research into commercial applications. We also continued to enhance IBM Z and AI Ops solutions. And we unveiled our Quantum Heron processor, which improved the performance, efficiency, and scalability of the newly deployed IBM Quantum System Two. IBM also expanded our portfolio through strategic acquisitions, underscoring our commitment to invest in the success of our clients.
Our innovations and financial momentum are enabling IBM to deliver greater value to you, our stockholders.
Engaging with our Stockholders
Stockholder engagement is a core IBM value. Our investor outreach program runs year-round, engaging stockholders on a wide variety of topics. The feedback we receive is integral to the Board's decision-making process and informs important practices and policies. This ongoing engagement is a cornerstone of our commitment to transparency and accountability.
I once again participated in these outreach efforts, along with our independent Lead Director Alex Gorsky and members of our senior management. Our conversations have directly influenced our strategic decisions and governance practices. We are committed to listening to our investors and ensuring your interests remain a priority, and we pride ourselves on being responsive to shareholder concerns.
Trust and Transparency
At IBM, we are aware of the profound impact technologies like AI will have on business and society. We bear a significant responsibility to develop technologies ethically and to deploy them with trust and transparency. Our efforts in building powerful AI governance into watsonx, advocating for smart AI regulation, and forming the AI Alliance with more than 70 other organizations, reflect our commitment to open, safe, and responsible AI.
I am incredibly proud of the progress IBMers have made to advance our business and help our clients thrive. And I am even more optimistic for what lies ahead.
On behalf of the Board of Directors, thank you for your continued investment and support of IBM.
Very truly yours,
Arvind Krishna
Chairman of the Board
Armonk, New York
March 11, 2024
A Message from our Lead Director:
2023 was an important year of growth for our Company. As IBM's independent Lead Director, I am pleased to report that IBM is well-positioned for continued success in 2024. Allow me to further share my perspective on our work over the past year and highlight how the Board continues its efforts to ensure effective oversight of your Company.
- Independent Board Leadership. An essential component of the Board leadership structure is independent leadership. As your independent Lead Director, I am responsible for ensuring the Board exercises prudent judgment, independent from the management team of the Company. As described further in this Proxy Statement, I perform many duties to ensure independent and effective oversight, including presiding over an executive session at each Board meeting without management present and leading the Board's annual self-evaluationprocess.
- The IBM Board. We are continuously focused on ensuring that IBM has an optimal Board structure and composition, and have refreshed more than half the Board in the last five years. This proactive and strategic approach to Board refreshment has brought fresh perspectives and a diversity of skills and experience. Since the last Annual Meeting, we have welcomed Michael Miebach and Marianne C. Brown to the Board. Both Michael and Marianne have deep global technology and business leadership experience that will benefit stockholders and your Board in years to come. They add to a Board that is a diverse group of global thought and business leaders with a wide array of technology, strategic, and business skills and experience in areas including artificial intelligence, hybrid cloud, and cybersecurity.
- Oversight of Strategy and Risk. Your Board believes that engaged oversight of Company strategy is essential to the Company's creation of long-termsustainable value. Part of this responsibility is ensuring the Board is actively assessing and overseeing both current and emerging risk. Anticipating for and factoring risks into IBM's strategy allows IBM to be both prepared and agile as a leading hybrid cloud and AI company.
- Robust Stockholder Engagement. Engagement with you, IBM's owners, is a core IBM value and integral to the Board's decision-makingprocess. The feedback we receive during our year-roundengagement informs important practices and policies in areas ranging from corporate governance to executive compensation. We are committed to ensuring that your voices are heard, and in turn, to responsive action. For example, in 2023, responsive to stockholder feedback, we enhanced our disclosure regarding trade associations and adopted a director overboarding policy.
- Commitment to Corporate Responsibility and an Ethical Business Culture. We know you value IBM's long-standingpursuit of the highest standards of corporate responsibility, trust and transparency, and the Company's balanced viewpoint. These are guiding values that differentiate IBM's approach to its business, including AI, which we believe must be trustworthy, transparent, and explainable. Your Board is actively engaged in overseeing the Company's efforts in these areas and providing disclosure of our progress, including in the annual IBM Impact Report.
Your Board believes that an ongoing commitment to good corporate governance enhances sustainable stockholder value, particularly over the long term.
We appreciate your investment in IBM and hope that you vote at our Annual Meeting on April 30, 2024.
