Let's Create

2024 Notice of

Annual Meeting and

Proxy Statement

Armonk, New York

March 11, 2024

Dear Fellow Stockholders:

On behalf of the IBM Board of Directors, you are cordially invited to attend the Annual Meeting of Stockholders on Tuesday, April 30, 2024.

Technology and Expertise

IBM's performance over the last two years, our improving trajectory, and return to shareholders over the last twelve months, make me optimistic about IBM's future. We have an unwavering commitment to our clients' success. We have refined our portfolio, expanded our ecosystem of partners, and enhanced productivity throughout IBM.

I am proud of the innovations we are bringing to market in AI and hybrid cloud. In 2023, we launched watsonx, IBM's flagship AI and data platform. Designed to manage the full lifecycle of AI for business, watsonx represents a leap forward in our ability to deliver end-to-end AI solutions. IBM's industry-leading hybrid cloud platform, based on Red Hat OpenShift, helps enterprises unify their data and applications across multiple clouds, on premise, and at the edge. These platforms, alongside our consulting services, form the backbone of our strategy to enable trusted technology solutions across multiple environments.

Watsonx is one example of how we are quickly transforming research into commercial applications. We also continued to enhance IBM Z and AI Ops solutions. And we unveiled our Quantum Heron processor, which improved the performance, efficiency, and scalability of the newly deployed IBM Quantum System Two. IBM also expanded our portfolio through strategic acquisitions, underscoring our commitment to invest in the success of our clients.

Our innovations and financial momentum are enabling IBM to deliver greater value to you, our stockholders.

Engaging with our Stockholders

Stockholder engagement is a core IBM value. Our investor outreach program runs year-round, engaging stockholders on a wide variety of topics. The feedback we receive is integral to the Board's decision-making process and informs important practices and policies. This ongoing engagement is a cornerstone of our commitment to transparency and accountability.

I once again participated in these outreach efforts, along with our independent Lead Director Alex Gorsky and members of our senior management. Our conversations have directly influenced our strategic decisions and governance practices. We are committed to listening to our investors and ensuring your interests remain a priority, and we pride ourselves on being responsive to shareholder concerns.

Trust and Transparency

At IBM, we are aware of the profound impact technologies like AI will have on business and society. We bear a significant responsibility to develop technologies ethically and to deploy them with trust and transparency. Our efforts in building powerful AI governance into watsonx, advocating for smart AI regulation, and forming the AI Alliance with more than 70 other organizations, reflect our commitment to open, safe, and responsible AI.

I am incredibly proud of the progress IBMers have made to advance our business and help our clients thrive. And I am even more optimistic for what lies ahead.

On behalf of the Board of Directors, thank you for your continued investment and support of IBM.

Very truly yours,

Arvind Krishna

Chairman of the Board

Armonk, New York

March 11, 2024

A Message from our Lead Director:

2023 was an important year of growth for our Company. As IBM's independent Lead Director, I am pleased to report that IBM is well-positioned for continued success in 2024. Allow me to further share my perspective on our work over the past year and highlight how the Board continues its efforts to ensure effective oversight of your Company.

  • Independent Board Leadership. An essential component of the Board leadership structure is independent leadership. As your independent Lead Director, I am responsible for ensuring the Board exercises prudent judgment, independent from the management team of the Company. As described further in this Proxy Statement, I perform many duties to ensure independent and effective oversight, including presiding over an executive session at each Board meeting without management present and leading the Board's annual self-evaluationprocess.
  • The IBM Board. We are continuously focused on ensuring that IBM has an optimal Board structure and composition, and have refreshed more than half the Board in the last five years. This proactive and strategic approach to Board refreshment has brought fresh perspectives and a diversity of skills and experience. Since the last Annual Meeting, we have welcomed Michael Miebach and Marianne C. Brown to the Board. Both Michael and Marianne have deep global technology and business leadership experience that will benefit stockholders and your Board in years to come. They add to a Board that is a diverse group of global thought and business leaders with a wide array of technology, strategic, and business skills and experience in areas including artificial intelligence, hybrid cloud, and cybersecurity.
  • Oversight of Strategy and Risk. Your Board believes that engaged oversight of Company strategy is essential to the Company's creation of long-termsustainable value. Part of this responsibility is ensuring the Board is actively assessing and overseeing both current and emerging risk. Anticipating for and factoring risks into IBM's strategy allows IBM to be both prepared and agile as a leading hybrid cloud and AI company.
  • Robust Stockholder Engagement. Engagement with you, IBM's owners, is a core IBM value and integral to the Board's decision-makingprocess. The feedback we receive during our year-roundengagement informs important practices and policies in areas ranging from corporate governance to executive compensation. We are committed to ensuring that your voices are heard, and in turn, to responsive action. For example, in 2023, responsive to stockholder feedback, we enhanced our disclosure regarding trade associations and adopted a director overboarding policy.
  • Commitment to Corporate Responsibility and an Ethical Business Culture. We know you value IBM's long-standingpursuit of the highest standards of corporate responsibility, trust and transparency, and the Company's balanced viewpoint. These are guiding values that differentiate IBM's approach to its business, including AI, which we believe must be trustworthy, transparent, and explainable. Your Board is actively engaged in overseeing the Company's efforts in these areas and providing disclosure of our progress, including in the annual IBM Impact Report.