Very truly yours,
Alex Gorsky
Lead Director
2024 Notice of Annual Meeting and Proxy Statement
Items of Business:
The Annual Meeting of Stockholders of International Business Machines Corporation will be held on Tuesday, April 30, 2024 at 1:00 p.m. Eastern Time in a virtual format. The items of business are:
1. Election of directors proposed by IBM's Board of Directors for a term of one year, as set forth in this Proxy Statement.
2. Ratification of the appointment of PricewaterhouseCoopers LLP as IBM's independent registered public accounting firm.
3.
4. Five stockholder proposals, if properly presented at the meeting.
These items are more fully described in the following pages, which are a part of this Notice.
Stockholders of record can vote their shares by using the Internet or the telephone. Instructions for using these convenient services are set forth on the proxy card or the Notice of Internet Availability of Proxy Materials. If you received your materials by mail, you also may vote your shares by marking your votes on the enclosed proxy card, signing and dating it, and mailing it in the enclosed envelope. If you will need special assistance for the meeting because of a disability, please contact the Office of the Secretary, International Business Machines Corporation, 1 New Orchard Road, Armonk, NY 10504.
Frank Sedlarcik
Vice President and Secretary
Date:
April 30, 2024
Time:
1:00 p.m. Eastern Time
Virtual www.virtualshareholdermeeting.com/IBM2024
Meeting
Site:
Your vote is important.
Please vote by following the instructions on your proxy card or voting instruction form.
To express our appreciation for your participation, IBM will make a $1 charitable donation to World Food Program USA on behalf of every stockholder account that votes this year.
World Food Program USA proudly supports the mission of the United Nations World Food Programme by mobilizing resources and advocacy to transform food assistance into a lifeline for peace, stability, and prosperity in the aftermath of conflict, disasters, and climate change.
The proxy materials, including this Proxy Statement, the IBM 2023 Annual Report, which includes the consolidated financial statements, and the proxy card, or the Notice of Internet Availability of Proxy Materials, as applicable, are being distributed beginning on or about March 11, 2024 to all stockholders entitled to vote.
Important Notice Regarding the Availability of Proxy Materials for the Stockholder Meeting to be held on April 30, 2024: the Proxy Statement and the Annual Report to Stockholders are available at www.ibm.com/investor/material/.
Websites throughout this Proxy Statement are provided for reference only. Websites referred to herein are not incorporated by reference into this Proxy Statement.
- 2024 Notice of Annual Meeting & Proxy Statement
Proxy Summary
Voting Matters Stockholders will be asked to vote on the following matters at the Annual Meeting:
Items of Business
Board's recommendation
Where to find details
1.
Election of 13 Directors
FOR all nominees
P. 11-17
2.
Ratification of PricewaterhouseCoopers LLP as our Independent Registered
FOR
P. 68
Public Accounting Firm
3.
Advisory Vote on Executive Compensation (Say on Pay)
FOR
P. 69
4.
Stockholder Proposal Requesting a Public Report on Lobbying Activities
AGAINST
P. 70-72
5.
Stockholder Proposal Requesting a Public Report on Congruency in China
AGAINST
P. 72-73
Business Operations and ESG Activities
6.
Stockholder Proposal Requesting a Right to Act by Written Consent
AGAINST
P. 73-75
7.
Stockholder Proposal Requesting a Public Report on Climate Lobbying
AGAINST
P. 75-76
8.
Stockholder Proposal Requesting the Adoption of Greenhouse Gas Emissions
AGAINST
P. 77-78
Targets
What's new?
We continue to enhance our governance, compensation, and sustainability practices and disclosures. Among many other items, since last year, IBM has:
- Enhanced our disclosure regarding trade associations
- Adopted a director overboarding policy
- Continued to publish our annual IBM Impact Report, sharing IBM's progress towards our corporate responsibility commitments and performance
- Continued our Annual Incentive Program and Performance Share Unit metrics that were established in 2021, reflecting IBM's continued focus on revenue and free cash flow to align with shareholder value
Governance Highlights
Effective Board leadership, independent oversight and strong corporate governance
- Independent Lead Director with robust and well-defined responsibilities
- Committee sessions with key strategic leaders from senior management
- Annual Board self-evaluations led by the independent Lead Director
- Executive session led by the independent Lead Director at each Board meeting
- Proactive Board and committee refreshment with focus on diversity and the optimal mix of skills and experience
- Annual review of the Board leadership structure
- Confidential voting
- Director overboarding policy NEW
Stockholder rights and accountability
- Annual election of all directors
- Majority voting for directors in uncontested elections
- Stockholder special meeting right
- Proxy access
- No stockholder rights plan
- No supermajority voting provisions
- Robust year-round stockholder engagement process
- Signatory of Commonsense Principles 2.0
- Endorser of Investor Stewardship Group Principles
- Signatory to the Business Roundtable Statement on the Purpose of a Corporation
- Stockholder right to remove directors
2024 Notice of Annual Meeting & Proxy Statement | Proxy Summary 3
IBM Board of Directors
Director Nominees
IBM's Board is composed of a diverse, experienced group of global thought, business, and academic leaders.
Audit
Director
Committee
Committee
Director
Age
Primary Occupation
Financial
Since
Memberships
Expert
Marianne C. Brown
65
Former Chief Operating Officer, Global
2023
Financial Solutions, Fidelity National
Information Services, Inc.
Thomas Buberl
50
Chief Executive Officer, AXA S.A.
2020
David N. Farr
69
Retired Chairman and Chief Executive
2012
Officer, Emerson Electric Co.
Alex Gorsky
63
Former Chairman and Chief Executive
2014
Officer, Johnson & Johnson
Michelle J. Howard
63
Retired Admiral, United States Navy
2019
Arvind Krishna
61
Chairman and Chief Executive Officer, IBM
2020
Andrew N. Liveris
69
Retired Chairman and Chief Executive
2010
Officer, The Dow Chemical Company
F. William McNabb III
66
Retired Chairman and Chief Executive
2019
Officer, The Vanguard Group, Inc.
Michael Miebach
56
Chief Executive Officer, Mastercard
2023
Incorporated
Martha E. Pollack
65
President, Cornell University
2019
Peter R. Voser
65
Retired Chief Executive Officer, Royal Dutch
2015
Shell plc, and Chairman, ABB Ltd.
Frederick H. Waddell
70
Retired Chairman and Chief Executive
2017
Officer, Northern Trust Corporation
Alfred W. Zollar
69
Executive Advisor, Siris Capital Group, LLC
2021
Number of meetings held in 2023
10
4
8
0
Audit:
Directors and Corporate Governance:
Executive Compensation and Management Resources:
Executive:
Audit Committee Financial Expert:
4 2024 Notice of Annual Meeting & Proxy Statement | Proxy Summary
Optimal Mix of Skills and Experience of Director Nominees
IBM's directors collaboratively contribute significant experience in the areas most relevant to overseeing the Company's business and strategy.
The skills and experience of our Board include, but are not limited to:
- Industry leaders with deep executive and oversight experience;
- Global operational experience to oversee a business of IBM's scale, scope, and complexity;
- Technology, cybersecurity and digital transformation experience;
- Key insight into IBM's regulatory environment; and
- Diversity of backgrounds and experiences.
Organizational
Finance/Public
Leadership of
Leadership and
Company CFO
Global Operations
Management
13 of 13
8 of 13
13 of 13
Technology,
Other Public
Government/
Cybersecurity or
Company
Public Policy
Digital
Board
13 of 13
11 of 13
13 of 13
Active Board Refreshment
2019
2020
2021
2023
Michelle J.
F. William
Martha E.
Thomas
Arvind
Alfred W.
Michael
Marianne C.
Howard
McNabb III
Pollack
Buberl
Krishna
Zollar
Miebach
Brown
Policy
Global
Research
Global
Global
Deep
Global
Global
expertise and
business,
leadership and
business
business and
technology
business and
business and
technology
corporate
technology
experience and
organizational
experience in
technology
technology
experience
governance
experience,
expertise
leadership
systems and
experience,
experience,
with a
and technology
including
leading digital
experience and
software
including
including
cybersecurity
experience
artificial
transformations
deep
digital
financial
focus
intelligence
technology
transformation,
services,
expertise
cybersecurity
systems, and
and data-
software
driven insights
Independent and Diverse Board
The Board includes directors who have a deep understanding of our business and who bring new skills and fresh perspectives. We have a deliberate mix of age and tenure on the Board, which reflects our commitment to ongoing and proactive Board refreshment.
Independence
1
92%
12
Gender and Ethnic Diversity
38%
Tenure of Director Nominees
>10 years
2
<5 years
5-10 years
Average
6
5.9 years
5
2024 Notice of Annual Meeting & Proxy Statement | Proxy Summary 5
Ongoing Stockholder Engagement
Robust Engagement and Dialogue
Stockholder feedback is integral to the Board's decision-making process and informs the Company's policies, practices and disclosures. IBM proactively engages with stockholders throughout the year in order to share key updates and solicit perspectives and feedback. It is essential to IBM's Board and senior management that stockholders are afforded a chance to provide their thoughts on topics of interest. Engagement participants have included senior members of management, our Investor Relations team, and IBM's independent Lead Director.