Your Board believes that an ongoing commitment to good corporate governance enhances sustainable stockholder value, particularly over the long term.

We appreciate your investment in IBM and hope that you vote at our Annual Meeting on April 30, 2024.

Very truly yours,

Alex Gorsky

Lead Director

Table of Contents

2024 Notice of Annual Meeting and Proxy Statement

2

Report of the Audit Committee of the Board of

67

Proxy Summary

3

Directors

Audit and Non-Audit Fees

67

Ongoing Stockholder Engagement

6

2. Ratification of Appointment of Independent

68

IBM Board of Directors

8

Registered Public Accounting Firm

1. Election of Directors for a Term of One Year

11

3. Advisory Vote on Executive Compensation

69

Governance and the Board

18

(Say on Pay)

4. Stockholder Proposal Requesting a Public Report

70

Committees of the Board

18

on Lobbying Activities

Certain Transactions and Relationships

20

5. Stockholder Proposal Requesting a Public Report

72

Corporate Governance

21

on Congruency in China Business Operations and ESG

Activities

Director Compensation

25

6. Stockholder Proposal Requesting a Right to Act by

73

Delinquent Section 16(a) Reports

26

Written Consent

7. Stockholder Proposal Requesting a Public Report

75

Insurance and Indemnification

26

on Climate Lobbying

Ownership of Securities

27

8. Stockholder Proposal Requesting the Adoption of

77

IBM Impact

29

Greenhouse Gas Emissions Targets

Frequently Asked Questions

79

2023 Executive Compensation

32

Appendix A - Non-GAAP Financial Information and

82

Report of the Executive Compensation and

32

Reconciliations

Management Resources Committee of the Board of

Directors

2023 Compensation Discussion and Analysis

33

2023 Summary Compensation Table and Related

48

Narrative

2023 Grants of Plan-Based Awards Table

51

2023 Outstanding Equity Awards at Fiscal Year-End

52

Table and Related Narrative

2023 Retention Plan Narrative

55

2023 Pension Benefits Narrative

56

2023 Nonqualified Deferred Compensation

59

Narrative

2023 Potential Payments Upon Termination

62

Narrative

Pay Versus Performance

65

2024 Notice of Annual Meeting & Proxy Statement

1

Advisory vote on executive compensation.

2024 Notice of Annual Meeting and Proxy Statement

Items of Business:

The Annual Meeting of Stockholders of International Business Machines Corporation will be held on Tuesday, April 30, 2024 at 1:00 p.m. Eastern Time in a virtual format. The items of business are:

1. Election of directors proposed by IBM's Board of Directors for a term of one year, as set forth in this Proxy Statement.

2. Ratification of the appointment of PricewaterhouseCoopers LLP as IBM's independent registered public accounting firm.

3.

4. Five stockholder proposals, if properly presented at the meeting.

These items are more fully described in the following pages, which are a part of this Notice.

Stockholders of record can vote their shares by using the Internet or the telephone. Instructions for using these convenient services are set forth on the proxy card or the Notice of Internet Availability of Proxy Materials. If you received your materials by mail, you also may vote your shares by marking your votes on the enclosed proxy card, signing and dating it, and mailing it in the enclosed envelope. If you will need special assistance for the meeting because of a disability, please contact the Office of the Secretary, International Business Machines Corporation, 1 New Orchard Road, Armonk, NY 10504.