IBM'S ONGOING ENGAGEMENT PROCESS
Engaging with Stockholders
Robust Conversations
In 2023, we reached out to over 70% of institutional investors and >250,000 retail investors leading up to the Annual Meeting. Following the 2023 Annual Meeting, during the off-season, we reached out to stockholders owning more than 57% of shares that voted at the Annual Meeting.
IBM also engaged in investor dialogue related to strategy at 14 sell-side hosted conferences, reaching large audiences, along with individual investor and group engagements throughout the year.
IBM customizes its engagements by aligning discussion topics with stockholders' areas of interest, ensuring that stockholders have an opportunity for an open dialogue with the Company, including appropriate subject matter experts. This year, the topics stockholders expressed interest in learning more about included: responsible AI; IBM's annual Impact Report; policies and practices regarding board diversity; and human capital management.
Enhancing Practices
Stockholder feedback is integrated into boardroom discussions and helps to inform the Board's decisions and the Company's policies, practices and disclosures.
OUTCOMES OF ENGAGEMENT
Board and Governance
Executive Compensation
Corporate Responsibility
- Enhanced our disclosure regarding trade associations
- Adopted a director overboarding policy
- Continued focus on Board diversity with 3 women directors and 3 ethnically diverse directors added in the last 5 years
- Active Board refreshment with over 60% of the Board new in the last 5 years
- Continued our Annual Incentive Program and Performance Share Unit metrics that were established in 2021, reflecting IBM's continued focus on revenue and free cash flow to align with shareholder value
- Continued stock options in 2023 as part of the overall equity pay mix for executives, which ensures a portion of equity does not generate value unless IBM's common stock price increases over the price when granted
- Published our IBM Impact Report, sharing IBM's progress on its commitments and performance
- Continued to accelerate assessment, due diligence, and controls related to human capital throughout our value chain
- Continued pursuit of our goals to use more renewable electricity, reduce our greenhouse gas emissions, offer more energy efficient products and services, and achieve net zero operational greenhouse gas emissions by 2030
6 2024 Notice of Annual Meeting & Proxy Statement | Proxy Summary
Business Highlights
In 2023, IBM continued to take meaningful actions to strengthen its position as a leader in hybrid cloud and AI, delivering financial results that fueled business investments and stockholder returns through dividends.
2023 Performance Highlights
REVENUE
$61.9B
In 2023, IBM revenue grew 2% (3% at constant currency)
A solid recurring revenue base represents approximately 50% of revenue
REVENUE MIX
~75%
In Software and Consulting
Approximately 75% of revenue from higher growth Software and Consulting segments
Software revenue grew 5%; annual recurring revenue for Hybrid Platform & Solutions was over $14 billion exiting 2023
Consulting revenue grew 5% (6% at constant currency) with broad-based growth across business lines and geographies, reflecting the strength of our consulting expertise and offerings
CASH FROM OPERATIONS
$13.9B
Generated cash from operations of $13.9 billion, up $3.5 billion year-to-year, and free cash flow of $11.2 billion, up $1.9 billion year-to-year
Continued to invest for future growth, including over $5 billion spent to acquire 9 companies across Software and Consulting to expand IBM's hybrid cloud & AI offerings and capabilities
Returned value to stockholders through $6 billion in dividends
Compensation Highlights
Our compensation strategy supports IBM's high value business model
What We Do
Tie a significant portion of pay to Company performance
Mitigate risk taking by emphasizing long-term equity incentives, placing caps on potential payments, and maintaining robust clawback provisions
Require significant share ownership by the Chairman and CEO, Vice Chairman and Senior Vice Presidents
Utilize noncompetition and nonsolicitation agreements for senior executives
Remove impact of share repurchase on executive incentives
What We Don't Do
No individual severance or change-in-control agreements for executive officers
No excise tax gross-ups for executive officers
No dividend equivalents on unearned RSUs/PSUs
No hedging/pledging of IBM stock
No stock option repricing, exchanges or stock options granted below market value
No guaranteed incentive payouts for executive officers
No accelerated vesting of equity awards for executive officers
No above-market returns on deferred compensation plans
2024 Notice of Annual Meeting & Proxy Statement | Proxy Summary 7