Frank Sedlarcik

Vice President and Secretary

Date:

April 30, 2024

Time:

1:00 p.m. Eastern Time

Virtual www.virtualshareholdermeeting.com/IBM2024

Meeting

Site:

Your vote is important.

Please vote by following the instructions on your proxy card or voting instruction form.

To express our appreciation for your participation, IBM will make a $1 charitable donation to World Food Program USA on behalf of every stockholder account that votes this year.

World Food Program USA proudly supports the mission of the United Nations World Food Programme by mobilizing resources and advocacy to transform food assistance into a lifeline for peace, stability, and prosperity in the aftermath of conflict, disasters, and climate change.

The proxy materials, including this Proxy Statement, the IBM 2023 Annual Report, which includes the consolidated financial statements, and the proxy card, or the Notice of Internet Availability of Proxy Materials, as applicable, are being distributed beginning on or about March 11, 2024 to all stockholders entitled to vote.

Important Notice Regarding the Availability of Proxy Materials for the Stockholder Meeting to be held on April 30, 2024: the Proxy Statement and the Annual Report to Stockholders are available at www.ibm.com/investor/material/.

Websites throughout this Proxy Statement are provided for reference only. Websites referred to herein are not incorporated by reference into this Proxy Statement.

  • 2024 Notice of Annual Meeting & Proxy Statement

Proxy Summary

Voting Matters Stockholders will be asked to vote on the following matters at the Annual Meeting:

Items of Business

Board's recommendation

Where to find details

1.

Election of 13 Directors

FOR all nominees

P. 11-17

2.

Ratification of PricewaterhouseCoopers LLP as our Independent Registered

FOR

P. 68

Public Accounting Firm

3.

Advisory Vote on Executive Compensation (Say on Pay)

FOR

P. 69

4.

Stockholder Proposal Requesting a Public Report on Lobbying Activities

AGAINST

P. 70-72

5.

Stockholder Proposal Requesting a Public Report on Congruency in China

AGAINST

P. 72-73

Business Operations and ESG Activities

6.

Stockholder Proposal Requesting a Right to Act by Written Consent

AGAINST

P. 73-75

7.

Stockholder Proposal Requesting a Public Report on Climate Lobbying

AGAINST

P. 75-76

8.

Stockholder Proposal Requesting the Adoption of Greenhouse Gas Emissions

AGAINST

P. 77-78

Targets

What's new?

We continue to enhance our governance, compensation, and sustainability practices and disclosures. Among many other items, since last year, IBM has:

  • Enhanced our disclosure regarding trade associations
  • Adopted a director overboarding policy
  • Continued to publish our annual IBM Impact Report, sharing IBM's progress towards our corporate responsibility commitments and performance
  • Continued our Annual Incentive Program and Performance Share Unit metrics that were established in 2021, reflecting IBM's continued focus on revenue and free cash flow to align with shareholder value

Governance Highlights

Effective Board leadership, independent oversight and strong corporate governance

  • Independent Lead Director with robust and well-defined responsibilities
  • Committee sessions with key strategic leaders from senior management
  • Annual Board self-evaluations led by the independent Lead Director
  • Executive session led by the independent Lead Director at each Board meeting
  • Proactive Board and committee refreshment with focus on diversity and the optimal mix of skills and experience
  • Annual review of the Board leadership structure
  • Confidential voting
  • Director overboarding policy NEW

Stockholder rights and accountability

  • Annual election of all directors
  • Majority voting for directors in uncontested elections
  • Stockholder special meeting right
  • Proxy access
  • No stockholder rights plan
  • No supermajority voting provisions
  • Robust year-round stockholder engagement process
  • Signatory of Commonsense Principles 2.0
  • Endorser of Investor Stewardship Group Principles
  • Signatory to the Business Roundtable Statement on the Purpose of a Corporation
  • Stockholder right to remove directors

2024 Notice of Annual Meeting & Proxy Statement | Proxy Summary 3

IBM Board of Directors

Director Nominees

IBM's Board is composed of a diverse, experienced group of global thought, business, and academic leaders.

Audit

Director

Committee

Committee

Director

Age

Primary Occupation

Financial

Since

Memberships

Expert

Marianne C. Brown

65

Former Chief Operating Officer, Global

2023

Financial Solutions, Fidelity National

Information Services, Inc.

Thomas Buberl

50

Chief Executive Officer, AXA S.A.

2020

David N. Farr

69

Retired Chairman and Chief Executive

2012

Officer, Emerson Electric Co.

Alex Gorsky

63

Former Chairman and Chief Executive

2014

Officer, Johnson & Johnson

Michelle J. Howard

63

Retired Admiral, United States Navy

2019

Arvind Krishna

61

Chairman and Chief Executive Officer, IBM

2020

Andrew N. Liveris

69

Retired Chairman and Chief Executive

2010

Officer, The Dow Chemical Company

F. William McNabb III

66

Retired Chairman and Chief Executive

2019

Officer, The Vanguard Group, Inc.

Michael Miebach

56

Chief Executive Officer, Mastercard

2023

Incorporated

Martha E. Pollack

65

President, Cornell University

2019

Peter R. Voser

65

Retired Chief Executive Officer, Royal Dutch

2015

Shell plc, and Chairman, ABB Ltd.

Frederick H. Waddell

70

Retired Chairman and Chief Executive

2017

Officer, Northern Trust Corporation

Alfred W. Zollar

69

Executive Advisor, Siris Capital Group, LLC

2021

Number of meetings held in 2023

10

4

8

0

Audit:

Directors and Corporate Governance:

Executive Compensation and Management Resources:

Executive:

Audit Committee Financial Expert:

4 2024 Notice of Annual Meeting & Proxy Statement | Proxy Summary

Optimal Mix of Skills and Experience of Director Nominees

IBM's directors collaboratively contribute significant experience in the areas most relevant to overseeing the Company's business and strategy.

The skills and experience of our Board include, but are not limited to:

  • Industry leaders with deep executive and oversight experience;
  • Global operational experience to oversee a business of IBM's scale, scope, and complexity;
  • Technology, cybersecurity and digital transformation experience;
  • Key insight into IBM's regulatory environment; and
  • Diversity of backgrounds and experiences.

Organizational

Finance/Public

Leadership of

Leadership and

Company CFO

Global Operations

Management

13 of 13

8 of 13

13 of 13

Technology,

Other Public

Government/

Cybersecurity or

Company

Public Policy

Digital

Board

13 of 13

11 of 13

13 of 13

Active Board Refreshment

2019

2020

2021

2023

Michelle J.

F. William

Martha E.

Thomas

Arvind

Alfred W.

Michael

Marianne C.

Howard

McNabb III

Pollack

Buberl

Krishna

Zollar

Miebach

Brown

Policy

Global

Research

Global

Global

Deep

Global

Global

expertise and

business,

leadership and

business

business and

technology

business and

business and

technology

corporate

technology

experience and

organizational

experience in

technology

technology

experience

governance

experience,

expertise

leadership

systems and

experience,

experience,

with a

and technology

including

leading digital

experience and

software

including

including

cybersecurity

experience

artificial

transformations

deep

digital

financial

focus

intelligence

technology

transformation,

services,

expertise

cybersecurity

systems, and

and data-

software

driven insights

Independent and Diverse Board

The Board includes directors who have a deep understanding of our business and who bring new skills and fresh perspectives. We have a deliberate mix of age and tenure on the Board, which reflects our commitment to ongoing and proactive Board refreshment.

Independence

1

92%

12

Gender and Ethnic Diversity

38%

Tenure of Director Nominees

>10 years

2

<5 years

5-10 years

Average

6

5.9 years

5

2024 Notice of Annual Meeting & Proxy Statement | Proxy Summary 5

Ongoing Stockholder Engagement

Robust Engagement and Dialogue

Stockholder feedback is integral to the Board's decision-making process and informs the Company's policies, practices and disclosures. IBM proactively engages with stockholders throughout the year in order to share key updates and solicit perspectives and feedback. It is essential to IBM's Board and senior management that stockholders are afforded a chance to provide their thoughts on topics of interest. Engagement participants have included senior members of management, our Investor Relations team, and IBM's independent Lead Director.

IBM'S ONGOING ENGAGEMENT PROCESS

Engaging with Stockholders

Robust Conversations

In 2023, we reached out to over 70% of institutional investors and >250,000 retail investors leading up to the Annual Meeting. Following the 2023 Annual Meeting, during the off-season, we reached out to stockholders owning more than 57% of shares that voted at the Annual Meeting.

IBM also engaged in investor dialogue related to strategy at 14 sell-side hosted conferences, reaching large audiences, along with individual investor and group engagements throughout the year.

IBM customizes its engagements by aligning discussion topics with stockholders' areas of interest, ensuring that stockholders have an opportunity for an open dialogue with the Company, including appropriate subject matter experts. This year, the topics stockholders expressed interest in learning more about included: responsible AI; IBM's annual Impact Report; policies and practices regarding board diversity; and human capital management.

Enhancing Practices

Stockholder feedback is integrated into boardroom discussions and helps to inform the Board's decisions and the Company's policies, practices and disclosures.

OUTCOMES OF ENGAGEMENT

Board and Governance

Executive Compensation

Corporate Responsibility

  • Enhanced our disclosure regarding trade associations
  • Adopted a director overboarding policy
  • Continued focus on Board diversity with 3 women directors and 3 ethnically diverse directors added in the last 5 years
  • Active Board refreshment with over 60% of the Board new in the last 5 years
  • Continued our Annual Incentive Program and Performance Share Unit metrics that were established in 2021, reflecting IBM's continued focus on revenue and free cash flow to align with shareholder value
  • Continued stock options in 2023 as part of the overall equity pay mix for executives, which ensures a portion of equity does not generate value unless IBM's common stock price increases over the price when granted
  • Published our IBM Impact Report, sharing IBM's progress on its commitments and performance
  • Continued to accelerate assessment, due diligence, and controls related to human capital throughout our value chain
  • Continued pursuit of our goals to use more renewable electricity, reduce our greenhouse gas emissions, offer more energy efficient products and services, and achieve net zero operational greenhouse gas emissions by 2030

6 2024 Notice of Annual Meeting & Proxy Statement | Proxy Summary

Business Highlights

In 2023, IBM continued to take meaningful actions to strengthen its position as a leader in hybrid cloud and AI, delivering financial results that fueled business investments and stockholder returns through dividends.

2023 Performance Highlights

REVENUE

$61.9B

In 2023, IBM revenue grew 2% (3% at constant currency)

A solid recurring revenue base represents approximately 50% of revenue

REVENUE MIX

~75%

In Software and Consulting

Approximately 75% of revenue from higher growth Software and Consulting segments

Software revenue grew 5%; annual recurring revenue for Hybrid Platform & Solutions was over $14 billion exiting 2023

Consulting revenue grew 5% (6% at constant currency) with broad-based growth across business lines and geographies, reflecting the strength of our consulting expertise and offerings

CASH FROM OPERATIONS

$13.9B

Generated cash from operations of $13.9 billion, up $3.5 billion year-to-year, and free cash flow of $11.2 billion, up $1.9 billion year-to-year

Continued to invest for future growth, including over $5 billion spent to acquire 9 companies across Software and Consulting to expand IBM's hybrid cloud & AI offerings and capabilities

Returned value to stockholders through $6 billion in dividends

Compensation Highlights

Our compensation strategy supports IBM's high value business model

What We Do

Tie a significant portion of pay to Company performance

Mitigate risk taking by emphasizing long-term equity incentives, placing caps on potential payments, and maintaining robust clawback provisions

Require significant share ownership by the Chairman and CEO, Vice Chairman and Senior Vice Presidents

Utilize noncompetition and nonsolicitation agreements for senior executives

Remove impact of share repurchase on executive incentives

What We Don't Do

No individual severance or change-in-control agreements for executive officers

No excise tax gross-ups for executive officers

No dividend equivalents on unearned RSUs/PSUs

No hedging/pledging of IBM stock

No stock option repricing, exchanges or stock options granted below market value

No guaranteed incentive payouts for executive officers

No accelerated vesting of equity awards for executive officers

No above-market returns on deferred compensation plans

2024 Notice of Annual Meeting & Proxy Statement | Proxy Summary 7

Attention: This is an excerpt of the original content. To continue reading it, access the original document here.

Attachments

  • Original Link
  • Original Document
  • Permalink

Disclaimer

IBM - International Business Machines Corporation published this content on 11 March 2024 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 12 March 2024 02:39:03 UTC.